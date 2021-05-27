Cancel
United Nations

UN condemns the arbitrary and brutal arrest of at least 200 IDPs in military-led raids in Shire town (Tigray Region)

UN News Centre
 17 days ago

“International humanitarian and human rights law strictly prohibit the arbitrary arrest and ill-treatment of any person”, Dr. Sozi said, calling on the immediate release of all those who have been arbitrarily arrested. “Serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law must be promptly investigated, and the perpetrators brought to justice”, she underlined. “In addition, anyone who is arrested on criminal charges must be afforded judicial guarantees in line with international law.”

ethiopia.un.org
