TV review: ‘Friends: The Reunion’ leaves fans nostalgic while celebrity guests distract

3 things you didn’t know about the cast: Friends Reunion. The One Where They Come together…Friends Reunion Special. Due to many reboots and reunions as waves of nostalgia take over, one show that was on everyone’s minds. Of course, it was the cultural phenomenon, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Now, our favorite Cast is back together in this rare friends reunion special for HBO Max. Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt Leblanc. Yes, the gang’s all here. The Friends reunion special that aired on HBO Max was full of celebrity cameos including Justin Bieber, guest stars, table reads, and a conversation with our favorite cast members. Without Further Ado, here all all the juicy details from the Reunion special. Particularly, 3 things you didn’t know about the cast of Friends.