Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Gravitational Wave Propagation and Polarizations in the Teleparallel analog of Horndeski Gravity

By Sebastian Bahamonde, Maria Caruana, Konstantinos F. Dialektopoulos, Viktor Gakis, Manuel Hohmann, Jackson Levi Said, Emmanuel N. Saridakis, Joseph Sultana
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Sebastian Bahamonde, Maria Caruana, Konstantinos F. Dialektopoulos, Viktor Gakis, Manuel Hohmann, Jackson Levi Said, Emmanuel N. Saridakis, Joseph Sultana. Gravitational waves (GWs) have opened a new window on fundamental physics in a number of important ways. The next generation of GW detectors may reveal more information about the polarization structure of GWs. Additionally, there is growing interest in theories of gravity beyond GR. One such theory which remains viable within the context of recent measurements of the speed of propagation of GWs is the teleparallel analogue of Horndeski gravity. In this work, we explore the polarization structure of this newly proposed formulation of Horndeski theory. In curvature-based gravity, Horndeski theory is almost synonymous with extensions to GR since it spans a large portion of these possible extensions. We perform this calculation by taking perturbations about a Minkowski background and consider which mode propagates. The result is that the polarization structure depends on the choice of model parameters in the teleparallel Horndeski Lagrangian with a maximum of seven propagating degrees of freedom. While the curvature-based Horndeski results follows as a particular limit within this setup, we find a much richer structure of both massive and massless cases which produce scalar--vector--tensor propagating degrees of freedom. We also find that the GW polarization that emerges from the teleparallel analogue of Horndeski gravity results in analogous massive and massless modes which take on at most four polarizations in the massless sector and two scalar ones in the massive sector. In none of the cases do we find vector polarizations.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravitational Waves#Wave Propagation#Gravity#Gws#Gr#Nongalactic Astrophysics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyarxiv.org

Black-hole kicks: a tool to measure the accuracy of gravitational-wave models

Asymmetric binary systems radiate linear momentum through gravitational waves, leading to the recoil of the merger remnant. Black-hole kicks have attracted much attention because of their astrophysical implications. However, little information can be extracted from the observations made by LIGO and Virgo so far. In this work, we discuss how the gravitational recoil, an effect that is encoded in the gravitational signal, can be used to test the accuracy of waveform models. Gravitational-wave models of merging binary systems have become fundamental to detect potential signals and infer the parameters of observed sources. But, as the interferometers' sensitivity is enhanced in current and future detectors, gravitational waveform models will have to be further improved. We find that the kick is highly sensitive to waveform inaccuracies and can therefore be a useful diagnostic test. Furthermore, we observe that current higher-mode waveform models are not consistent in their kick predictions. For this reason, we discuss whether measuring and improving waveform accuracy can, in turn, allow us to extract meaningful information about the kick in future observations.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gravitational waves from the remnants of the first stars in nuclear star clusters

We study Population III (Pop III) binary remnant mergers in nuclear star clusters (NSCs) with a semi-analytical approach for early structure formation based on halo merger trees, in which star formation and stellar feedback are modelled self-consistently. Within this framework, we keep track of the dynamics of Pop III binary (compact object) remnants in their host galaxies during cosmic structure formation, and construct the population of Pop III binary remnants that fall into NSCs by dynamical friction of field stars. The subsequent evolution within NSCs is then derived from three-body encounters and gravitational-wave (GW) emission. We find that on average 7.5% of Pop III binary remnants will fall into the centres ($< 3\ \rm pc$) of galaxies that can host NSCs with masses above $10^{5}\ \rm M_{\odot}$. About $5-50$% of these binaries will merge at $z>0$ in NSCs, including those with very large initial separations (up to 1~pc). The merger rate density (MRD) peaks at $z\sim 5-7$ with $\sim 0.4-10\ \rm yr^{-1}\ \rm Gpc^{-3}$, comparable to the MRDs found in the binary stellar evolution channel. Low-mass ($\lesssim 10^{6}\ \rm M_{\odot}$) NSCs formed at high redshifts ($z\gtrsim 4.5$) host most ($\gtrsim 90$%) of our mergers, which mainly consist of black holes (BHs) with masses $\sim 40-85\ \rm M_{\odot}$, similar to the most massive BHs found in LIGO events. Particularly, our model can produce events like GW190521 involving BHs in the standard mass gap for pulsational pair-instability supernovae with a MRD $\sim 0.01-0.09\ \rm yr^{-1}\ Gpc^{-3}$ at $z\sim 1$, consistent with that inferred by LIGO (within the 90% confidence interval). We predict a promising detection rate $\sim 170-2700\ \rm yr^{-1}$ for planned 3rd-generation GW detectors such as the Einstein Telescope that can reach $z\sim 10$.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Simulating relic gravitational waves from inflationary magnetogenesis

We present three-dimensional direct numerical simulations of the production of magnetic fields and gravitational waves (GWs) in the early Universe during a low energy scale matter-dominated post-inflationary reheating era, and during the early subsequent radiative era, which is strongly turbulent. The parameters of the model are determined such that it avoids a number of known physical problems and produces magnetic energy densities between 0.2% and 2% of the critical energy density at the end of reheating. During the subsequent development of a turbulent magnetohydrodynamic cascade, magnetic fields and GWs develop a spectrum that extends to higher frequencies in the millihertz (nanohertz) range for models with reheating temperatures of around 100 GeV (150 MeV) at the beginning of the radiation-dominated era. However, even though the turbulent cascade is fully developed, the GW spectrum shows a sharp drop for frequencies above the peak value. This suggests that the turbulence is less efficient in driving GWs than previously thought. The peaks of the resulting GW spectra may well be in the range accessible to space interferometers, pulsar timing arrays, and other facilities.
ScienceEurekAlert

An atom chip interferometer that could detect quantum gravity

Physicists in Israel have created a quantum interferometer on an atom chip. This device can be used to explore the fundamentals of quantum theory by studying the interference pattern between two beams of atoms. University of Groningen physicist, Anupam Mazumdar, describes how the device could be adapted to use mesoscopic particles instead of atoms. This modification would allow for expanded applications. A description of the device, and theoretical considerations concerning its application by Mazumdar, were published on 28 May in the journal Science Advances.
Scienceastrobiology.com

Role Of Surface Gravity Waves in Aquaplanet Ocean Climates

The TM300 aquaplanet ocean with SGW parameterizations. Zonal-mean zonal current velocity uocean (a, b), vertical momentum diffusivity (c, d), potential temperature Θocean (e, f) and salinity Socean (g, f). The left column (a, c, e, g) corresponds to the climatological mean state. The right column (b, d, f, h) shows the differences between integrations with and without SGW parameterization.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gravitational analogue of Faraday rotation in the magnetized Kerr and Reissner-Nordström spacetimes

It is known that the gravitational analogue of the Faraday rotation arises in the rotating spacetime due to the non-zero gravitomagnetic field. In this paper, we show that it also arises in the `non-rotating' Reissner-Nordström spacetime, if it is immersed in a uniform magnetic field. The non-zero angular momentum (due to the presence of electric charge and magnetic field) of the electromagnetic field acts as the twist potential to raise the gravitational Faraday rotation in the said spacetime. The twisting can still exist even if the mass of the spacetime vanishes. In other words, the massless charged particle(s) immersed in a uniform magnetic field, able to twist the spacetime in principle, and responsible for the rotation of the plane of polarization of light. This, in fact, could have some applications in the basic physics and the analogue models of gravity. Here, we also study the effect of magnetic fields in the Kerr and Reissner-Nordström spacetimes, and derive the exact expressions for the gravitational Faraday rotation in the magnetized Kerr and Reissner-Nordström spacetimes. Considering the correction due to the magnetic field in the lowest possible order, we show that the logarithm correction of the distance of the source and observer in the gravitational Faraday rotation for the said spacetimes is an important consequence of the presence of magnetic field. From the astrophysical point of view, our result could be helpful to study the effects of (gravito-)magnetic fields on the propagation of polarized photons in the strong gravity regime of the rapidly rotating collapsed object.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Probing pre-Recombination Physics by the Cross-Correlation of Stochastic Gravitational Waves and CMB Anisotropies

We study the effects of pre-recombination physics on the Stochastic Gravitational Wave Background (SGWB) anisotropies induced by the propagation of gravitons through the large-scale density perturbations and their cross-correlation with Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) temperature and E-mode polarization ones. As examples of Early Universe extensions to the $\Lambda$CDM model, we consider popular models featuring extra relativistic degrees of freedom, a massless non-minimally coupled scalar field, and an Early Dark Energy component. Assuming the detection of a SGWB, we perform a Fisher analysis to assess in a quantitative way the capability of future gravitational wave interferometers (GWIs) in conjunction with a future large-scale CMB polarization experiment to constrain such variations. Our results show that the cross-correlation of CMB and SGWB anisotropies will help tighten the constraints obtained with CMB alone, with an improvement that significantly depends on the specific model as well as the maximum angular resolution $\ell_{\rm max}^{\rm GW}$ of the GWIs, their designed sensitivity, and the amplitude $A_*$ of the monopole of the SGWB.
Computersarxiv.org

Training Strategies for Deep Learning Gravitational-Wave Searches

Marlin B. Schäfer (1 and 2), Ondřej Zelenka (3 and 4), Alexander H. Nitz (1 and 2), Frank Ohme (1 and 2), Bernd Brügmann (3 and 4) ((1) Max-Planck-Institut für Gravitationsphysik (Albert-Einstein-Institut), (2) Leibniz Universität Hannover, (3) Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena, (4) Michael Stifel Center Jena) Compact binary systems emit gravitational radiation...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Field excitation in fuzzy dark matter near a strong gravitational wave source

The axion-like particles with ultralight mass ($\sim10^{-22}$eV) can be a possibile candidate of dark matter, known as the fuzzy dark matter (FDM). These particles form Bose-Einstein condensate in the early universe which can explain the dark matter density distribution in galaxies at the present time. We study the time evolution of ultralight axion-like field in the near region of a strong gravitational wave (GW) source, such as binary black hole merger. We show that GWs can lead to the generation of field excitations in a spherical shell about the source that eventually propagate out of the shell to minimize the energy density of the field configuration. These excitations are generated towards the end of the merger and in some cases even in the ringdown phase of the merger, therefore it can provide a qualitatively distinct prediction for changes in the GW waveform observed on Earth. This would be helpful in investigating the existence of FDM in galaxies.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Searching for new physics during gravitational waves propagation

The direct detection of gravitational waves by ground-based interferometers opened an unprecedented channel to probe alternative theories of gravitation. Several theories predict a dispersion of the gravitational waves during their propagation, distorting the signals observed by LIGO and Virgo compared to their predictions from general relativity. Such dispersion could induce a modification of the luminosity distance inferred with gravitational radiation with regards to electromagnetic radiation. By analysing two multimessenger events, we set constraints on a large class of proposed theories, including extra-dimensional and scalar-tensor theories. The multimessenger events are the binary neutron star merger GW170817 associated to GRB170817A, and the binary black hole merger GW190521 with postulated candidate electromagnetic counterpart ZTF19abanrhr. Without relying on multimessenger emission, a class of proposed theories predict a frequency-dependent dispersion of the gravitational waves breaking Lorentz invariance. By analysing 31 GW events from binary-black holes coalescence, we constrain several coefficients parameterising Lorentz violation, including the best constrainton the graviton mass.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Title:Discriminating same-mass Neutron Stars and Black Holes gravitational wave-forms

Authors:J.-F. Coupechoux, A. Arbey, R. Chierici, H. Hansen, J. Margueron, V. Sordini. Abstract: Gravitational wave-forms from coalescences of binary black hole systems and binary neutron star systems with low tidal effects can hardly be distinguished if the two systems have similar masses. In the absence of discriminating power based on the gravitational wave-forms, the classification of sources into binary neutron stars, binary black holes and mixed systems containing a black hole and a neutron star can only be unambiguous when assuming the standard model of stellar evolution and using the fact that there exists a mass gap between neutron stars and black holes. This approach is however limited by its own assumptions: for instance the 2.6 solar mass object detected in the GW190814 event remains unclassified, and models of new physics can introduce new compact objects, like primordial black holes, which may have masses in the same range as neutron stars. Then, without an electromagnetic counterpart (kilonova), classifying mergers of compact objects without mass gap criteria remains a difficult task, unless the source is close enough. In what follows we investigate a procedure to discriminate a model between binary neutron star merger and primordial binary black hole merger by using a Bayes factor in simulated wave-forms that we superimpose to realistic detector noise.
Sciencearxiv.org

Nonlinear interaction of three impulsive gravitational waves II: the wave estimates

This is the second and last paper of a series aimed at solving the local Cauchy problem for polarized $\mathbb U(1)$ symmetric solutions to the Einstein vacuum equations featuring the nonlinear interaction of three small amplitude impulsive gravitational waves. Such solutions are characterized by their three singular "wave-fronts" across which the curvature tensor is allowed to admit a delta singularity.
Sciencearxiv.org

Elastic Wave Propagation and Bandgaps in Finitely Stretched Soft Lattice Material

In this study, the in-plane Bloch wave propagation and bandgaps in a finitely stretched square lattice were investigated numerically and theoretically. To be specific, the elastic band diagram was calculated for an infinite periodic structure with a cruciform hyperelastic unit cell under uniaxial or biaxial tension. In addition, an elastodynamic "tight binding" model was proposed to investigate the formation and evolution of the band structure. The elastic waves were found to propagate largely under "easy" modes in the pre-stretched soft lattice, and finite stretch tuned the symmetry of the band structure, but also "purify" the propagation modes. Moreover, the uniaxial stretch exhibits the opposite impacts on the two "easy" modes. The effect of the biaxial stretch was equated with the superposition of the uniaxial stretches in the tessellation directions. The mentioned effects on the band structure could be attributed to the competition between the effective shear moduli and lengths for different beam components. Next, the finite stretch could tune the directional bandgap of the soft lattice, and the broadest elastic wave bandgaps could be anticipated in an equi-biaxial stretch. In this study, an avenue was opened to design and implement elastic wave control devices with weight efficiency and tunability. Furthermore, the differences between the physical system and the corresponding simplified theoretical model (e.g., the theoretically predicted flat bands) did not exist in the numerical calculations.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Probing dipole radiation from binary neutron stars with ground-based laser-interferometer and atom-interferometer gravitational-wave observatories

Atom-interferometer gravitational-wave (GW) observatory, as a new design of ground-based GW detector for the near future, is sensitive at a relatively low frequency for GW observations. Taking the proposed atom interferometer Zhaoshan Long-baseline Atom Interferometer Gravitation Antenna (ZAIGA), and its illustrative upgrade (Z+) as examples, we investigate how the atom interferometer will complement ground-based laser interferometers in testing the gravitational dipole radiation from binary neutron star (BNS) mergers. A test of such kind is important for a better understanding of the strong equivalence principle laying at the heart of Einstein's general relativity. To obtain a statistically sound result, we sample BNS systems according to their merger rate and population, from which we study the expected bounds on the parameterized dipole radiation parameter $B$. Extracting BNS parameters and the dipole radiation from the combination of ground-based laser interferometers and the atom-interferometer ZAIGA/Z+, we are entitled to obtain tighter bounds on $B$ by a few times to a few orders of magnitude, compared to ground-based laser interferometers alone, ultimately reaching the levels of $|B| \lesssim 10^{-9}$ (with ZAIGA) and $|B| \lesssim 10^{-10}$ (with Z+).
Astronomyarxiv.org

The collimated propagation causes of astrophysical and laboratory jets

The use of Z-pinch facilities makes it possible to carry out well-controlled and diagnosable laboratory experiments to study laboratory jets with scaling parameters close to those of the jets from young stars. This makes it possible to observe processes that are inaccessible to astronomical observations. Such experiments are carried out at the PF-3 facility ("plasma focus", Kurchatov Institute), in which the emitted plasma emission propagates along the drift chamber through the environment at a distance of one meter. The paper presents the results of experiments with helium, in which a successive release of two ejections was observed. An analysis of these results suggests that after the passage of the first supersonic ejection, a region with a low concentration is formed behind it, the so-called vacuum trace, due to which the subsequent ejection practically does not experience environmental resistance and propagates being collimated. The numerical modeling of the propagation of two ejections presented in the paper confirms this point of view. Using scaling laws and appropriate numerical simulations of astrophysical ejections, it is shown that this effect can also be significant for the jets of young stars.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gravitational collapse from cold uniform asymmetric initial conditions

Using controlled numerical N-body experiments, we show how, in the collapse dynamics of an initially cold and uniform distribution of particles with a generic asymmetric shape, finite $N$ fluctuations and perturbations induced by the anisotropic gravitational field compete to determine the physical properties of the asymptotic quasi-stationary state. When finite $N$ fluctuations dominate the dynamics, the particle energy distribution changes greatly and the final density profile {decays outside its core} as $r^{-4}$ with an $N$-dependent amplitude. On the other hand, in the limit where the anisotropic perturbations dominate, the collapse is softer and the density profile shows a decay as $r^{-3}$, as is typical of halos in cosmological simulations. However, even in this limit, convergence with $N$ of the macroscopic properties of the virialized system, such as the particle energy distributions, the bound mass, and the density profile, is very slow and not clearly established, including for our largest simulations (with $N \sim 10^6$). Our results illustrate the challenges of accurately simulating the first collapsing structures in standard-type cosmological models.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Beyond the detector horizon: Forecasting gravitational-wave strong lensing

When gravitational waves pass near massive astrophysical objects, they can be gravitationally lensed. The lensing can split them into multiple wave-fronts, magnify them, or imprint beating patterns on the waves. Here we focus on the multiple images produced by strong lensing. In particular, we investigate strong lensing forecasts, the rate of lensing, and the role of lensing statistics in strong lensing searches. Overall, we find a reasonable rate of lensed detections for double, triple, and quadruple images at the LIGO--Virgo--KAGRA design sensitivity. We also report the rates for A+ and LIGO Voyager and briefly comment on potential improvements due to the inclusion of sub-threshold triggers. We find that most galaxy-lensed events originate from redshifts $z \sim 1-4$ and report the expected distribution of lensing parameters for the observed events. Besides forecasts, we investigate the role of lensing forecasts in strong lensing searches, which explore repeated event pairs. One problem associated with the searches is the rising number of event pairs, which leads to a rapidly increasing false alarm probability. We show how knowledge of the expected galaxy lensing time delays in our searches allow us to tackle this problem. Once the time delays are included, the false alarm probability increases linearly (similar to non-lensed searches) instead of quadratically with time, significantly improving the search. For galaxy cluster lenses, the improvement is less significant. The main uncertainty associated with these forecasts are the merger-rate density estimates at high redshift, which may be better resolved in the future.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Evidence for lensing of gravitational waves from LIGO-Virgo

Recently, the LIGO-Virgo Collaboration (LVC) concluded that there is no evidence for lensed gravitational waves (GW) in the first half of the O3 run, claiming "We find the observation of lensed events to be unlikely, with the fractional rate at $\mu>2$ being $3.3\times 10^{-4}$". While we agree that the chance of an individual GW event being lensed at $\mu>2$ is smaller than $10^{-3}$, the number of observed events depends on the product of this small probability times the rate of mergers at high redshift. Observational constraints from the stochastic GW background indicate that the rate of conventional mass BBH mergers (8 < M (M$_{\odot}$) < 15) in the redshift range 1.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gravitational lensing by an extended mass distribution

We continue our investigations of the optical properties of the solar gravitational lens (SGL). We treat the Sun as an extended axisymmetric body and model its gravitational field using zonal harmonics. We consider a point source that is positioned at a large but finite distance from the Sun and, using our new angular eikonal method, we established the electro-magnetic (EM) field on the image plane in the focal region behind the SGL and derive the SGL's impulse response in the form of its point-spread function (PSF). The expression that we derive describes the extended Sun in all regions of interest, including the regions of strong and weak interference and the region of geometric optics. The result is in the form of a single integral with respect to the azimuthal angle of the impact parameter, covering all lensing regimes of the SGL. The same expression can be used to describe gravitational lensing by a compact axisymmetric mass distribution, characterized by small deviations from spherical symmetry. It is valid in all lensing regimes. We also derive results that describe the intensity of light observed by an imaging telescope in the focal region. We present results of numerical simulations showing the view by a telescope that moves in the image plane toward the optical axis. We consider imaging of both point and extended sources. We show that while point sources yield a number of distinct images consistent with the caustics due to zonal harmonics of a particular order (e.g., Einstein cross), extended sources always result in forming an Einstein ring. These results represent the most comprehensive wave-theoretical treatment of gravitational lensing in the weak gravitational field of a compact axisymmetric gravitational lens.