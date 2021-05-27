TV review: ‘Friends: The Reunion’ leaves fans nostalgic while celebrity guests distract
Seventeen years later, it’s the one where they finally reunite. Directed by Ben Winston and executive produced by the six main cast members, “Friends: The Reunion” is now available to stream on HBO Max. The anticipated reunion was originally scheduled to be filmed in 2020 but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic – however, it is well worth the wait. Shot at the comedy’s original soundstage at the Warner Bros. lot, the two-hour reunion is split into multiple exciting and often unexpected segments that make for a captivating special.dailybruin.com