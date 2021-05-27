Cancel
TV review: ‘Friends: The Reunion’ leaves fans nostalgic while celebrity guests distract

By Saba Sharfuddin
dailybruin.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeventeen years later, it’s the one where they finally reunite. Directed by Ben Winston and executive produced by the six main cast members, “Friends: The Reunion” is now available to stream on HBO Max. The anticipated reunion was originally scheduled to be filmed in 2020 but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic – however, it is well worth the wait. Shot at the comedy’s original soundstage at the Warner Bros. lot, the two-hour reunion is split into multiple exciting and often unexpected segments that make for a captivating special.

Jennifer Aniston: I had no idea before the HBO Max reunion that Matthew Perry was suffering internally while filming Friends

"I didn’t understand the level of anxiety and self-torture (that) was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn’t get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt," Aniston said Thursday on the Today show. "(But it) makes a lot of sense.” During the HBO Max reunion, Perry said that he used to “go into convulsions” if the studio audience didn’t laugh at his jokes as Chandler while the show taped. “To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh,” he said.