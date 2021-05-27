Learn and Have Fun with Watauga Public Library This Summer
Join the Watauga Public Library for an exciting variety of events celebrating our annual Summer Reading Club. The excitement kicks off on June 1st when In-and-Out Burger will provide burgers, chips, and drinks from 11:30am to 1:30pm, while supplies last. You can drive through the library parking lot to pick up your lunch and register for summer reading. At 3:00pm on Facebook Live, Daryl Sprout, the World's only Stand-up Comic, Snake-Handling Magician, will perform and educate with the help of a variety of reptile friends.