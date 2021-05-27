Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama WIC Increases Fresh Fruit And Vegetable Cash Value Benefits

By Seth Holloway
thecutoffnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 provides state WIC agencies with the option to temporarily increase cash value benefits (CVBs) to $35 per participant for four consecutive months. CVBs are used by women and children who participate in WIC to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at authorized WIC vendors. Alabama’s WIC Program will implement the CVB increase, effective June 1, 2021, through September 30, 2021.

www.thecutoffnews.com
