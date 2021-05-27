Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Sensitivity of third-generation interferometers to extra polarizations in the Stochastic Gravitational Wave Background

By Loris Amalberti, Nicola Bartolo, Angelo Ricciardone
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

When modified theories of gravity are considered, at most six gravitational wave polarization modes are allowed and classified in tensor modes, the only ones predicted by General Relativity (GR), along with additional vector and scalar modes. Therefore, gravitational waves represent a powerful tool to test alternative theories of gravitation. In this paper, we forecast the sensitivity of third-generation ground-based interferometers, Einstein Telescope and Cosmic Explorer, to non-GR polarization modes focusing on the stochastic gravitational wave background. We consider the latest technical specifications of the two independent detectors and the full network in order to estimate both the optimal signal-to-noise ratio and the detectable energy density limits relative to all polarization modes in the stochastic background for several locations on Earth and orientations of the two observatories. By considering optimal detector configurations, we find that in 5 years of observation the detection limit for tensor and extra polarization modes could reach $h_0^2\Omega^{T,V,S}_{GW} \approx 10^{-12}-10^{-11}$, depending on the network configuration and the stochastic background (i.e., if only one among vector and scalar modes exists or both are present). This means that the network sensitivity to different polarization modes can be approximately improved by a factor $10^3$ with respect to second-generation interferometers. We finally discuss the possibility of breaking the scalar modes degeneracy by considering both detectors angular responses to sufficiently high gravitational wave frequencies.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravitational Waves#Stochastic#Nongalactic Astrophysics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyarxiv.org

Amplification of gravitational wave by a Kerr black hole

Binary black hole may form near a supermassive black hole. The background black hole (BH) will affect the gravitational wave (GW) generated by the binary black hole. It is well known that the Penrose process may provide extra energy due to the ergosphere. In the present paper we investigate the energy amplification of the gravitational wave by a Kerr black hole background. In particular and different from the earlier studies, we compare the energies of the waves in the cases with and without a nearby Kerr BH. We find that only when the binary black hole is moving relative to the Kerr background can the GW energy be amplified. Otherwise, the energy will be suppressed by the background Kerr black hole. This finding is consistent with the inequality found by Wald for Penrose process. Taking into account realistic astrophysical scenarios, we find that the Kerr black hole background can amplify the GW energy by at most 5 times.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Black-hole kicks: a tool to measure the accuracy of gravitational-wave models

Asymmetric binary systems radiate linear momentum through gravitational waves, leading to the recoil of the merger remnant. Black-hole kicks have attracted much attention because of their astrophysical implications. However, little information can be extracted from the observations made by LIGO and Virgo so far. In this work, we discuss how the gravitational recoil, an effect that is encoded in the gravitational signal, can be used to test the accuracy of waveform models. Gravitational-wave models of merging binary systems have become fundamental to detect potential signals and infer the parameters of observed sources. But, as the interferometers' sensitivity is enhanced in current and future detectors, gravitational waveform models will have to be further improved. We find that the kick is highly sensitive to waveform inaccuracies and can therefore be a useful diagnostic test. Furthermore, we observe that current higher-mode waveform models are not consistent in their kick predictions. For this reason, we discuss whether measuring and improving waveform accuracy can, in turn, allow us to extract meaningful information about the kick in future observations.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Propagation of Axial and Polar Gravitational Waves in Kantowski-Sachs Universe

In this paper, we apply the Regge-Wheeler formalism in our study of axial and polar gravitational waves in the Kantowski-Sachs universe. The background field equations and the linearised perturbation equations for axial and polar modes are derived in presence of matter. To find the analytical solutions, we analyze the propagation of waves in vacuum spacetime. The background field equations in absence of matter are first solved by assuming that the expansion scalar $ \Theta $ to be proportional to the shear scalar $ \sigma $ (so that the metric coefficients are given by the relation $ a = b^n $, where $ n $ is an arbitrary constant). Using the method of separation of variables, the axial perturbation parameter $ h_0(t, r) $ is obtained from its wave equation. The other perturbation $ h_1(t, r) $ is then determined from $ h_0(t, r) $. %the equation connecting the two. We observe that the anisotropy of the background spacetime is responsible for the damping of the axial waves propagating through it. On the other hand, the polar perturbation equations are much more involved compared to their FLRW counterparts, as well as to the axial perturbations in the Kantowski-Sachs background. The polar equations contain complicated couplings among the perturbation variables. In both the axial and polar cases, the radial and temporal solutions for the perturbations separate out as a product. The perturbation equations in presence of matter show that the axial waves can cause perturbations only in the azimuthal velocity of the fluid without deforming the matter field. But the polar waves must perturb the energy density, the pressure and also the non-azimuthal components of the fluid velocity. The propagation of axial and polar gravitational waves in Kantowski-Sachs and Bianchi I spacetimes is found to be more or less similar in nature.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gravitational waves from the remnants of the first stars in nuclear star clusters

We study Population III (Pop III) binary remnant mergers in nuclear star clusters (NSCs) with a semi-analytical approach for early structure formation based on halo merger trees, in which star formation and stellar feedback are modelled self-consistently. Within this framework, we keep track of the dynamics of Pop III binary (compact object) remnants in their host galaxies during cosmic structure formation, and construct the population of Pop III binary remnants that fall into NSCs by dynamical friction of field stars. The subsequent evolution within NSCs is then derived from three-body encounters and gravitational-wave (GW) emission. We find that on average 7.5% of Pop III binary remnants will fall into the centres ($< 3\ \rm pc$) of galaxies that can host NSCs with masses above $10^{5}\ \rm M_{\odot}$. About $5-50$% of these binaries will merge at $z>0$ in NSCs, including those with very large initial separations (up to 1~pc). The merger rate density (MRD) peaks at $z\sim 5-7$ with $\sim 0.4-10\ \rm yr^{-1}\ \rm Gpc^{-3}$, comparable to the MRDs found in the binary stellar evolution channel. Low-mass ($\lesssim 10^{6}\ \rm M_{\odot}$) NSCs formed at high redshifts ($z\gtrsim 4.5$) host most ($\gtrsim 90$%) of our mergers, which mainly consist of black holes (BHs) with masses $\sim 40-85\ \rm M_{\odot}$, similar to the most massive BHs found in LIGO events. Particularly, our model can produce events like GW190521 involving BHs in the standard mass gap for pulsational pair-instability supernovae with a MRD $\sim 0.01-0.09\ \rm yr^{-1}\ Gpc^{-3}$ at $z\sim 1$, consistent with that inferred by LIGO (within the 90% confidence interval). We predict a promising detection rate $\sim 170-2700\ \rm yr^{-1}$ for planned 3rd-generation GW detectors such as the Einstein Telescope that can reach $z\sim 10$.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Probing dipole radiation from binary neutron stars with ground-based laser-interferometer and atom-interferometer gravitational-wave observatories

Atom-interferometer gravitational-wave (GW) observatory, as a new design of ground-based GW detector for the near future, is sensitive at a relatively low frequency for GW observations. Taking the proposed atom interferometer Zhaoshan Long-baseline Atom Interferometer Gravitation Antenna (ZAIGA), and its illustrative upgrade (Z+) as examples, we investigate how the atom interferometer will complement ground-based laser interferometers in testing the gravitational dipole radiation from binary neutron star (BNS) mergers. A test of such kind is important for a better understanding of the strong equivalence principle laying at the heart of Einstein's general relativity. To obtain a statistically sound result, we sample BNS systems according to their merger rate and population, from which we study the expected bounds on the parameterized dipole radiation parameter $B$. Extracting BNS parameters and the dipole radiation from the combination of ground-based laser interferometers and the atom-interferometer ZAIGA/Z+, we are entitled to obtain tighter bounds on $B$ by a few times to a few orders of magnitude, compared to ground-based laser interferometers alone, ultimately reaching the levels of $|B| \lesssim 10^{-9}$ (with ZAIGA) and $|B| \lesssim 10^{-10}$ (with Z+).
AstronomyScience Now

The first 5 years of gravitational-wave astrophysics

You are currently viewing the abstract. Gravitational waves are ripples in spacetime produced by accelerating masses, as predicted by the general theory of relativity. They have been directly detected by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) and the Virgo detector. Gravitational waves encode several physical properties of their sources, such...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Simulating relic gravitational waves from inflationary magnetogenesis

We present three-dimensional direct numerical simulations of the production of magnetic fields and gravitational waves (GWs) in the early Universe during a low energy scale matter-dominated post-inflationary reheating era, and during the early subsequent radiative era, which is strongly turbulent. The parameters of the model are determined such that it avoids a number of known physical problems and produces magnetic energy densities between 0.2% and 2% of the critical energy density at the end of reheating. During the subsequent development of a turbulent magnetohydrodynamic cascade, magnetic fields and GWs develop a spectrum that extends to higher frequencies in the millihertz (nanohertz) range for models with reheating temperatures of around 100 GeV (150 MeV) at the beginning of the radiation-dominated era. However, even though the turbulent cascade is fully developed, the GW spectrum shows a sharp drop for frequencies above the peak value. This suggests that the turbulence is less efficient in driving GWs than previously thought. The peaks of the resulting GW spectra may well be in the range accessible to space interferometers, pulsar timing arrays, and other facilities.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Field excitation in fuzzy dark matter near a strong gravitational wave source

The axion-like particles with ultralight mass ($\sim10^{-22}$eV) can be a possibile candidate of dark matter, known as the fuzzy dark matter (FDM). These particles form Bose-Einstein condensate in the early universe which can explain the dark matter density distribution in galaxies at the present time. We study the time evolution of ultralight axion-like field in the near region of a strong gravitational wave (GW) source, such as binary black hole merger. We show that GWs can lead to the generation of field excitations in a spherical shell about the source that eventually propagate out of the shell to minimize the energy density of the field configuration. These excitations are generated towards the end of the merger and in some cases even in the ringdown phase of the merger, therefore it can provide a qualitatively distinct prediction for changes in the GW waveform observed on Earth. This would be helpful in investigating the existence of FDM in galaxies.
Sciencearxiv.org

Nonlinear interaction of three impulsive gravitational waves II: the wave estimates

This is the second and last paper of a series aimed at solving the local Cauchy problem for polarized $\mathbb U(1)$ symmetric solutions to the Einstein vacuum equations featuring the nonlinear interaction of three small amplitude impulsive gravitational waves. Such solutions are characterized by their three singular "wave-fronts" across which the curvature tensor is allowed to admit a delta singularity.
Sciencearxiv.org

Longitudinal Plasma Motions Generated by Shear Alfvén Waves in Plasma with Thermal Misbalance

Compressional plasma perturbations may cause thermal misbalance between plasma heating and cooling processes. This misbalance significantly affects the dispersion properties of compressional waves providing a feedback between the perturbations and plasmas. It has been shown that Alfvén waves may induce longitudinal (compressional) plasma motions. In the present study, we analyze the effects of thermal misbalance caused by longitudinal plasma motions induced by shear Alfvén waves. We show that thermal misbalance leads to appearance of exponential bulk flows, which itself modifies the Alfvén induced plasma motions. In the case of sinusoidal Alfvén waves, we show how the amplitude and phase shift of induced longitudinal motions gain dependence on the Alfvén wave frequency while shedding light on its functionality. This feature has been investigated analytically in application to coronal conditions. We also consider the evolution of longitudinal plasma motions induced by the shear sinusoidal Alfvén wave by numerical methods before comparing the results obtained with our presented analytical predictions to justify the model under consideration in the present study.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Title:Discriminating same-mass Neutron Stars and Black Holes gravitational wave-forms

Authors:J.-F. Coupechoux, A. Arbey, R. Chierici, H. Hansen, J. Margueron, V. Sordini. Abstract: Gravitational wave-forms from coalescences of binary black hole systems and binary neutron star systems with low tidal effects can hardly be distinguished if the two systems have similar masses. In the absence of discriminating power based on the gravitational wave-forms, the classification of sources into binary neutron stars, binary black holes and mixed systems containing a black hole and a neutron star can only be unambiguous when assuming the standard model of stellar evolution and using the fact that there exists a mass gap between neutron stars and black holes. This approach is however limited by its own assumptions: for instance the 2.6 solar mass object detected in the GW190814 event remains unclassified, and models of new physics can introduce new compact objects, like primordial black holes, which may have masses in the same range as neutron stars. Then, without an electromagnetic counterpart (kilonova), classifying mergers of compact objects without mass gap criteria remains a difficult task, unless the source is close enough. In what follows we investigate a procedure to discriminate a model between binary neutron star merger and primordial binary black hole merger by using a Bayes factor in simulated wave-forms that we superimpose to realistic detector noise.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Good luck lies in odd numbers: axion dark matter search using arm cavity transmitted beams of gravitational wave detectors

Axion is a promising candidate for ultralight dark matter which may cause a polarization rotation of laser light. Recently, a new idea of probing the axion dark matter by optical linear cavities used in the arms of gravitational wave detectors has been proposed [Phys. Rev. Lett. 123, 111301 (2019)]. In this article, a realistic scheme of the axion dark matter search with the arm cavity transmission ports is revisited. Since photons detected by the transmission ports travel in the cavity for odd-number of times, the effect of axion dark matter on their phases is not cancelled out and the sensitivity at low-mass range is significantly improved compared to the search using reflection ports. We also take into account the stochastic nature of the axion field and the availability of the two detection ports in the gravitational wave detectors. The sensitivity to the axion-photon coupling, $g_{a\gamma}$, of the ground-based gravitational wave detector, such as Advanced LIGO, with 1-year observation is estimated to be $g_{a\gamma} \sim 3\times10^{-12}$ GeV$^{-1}$ below the axion mass of $10^{-15}$ eV, which improves upon the limit achieved by the CERN Axion Solar Telescope.
Astronomyarxiv.org

J-GEM optical and near-infrared follow-up of gravitational wave events during LIGO's and Virgo's third observing run

Mahito Sasada, Yousuke Utsumi, Ryosuke Itoh, Nozomu Tominaga, Masaomi Tanaka, Tomoki Morokuma, Kenshi Yanagisawa, Koji S. Kawabata, Takayuki Ohgami, Michitoshi Yoshida, Fumio Abe, Ryo Adachi, Hiroshi Akitaya, Yang Chong, Kazuki Daikuhara, Ryo Hamasaki, Satoshi Honda, Ryohei Hosokawa, Kota Iida, Fumiya Imazato, Chihiro Ishioka, Takumi Iwasaki, Mingjie Jian, Yuhei Kamei, Takahiro Kanai, Hidehiro Kaneda, Ayane Kaneko, Noriyuki Katoh, Nobuyuki Kawai, Keiichiro Kubota, Yuma Kubota, Hideo Mamiya, Kazuya Matsubayashi, Kumiko Morihana, Katsuhiro L. Murata, Takahiro Nagayama, Noriatsu Nakamura, Tatsuya Nakaoka, Yuu Niino, Yuki Nishinaka, Masafumi Niwano, Daisaku Nogami, Yumiko Oasa, Miki Oeda, Futa Ogawa, Ryou Ohsawa, Kouji Ohta, Kohei Oide, Hiroki Onozato, Shigeyuki Sako, Tomoki Saito, Yuichiro Sekiguchi, Toshikazu Shigeyama, Takumi Shigeyoshi, Minori Shikauchi, Kazuki Shiraishi, Daisuke Suzuki, Kengo Takagi, Jun Takahashi, Takuya Takarada, Masaki Takayama, Himeka Takeuchi, Yasuki Tamura, Ryoya Tanaka, Sayaka Toma, Miyako Tozuka, Nagomi Uchida, Yoshinori Uzawa, Masayuki Yamanaka, Moeno Yasuda, Yoichi Yatsu.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Title:Oscillations in the EMRI gravitational wave phase correction as a probe of reflective boundary of the central black hole

Abstract: We discuss the energy loss due to gravitational radiation of binaries composed of exotic objects whose horizon boundary conditions are replaced with reflective ones. Our focus is on the extreme mass-ratio inspirals, in which the central heavier black hole is replaced with an exotic compact object. We show, in this case, a modulation of the energy loss rate depending on the evolving orbital frequency occurs and leads to two different types of modifications to the gravitational wave phase evolution; the oscillating part directly corresponding to the modulation in the energy flux, and the non-oscillating part coming from the quadratic order in the modulation. This modification can be sufficiently large to detect with future space-borne detectors.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Accretion-modified Stars in Accretion Disks of Active Galactic Nuclei. II. Gravitational Wave Bursts and Electromagnetic Counterparts from Merging Stellar Black Hole Binaries

The recent advanced LIGO/Virgo detections of gravitational waves (GWs) from stellar binary black hole (BBH) mergers, in particular GW190521, which is potentially associated with a quasar, have stimulated renewed interest in active galactic nuclei (AGNs) as factories of merging BBHs. Compact objects evolving from massive stars are unavoidably enshrouded by a massive envelope to form accretion-modified stars (AMSs) in the dense gaseous environment of a supermassive black hole (SMBH) accretion disk. We show that most AMSs form binaries due to gravitational interaction with each other during radial migration in the SMBH disk, forming BBHs inside the AMS. When a BBH is born, its orbit is initially governed by the tidal torque of the SMBH. Bondi accretion onto BBH at a hyper-Eddington rate naturally develops and then controls the evolution of its orbits. We find that Bondi accretion leads to efficient removal of orbital angular momentum of the binary, whose final merger produces a GW burst. Meanwhile, the Blandford-Znajek mechanism pumps the spin energy of the merged BH to produce an electromagnetic counterpart (EMC). Moreover, hyper-Eddington accretion onto the BBH develops powerful outflows and triggers a Bondi explosion, which manifests itself as a EMC of the GW burst, depending on the viscosity of the accretion flow. Thermal emission from Bondi sphere appears as one of EMCs. BBHs radiate GWs with frequencies $\sim 10^{2}\,$Hz, which are accessible to LIGO.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Characterising the signatures of star-forming galaxies in the extra-galactic $γ$-ray background

Galaxies experiencing intense star-formation episodes are expected to be rich in energetic cosmic rays (CRs). These CRs undergo hadronic interactions with the interstellar gases of their host to drive $\gamma$-ray emission, which has already been detected from several nearby starbursts. Unresolved $\gamma$-ray emission from more distant star-forming galaxies (SFGs) is expected to contribute to the extra-galactic $\gamma$-ray background (EGB). However, despite the wealth of high-quality all-sky data from the Fermi-LAT $\gamma$-ray space telescope collected over more than a decade of operation, the exact contribution of such SFGs to the EGB remains unsettled. We investigate the high-energy $\gamma$-ray emission from SFGs up to redshift $z=3$ above a GeV, and assess the contribution they can make to the EGB. We show the $\gamma$-ray emission spectrum from a SFG population can be determined from just a small number of key parameters, from which we model a range of possible EGB realisations. We demonstrate that populations of SFGs leave anisotropic signatures in the EGB, and that these can be accessed using the spatial power spectrum. Moreover, we show that such signatures will be accessible with ongoing operation of current $\gamma$-ray instruments, and detection prospects will be greatly improved by the next generation of $\gamma$-ray observatories, in particular the Cherenkov Telescope Array.
Astronomyarxiv.org

How do galaxies populate haloes in high-density environments? An analysis of the Halo Occupation Distribution in future virialized structures

There are hints suggesting that properties of galaxy populations in dark matter haloes may depend on their large-scale environment. Recent works point out that very low-density environments influence halo occupation distribution (HOD), however there is not a similar analysis focused on high-density environments. Here we use a simulated set of future virialized superstructures (FVS) to analyse the occupation of galaxies in haloes within these high globally dense regions.
AstronomyAPS physics

Tests of general relativity with binary black holes from the second LIGO-Virgo gravitational-wave transient catalog

Gravitational waves enable tests of general relativity in the highly dynamical and strong-field regime. Using events detected by LIGO-Virgo up to 1 October 2019, we evaluate the consistency of the data with predictions from the theory. We first establish that residuals from the best-fit waveform are consistent with detector noise, and that the low- and high-frequency parts of the signals are in agreement. We then consider parametrized modifications to the waveform by varying post-Newtonian and phenomenological coefficients, improving past constraints by factors of.