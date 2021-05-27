Cancel
Encoders and Ensembles for Task-Free Continual Learning

By Murray Shanahan, Christos Kaplanis, Jovana Mitrović
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

We present an architecture that is effective for continual learning in an especially demanding setting, where task boundaries do not exist or are unknown. Our architecture comprises an encoder, pre-trained on a separate dataset, and an ensemble of simple one-layer classifiers. Two main innovations are required to make this combination work. First, the provision of suitably generic pre-trained encoders has been made possible thanks to recent progress in self-supervised training methods. Second, pairing each classifier in the ensemble with a key, where the key-space is identical to the latent space of the encoder, allows them to be used collectively, yet selectively, via k-nearest neighbour lookup. We show that models trained with the encoders-and-ensembles architecture are state-of-the-art for the task-free setting on standard image classification continual learning benchmarks, and improve on prior state-of-the-art by a large margin in the most challenging cases. We also show that the architecture learns well in a fully incremental setting, where one class is learned at a time, and we demonstrate its effectiveness in this setting with up to 100 classes. Finally, we show that the architecture works in a task-free continual learning context where the data distribution changes gradually, and existing approaches requiring knowledge of task boundaries cannot be applied.

#Encoder#Ensemble Learning#Ensembles#Art#Machine Learning#Lg
Meta-Learning with Fewer Tasks through Task Interpolation

Meta-learning enables algorithms to quickly learn a newly encountered task with just a few labeled examples by transferring previously learned knowledge. However, the bottleneck of current meta-learning algorithms is the requirement of a large number of meta-training tasks, which may not be accessible in real-world scenarios. To address the challenge that available tasks may not densely sample the space of tasks, we propose to augment the task set through interpolation. By meta-learning with task interpolation (MLTI), our approach effectively generates additional tasks by randomly sampling a pair of tasks and interpolating the corresponding features and labels. Under both gradient-based and metric-based meta-learning settings, our theoretical analysis shows MLTI corresponds to a data-adaptive meta-regularization and further improves the generalization. Empirically, in our experiments on eight datasets from diverse domains including image recognition, pose prediction, molecule property prediction, and medical image classification, we find that the proposed general MLTI framework is compatible with representative meta-learning algorithms and consistently outperforms other state-of-the-art strategies.
SpreadGNN: Serverless Multi-task Federated Learning for Graph Neural Networks

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) are the first choice methods for graph machine learning problems thanks to their ability to learn state-of-the-art level representations from graph-structured data. However, centralizing a massive amount of real-world graph data for GNN training is prohibitive due to user-side privacy concerns, regulation restrictions, and commercial competition. Federated Learning is the de-facto standard for collaborative training of machine learning models over many distributed edge devices without the need for centralization. Nevertheless, training graph neural networks in a federated setting is vaguely defined and brings statistical and systems challenges. This work proposes SpreadGNN, a novel multi-task federated training framework capable of operating in the presence of partial labels and absence of a central server for the first time in the literature. SpreadGNN extends federated multi-task learning to realistic serverless settings for GNNs, and utilizes a novel optimization algorithm with a convergence guarantee, Decentralized Periodic Averaging SGD (DPA-SGD), to solve decentralized multi-task learning problems. We empirically demonstrate the efficacy of our framework on a variety of non-I.I.D. distributed graph-level molecular property prediction datasets with partial labels. Our results show that SpreadGNN outperforms GNN models trained over a central server-dependent federated learning system, even in constrained topologies. The source code is publicly available at this https URL.
Title:Solving hybrid machine learning tasks by traversing weight space geodesics

Abstract: Machine learning problems have an intrinsic geometric structure as central objects including a neural network's weight space and the loss function associated with a particular task can be viewed as encoding the intrinsic geometry of a given machine learning problem. Therefore, geometric concepts can be applied to analyze and understand theoretical properties of machine learning strategies as well as to develop new algorithms. In this paper, we address three seemingly unrelated open questions in machine learning by viewing them through a unified framework grounded in differential geometry. Specifically, we view the weight space of a neural network as a manifold endowed with a Riemannian metric that encodes performance on specific tasks. By defining a metric, we can construct geodesic, minimum length, paths in weight space that represent sets of networks of equivalent or near equivalent functional performance on a specific task. We, then, traverse geodesic paths while identifying networks that satisfy a second objective. Inspired by the geometric insight, we apply our geodesic framework to 3 major applications: (i) Network sparsification (ii) Mitigating catastrophic forgetting by constructing networks with high performance on a series of objectives and (iii) Finding high-accuracy paths connecting distinct local optima of deep networks in the non-convex loss landscape. Our results are obtained on a wide range of network architectures (MLP, VGG11/16) trained on MNIST, CIFAR-10/100. Broadly, we introduce a geometric framework that unifies a range of machine learning objectives and that can be applied to multiple classes of neural network architectures.
Title:Virtual Screening of Pharmaceutical Compounds with hERG Inhibitory Activity (Cardiotoxicity) using Ensemble Learning

Abstract: In silico prediction of cardiotoxicity with high sensitivity and specificity for potential drug molecules can be of immense value. Hence, building machine learning classification models, based on some features extracted from the molecular structure of drugs, which are capable of efficiently predicting cardiotoxicity is critical. In this paper, we consider the application of various machine learning approaches, and then propose an ensemble classifier for the prediction of molecular activity on a Drug Discovery Hackathon (DDH) (1st reference) dataset. We have used only 2-D descriptors of SMILE notations for our prediction. Our ensemble classification uses 5 classifiers (2 Random Forest Classifiers, 2 Support Vector Machines and a Dense Neural Network) and uses Max-Voting technique and Weighted-Average technique for final decision.
Multi-Task Hierarchical Learning Based Network Traffic Analytics

Classifying network traffic is the basis for important network applications. Prior research in this area has faced challenges on the availability of representative datasets, and many of the results cannot be readily reproduced. Such a problem is exacerbated by emerging data-driven machine learning based approaches. To address this issue, we present(N et)2databasewith three open datasets containing nearly 1.3M labeled flows in total, with a comprehensive list of flow features, for there search community1. We focus on broad aspects in network traffic analysis, including both malware detection and application classification. As we continue to grow them, we expect the datasets to serve as a common ground for AI driven, reproducible research on network flow analytics. We release the datasets publicly and also introduce a Multi-Task Hierarchical Learning (MTHL)model to perform all tasks in a single model. Our results show that MTHL is capable of accurately performing multiple tasks with hierarchical labeling with a dramatic reduction in training time.
Fish schools as ensemble learning algorithms

Animal groups are greater than the sum of their parts. The individual termite wanders cluelessly while the colony builds a sturdy and well-ventilated mound. The lone stork loses its way while the flock successfully migrates. Across the spectrum of cognitive complexity, we regularly see the emergence of behaviors at the group level that the members alone aren’t capable of. How is this possible?
BRCC, IBM offering a free, digital learning platform with over 10,000 activities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRCC and IBM are partnering together to hold a free digital learning platform with over 10,000 learning activities. Tammy Brown, BRCC SkillsBuild Project Liaison, said SkillsBuild is a no-cost digital learning site made by IBM to build professional, technical and job-focused skills for learners who are reskilling, upskilling or re-entering the workforce.
TED-net: Convolution-free T2T Vision Transformer-based Encoder-decoder Dilation network for Low-dose CT Denoising

Low dose computed tomography is a mainstream for clinical applications. How-ever, compared to normal dose CT, in the low dose CT (LDCT) images, there are stronger noise and more artifacts which are obstacles for practical applications. In the last few years, convolution-based end-to-end deep learning methods have been widely used for LDCT image denoising. Recently, transformer has shown superior performance over convolution with more feature interactions. Yet its ap-plications in LDCT denoising have not been fully cultivated. Here, we propose a convolution-free T2T vision transformer-based Encoder-decoder Dilation net-work (TED-net) to enrich the family of LDCT denoising algorithms. The model is free of convolution blocks and consists of a symmetric encoder-decoder block with sole transformer. Our model is evaluated on the AAPM-Mayo clinic LDCT Grand Challenge dataset, and results show outperformance over the state-of-the-art denoising methods.
WorldOver Continues To Redefine Personalized, Globalized Learning

In just its second year, WorldOver continues to redefine personalized learning for global learners seeking an independent school experience. Now, even more students can experience the unique learning opportunities and creative programs that WorldOver offers. Monthly Memberships. With its launch of Monthly Membership Packages, families can tailor their child’s learning...
EnMcGAN: Adversarial Ensemble Learning for 3D Complete Renal Structures Segmentation

Yuting He, Rongjun Ge, Xiaoming Qi, Guanyu Yang, Yang Chen, Youyong Kong, Huazhong Shu, Jean-Louis Coatrieux, Shuo Li. 3D complete renal structures(CRS) segmentation targets on segmenting the kidneys, tumors, renal arteries and veins in one inference. Once successful, it will provide preoperative plans and intraoperative guidance for laparoscopic partial nephrectomy(LPN), playing a key role in the renal cancer treatment. However, no success has been reported in 3D CRS segmentation due to the complex shapes of renal structures, low contrast and large anatomical variation. In this study, we utilize the adversarial ensemble learning and propose Ensemble Multi-condition GAN(EnMcGAN) for 3D CRS segmentation for the first time. Its contribution is three-fold. 1)Inspired by windowing, we propose the multi-windowing committee which divides CTA image into multiple narrow windows with different window centers and widths enhancing the contrast for salient boundaries and soft tissues. And then, it builds an ensemble segmentation model on these narrow windows to fuse the segmentation superiorities and improve whole segmentation quality. 2)We propose the multi-condition GAN which equips the segmentation model with multiple discriminators to encourage the segmented structures meeting their real shape conditions, thus improving the shape feature extraction ability. 3)We propose the adversarial weighted ensemble module which uses the trained discriminators to evaluate the quality of segmented structures, and normalizes these evaluation scores for the ensemble weights directed at the input image, thus enhancing the ensemble results. 122 patients are enrolled in this study and the mean Dice coefficient of the renal structures achieves 84.6%. Extensive experiments with promising results on renal structures reveal powerful segmentation accuracy and great clinical significance in renal cancer treatment.
Title:DSelect-k: Differentiable Selection in the Mixture of Experts with Applications to Multi-Task Learning

Authors:Hussein Hazimeh, Zhe Zhao, Aakanksha Chowdhery, Maheswaran Sathiamoorthy, Yihua Chen, Rahul Mazumder, Lichan Hong, Ed H. Chi. Abstract: The Mixture-of-experts (MoE) architecture is showing promising results in multi-task learning (MTL) and in scaling high-capacity neural networks. State-of-the-art MoE models use a trainable sparse gate to select a subset of the experts for each input example. While conceptually appealing, existing sparse gates, such as Top-k, are not smooth. The lack of smoothness can lead to convergence and statistical performance issues when training with gradient-based methods. In this paper, we develop DSelect-k: the first, continuously differentiable and sparse gate for MoE, based on a novel binary encoding formulation. Our gate can be trained using first-order methods, such as stochastic gradient descent, and offers explicit control over the number of experts to select. We demonstrate the effectiveness of DSelect-k in the context of MTL, on both synthetic and real datasets with up to 128 tasks. Our experiments indicate that MoE models based on DSelect-k can achieve statistically significant improvements in predictive and expert selection performance. Notably, on a real-world large-scale recommender system, DSelect-k achieves over 22% average improvement in predictive performance compared to the Top-k gate. We provide an open-source TensorFlow implementation of our gate.
Free versus Bound Entanglement: Machine learning tackling a NP-hard problem

Entanglement detection in high dimensional systems is a NP-hard problem since it is lacking an efficient way. Given a bipartite quantum state of interest free entanglement can be detected efficiently by the PPT-criterion (Peres-Horodecki criterion), in contrast to detecting bound entanglement, i.e. a curious form of entanglement that can also not be distilled into maximally (free) entangled states. Only a few bound entangled states have been found, typically by constructing dedicated entanglement witnesses, so naturally the question arises how large is the volume of those states. We define a large family of magically symmetric states of bipartite qutrits for which we find $82\%$ to be free entangled, $2\%$ to be certainly separable and as much as $10\%$ to be bound entangled, which shows that this kind of entanglement is not rare. Via various machine learning algorithms we can confirm that the remaining $6\%$ of states are more likely to belonging to the set of separable states than bound entangled states. Most important we find via dimension reduction algorithms that there is a strong $2$-dimensional (linear) sub-structure in the set of bound entangled states. This revealed structure opens a novel path to find and characterize bound entanglement towards solving the long-standing problem of what the existence of bound entanglement is implying.
Residual Feedback Learning for Contact-Rich Manipulation Tasks with Uncertainty

While classic control theory offers state of the art solutions in many problem scenarios, it is often desired to improve beyond the structure of such solutions and surpass their limitations. To this end, \emph{\gls{rpl}} offers a formulation to improve existing controllers with reinforcement learning (RL) by learning an additive "residual" to the output of a given controller. However, the applicability of such an approach highly depends on the structure of the controller. Often, internal feedback signals of the controller limit an RL algorithm to adequately change the policy and, hence, learn the task. We propose a new formulation that addresses these limitations by also modifying the feedback signals to the controller with an RL policy and show superior performance of our approach on a contact-rich peg-insertion task under position and orientation uncertainty. In addition, we use a recent impedance control architecture as control framework and show the difficulties of standard RPL. Furthermore, we introduce an adaptive curriculum for the given task to gradually increase the task difficulty in terms of position and orientation uncertainty. A video showing the results can be found at this https URL .
Cocktail: Leveraging Ensemble Learning for Optimized Model Serving in Public Cloud

With a growing demand for adopting ML models for a varietyof application services, it is vital that the frameworks servingthese models are capable of delivering highly accurate predic-tions with minimal latency along with reduced deploymentcosts in a public cloud environment. Despite high latency,prior works in this domain are crucially limited by the accu-racy offered by individual models. Intuitively, model ensem-bling can address the accuracy gap by intelligently combiningdifferent models in parallel. However, selecting the appro-priate models dynamically at runtime to meet the desiredaccuracy with low latency at minimal deployment cost is anontrivial problem. Towards this, we proposeCocktail, a costeffective ensembling-based model serving framework.Cock-tailcomprises of two key components: (i) a dynamic modelselection framework, which reduces the number of modelsin the ensemble, while satisfying the accuracy and latencyrequirements; (ii) an adaptive resource management (RM)framework that employs a distributed proactive autoscalingpolicy combined with importance sampling, to efficiently allo-cate resources for the models. The RM framework leveragestransient virtual machine (VM) instances to reduce the de-ployment cost in a public cloud. A prototype implementationofCocktailon the AWS EC2 platform and exhaustive evalua-tions using a variety of workloads demonstrate thatCocktailcan reduce deployment cost by 1.45x, while providing 2xreduction in latency and satisfying the target accuracy for upto 96% of the requests, when compared to state-of-the-artmodel-serving frameworks.
Title:Exploration and preference satisfaction trade-off in reward-free learning

Authors:Noor Sajid, Panagiotis Tigas, Alexey Zakharov, Zafeirios Fountas, Karl Friston. Abstract: Biological agents have meaningful interactions with their environment despite the absence of a reward signal. In such instances, the agent can learn preferred modes of behaviour that lead to predictable states -- necessary for survival. In this paper, we pursue the notion that this learnt behaviour can be a consequence of reward-free preference learning that ensures an appropriate trade-off between exploration and preference satisfaction. For this, we introduce a model-based Bayesian agent equipped with a preference learning mechanism (pepper) using conjugate priors. These conjugate priors are used to augment the expected free energy planner for learning preferences over states (or outcomes) across time. Importantly, our approach enables the agent to learn preferences that encourage adaptive behaviour at test time. We illustrate this in the OpenAI Gym FrozenLake and the 3D mini-world environments -- with and without volatility. Given a constant environment, these agents learn confident (i.e., precise) preferences and act to satisfy them. Conversely, in a volatile setting, perpetual preference uncertainty maintains exploratory behaviour. Our experiments suggest that learnable (reward-free) preferences entail a trade-off between exploration and preference satisfaction. Pepper offers a straightforward framework suitable for designing adaptive agents when reward functions cannot be predefined as in real environments.
Free E-Learning Course on the Cool Farm Tool

In order to support farmers and supply chain actors in their use of the Cool Farm Tool and their actions towards a more resilient, carbon-smart agriculture, we have developed a free E-Learning course with updated video tutorials and user manuals for Crops, Beef, Dairy and Biodiversity, as well as useful guidance and resources for sustainable actions.
Android Police

Evernote's new Tasks feature is free ... for now

Notes apps often include some kind of to-do list function, so it's kind of remarkable that Evernote doesn't. Or at least didn't as of yesterday, when the app added a new Tasks section for some users. It's available via the left-side hamburger menu, though Evernote is quick to point out that this part of the app is in early access.