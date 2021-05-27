Cancel
The Million Quasars (Milliquas) v7.2 Catalogue, now with VLASS associations. The inclusion of SDSS-DR16Q quasars is detailed

By Eric Wim Flesch
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Announcing the release v7.2 of the Milliquas (Million Quasars) catalogue which presents all published quasars to 30 April 2021, including VLASS radio associations for the first time, and concluding the audit of quasars from SDSS-DR16Q and earlier SDSS releases. The totals are 829666 classified type-I QSOs/AGN, 703348 quasar candidates of 60%-100% pQSO, plus type-II objects and blazars which bring the total count to 1573824. Radio and/or X-ray associations, including probable double radio lobes, are shown for 333638 entries. Gaia-DR2 astrometry is given for most objects, as available. The catalogue is available on multiple sites.

arxiv.org
Astronomyarxiv.org

Viewing angle observations and effects of evolution with redshift, black hole mass, and Eddington ratio in quasar based cosmology

This study is focused on the observational measurement of the viewing angle of individual quasars by modeling the broadband quasar spectrum ranging from the infra-red (IR) to the soft X-ray band. Sources are selected from various published catalogs, and their broadband quasi-simultaneous spectral data points were collected and used to model. We started with a COSMOS sample of type-1 sources which have broadband photometric points. Then, to include more data points, we cross-matched the COSMOS with the SDSS DR14 quasar catalog, and eventually, we find 90 sources that have broadband data ranging from IR to soft X-ray. The broadband spectral energy distribution (SED) modeling is done in Xspec by using the optxagnf and the SKIRTOR models for the X-ray, UV, Optical, and IR regimes for each source. The whole sample is divided into four bins with respect to redshift, black hole (BH) mass, and Eddington ratio with an equal number of sources in each bin. The viewing angle is estimated in each bin, and its evolution with respect to redshift, BH mass, and Eddington ratio is examined. As a result, we did not find any significant evolution of viewing angle with those parameters within the 95$\%$ confidence interval. We conclude that the use of quasars in cosmology to determine the expansion rate of the universe is therefore justified, and biases are not expected.
Sciencearxiv.org

Optical variability of ICRF3 quasars in the Pan-STARRS 3Pi survey with functional principal components analysis

We make use of individual (epoch) detection data from the Pan-STARRS 3Pi survey for 2863 optical ICRF3 counterparts in the five wavelength bands g, r, i, z, and y, published as part of the Data Release 2. A dedicated method based on the Functional Principal Component Analysis is developed for these sparse and irregularly sampled data. With certain regularization and normalization constraints, it allows us to obtain uniform and compatible estimates of the variability amplitudes and average magnitudes between the passbands and objects. We find that the starting assumption of affinity of the light curves for a given object at different wavelengths is violated for several percent of the sample. The distributions of root-mean-square variability amplitudes are strongly skewed toward small values, peaking at ~0.1 mag with tails stretching to 2 mag. Statistically, the lowest variability is found for the r band and the largest for the reddest y band. A small "brighter-redder" effect is present, with amplitudes in y greater than amplitudes in g in 57% of the sample. The variability versus redshift dependence shows a strong decline with z toward redshift 3, which we interpret as the time dilation of the dominant time frequencies. The colors of radio-loud ICRF3 quasars are correlated with redshift in a complicated, wavy pattern governed by the emergence of brightest emission lines within the five passbands.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Discovery and origins of giant optical nebulae surrounding quasar PKS 0454-22

We report optical integral-field spectroscopy in the field of one of the most luminous quasars in the $z < 1$ Universe, PKS0454-22, with the Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer. These data enable the discovery of three large ionized nebulae emitting in [O II], H$\beta$, and [O III] with projected areas of $1720, \ 1520,$ and $130 \ \mathrm{pkpc}^2$, which we refer to as N1, N2, and N3, respectively. N1 spatially and kinematically surrounds the quasar host and five nearby galaxies. The morphology and kinematics of N1 are most consistent with stripped interstellar medium resulting from ongoing interactions. Its ionization properties can be explained by quasar photoionization. N2 spatially and kinematically surrounds two galaxies which are at projected distances of $d \approx 90 \ \mathrm{pkpc}$ and line-of-sight velocities of $\Delta v \approx +1410\ \mathrm{km\ s^{-1}}$ from the quasar. The morphology and kinematics of N2 are also consistent with stripped interstellar medium. However, its ionization state requires additional ionization sources beyond the quasar, likely from fast shocks as it moves through the hot halo associated with a galaxy over-density around the quasar. N3 is not coincident with any galaxies with secure redshifts, and may arise from a cool gas structure in the intragroup medium or a dwarf galaxy. These large ionized nebulae demonstrate that interactions can produce cool gas structures on halo scales, while also possibly facilitating quasar fueling. The growing availability of wide-area integral field spectroscopic data will continue to reveal the morphologies, kinematics, and conditions of the gas flows, which may fuel galaxy and black hole growth.
Astronomyarxiv.org

B2 0003+38A: a classical flat-spectrum radio quasar hosted by a rotation-dominated galaxy with a peculiar massive outflow

We present a detailed analysis of the single-slit optical spectrum of the Flat-Spectrum Radio Quasar (FSRQ) B2 0003+38A, taken by the Echellette Spectrograph and Imager (ESI) on the Keck II telescope. This classical low-redshift FSRQ ($z=0.22911$, as measured from the stellar absorption lines) remains underexplored in its emission lines, though its broad-band continuum properties from radio to X-ray is well-studied. After removing the unresolved quasar nucleus and the starlight from the host galaxy, we obtain a spatially-resolved 2-D spectrum, which clearly shows three components, indicating a rotating disk, an extended emission line region (EELR) and an outflow. The bulk of the EELR, with a characteristic mass $M_{\rm EELR}\sim 10^{7}~\rm M_{\odot}$, and redshifted by $v_{\rm EELR}\approx 120$ km s$^{-1}$ with respect to the quasar systemic velocity, shows a one-sided structure stretching to a projected distance of $r_{\rm EELR}\sim 20$ kpc from the nucleus. The rotation curve of the rotating disk is well consistent with that of a typical galactic disk, suggesting that the FSRQ is hosted by a disk galaxy. This conclusion is in accordance with the facts that strong absorption in the HI 21-cm line was previously observed, and that Na I$\lambda\lambda5891,5897$ and Ca II$\lambda\lambda3934,3969$ doublets are detected in the optical ESI spectrum. B2 0003+38A will become the first FSRQ discovered to be hosted by a gas-rich disk galaxy, if this is confirmed by follow-up deep imaging and/or IFU mapping with high spatial resolution. These observations will also help unravel the origin of the EELR.
Astronomysciencecodex.com

Finding quasars: Rare extragalactic objects are now easier to spot

Astrophysicists from the University of Bath have developed a new method for pinpointing the whereabouts of extremely rare extragalactic objects. They hope their technique for finding 'changing-look quasars' will take scientists one step closer to unravelling one of greatest mysteries of the universe - how supermassive black holes grow. Quasars are believed to be responsible for regulating the growth of supermassive black holes and their host galaxies.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The impact of ionised outflows from z$\sim$2.5 quasars is not through instantaneous in-situ quenching: the evidence from ALMA and VLT/SINFONI

J. Scholtz, C.M. Harrison, D.J. Rosario, D.M. Alexander, K.K. Knudsen, F. Stanley, Chian-Chou Chen, D. Kakkad, V. Mainieri, J. Mullaney. We present high-resolution ($\sim$2.4\,kpc) ALMA band 7 observations (rest-frame $\lambda \sim 250\mu$m) of three powerful z$\sim$2.5 quasars ($L_{\rm bol}=10^{47.3}$-$10^{47.5}$ ergs s$^{-1}$). These targets have previously been reported as showing evidence for suppressed star formation based on cavities in the narrow H$\alpha$ emission at the location of outflows traced with [O~{\sc iii}] emission. Here we combine the ALMA observations with a re-analysis of the VLT/SINFONI data to map the rest-frame far-infrared emission, H$\alpha$ emission, and [O~{\sc iii}] emission. In all targets we observe high velocity [O~{\sc iii}] gas (i.e., W80$\sim$1000--2000\,km\,s$^{-1}$) across the whole galaxy. We do not identify any H$\alpha$ emission that is free from contamination from AGN-related processes; however, based on SED analyses, we show that the ALMA data contains a significant dust-obscured star formation component in two out of the three systems. This dust emission is found to be extended over $\approx$1.5--5.5\,kpc in the nuclear regions, overlaps with the previously reported H$\alpha$ cavities and is co-spatial with the peak in surface brightness of the [O~{\sc iii}] outflows. In summary, within the resolution and sensitivity limits of the data, we do not see any evidence for a instantaneous shut down of in-situ star formation caused directly by the outflows. However, similar to the conclusions of previous studies and based on our measured star formation rates, we do not rule out that the global host galaxy star formation could be suppressed on longer timescales by the cumulative effect of quasar episodes during the growth of these massive black holes.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A novel Cosmic Filament catalogue from SDSS data

In this work we present a new catalogue of Cosmic Filaments obtained from the latest Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) public data. In order to detect filaments, we implement a version of the Subspace-Constrained Mean-Shift algorithm, boosted by Machine Learning techniques. This allows us to detect cosmic filaments as one-dimensional maxima in the galaxy density distribution. Our filament catalogue uses the cosmological sample of SDSS, including Data Release 16, so it inherits its sky footprint (aside from small border effects) and redshift coverage. In particular, this means that, taking advantage of the quasar sample, our filament reconstruction covers redshifts up to $z=2.2$, making it one of the deepest filament reconstructions to our knowledge. We follow a tomographic approach and slice the galaxy data in 269 shells at different redshift. The reconstruction algorithm is applied to 2D spherical maps. The catalogue provides the position and uncertainty of each detection for each redshift slice. We assess the quality of the detections with several metrics, which show improvement with respect to previous public catalogues obtained with similar methods. We also detect a highly significant correlation between our filament catalogue and galaxy cluster catalogues built from microwave observations of the Planck Satellite and the Atacama Cosmology Telescope.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Diversity of Environments Around Luminous Quasars at Redshift $z \sim 6$

Significant clustering around the rarest luminous quasars is a feature predicted by dark matter theory combined with number density matching arguments. However, this expectation is not reflected by observations of quasars residing in a diverse range of environments. Here, we assess the tension in the diverse clustering of visible $i$-band dropout galaxies around luminous $z\sim6$ quasars. Our approach uses a simple empirical method to derive the median luminosity to halo mass relation, $L_{c}(M_{h})$ for both quasars and galaxies under the assumption of log-normal luminosity scatter, $\Sigma_{Q}$ and $\Sigma_{G}$. We show that higher $\Sigma_{Q}$ reduces the average halo mass hosting a quasar of a given luminosity, thus introducing at least a partial reversion to the mean in the number count distribution of nearby Lyman-Break galaxies. We generate a large sample of mock Hubble Space Telescope fields-of-view centred across rare $z\sim6$ quasars by resampling pencil beams traced through the dark matter component of the BlueTides cosmological simulation. We find that diverse quasar environments are expected for $\Sigma_{Q}>0.4$, consistent with numerous observations and theoretical studies. However, we note that the average number of galaxies around the central quasar is primarily driven by galaxy evolutionary processes in neighbouring halos, as embodied by our parameter $\Sigma_{G}$, instead of a difference in the large scale structure around the central quasar host, embodied by $\Sigma_{Q}$. We conclude that models with $\Sigma_{G}>0.3$ are consistent with current observational constraints on high-z quasars, and that such a value is comparable to the scatter estimated from hydrodynamical simulations of galaxy formation.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Probing the Wind Component of Radio Emission in Luminous High-Redshift Quasars

Gordon T. Richards, Trevor V. McCaffrey, Amy Kimball, Amy L. Rankine, James H. Matthews, Paul C. Hewett, Angelica B. Rivera. We discuss a probe of the contribution of wind-related shocks to the radio emission in otherwise radio-quiet quasars. Given 1) the non-linear correlation between UV and X-ray luminosity in quasars, 2) that such correlation leads to higher likelihood of radiation-line-driven winds in more luminous quasars, and 3) that luminous quasars are more abundant at high redshift, deep radio observations of high-redshift quasars are needed to probe potential contributions from accretion disk winds. We target a sample of 50 $z\simeq 1.65$ color-selected quasars that span the range of expected accretion disk wind properties as traced by broad CIV emission. 3-GHz observations with the Very Large Array to an rms of $\approx10\mu$Jy beam$^{-1}$ probe to star formation rates of $\approx400\,M_{\rm Sun}\,{\rm yr}^{-1}$, leading to 22 detections. Supplementing these pointed observations are survey data of 388 sources from the LOFAR Two-metre Sky Survey Data Release 1 that reach comparable depth (for a typical radio spectral index), where 123 sources are detected. These combined observations reveal a radio detection fraction that is a non-linear function of \civ\ emission-line properties and suggest that the data may require multiple origins of radio emission in radio-quiet quasars. We find evidence for radio emission from weak jets or coronae in radio-quiet quasars with low Eddingtion ratios, with either (or both) star formation and accretion disk winds playing an important role in optically luminous quasars and correlated with increasing Eddington ratio. Additional pointed radio observations are needed to fully establish the nature of radio emission in radio-quiet quasars.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A Spatially-Resolved Survey of Distant Quasar Host Galaxies: I. Dynamics of galactic outflows

Andrey Vayner, Shelley A. Wright, Norman Murray, Lee Armus, Anna Boehle, Maren Cosens, James E. Larkin, Etsuko Mieda, Gregory Walth. We present observations of ionized gas outflows in eleven z$ =1.39-2.59$ radio-loud quasar host galaxies. Data was taken with the integral field spectrograph (IFS) OSIRIS and the adaptive optics system at the W.M. Keck Observatory targeting nebular emission lines (H$\beta$, [OIII], H$\alpha$, [NII] and [SII]) redshifted into the near-infrared (1-2.4 \micron). Outflows with velocities of 500 - 1700 km\,s$^{-1}$ are detected in 10 systems on scales ranging from $<1$ kpc to 10 kpc with outflow rates from 8-2400 M$_\odot$yr$^{-1}$. For five sources, the outflow momentum rates are 4-80 times $L_{AGN}$/c, consistent with outflows being driven by an energy conserving shock. The five other outflows are either driven by radiation pressure or an isothermal shock. The outflows are the dominant source of gas depletion, and we find no evidence for star formation along the outflow paths. For eight objects, the outflow paths are consistent with the orientation of the jets. Yet, given the calculated pressures, we find no evidence of the jets currently doing work on these galactic-scale ionized outflows. We find that galactic-scale feedback occurs well before galaxies establish a substantial fraction of their stellar mass, as expected from local scaling relationships.
Astronomyarxiv.org

ALMA Observations of the Sub-kpc Structure of the Host Galaxy of a z= 6.5 Lensed Quasar: ARotationally-Supported Hyper-Starburst System at the Epoch of Reionization

Minghao Yue, Jinyi Yang, Xiaohui Fan, Feige Wang, Justin Spilker, Iskren Y. Georgiev, Charles R. Keeton, Katrina C. Litke, Daniel P. Marrone, Fabian Walter, Ran Wang, Xue-Bing Wu, Bram P. Venemans, Ann Zabludoff. We report ALMA observations of the dust continuum and {\cii} emission of the host galaxy of J0439+1634,...
Astronomyarxiv.org

The XXL Survey: XLIII. The quasar radio loudness dichotomy exposed via radio luminosity functions obtained by combining results from COSMOS and XXL-S X-ray selected quasars

Lana Ceraj, Vernesa Smolčić, Ivan Delvecchio, Andrew Butler, Krešimir Tisanić, Jacinta Delhaize, Cathy Horellou, Jeyhan Kartaltepe, Konstantinos Kolokythas, Sarah Leslie, Stefano Marchesi, Mladen Novak, Marguerite Pierre, Manolis Plionis, Eleni Vardoulaki, Giovanni Zamorani. We studied a sample of 274 radio and X-ray selected quasars (XQSOs) detected in the COSMOS and XXL-S...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Neutron Spin Structure from e-3He Scattering with Double Spectator Tagging at the Electron-Ion Collider

Ivica Friscic, Dien Nguyen, Jackson Pybus, Alex Jentsch, Efrain Segarra, Mark Baker, Or Hen, Douglas Higinbotham, Richard Milner, Arun Tadepalli, Jennifer Rittenhouse West. The spin structure function of the neutron is traditionally determined by measuring the spin asymmetry of inclusive electron deep inelastic scattering (DIS) off polarized3He nuclei. In such experiments, nuclear effects can lead to large model dependencies in the interpretation of experimental data. Here we study the feasibility of suppressing such model dependencies by tagging both spectator protons in the process of DIS off neutrons in3He at the forthcoming Electron-Ion Collider (EIC). This allows reconstructing the momentum of the struck neutron to ensure it was nearly at rest in the initial state, thereby reducing sensitivity to nuclear corrections, and suppress contributions from electron DIS off protonsin3He. Using realistic accelerator and detector configurations, we find that the EIC can probe the neutron spin structure from xB of 0.003 to 0.651. We further find that the double spectator tagging method results in reduced uncertainties bya factor of 4 on the extracted neutron spin asymmetries over all kinematics, and by a factor of 10 in the low-xB region,thereby providing valuable insight to the spin and flavor structure of nucleons.
Labels Associated with the Mystery Bee (image)

Astronomyarxiv.org

A gravitational action with stringy $Q$ and $R$ fluxes via deformed differential graded Poisson algebras

We study a deformation of a $2$-graded Poisson algebra where the functions of the phase space variables are complemented by linear functions of parity odd velocities. The deformation is carried by a $2$-form $B$-field and a bivector $\Pi$, that we consider as gauge fields of the geometric and non-geometric fluxes $H$, $f$, $Q$ and $R$ arising in the context of string theory compactification. The technique used to deform the Poisson brackets is widely known for the point particle interacting with a $U(1)$ gauge field, but not in the case of non-abelian or higher spin fields. The construction is closely related to Generalized Geometry: With an element of the algebra that squares to zero, the graded symplectic picture is equivalent to an exact Courant algebroid over the generalized tangent bundle $E \cong TM \oplus T^{*}M$, and to its higher gauge theory. A particular idempotent graded canonical transformation is equivalent to the generalized metric. Focusing on the generalized differential geometry side we construct an action functional with the Ricci tensor of a connection on covectors, encoding the dynamics of a gravitational theory for a contravariant metric tensor and $Q$ and $R$ fluxes. We also extract a connection on vector fields and determine a non-symmetric metric gravity theory involving a metric and $H$-flux.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A Model of Gravitational Leptogenesis

Gravitational leptogenesis is an elegant way of explaining the matter-antimatter asymmetry in the universe. This paper is a review of the recently proposed mechanism of radiatively-induced gravitational leptogenesis (RIGL), in which loop effects in QFT in curved spacetime automatically generate an asymmetry between leptons and antileptons in thermal quasi-equilibrium in the early universe. The mechanism is illustrated in a simple see-saw BSM model of neutrinos, where the lepton-number violating interactions required by the Sakharov conditions are mediated by right-handed neutrinos with Majorana masses of O(10^10) GeV. The Boltzmann equations are extended to include new, loop-induced gravitational effects and solved to describe the evolution of the lepton number asymmetry in the early universe. With natural choices of neutrino parameters, the RIGL mechanism is able to generate the observed baryon-to-photon ratio in the universe today.
Do Large Scale Molecular Language Representations Capture Important Structural Information?

Predicting chemical properties from the structure of a molecule is of great importance in many applications including drug discovery and material design. Machine learning based molecular property prediction holds the promise of enabling accurate predictions at much less complexity, when compared to, for example Density Functional Theory (DFT) calculations. Features extracted from molecular graphs, using graph neural nets in a supervised manner, have emerged as strong baselines for such tasks. However, the vast chemical space together with the limited availability of labels makes supervised learning challenging, calling for learning a general-purpose molecular representation. Recently, pre-trained transformer-based language models (PTLMs) on large unlabeled corpus have produced state-of-the-art results in many downstream natural language processing tasks. Inspired by this development, here we present molecular embeddings obtained by training an efficient transformer encoder model, referred to as MoLFormer. This model was employed with a linear attention mechanism and highly paralleized training on 1D SMILES sequences of 1.1 billion unlabeled molecules from the PubChem and ZINC datasets. Experiments show that the learned molecular representation performs competitively, when compared to existing graph-based and fingerprint-based supervised learning baselines, on the challenging tasks of predicting properties of QM8 and QM9 molecules. Further task-specific fine-tuning of the MoLFormerr representation improves performance on several of those property prediction benchmarks. These results provide encouraging evidence that large-scale molecular language models can capture sufficient structural information to be able to accurately predict quantum chemical properties and beyond.
ICDAR 2021 Competition on Components Segmentation Task of Document Photos

Celso A. M. Lopes Junior, Ricardo B. das Neves Junior, Byron L. D. Bezerra, Alejandro H. Toselli, Donato Impedovo. This paper describes the short-term competition on Components Segmentation Task of Document Photos that was prepared in the context of the 16th International Conference on Document Analysis and Recognition (ICDAR 2021). This competition aims to bring together researchers working on the filed of identification document image processing and provides them a suitable benchmark to compare their techniques on the component segmentation task of document images. Three challenge tasks were proposed entailing different segmentation assignments to be performed on a provided dataset. The collected data are from several types of Brazilian ID documents, whose personal information was conveniently replaced. There were 16 participants whose results obtained for some or all the three tasks show different rates for the adopted metrics, like Dice Similarity Coefficient ranging from 0.06 to 0.99. Different Deep Learning models were applied by the entrants with diverse strategies to achieve the best results in each of the tasks. Obtained results show that the current applied methods for solving one of the proposed tasks (document boundary detection) are already well stablished. However, for the other two challenge tasks (text zone and handwritten sign detection) research and development of more robust approaches are still required to achieve acceptable results.