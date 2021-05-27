‘Quarantining while Black’: Conference examines twin pandemics through radical listening

The University of Washington’s Center for Communication, Difference and Equity 2021 conference will examine ‘Quarantining while Black.’ The two-day virtual event, scheduled for the morning of June 1 and the afternoon of June 2, is an invitation to radically listen to the ways in which Black Americans in Seattle and beyond have experienced the dual pandemics: COVID-19, with its disproportionate impact on Black communities, and the worldwide racial reckoning that emerged after the murder of George Floyd.