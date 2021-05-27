Cancel
Seattle, WA

‘Quarantining while Black’: Conference examines twin pandemics through radical listening

By Jackson Holtz
washington.edu
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Washington’s Center for Communication, Difference and Equity 2021 conference will examine ‘Quarantining while Black.’ The two-day virtual event, scheduled for the morning of June 1 and the afternoon of June 2, is an invitation to radically listen to the ways in which Black Americans in Seattle and beyond have experienced the dual pandemics: COVID-19, with its disproportionate impact on Black communities, and the worldwide racial reckoning that emerged after the murder of George Floyd.

www.washington.edu
