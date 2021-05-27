Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Towards a Better Understanding of Linear Models for Recommendation

By Ruoming Jin, Dong Li, Jing Gao, Zhi Liu, Li Chen, Yang Zhou
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Recently, linear regression models, such as EASE and SLIM, have shown to often produce rather competitive results against more sophisticated deep learning models. On the other side, the (weighted) matrix factorization approaches have been popular choices for recommendation in the past and widely adopted in the industry. In this work, we aim to theoretically understand the relationship between these two approaches, which are the cornerstones of model-based recommendations. Through the derivation and analysis of the closed-form solutions for two basic regression and matrix factorization approaches, we found these two approaches are indeed inherently related but also diverge in how they "scale-down" the singular values of the original user-item interaction matrix. This analysis also helps resolve the questions related to the regularization parameter range and model complexities. We further introduce a new learning algorithm in searching (hyper)parameters for the closed-form solution and utilize it to discover the nearby models of the existing solutions. The experimental results demonstrate that the basic models and their closed-form solutions are indeed quite competitive against the state-of-the-art models, thus, confirming the validity of studying the basic models. The effectiveness of exploring the nearby models are also experimentally validated.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machine Learning#Lg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

5 Explainable Machine Learning Models You Should Understand

As we know, Machine Learning is ubiquitous in our day to day lives. From product recommendations on Amazon, targeted advertising, and suggestions of what to watch, to funny Instagram filters. If something goes wrong with these, it probably won’t ruin your life. Maybe you won’t get that perfect selfie, or...
Softwarearxiv.org

How can we learn (more) from challenges? A statistical approach to driving future algorithm development

Tobias Roß, Pierangela Bruno, Annika Reinke, Manuel Wiesenfarth, Lisa Koeppel, Peter M. Full, Bünyamin Pekdemir, Patrick Godau, Darya Trofimova, Fabian Isensee, Sara Moccia, Francesco Calimeri, Beat P. Müller-Stich, Annette Kopp-Schneider, Lena Maier-Hein. Challenges have become the state-of-the-art approach to benchmark image analysis algorithms in a comparative manner. While the validation...
Computersarxiv.org

Optimality and Stability in Federated Learning: A Game-theoretic Approach

Federated learning is a distributed learning paradigm where multiple agents, each only with access to local data, jointly learn a global model. There has recently been an explosion of research aiming not only to improve the accuracy rates of federated learning, but also provide certain guarantees around social good properties such as total error. One branch of this research has taken a game-theoretic approach, and in particular, prior work has viewed federated learning as a hedonic game, where error-minimizing players arrange themselves into federating coalitions. This past work proves the existence of stable coalition partitions, but leaves open a wide range of questions, including how far from optimal these stable solutions are. In this work, we motivate and define a notion of optimality given by the average error rates among federating agents (players). First, we provide and prove the correctness of an efficient algorithm to calculate an optimal (error minimizing) arrangement of players. Next, we analyze the relationship between the stability and optimality of an arrangement. First, we show that for some regions of parameter space, all stable arrangements are optimal (Price of Anarchy equal to 1). However, we show this is not true for all settings: there exist examples of stable arrangements with higher cost than optimal (Price of Anarchy greater than 1). Finally, we give the first constant-factor bound on the performance gap between stability and optimality, proving that the total error of the worst stable solution can be no higher than 9 times the total error of an optimal solution (Price of Anarchy bound of 9).
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Modelling resource allocation in uncertain system environment through deep reinforcement learning

Reinforcement Learning has applications in field of mechatronics, robotics, and other resource-constrained control system. Problem of resource allocation is primarily solved using traditional predefined techniques and modern deep learning methods. The drawback of predefined and most deep learning methods for resource allocation is failing to meet the requirements in cases of uncertain system environment. We can approach problem of resource allocation in uncertain system environment alongside following certain criteria using deep reinforcement learning. Also, reinforcement learning has ability for adapting to new uncertain environment for prolonged period of time. The paper provides a detailed comparative analysis on various deep reinforcement learning methods by applying different components to modify architecture of reinforcement learning with use of noisy layers, prioritized replay, bagging, duelling networks, and other related combination to obtain improvement in terms of performance and reduction of computational cost. The paper identifies problem of resource allocation in uncertain environment could be effectively solved using Noisy Bagging duelling double deep Q network achieving efficiency of 97.7% by maximizing reward with significant exploration in given simulated environment for resource allocation.
Sciencearxiv.org

On the Power of Preconditioning in Sparse Linear Regression

Sparse linear regression is a fundamental problem in high-dimensional statistics, but strikingly little is known about how to efficiently solve it without restrictive conditions on the design matrix. We consider the (correlated) random design setting, where the covariates are independently drawn from a multivariate Gaussian $N(0,\Sigma)$ with $\Sigma : n \times n$, and seek estimators $\hat{w}$ minimizing $(\hat{w}-w^*)^T\Sigma(\hat{w}-w^*)$, where $w^*$ is the $k$-sparse ground truth. Information theoretically, one can achieve strong error bounds with $O(k \log n)$ samples for arbitrary $\Sigma$ and $w^*$; however, no efficient algorithms are known to match these guarantees even with $o(n)$ samples, without further assumptions on $\Sigma$ or $w^*$. As far as hardness, computational lower bounds are only known with worst-case design matrices. Random-design instances are known which are hard for the Lasso, but these instances can generally be solved by Lasso after a simple change-of-basis (i.e. preconditioning).
Video Gamesarxiv.org

Learning Knowledge Graph-based World Models of Textual Environments

World models improve a learning agent's ability to efficiently operate in interactive and situated environments. This work focuses on the task of building world models of text-based game environments. Text-based games, or interactive narratives, are reinforcement learning environments in which agents perceive and interact with the world using textual natural language. These environments contain long, multi-step puzzles or quests woven through a world that is filled with hundreds of characters, locations, and objects. Our world model learns to simultaneously: (1) predict changes in the world caused by an agent's actions when representing the world as a knowledge graph; and (2) generate the set of contextually relevant natural language actions required to operate in the world. We frame this task as a Set of Sequences generation problem by exploiting the inherent structure of knowledge graphs and actions and introduce both a transformer-based multi-task architecture and a loss function to train it. A zero-shot ablation study on never-before-seen textual worlds shows that our methodology significantly outperforms existing textual world modeling techniques as well as the importance of each of our contributions.
Sciencearxiv.org

Extracting Different Levels of Speech Information from EEG Using an LSTM-Based Model

Decoding the speech signal that a person is listening to from the human brain via electroencephalography (EEG) can help us understand how our auditory system works. Linear models have been used to reconstruct the EEG from speech or vice versa. Recently, Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) such as Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) and Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) based architectures have outperformed linear models in modeling the relation between EEG and speech. Before attempting to use these models in real-world applications such as hearing tests or (second) language comprehension assessment we need to know what level of speech information is being utilized by these models. In this study, we aim to analyze the performance of an LSTM-based model using different levels of speech features. The task of the model is to determine which of two given speech segments is matched with the recorded EEG. We used low- and high-level speech features including: envelope, mel spectrogram, voice activity, phoneme identity, and word embedding. Our results suggest that the model exploits information about silences, intensity, and broad phonetic classes from the EEG. Furthermore, the mel spectrogram, which contains all this information, yields the highest accuracy (84%) among all the features.
Sciencearxiv.org

Prototypical Graph Contrastive Learning

Shuai Lin, Pan Zhou, Zi-Yuan Hu, Shuojia Wang, Ruihui Zhao, Yefeng Zheng, Liang Lin, Eric Xing, Xiaodan Liang. Graph-level representations are critical in various real-world applications, such as predicting the properties of molecules. But in practice, precise graph annotations are generally very expensive and time-consuming. To address this issue, graph contrastive learning constructs instance discrimination task which pulls together positive pairs (augmentation pairs of the same graph) and pushes away negative pairs (augmentation pairs of different graphs) for unsupervised representation learning. However, since for a query, its negatives are uniformly sampled from all graphs, existing methods suffer from the critical sampling bias issue, i.e., the negatives likely having the same semantic structure with the query, leading to performance degradation. To mitigate this sampling bias issue, in this paper, we propose a Prototypical Graph Contrastive Learning (PGCL) approach. Specifically, PGCL models the underlying semantic structure of the graph data via clustering semantically similar graphs into the same group, and simultaneously encourages the clustering consistency for different augmentations of the same graph. Then given a query, it performs negative sampling via drawing the graphs from those clusters that differ from the cluster of query, which ensures the semantic difference between query and its negative samples. Moreover, for a query, PGCL further reweights its negative samples based on the distance between their prototypes (cluster centroids) and the query prototype such that those negatives having moderate prototype distance enjoy relatively large weights. This reweighting strategy is proved to be more effective than uniform sampling. Experimental results on various graph benchmarks testify the advantages of our PGCL over state-of-the-art methods.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Deep Contrastive Graph Representation via Adaptive Homotopy Learning

Homotopy model is an excellent tool exploited by diverse research works in the field of machine learning. However, its flexibility is limited due to lack of adaptiveness, i.e., manual fixing or tuning the appropriate homotopy coefficients. To address the problem above, we propose a novel adaptive homotopy framework (AH) in which the Maclaurin duality is employed, such that the homotopy parameters can be adaptively obtained. Accordingly, the proposed AH can be widely utilized to enhance the homotopy-based algorithm. In particular, in this paper, we apply AH to contrastive learning (AHCL) such that it can be effectively transferred from weak-supervised learning (given label priori) to unsupervised learning, where soft labels of contrastive learning are directly and adaptively learned. Accordingly, AHCL has the adaptive ability to extract deep features without any sort of prior information. Consequently, the affinity matrix formulated by the related adaptive labels can be constructed as the deep Laplacian graph that incorporates the topology of deep representations for the inputs. Eventually, extensive experiments on benchmark datasets validate the superiority of our method.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Identifiability of AMP chain graph models

We study identifiability of Andersson-Madigan-Perlman (AMP) chain graph models, which are a common generalization of linear structural equation models and Gaussian graphical models. AMP models are described by DAGs on chain components which themselves are undirected graphs. For a known chain component decomposition, we show that the DAG on the...
Softwarearxiv.org

Always Be Dreaming: A New Approach for Data-Free Class-Incremental Learning

Modern computer vision applications suffer from catastrophic forgetting when incrementally learning new concepts over time. The most successful approaches to alleviate this forgetting require extensive replay of previously seen data, which is problematic when memory constraints or data legality concerns exist. In this work, we consider the high-impact problem of Data-Free Class-Incremental Learning (DFCIL), where an incremental learning agent must learn new concepts over time without storing generators or training data from past tasks. One approach for DFCIL is to replay synthetic images produced by inverting a frozen copy of the learner's classification model, but we show this approach fails for common class-incremental benchmarks when using standard distillation strategies. We diagnose the cause of this failure and propose a novel incremental distillation strategy for DFCIL, contributing a modified cross-entropy training and importance-weighted feature distillation, and show that our method results in up to a 25.1% increase in final task accuracy (absolute difference) compared to SOTA DFCIL methods for common class-incremental benchmarks. Our method even outperforms several standard replay based methods which store a coreset of images.
Computersarxiv.org

Stochastic Bias-Reduced Gradient Methods

We develop a new primitive for stochastic optimization: a low-bias, low-cost estimator of the minimizer $x_\star$ of any Lipschitz strongly-convex function. In particular, we use a multilevel Monte-Carlo approach due to Blanchet and Glynn to turn any optimal stochastic gradient method into an estimator of $x_\star$ with bias $\delta$, variance $O(\log(1/\delta))$, and an expected sampling cost of $O(\log(1/\delta))$ stochastic gradient evaluations. As an immediate consequence, we obtain cheap and nearly unbiased gradient estimators for the Moreau-Yoshida envelope of any Lipschitz convex function, allowing us to perform dimension-free randomized smoothing.
Softwarepetri.com

Guide: How to Implement SharePoint Syntex Document Understanding Models

In Getting Started with SharePoint Syntex – Problem, Solution, and Methodology, we explain that SharePoint Syntex is a service that teaches Microsoft 365 to read, understand, and extract content from files stored in SharePoint Online Document Libraries. In this article, we create one of the available models that SharePoint Syntex...
Computersarxiv.org

Efficient Deep Learning: A Survey on Making Deep Learning Models Smaller, Faster, and Better

Deep Learning has revolutionized the fields of computer vision, natural language understanding, speech recognition, information retrieval and more. However, with the progressive improvements in deep learning models, their number of parameters, latency, resources required to train, etc. have all have increased significantly. Consequently, it has become important to pay attention to these footprint metrics of a model as well, not just its quality. We present and motivate the problem of efficiency in deep learning, followed by a thorough survey of the five core areas of model efficiency (spanning modeling techniques, infrastructure, and hardware) and the seminal work there. We also present an experiment-based guide along with code, for practitioners to optimize their model training and deployment. We believe this is the first comprehensive survey in the efficient deep learning space that covers the landscape of model efficiency from modeling techniques to hardware support. Our hope is that this survey would provide the reader with the mental model and the necessary understanding of the field to apply generic efficiency techniques to immediately get significant improvements, and also equip them with ideas for further research and experimentation to achieve additional gains.
Computersarxiv.org

Topology Distillation for Recommender System

Recommender Systems (RS) have employed knowledge distillation which is a model compression technique training a compact student model with the knowledge transferred from a pre-trained large teacher model. Recent work has shown that transferring knowledge from the teacher's intermediate layer significantly improves the recommendation quality of the student. However, they transfer the knowledge of individual representation point-wise and thus have a limitation in that primary information of RS lies in the relations in the representation space. This paper proposes a new topology distillation approach that guides the student by transferring the topological structure built upon the relations in the teacher space. We first observe that simply making the student learn the whole topological structure is not always effective and even degrades the student's performance. We demonstrate that because the capacity of the student is highly limited compared to that of the teacher, learning the whole topological structure is daunting for the student. To address this issue, we propose a novel method named Hierarchical Topology Distillation (HTD) which distills the topology hierarchically to cope with the large capacity gap. Our extensive experiments on real-world datasets show that the proposed method significantly outperforms the state-of-the-art competitors. We also provide in-depth analyses to ascertain the benefit of distilling the topology for RS.
Sciencearxiv.org

Clustering Mixture Models in Almost-Linear Time via List-Decodable Mean Estimation

We study the problem of list-decodable mean estimation, where an adversary can corrupt a majority of the dataset. Specifically, we are given a set $T$ of $n$ points in $\mathbb{R}^d$ and a parameter $0< \alpha <\frac 1 2$ such that an $\alpha$-fraction of the points in $T$ are i.i.d. samples from a well-behaved distribution $\mathcal{D}$ and the remaining $(1-\alpha)$-fraction of the points are arbitrary. The goal is to output a small list of vectors at least one of which is close to the mean of $\mathcal{D}$. As our main contribution, we develop new algorithms for list-decodable mean estimation, achieving nearly-optimal statistical guarantees, with running time $n^{1 + o(1)} d$. All prior algorithms for this problem had additional polynomial factors in $\frac 1 \alpha$. As a corollary, we obtain the first almost-linear time algorithms for clustering mixtures of $k$ separated well-behaved distributions, nearly-matching the statistical guarantees of spectral methods. Prior clustering algorithms inherently relied on an application of $k$-PCA, thereby incurring runtimes of $\Omega(n d k)$. This marks the first runtime improvement for this basic statistical problem in nearly two decades.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How to make Deep Learning Models Generalize Better

Invariant Risk Minimization (IRM) is an exciting new learning paradigm that helps predictive models generalize beyond the training data. It was developed by researchers at Facebook and outlined in a 2020 paper. The method can be added to virtually any modeling framework, however it’s suited best for black-box models that leverage lots of data i.e. neural networks and their many flavors.
Sciencearxiv.org

Towards a model-independent reconstruction approach for late-time Hubble data

Gaussian processes offers a convenient way to perform nonparametric reconstructions of observational data assuming only a kernel which describes the covariance between neighbouring points in a data set. We approach the ambiguity in the choice of kernel in Gaussian processes with two methods -- (a) approximate Bayesian computation with sequential Monte Carlo sampling and (b) genetic algorithm -- in order to address the often ad hoc choice of the kernel and use the overall resulting method to reconstruct the cosmic chronometers and supernovae type Ia data sets. The results have shown that the Matérn$\left( \nu = 5/2 \right)$ kernel emerges on top of the two-hyperparameter family of kernels for both cosmological data sets. On the other hand, we use the genetic algorithm in order to select a most naturally-fit kernel among a competitive pool made up of a ten-hyperparameters class of kernels. Imposing a Bayesian information criterion-inspired measure of the fitness, the results have shown that a hybrid of the radial basis function and the Matérn$\left( \nu = 5/2 \right)$ kernel best represented both data sets.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Developing a Fidelity Evaluation Approach for Interpretable Machine Learning

Although modern machine learning and deep learning methods allow for complex and in-depth data analytics, the predictive models generated by these methods are often highly complex, and lack transparency. Explainable AI (XAI) methods are used to improve the interpretability of these complex models, and in doing so improve transparency. However, the inherent fitness of these explainable methods can be hard to evaluate. In particular, methods to evaluate the fidelity of the explanation to the underlying black box require further development, especially for tabular data. In this paper, we (a) propose a three phase approach to developing an evaluation method; (b) adapt an existing evaluation method primarily for image and text data to evaluate models trained on tabular data; and (c) evaluate two popular explainable methods using this evaluation method. Our evaluations suggest that the internal mechanism of the underlying predictive model, the internal mechanism of the explainable method used and model and data complexity all affect explanation fidelity. Given that explanation fidelity is so sensitive to context and tools and data used, we could not clearly identify any specific explainable method as being superior to another.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Regularization of Mixture Models for Robust Principal Graph Learning

A regularized version of Mixture Models is proposed to learn a principal graph from a distribution of $D$-dimensional data points. In the particular case of manifold learning for ridge detection, we assume that the underlying manifold can be modeled as a graph structure acting like a topological prior for the Gaussian clusters turning the problem into a maximum a posteriori estimation. Parameters of the model are iteratively estimated through an Expectation-Maximization procedure making the learning of the structure computationally efficient with guaranteed convergence for any graph prior in a polynomial time. We also embed in the formalism a natural way to make the algorithm robust to outliers of the pattern and heteroscedasticity of the manifold sampling coherently with the graph structure. The method uses a graph prior given by the minimum spanning tree that we extend using random sub-samplings of the dataset to take into account cycles that can be observed in the spatial distribution.