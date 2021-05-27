Cancel
Radial Differential Rotation of Solar Corona using Radio Emissions

By Vivek Kumar Singh, Satish Chandra, Sanish Thomas, Som Kumar Sharma, Hari Om Vats
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

The present work is an effort to investigate possible radial variations in the solar coronal rotation by analyzing the solar radio emission data at 15 different frequencies (275-1755 MHz) for the period starting from July 1994 to May 1999. We used a time series of disk-integrated radio flux recorded daily at these frequencies through radio telescopes situated at Astronomical Observatory of the Jagellonian University in Cracow. The different frequency radiation originates from different heights in the solar corona. Existing models, indicate its origin at the height range from nearly $\sim12,000$ km (for emission at 275 MHz), below up to $\sim2,400$ km (for emission at 1755 MHz). There are some data gaps in the time series used for the study, so we used statistical analysis using the Lomb-Scargle Periodogram (LSP). This method has successfully estimated the periodicity present in time series even with such data gaps. The rotation period estimated through LSP shows variation in rotation period, which is compared with the earlier reported estimate using auto correlation technique. The present study indicates some similarity as well as contradiction with studies reported earlier. The radial and temporal variation in solar rotation period are presented and discussed for the whole period analyzed.

arxiv.org
Industryarxiv.org

Analysis of Magnetohydrodynamic Perturbations in Radial-field Solar Wind from Parker Solar Probe Observations

We report analysis of sub-Alfvénic magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) perturbations in the low-\b{eta} radial-field solar wind using the Parker Solar Probe spacecraft data from 31 October to 12 November 2018. We calculate wave vectors using the singular value decomposition method and separate the MHD perturbations into three types of linear eigenmodes (Alfvén, fast, and slow modes) to explore the properties of the sub-Alfvénic perturbations and the role of compressible perturbations in solar wind heating. The MHD perturbations there show a high degree of Alfvénicity in the radial-field solar wind, with the energy fraction of Alfvén modes dominating (~45%-83%) over those of fast modes (~16%-43%) and slow modes (~1%-19%). We present a detailed analysis of a representative event on 10 November 2018. Observations show that fast modes dominate magnetic compressibility, whereas slow modes dominate density compressibility. The energy damping rate of compressible modes is comparable to the heating rate, suggesting the collisionless damping of compressible modes could be significant for solar wind heating. These results are valuable for further studies of the imbalanced turbulence near the Sun and possible heating effects of compressible modes at MHD scales in low-\b{eta} plasma.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The correct sense of Faraday rotation

The phenomenon of Faraday rotation of linearly polarized synchrotron emission in a magneto-ionized medium has been understood and studied for decades. But since the sense of the rotation itself is irrelevant in most contexts, some uncertainty and inconsistencies have arisen in the literature about this detail. Here, we start from basic plasma theory to describe the propagation of polarized emission from a background radio source through a magnetized, ionized medium in order to rederive the correct sense of Faraday rotation. We present simple graphics to illustrate the decomposition of a linearly polarized wave into right and left circularly polarized modes, the temporal and spatial propagation of the phases of those modes, and the resulting physical rotation of the polarization orientation. We then re-examine the case of a medium that both Faraday-rotates and emits polarized radiation and show how a helical magnetic field can construct or destruct the Faraday rotation. This paper aims to resolve a source of confusion that has arisen between the plasma physics and radio astronomy communities and to help avoid common pitfalls when working with this unintuitive phenomenon.
Sciencearxiv.org

Gradient measurement of synchrotron polarization diagnostic: Application to spatially separated emission and Faraday rotation regions

Ru-Yue Wang (Xiangtan Univ.), Jian-Fu Zhang (Xiangtan Univ.), Alex Lazarian (UW-Madison), Hua-Ping Xiao (Xiangtan Univ.), Fu-Yuan Xiang (Xiangtan Univ.) Considering the spatially separated polarization radiation and Faraday rotation regions to simulate complex interstellar media, we study synchrotron polarization gradient techniques' measurement capabilities. We explore how to trace the direction of projected magnetic field of emitting-source region at the multi-frequency bands, using the gradient technique compared with the traditional polarization vector method. Furthermore, we study how Faraday rotation density in the foreground region, i.e., a product of electron number density and parallel component of magnetic fields along the line of sight, affects the measurement of projected magnetic field. Numerical results show that synchrotron polarization gradient technique could successfully trace projected magnetic field within emitting-source region independent of radio frequency. Accordingly, the gradient technique can measure the magnetic field properties for a complex astrophysical environment.
Mathematicsmathworks.com

Linear differential equation solver (lde.m)

Lde.m solves linear, vector differential equations, including nonhomogeneous equations with functional coefficients. For a constant square matrix A, lde(A) is functionally equivalent to expm(A) (exponential matrix), although lde can be faster (for large matrices) and can exhibit better numerical accuracy (e.g. by a factor of 10^-15 in one test case). Relative to MATLAB's ordinary differential solvers (e.g. ode45), an advantage of lde is that it can simultaneously obtain all independent solutions of a homogeneous differential equation, or can simultaneously process multiple forcing functions for a nonhomogeneous equation. A live script demo is included showing several practical applications: (1) exponential matrix, (2) resonantly forced harmonic oscillator, (3) harmonic oscillator with variable mass ("leaky bucket on a spring"), (4) Airy functions, and (5) Scorer functions.
Sciencearxiv.org

The RSD Sorting Hat: Unmixing Radial Scales in Projection

Future data sets will enable cross-correlations between redshift space distortions (RSD) and weak lensing (WL). While photometric lensing and clustering cross-correlations have provided some of the tightest cosmological constraints to date, it is not well understood how to optimally perform similar RSD/WL joint analyses in a lossless way. RSD is typically measured in $3D$ redshift space, but WL is inherently a projected signal, making angular statistics a natural choice for the combined analysis. Thus, we determine the amount of RSD information that can be extracted using projected statistics. Specifically we perform a Fisher analysis to forecast constraints and model bias comparing two different Fingers-of-God (FoG) models using both, the $3D$ power spectrum, $P(k, \mu)$, and tomographic $C(\ell)$. We find that because naïve tomographic projection mixes large scales with poorly modelled nonlinear radial modes, it does not provide competitive constraints to the $3D$ RSD power spectrum without the model bias becoming unacceptably large. This is true even in the limit of narrow tomographic bins. In light of this we propose a new radial weighting scheme which unmixes radial RSD scales in projection yielding competitive constraints to the $3D$ RSD power spectrum, while keeping the model bias small. This work lays the groundwork for optimal joint analyses of RSD and cosmic shear.
Sciencearxiv.org

Assessment of the relativistic rotational transformations

Rotational transformations describe relativistic effects in rotating frames. There are four major kinematic rotational transformations: the Langevin metric; Post transformation; Franklin transformation; and the rotational form of the absolute Lorentz transformation. The four transformations exhibit different combinations of relativistic effects and simultaneity frameworks, and generate different predictions for relativistic phenomena. Here, the predictions of the four rotational transformations are compared with recent optical data that has sufficient resolution to distinguish the transformations. We show that the rotational absolute Lorentz transformation matches diverse relativistic optical and non-optical rotational data. These include experimental observations of length contraction, directional time dilation, anisotropic one-way speed of light, isotropic two-way speed of light, and the conventional Sagnac effect. In contrast, the other three transformations do not match the full range of rotating-frame relativistic observations.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A Topology-Shape-Metrics Framework for Ortho-Radial Graph Drawing

Orthogonal drawings, i.e., embeddings of graphs into grids, are a classic topic in Graph Drawing. Often the goal is to find a drawing that minimizes the number of bends on the edges. A key ingredient for bend minimization algorithms is the existence of an orthogonal representation that describes such drawings combinatorially by only listing the angles between the edges around each vertex and the directions of bends on the edges, but neglecting any kind of geometric information such as vertex coordinates or edge lengths.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Differentiable Robust LQR Layers

This paper proposes a differentiable robust LQR layer for reinforcement learning and imitation learning under model uncertainty and stochastic dynamics. The robust LQR layer can exploit the advantages of robust optimal control and model-free learning. It provides a new type of inductive bias for stochasticity and uncertainty modeling in control systems. In particular, we propose an efficient way to differentiate through a robust LQR optimization program by rewriting it as a convex program (i.e. semi-definite program) of the worst-case cost. Based on recent work on using convex optimization inside neural network layers, we develop a fully differentiable layer for optimizing this worst-case cost, i.e. we compute the derivative of a performance measure w.r.t the model's unknown parameters, model uncertainty and stochasticity parameters. We demonstrate the proposed method on imitation learning and approximate dynamic programming on stochastic and uncertain domains. The experiment results show that the proposed method can optimize robust policies under uncertain situations, and are able to achieve a significantly better performance than existing methods that do not model uncertainty directly.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Probing the Wind Component of Radio Emission in Luminous High-Redshift Quasars

Gordon T. Richards, Trevor V. McCaffrey, Amy Kimball, Amy L. Rankine, James H. Matthews, Paul C. Hewett, Angelica B. Rivera. We discuss a probe of the contribution of wind-related shocks to the radio emission in otherwise radio-quiet quasars. Given 1) the non-linear correlation between UV and X-ray luminosity in quasars, 2) that such correlation leads to higher likelihood of radiation-line-driven winds in more luminous quasars, and 3) that luminous quasars are more abundant at high redshift, deep radio observations of high-redshift quasars are needed to probe potential contributions from accretion disk winds. We target a sample of 50 $z\simeq 1.65$ color-selected quasars that span the range of expected accretion disk wind properties as traced by broad CIV emission. 3-GHz observations with the Very Large Array to an rms of $\approx10\mu$Jy beam$^{-1}$ probe to star formation rates of $\approx400\,M_{\rm Sun}\,{\rm yr}^{-1}$, leading to 22 detections. Supplementing these pointed observations are survey data of 388 sources from the LOFAR Two-metre Sky Survey Data Release 1 that reach comparable depth (for a typical radio spectral index), where 123 sources are detected. These combined observations reveal a radio detection fraction that is a non-linear function of \civ\ emission-line properties and suggest that the data may require multiple origins of radio emission in radio-quiet quasars. We find evidence for radio emission from weak jets or coronae in radio-quiet quasars with low Eddingtion ratios, with either (or both) star formation and accretion disk winds playing an important role in optically luminous quasars and correlated with increasing Eddington ratio. Additional pointed radio observations are needed to fully establish the nature of radio emission in radio-quiet quasars.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Effect of Inefficient Accretion on Planetary Differentiation

Saverio Cambioni, Seth A. Jacobson, Alexandre Emsenhuber, Erik Asphaug, David C. Rubie, Travis S. J. Gabriel, Stephen R. Schwartz, Roberto Furfaro. Pairwise collisions between terrestrial embryos are the dominant means of accretion during the last stage of planet formation. Hence, their realistic treatment in N-body studies is critical to accurately model the formation of terrestrial planets and to develop interpretations of telescopic and spacecraft observations. In this work, we compare the effects of two collision prescriptions on the core-mantle differentiation of terrestrial planets: a model in which collisions are always completely accretionary (``perfect merging'') and a more realistic model based on neural networks that has been trained on hydrodynamical simulations of giant impacts. The latter model is able to predict the loss of mass due to imperfect accretion and the evolution of non-accreted projectiles in hit-and-run collisions. We find that the results of the neural-network model feature a wider range of final core mass fractions and metal-silicate equilibration pressures, temperatures, and oxygen fugacities than the assumption of perfect merging. When used to model collisions in N-body studies of terrestrial planet formation, the two models provide similar answers for planets more massive than 0.1 Earth's masses. For less massive final bodies, however, the inefficient-accretion model predicts a higher degree of compositional diversity. This phenomenon is not reflected in planet formation models of the solar system that use perfect merging to determine collisional outcomes. Our findings confirm the role of giant impacts as important drivers of planetary diversity and encourage a realistic implementation of inefficient accretion in future accretion studies.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Image Rotation from weak Lensing

Forthcoming radio surveys will include full polarisation information, which can be potentially useful for weak lensing observations. We propose a new method to measure the (integrated) gravitational field between a source and the observer, by looking at the angle between the morphology of a radio galaxy and the orientation of the polarisation. For this we use the fact that, while the polarisation of a photon is parallel transported along the photon geodesic, the infinitesimal shape of the source, e.g. its principal axis in the case of an ellipse, is Lie transported. As an example, we calculate the rotation of the shape vector with respect to the polarisation direction which is generated by lensing by a distribution of foreground Schwarzschild lenses. For radio galaxies, the intrinsic morphological orientation of a source and its polarised emission are correlated. It follows that observing both the polarisation and the morphological orientation provides information on both the unlensed source orientation and on the gravitational potential along the line of sight.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A Liouville comparison principle for solutions of semilinear elliptic second-order partial differential inequalities

We consider semilinear elliptic second-order partial differential inequalities of the form Lu +|u|q-1u < and = Lv +|v|q-1v (*) in the whole space Rn, where n > and = 2, q > 0 and L is a linear elliptic second-order partial differential operator in divergence form. We assume that the coefficients of the operator L are defined, measurable and locally bounded in Rn, and that the quadratic form associated with the operator L is symmetric and non-negative definite. We obtain a Liouville comparison principle in terms of a capacity associated with the operator L for solutions of (*), which are defined and measurable in Rn and which belong locally to a Sobolev-type function space also associated with the operator L.
AstronomyNASASpaceFlight.com

Lunar Solar Concentrators for south pole use

NASA Glenn Research has just expressed interest in purchasing solar concentrator mirrors for use at the south pole. This is not yet a formal Request for Proposal yet but is a common step that precedes one. The timeline is pretty short, it sounds like they would want this ready for...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Constraining Saturn's interior with ring seismology: effects of differential rotation and stable stratification

Normal mode oscillations in Saturn excite density and bending waves in the C Ring, providing a valuable window into the planet's interior. Saturn's fundamental modes (f modes) excite the majority of the observed waves, while gravito-inertial modes (rotationally modified g modes) associated with stable stratification in the deep interior provide a compelling explanation for additional density waves with low azimuthal wavenumbers m. However, multiplets of density waves with nearly degenerate frequencies, including an m=3 triplet, still lack a definitive explanation. We investigate the effects of rapid and differential rotation on Saturn's oscillations, calculating normal modes for independently constrained interior models. We use a non-perturbative treatment of rotation that captures the full effects of the Coriolis and centrifugal forces, and consequently the mixing of sectoral f modes with g modes characterized by very different spherical harmonic degrees. Realistic profiles for differential rotation associated with Saturn's zonal winds can enhance these mode interactions, producing detectable oscillations with frequencies separated by less than 1%. Our calculations demonstrate that a three-mode interaction involving an f mode and two g modes can feasibly explain the finely split m=3 triplet, although the fine-tuning required to produce such an interaction generally worsens agreement with seismological constraints provided by m=2 density waves. Our calculations additionally demonstrate that sectoral f mode frequencies are measurably sensitive to differential rotation in Saturn's convective envelope. Finally, we find that including realistic equatorial antisymmetry in Saturn's differential rotation profile couples modes with even and odd equatorial parity, producing oscillations that could in principle excite both density and bending waves simultaneously.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Modeling the corona and XUV emission of the Sun and Sun-like stars

The X-ray and extreme-ultra-violet (EUV) emissions from the low-mass stars significantly affect the evolution of the planetary atmosphere. It is, however, observationally difficult to constrain the stellar high-energy emission because of the interstellar extinction. In this work, we simulate the XUV (X-ray+EUV) emission from the Sun-like stars by extending the solar coronal heating model that self-consistently solves the surface-to-corona energy transport, turbulent energy dissipation, and coronal thermal response by conduction and radiation with sufficiently high resolution. The simulations are performed for a range of loop lengths and magnetic filling factors at the stellar surface. When applied to the solar corona, our model is found to reproduce the observed solar XUV spectrum below the Lyman edge, which validates the capability of our model in predicting the XUV spectra of other Sun-like stars. The nearly-linear relation between the unsigned magnetic flux and X-ray luminosity is also reproduced self-consistently. From the simulation runs with various loop lengths and filling factors, the following scaling relations are found. $\log L_{\rm EUV} = 9.93 + 0.67 \log L_{\rm X}$, $\log \Phi^{\rm EUV}_{\rm photon} = 20.40 + 0.66 \log L_{\rm X}$, where $L_{\rm EUV}$ and $L_{\rm X}$ are the cgs-unit luminosity in the EUV and X-ray range, respectively, and $\Phi_{\rm photon}^{\rm EUV}$ is the total number of EUV photons emitted per second. This study demonstrates a refined picture of solar and stellar coronal heating and provides the above observable relations that will be useful for estimating the luminosity of the hidden stellar EUV from X-ray observations.
Electronicsoh8stn.org

Super Antenna MP1 Quick n Dirty no radial deployment

Continuing to catch up on past due blog posts, today we arrive at the Super Antenna MP1. Many operators want the convenience of an end fed half wave antenna, in a rapid deployment package like the MP1 . Unfortunately, the MP1 is a quarter wave vertical, without transformer, requiring quarter wave radials. You’ve seen on the channel how we have made the MP1 into a balanced antenna. We used two of them on the hot and cold sides at the antenna feed point. This allowed us to deploy configurations like horizontal dipole, or lazy L. Neither of those configurations require radials or counterpoise wires.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:Application of radial basis functions neutral networks in spectral functions

Authors:Meng Zhou, Fei Gao, Jingyi Chao, Yu-Xin Liu, Huichao Song. Abstract: The reconstruction of spectral function from correlation function in Euclidean space is a challenging task. In this paper, we employ the Machine Learning techniques in terms of the radial basis functions networks to reconstruct the spectral function from a finite number of correlation data. To test our method, we first generate one type of correlation data using a mock spectral function by mixing several Breit-Wigner propagators. We found that compared with other traditional methods, TSVD, Tikhonov, and MEM, our approach gives a continuous and unified reconstruction for both positive definite and negative spectral function, which is especially useful for studying the QCD phase transition. Moreover, our approach has considerably better performance in the low frequency region. This has advantages for the extraction of transport coefficients which are related to the zero frequency limit of the spectral function. With the mock data generated through a model spectral function of stress energy tensor, we find our method gives a precise and stable extraction of the transport coefficients.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Environment dependent vibrational heat transport in molecular Junctions : Rectification, quantum effects, vibrational mismatch

Vibrational heat transport in molecular junctions is a central issue in different contemporary research areas like Chemistry, material science, mechanical engineering, thermoelectrics and power generation. Our model system consists of a chain of molecules which sandwiched between two solids that are maintained at different temperatures. We employ quantum self-consistent reservoir model, which is built on generalized quantum Langevin equation, to investigate quantum effects and far from equilibrium conditions on thermal conduction at nanoscale. The present self-consistent reservoir model can easily mimic the phonon-phonon scattering mechanisms. Different thermal environments are modelled as (i) Ohmic, (ii) sub-Ohmic, and (iii) super-Ohmic environment and their effects are demonstrated for the thermal rectification properties of the system with spring graded or mass graded feature. The behavior of heat current across molecular junctions as a function of chain length, temperature gradient and phonon scattering rate are studied. Further, our analysis reveals the effects of vibrational mismatch between the solids phonon spectra on heat transfer characteristics in molecular junctions for different thermal environments.