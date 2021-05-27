Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Self-Supervised Multimodal Opinion Summarization

By Jinbae Im, Moonki Kim, Hoyeop Lee, Hyunsouk Cho, Sehee Chung
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Recently, opinion summarization, which is the generation of a summary from multiple reviews, has been conducted in a self-supervised manner by considering a sampled review as a pseudo summary. However, non-text data such as image and metadata related to reviews have been considered less often. To use the abundant information contained in non-text data, we propose a self-supervised multimodal opinion summarization framework called MultimodalSum. Our framework obtains a representation of each modality using a separate encoder for each modality, and the text decoder generates a summary. To resolve the inherent heterogeneity of multimodal data, we propose a multimodal training pipeline. We first pretrain the text encoder--decoder based solely on text modality data. Subsequently, we pretrain the non-text modality encoders by considering the pretrained text decoder as a pivot for the homogeneous representation of multimodal data. Finally, to fuse multimodal representations, we train the entire framework in an end-to-end manner. We demonstrate the superiority of MultimodalSum by conducting experiments on Yelp and Amazon datasets.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multimodalsum#Machine Learning#Lg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Amazon
Related
Computersarxiv.org

Integrating Auxiliary Information in Self-supervised Learning

This paper presents to integrate the auxiliary information (e.g., additional attributes for data such as the hashtags for Instagram images) in the self-supervised learning process. We first observe that the auxiliary information may bring us useful information about data structures: for instance, the Instagram images with the same hashtags can be semantically similar. Hence, to leverage the structural information from the auxiliary information, we present to construct data clusters according to the auxiliary information. Then, we introduce the Clustering InfoNCE (Cl-InfoNCE) objective that learns similar representations for augmented variants of data from the same cluster and dissimilar representations for data from different clusters. Our approach contributes as follows: 1) Comparing to conventional self-supervised representations, the auxiliary-information-infused self-supervised representations bring the performance closer to the supervised representations; 2) The presented Cl-InfoNCE can also work with unsupervised constructed clusters (e.g., k-means clusters) and outperform strong clustering-based self-supervised learning approaches, such as the Prototypical Contrastive Learning (PCL) method; 3) We show that Cl-InfoNCE may be a better approach to leverage the data clustering information, by comparing it to the baseline approach - learning to predict the clustering assignments with cross-entropy loss. For analysis, we connect the goodness of the learned representations with the statistical relationships: i) the mutual information between the labels and the clusters and ii) the conditional entropy of the clusters given the labels.
Computersarxiv.org

Self-Supervised Learning of Domain Invariant Features for Depth Estimation

We tackle the problem of unsupervised synthetic-to-realistic domain adaptation for single image depth estimation. An essential building block of single image depth estimation is an encoder-decoder task network that takes RGB images as input and produces depth maps as output. In this paper, we propose a novel training strategy to force the task network to learn domain invariant representations in a self-supervised manner. Specifically, we extend self-supervised learning from traditional representation learning, which works on images from a single domain, to domain invariant representation learning, which works on images from two different domains by utilizing an image-to-image translation network. Firstly, we use our bidirectional image-to-image translation network to transfer domain-specific styles between synthetic and real domains. This style transfer operation allows us to obtain similar images from the different domains. Secondly, we jointly train our task network and Siamese network with the same images from the different domains to obtain domain invariance for the task network. Finally, we fine-tune the task network using labeled synthetic and unlabeled real-world data. Our training strategy yields improved generalization capability in the real-world domain. We carry out an extensive evaluation on two popular datasets for depth estimation, KITTI and Make3D. The results demonstrate that our proposed method outperforms the state-of-the-art both qualitatively and quantitatively. The source code and model weights will be made available.
Internetarxiv.org

Neural Abstractive Unsupervised Summarization of Online News Discussions

Summarization has usually relied on gold standard summaries to train extractive or abstractive models. Social media brings a hurdle to summarization techniques since it requires addressing a multi-document multi-author approach. We address this challenging task by introducing a novel method that generates abstractive summaries of online news discussions. Our method extends a BERT-based architecture, including an attention encoding that fed comments' likes during the training stage. To train our model, we define a task which consists of reconstructing high impact comments based on popularity (likes). Accordingly, our model learns to summarize online discussions based on their most relevant comments. Our novel approach provides a summary that represents the most relevant aspects of a news item that users comment on, incorporating the social context as a source of information to summarize texts in online social networks. Our model is evaluated using ROUGE scores between the generated summary and each comment on the thread. Our model, including the social attention encoding, significantly outperforms both extractive and abstractive summarization methods based on such evaluation.
Computersarxiv.org

Self-Supervised Learning with Data Augmentations Provably Isolates Content from Style

Julius von Kügelgen, Yash Sharma, Luigi Gresele, Wieland Brendel, Bernhard Schölkopf, Michel Besserve, Francesco Locatello. Self-supervised representation learning has shown remarkable success in a number of domains. A common practice is to perform data augmentation via hand-crafted transformations intended to leave the semantics of the data invariant. We seek to understand the empirical success of this approach from a theoretical perspective. We formulate the augmentation process as a latent variable model by postulating a partition of the latent representation into a content component, which is assumed invariant to augmentation, and a style component, which is allowed to change. Unlike prior work on disentanglement and independent component analysis, we allow for both nontrivial statistical and causal dependencies in the latent space. We study the identifiability of the latent representation based on pairs of views of the observations and prove sufficient conditions that allow us to identify the invariant content partition up to an invertible mapping in both generative and discriminative settings. We find numerical simulations with dependent latent variables are consistent with our theory. Lastly, we introduce Causal3DIdent, a dataset of high-dimensional, visually complex images with rich causal dependencies, which we use to study the effect of data augmentations performed in practice.
arxiv.org

Self-Supervised Graph Learning with Hyperbolic Embedding for Temporal Health Event Prediction

Electronic Health Records (EHR) have been heavily used in modern healthcare systems for recording patients' admission information to hospitals. Many data-driven approaches employ temporal features in EHR for predicting specific diseases, readmission times, or diagnoses of patients. However, most existing predictive models cannot fully utilize EHR data, due to an inherent lack of labels in supervised training for some temporal events. Moreover, it is hard for existing works to simultaneously provide generic and personalized interpretability. To address these challenges, we first propose a hyperbolic embedding method with information flow to pre-train medical code representations in a hierarchical structure. We incorporate these pre-trained representations into a graph neural network to detect disease complications, and design a multi-level attention method to compute the contributions of particular diseases and admissions, thus enhancing personalized interpretability. We present a new hierarchy-enhanced historical prediction proxy task in our self-supervised learning framework to fully utilize EHR data and exploit medical domain knowledge. We conduct a comprehensive set of experiments and case studies on widely used publicly available EHR datasets to verify the effectiveness of our model. The results demonstrate our model's strengths in both predictive tasks and interpretable abilities.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Learning by Distillation: A Self-Supervised Learning Framework for Optical Flow Estimation

We present DistillFlow, a knowledge distillation approach to learning optical flow. DistillFlow trains multiple teacher models and a student model, where challenging transformations are applied to the input of the student model to generate hallucinated occlusions as well as less confident predictions. Then, a self-supervised learning framework is constructed: confident predictions from teacher models are served as annotations to guide the student model to learn optical flow for those less confident predictions. The self-supervised learning framework enables us to effectively learn optical flow from unlabeled data, not only for non-occluded pixels, but also for occluded pixels. DistillFlow achieves state-of-the-art unsupervised learning performance on both KITTI and Sintel datasets. Our self-supervised pre-trained model also provides an excellent initialization for supervised fine-tuning, suggesting an alternate training paradigm in contrast to current supervised learning methods that highly rely on pre-training on synthetic data. At the time of writing, our fine-tuned models ranked 1st among all monocular methods on the KITTI 2015 benchmark, and outperform all published methods on the Sintel Final benchmark. More importantly, we demonstrate the generalization capability of DistillFlow in three aspects: framework generalization, correspondence generalization and cross-dataset generalization.
Computersarxiv.org

Labeled Data Generation with Inexact Supervision

The recent advanced deep learning techniques have shown the promising results in various domains such as computer vision and natural language processing. The success of deep neural networks in supervised learning heavily relies on a large amount of labeled data. However, obtaining labeled data with target labels is often challenging due to various reasons such as cost of labeling and privacy issues, which challenges existing deep models. In spite of that, it is relatively easy to obtain data with \textit{inexact supervision}, i.e., having labels/tags related to the target task. For example, social media platforms are overwhelmed with billions of posts and images with self-customized tags, which are not the exact labels for target classification tasks but are usually related to the target labels. It is promising to leverage these tags (inexact supervision) and their relations with target classes to generate labeled data to facilitate the downstream classification tasks. However, the work on this is rather limited. Therefore, we study a novel problem of labeled data generation with inexact supervision. We propose a novel generative framework named as ADDES which can synthesize high-quality labeled data for target classification tasks by learning from data with inexact supervision and the relations between inexact supervision and target classes. Experimental results on image and text datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed ADDES for generating realistic labeled data from inexact supervision to facilitate the target classification task.
Computersarxiv.org

Socially-Aware Self-Supervised Tri-Training for Recommendation

Self-supervised learning (SSL), which can automatically generate ground-truth samples from raw data, holds vast potential to improve recommender systems. Most existing SSL-based methods perturb the raw data graph with uniform node/edge dropout to generate new data views and then conduct the self-discrimination based contrastive learning over different views to learn generalizable representations. Under this scheme, only a bijective mapping is built between nodes in two different views, which means that the self-supervision signals from other nodes are being neglected. Due to the widely observed homophily in recommender systems, we argue that the supervisory signals from other nodes are also highly likely to benefit the representation learning for recommendation. To capture these signals, a general socially-aware SSL framework that integrates tri-training is proposed in this paper. Technically, our framework first augments the user data views with the user social information. And then under the regime of tri-training for multi-view encoding, the framework builds three graph encoders (one for recommendation) upon the augmented views and iteratively improves each encoder with self-supervision signals from other users, generated by the other two encoders. Since the tri-training operates on the augmented views of the same data sources for self-supervision signals, we name it self-supervised tri-training. Extensive experiments on multiple real-world datasets consistently validate the effectiveness of the self-supervised tri-training framework for improving recommendation. The code is released at this https URL.
Softwarearxiv.org

AdaMatch: A Unified Approach to Semi-Supervised Learning and Domain Adaptation

We extend semi-supervised learning to the problem of domain adaptation to learn significantly higher-accuracy models that train on one data distribution and test on a different one. With the goal of generality, we introduce AdaMatch, a method that unifies the tasks of unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA), semi-supervised learning (SSL), and semi-supervised domain adaptation (SSDA). In an extensive experimental study, we compare its behavior with respective state-of-the-art techniques from SSL, SSDA, and UDA on vision classification tasks. We find AdaMatch either matches or significantly exceeds the state-of-the-art in each case using the same hyper-parameters regardless of the dataset or task. For example, AdaMatch nearly doubles the accuracy compared to that of the prior state-of-the-art on the UDA task for DomainNet and even exceeds the accuracy of the prior state-of-the-art obtained with pre-training by 6.4% when AdaMatch is trained completely from scratch. Furthermore, by providing AdaMatch with just one labeled example per class from the target domain (i.e., the SSDA setting), we increase the target accuracy by an additional 6.1%, and with 5 labeled examples, by 13.6%.
Computersarxiv.org

Self-supervised Graph-level Representation Learning with Local and Global Structure

This paper studies unsupervised/self-supervised whole-graph representation learning, which is critical in many tasks such as molecule properties prediction in drug and material discovery. Existing methods mainly focus on preserving the local similarity structure between different graph instances but fail to discover the global semantic structure of the entire data set. In this paper, we propose a unified framework called Local-instance and Global-semantic Learning (GraphLoG) for self-supervised whole-graph representation learning. Specifically, besides preserving the local similarities, GraphLoG introduces the hierarchical prototypes to capture the global semantic clusters. An efficient online expectation-maximization (EM) algorithm is further developed for learning the model. We evaluate GraphLoG by pre-training it on massive unlabeled graphs followed by fine-tuning on downstream tasks. Extensive experiments on both chemical and biological benchmark data sets demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed approach.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Automated Self-Supervised Learning for Graphs

Graph self-supervised learning has gained increasing attention due to its capacity to learn expressive node representations. Many pretext tasks, or loss functions have been designed from distinct perspectives. However, we observe that different pretext tasks affect downstream tasks differently cross datasets, which suggests that searching pretext tasks is crucial for graph self-supervised learning. Different from existing works focusing on designing single pretext tasks, this work aims to investigate how to automatically leverage multiple pretext tasks effectively. Nevertheless, evaluating representations derived from multiple pretext tasks without direct access to ground truth labels makes this problem challenging. To address this obstacle, we make use of a key principle of many real-world graphs, i.e., homophily, or the principle that ``like attracts like,'' as the guidance to effectively search various self-supervised pretext tasks. We provide theoretical understanding and empirical evidence to justify the flexibility of homophily in this search task. Then we propose the AutoSSL framework which can automatically search over combinations of various self-supervised tasks. By evaluating the framework on 7 real-world datasets, our experimental results show that AutoSSL can significantly boost the performance on downstream tasks including node clustering and node classification compared with training under individual tasks. Code will be released at this https URL.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Ultra-Fine Entity Typing with Weak Supervision from a Masked Language Model

Recently, there is an effort to extend fine-grained entity typing by using a richer and ultra-fine set of types, and labeling noun phrases including pronouns and nominal nouns instead of just named entity mentions. A key challenge for this ultra-fine entity typing task is that human annotated data are extremely scarce, and the annotation ability of existing distant or weak supervision approaches is very limited. To remedy this problem, in this paper, we propose to obtain training data for ultra-fine entity typing by using a BERT Masked Language Model (MLM). Given a mention in a sentence, our approach constructs an input for the BERT MLM so that it predicts context dependent hypernyms of the mention, which can be used as type labels. Experimental results demonstrate that, with the help of these automatically generated labels, the performance of an ultra-fine entity typing model can be improved substantially. We also show that our approach can be applied to improve traditional fine-grained entity typing after performing simple type mapping.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Self-supervised and Supervised Joint Training for Resource-rich Machine Translation

Self-supervised pre-training of text representations has been successfully applied to low-resource Neural Machine Translation (NMT). However, it usually fails to achieve notable gains on resource-rich NMT. In this paper, we propose a joint training approach, $F_2$-XEnDec, to combine self-supervised and supervised learning to optimize NMT models. To exploit complementary self-supervised signals for supervised learning, NMT models are trained on examples that are interbred from monolingual and parallel sentences through a new process called crossover encoder-decoder. Experiments on two resource-rich translation benchmarks, WMT'14 English-German and WMT'14 English-French, demonstrate that our approach achieves substantial improvements over several strong baseline methods and obtains a new state of the art of 46.19 BLEU on English-French when incorporating back translation. Results also show that our approach is capable of improving model robustness to input perturbations such as code-switching noise which frequently appears on social media.
Softwarearxiv.org

Semi-Supervised Domain Adaptation via Adaptive and Progressive Feature Alignment

Contemporary domain adaptive semantic segmentation aims to address data annotation challenges by assuming that target domains are completely unannotated. However, annotating a few target samples is usually very manageable and worthwhile especially if it improves the adaptation performance substantially. This paper presents SSDAS, a Semi-Supervised Domain Adaptive image Segmentation network that employs a few labeled target samples as anchors for adaptive and progressive feature alignment between labeled source samples and unlabeled target samples. We position the few labeled target samples as references that gauge the similarity between source and target features and guide adaptive inter-domain alignment for learning more similar source features. In addition, we replace the dissimilar source features by high-confidence target features continuously during the iterative training process, which achieves progressive intra-domain alignment between confident and unconfident target features. Extensive experiments show the proposed SSDAS greatly outperforms a number of baselines, i.e., UDA-based semantic segmentation and SSDA-based image classification. In addition, SSDAS is complementary and can be easily incorporated into UDA-based methods with consistent improvements in domain adaptive semantic segmentation.
Computersarxiv.org

Self-supervision of Feature Transformation for Further Improving Supervised Learning

Self-supervised learning, which benefits from automatically constructing labels through pre-designed pretext task, has recently been applied for strengthen supervised learning. Since previous self-supervised pretext tasks are based on input, they may incur huge additional training overhead. In this paper we find that features in CNNs can be also used for self-supervision. Thus we creatively design the \emph{feature-based pretext task} which requires only a small amount of additional training overhead. In our task we discard different particular regions of features, and then train the model to distinguish these different features. In order to fully apply our feature-based pretext task in supervised learning, we also propose a novel learning framework containing multi-classifiers for further improvement. Original labels will be expanded to joint labels via self-supervision of feature transformations. With more semantic information provided by our self-supervised tasks, this approach can train CNNs more effectively. Extensive experiments on various supervised learning tasks demonstrate the accuracy improvement and wide applicability of our method.
Computersarxiv.org

Improving weakly supervised sound event detection with self-supervised auxiliary tasks

While multitask and transfer learning has shown to improve the performance of neural networks in limited data settings, they require pretraining of the model on large datasets beforehand. In this paper, we focus on improving the performance of weakly supervised sound event detection in low data and noisy settings simultaneously without requiring any pretraining task. To that extent, we propose a shared encoder architecture with sound event detection as a primary task and an additional secondary decoder for a self-supervised auxiliary task. We empirically evaluate the proposed framework for weakly supervised sound event detection on a remix dataset of the DCASE 2019 task 1 acoustic scene data with DCASE 2018 Task 2 sounds event data under 0, 10 and 20 dB SNR. To ensure we retain the localisation information of multiple sound events, we propose a two-step attention pooling mechanism that provides a time-frequency localisation of multiple audio events in the clip. The proposed framework with two-step attention outperforms existing benchmark models by 22.3%, 12.8%, 5.9% on 0, 10 and 20 dB SNR respectively. We carry out an ablation study to determine the contribution of the auxiliary task and two-step attention pooling to the SED performance improvement.
Computersarxiv.org

Neural Supervised Domain Adaptation by Augmenting Pre-trained Models with Random Units

Neural Transfer Learning (TL) is becoming ubiquitous in Natural Language Processing (NLP), thanks to its high performance on many tasks, especially in low-resourced scenarios. Notably, TL is widely used for neural domain adaptation to transfer valuable knowledge from high-resource to low-resource domains. In the standard fine-tuning scheme of TL, a model is initially pre-trained on a source domain and subsequently fine-tuned on a target domain and, therefore, source and target domains are trained using the same architecture. In this paper, we show through interpretation methods that such scheme, despite its efficiency, is suffering from a main limitation. Indeed, although capable of adapting to new domains, pre-trained neurons struggle with learning certain patterns that are specific to the target domain. Moreover, we shed light on the hidden negative transfer occurring despite the high relatedness between source and target domains, which may mitigate the final gain brought by transfer learning. To address these problems, we propose to augment the pre-trained model with normalised, weighted and randomly initialised units that foster a better adaptation while maintaining the valuable source knowledge. We show that our approach exhibits significant improvements to the standard fine-tuning scheme for neural domain adaptation from the news domain to the social media domain on four NLP tasks: part-of-speech tagging, chunking, named entity recognition and morphosyntactic tagging.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Problems with Existing Abstractive Text Summarization Models— Even SOTA

In this blog, I have tried summarizing the paper Entity-level Factual Consistency of Abstractive Text Summarization as per my understanding. Please feel free to comment your thoughts on the same!. Problem Statement. It is a well-known fact that existing abstractive text summarization models tend to generate false information. Now, this...
Computersarxiv.org

Sum of Ranked Range Loss for Supervised Learning

In forming learning objectives, one oftentimes needs to aggregate a set of individual values to a single output. Such cases occur in the aggregate loss, which combines individual losses of a learning model over each training sample, and in the individual loss for multi-label learning, which combines prediction scores over all class labels. In this work, we introduce the sum of ranked range (SoRR) as a general approach to form learning objectives. A ranked range is a consecutive sequence of sorted values of a set of real numbers. The minimization of SoRR is solved with the difference of convex algorithm (DCA). We explore two applications in machine learning of the minimization of the SoRR framework, namely the AoRR aggregate loss for binary/multi-class classification at the sample level and the TKML individual loss for multi-label/multi-class classification at the label level. A combination loss of AoRR and TKML is proposed as a new learning objective for improving the robustness of multi-label learning in the face of outliers in sample and labels alike. Our empirical results highlight the effectiveness of the proposed optimization frameworks and demonstrate the applicability of proposed losses using synthetic and real data sets.
Technologyarxiv.org

Title:Deciphering Implicit Hate: Evaluating Automated Detection Algorithms for Multimodal Hate

Authors:Austin Botelho, Bertie Vidgen, Scott A. Hale. Abstract: Accurate detection and classification of online hate is a difficult task. Implicit hate is particularly challenging as such content tends to have unusual syntax, polysemic words, and fewer markers of prejudice (e.g., slurs). This problem is heightened with multimodal content, such as memes (combinations of text and images), as they are often harder to decipher than unimodal content (e.g., text alone). This paper evaluates the role of semantic and multimodal context for detecting implicit and explicit hate. We show that both text- and visual- enrichment improves model performance, with the multimodal model (0.771) outperforming other models' F1 scores (0.544, 0.737, and 0.754). While the unimodal-text context-aware (transformer) model was the most accurate on the subtask of implicit hate detection, the multimodal model outperformed it overall because of a lower propensity towards false positives. We find that all models perform better on content with full annotator agreement and that multimodal models are best at classifying the content where annotators disagree. To conduct these investigations, we undertook high-quality annotation of a sample of 5,000 multimodal entries. Tweets were annotated for primary category, modality, and strategy. We make this corpus, along with the codebook, code, and final model, freely available.