“Big weights and giggles” are helping keep this Days’ fan fave in tip-top shape both physically and mentally. Linsey Godfrey is lifting a massively heavy weight in her latest social media photographs, but what may be more important is the proverbial weight that’s been lifted off her shoulders as a result of her new regimen. The Days of Our Lives fave, who played Sarah Horton, confirmed weightlifting had “changed my relationship with my body,” but it went beyond the physical. She opened up to reveal, “This past year was about getting healthy for me. Body, mind and soul.”