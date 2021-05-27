Cancel
Winter Music Conference Presented an Innovative, yet Challenging, Future

By Jared "JSkolie" Skolnick
edmidentity.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic canceled the 2020 Winter Music Conference, and 2021 was held virtually, so it’s no surprise that adaptation was a core theme. From NFTs to VR/AR/XR, from interactive livestreams to spatial sound, the topics of the 2021 Winter Music Conference (WMC) were truly cutting edge. So many terms and topics were either completely or practically nonexistent when the last WMC was held in 2019. This WMC was also held virtually, and not in winter, to keep us all guessing. As the first music industry conference to begin looking at a post-pandemic world, a lot of the conversation was new and fresh (and sometimes confusing to outsiders) but so many long-standing topics remain unresolved as well.

edmidentity.com
