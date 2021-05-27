Cancel
TENSILE: A Tensor granularity dynamic GPU memory scheduler method towards multiple dynamic workloads system

By Kaixin Zhang, Hongzhi Wang, Tongxin Li, Han Hu, Jiye Qiu, Songling Zou
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Recently, deep learning has been an area of intense researching. However, as a kind of computing intensive task, deep learning highly relies on the the scale of the GPU memory, which is usually expensive and scarce. Although there are some extensive works have been proposed for dynamic GPU memory management, they are hard to be applied to systems with multitasking dynamic workloads, such as in-database machine learning system.

arxiv.org
