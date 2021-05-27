Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Rethinking InfoNCE: How Many Negative Samples Do You Need?

By Chuhan Wu, Fangzhao Wu, Yongfeng Huang
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

InfoNCE loss is a widely used loss function for contrastive model training. It aims to estimate the mutual information between a pair of variables by discriminating between each positive pair and its associated $K$ negative pairs. It is proved that when the sample labels are clean, the lower bound of mutual information estimation is tighter when more negative samples are incorporated, which usually yields better model performance. However, in many real-world tasks the labels often contain noise, and incorporating too many noisy negative samples for model training may be suboptimal. In this paper, we study how many negative samples are optimal for InfoNCE in different scenarios via a semi-quantitative theoretical framework. More specifically, we first propose a probabilistic model to analyze the influence of the negative sampling ratio $K$ on training sample informativeness. Then, we design a training effectiveness function to measure the overall influence of training samples on model learning based on their informativeness. We estimate the optimal negative sampling ratio using the $K$ value that maximizes the training effectiveness function. Based on our framework, we further propose an adaptive negative sampling method that can dynamically adjust the negative sampling ratio to improve InfoNCE based model training. Extensive experiments on different real-world datasets show our framework can accurately predict the optimal negative sampling ratio in different tasks, and our proposed adaptive negative sampling method can achieve better performance than the commonly used fixed negative sampling ratio strategy.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rethinking#Design#Infonce#Machine Learning#Lg#Information Retrieval
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Electronicstheregister.com

How many remote controls do you really need? Answer: about a bowl-ful

Something for the Weekend, Sir? My television wants me dead. It’s doing this by playing dead itself. Only one of us will get out of this alive. The remote control isn’t working, you see. And now the TV set is having a private little chuckle at my expense behind its resolutely blank screen as I grope blindly behind the fascia edges hoping to locate an elusive power button. Why can’t I find the bastard thing? Surely there must be a…? Or did I dream it? Perhaps there never was one?
Carsphilkotse.com

MG 5: How much do you need to earn to buy one?

MG’s subcompact crossover undercuts its rivals in terms of relative value. Despite capitalizing heavily on its British heritage, MG Philippines has an undeniable Chinese ownership that becomes evident when it comes to pricing in its lineup. The MG 5 subcompact sedan is among those that carry a surprising amount of kit while undercutting even the most affordable offerings from its more mainstream rivals.
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Do you need in-ear monitors?

In-ear monitors (IEMs) are, put simply, an absolute godsend for live performance. As anyone who has battled against feedback squeals, or struggled to hear themselves against the crack of a snare drum, these things will change your life. The premise is simple; instead of relying on wedge monitors at the...
EconomyInside Self-Storage

Magic Number or Vanity Metric? How Many Self-Storage Properties Do You Really Need to Succeed?

The definition of “success” is a relative, personal thing. For self-storage owners and investors, it can be based on many factors, but a common question to ask is: How many facilities do I really need to achieve my ambitions? In this video, Jon Griffeth, aka “The Self Storage Guy,” explores whether there’s a “magic” number to pursue. He discusses the importance of goal-setting, the advantages of entrepreneurship, and why he believes the quantity of properties or square-footage owned is ultimately a vanity metric. Give it a view and see whether you agree.
Electronicspriceofbusiness.com

What is mobile cooling, and do you need it?

Mobile cooling units replace fixed air conditioners and cooling systems. A mobile cooling system is a portable cooling system that offers the same features as traditional air conditioning but more portable for temporary cooling needs. Their portability allows them to serve any room in any building as needed. mobile cooling...
Books & Literatureturbofuture.com

How to Know How Many Books or Pages You've Read on Goodreads

An avid reader and movie lover, Neha loves sharing her reviews and recommendations. She is an actor/singer/dancer with a theatre group. Goodreads is a social cataloging website where you can sign up to record and track your reading progress. Users can create their own bookshelves and add the books they have read, mark the books that they are currently reading, or add the books that they want to read.
Computersarxiv.org

FORMS: Fine-grained Polarized ReRAM-based In-situ Computation for Mixed-signal DNN Accelerator

Geng Yuan, Payman Behnam, Zhengang Li, Ali Shafiee, Sheng Lin, Xiaolong Ma, Hang Liu, Xuehai Qian, Mahdi Nazm Bojnordi, Yanzhi Wang, Caiwen Ding. Recent works demonstrated the promise of using resistive random access memory (ReRAM) as an emerging technology to perform inherently parallel analog domain in-situ matrix-vector multiplication -- the intensive and key computation in DNNs. With weights stored in the ReRAM crossbar cells as conductance, when the input vector is applied to word lines, the matrix-vector multiplication results can be generated as the current in bit lines. A key problem is that the weight can be either positive or negative, but the in-situ computation assumes all cells on each crossbar column with the same sign. The current architectures either use two ReRAM crossbars for positive and negative weights, or add an offset to weights so that all values become positive. Neither solution is ideal: they either double the cost of crossbars, or incur extra offset circuity. To better solve this problem, this paper proposes FORMS, a fine-grained ReRAM-based DNN accelerator with polarized weights. Instead of trying to represent the positive/negative weights, our key design principle is to enforce exactly what is assumed in the in-situ computation -- ensuring that all weights in the same column of a crossbar have the same sign. It naturally avoids the cost of an additional crossbar. Such weights can be nicely generated using alternating direction method of multipliers (ADMM) regularized optimization, which can exactly enforce certain patterns in DNN weights. To achieve high accuracy, we propose to use fine-grained sub-array columns, which provide a unique opportunity for input zero-skipping, significantly avoiding unnecessary computations. It also makes the hardware much easier to implement. Putting all together, with the same optimized models, FORMS achieves significant throughput improvement and speed up in frame per second over ISAAC with similar area cost.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Improving Entity Linking through Semantic Reinforced Entity Embeddings

Entity embeddings, which represent different aspects of each entity with a single vector like word embeddings, are a key component of neural entity linking models. Existing entity embeddings are learned from canonical Wikipedia articles and local contexts surrounding target entities. Such entity embeddings are effective, but too distinctive for linking models to learn contextual commonality. We propose a simple yet effective method, FGS2EE, to inject fine-grained semantic information into entity embeddings to reduce the distinctiveness and facilitate the learning of contextual commonality. FGS2EE first uses the embeddings of semantic type words to generate semantic embeddings, and then combines them with existing entity embeddings through linear aggregation. Extensive experiments show the effectiveness of such embeddings. Based on our entity embeddings, we achieved new sate-of-the-art performance on entity linking.
Collegesistockanalyst.com

How Many Hours Should You Study For UCAT

UCAT is an admissions exam that is used to select candidates for their medical degree programs. This admissions test is used in different countries around the world and it is said that it is one of the most challenging ones. Candidates need to be ready to put in a lot of time and effort if they want to pass it with flying colors.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Input Invex Neural Network

In this paper, we present a novel method to constrain invexity on Neural Networks (NN). Invex functions ensure every stationary point is global minima. Hence, gradient descent commenced from any point will lead to the global minima. Another advantage of invexity on NN is to divide data space locally into two connected sets with a highly non-linear decision boundary by simply thresholding the output. To this end, we formulate a universal invex function approximator and employ it to enforce invexity in NN. We call it Input Invex Neural Networks (II-NN). We first fit data with a known invex function, followed by modification with a NN, compare the direction of the gradient and penalize the direction of gradient on NN if it contradicts with the direction of reference invex function. In order to penalize the direction of the gradient we perform Gradient Clipped Gradient Penalty (GC-GP). We applied our method to the existing NNs for both image classification and regression tasks. From the extensive empirical and qualitative experiments, we observe that our method gives the performance similar to ordinary NN yet having invexity. Our method outperforms linear NN and Input Convex Neural Network (ICNN) with a large margin. We publish our code and implementation details at github.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Scaling-up Diverse Orthogonal Convolutional Networks with a Paraunitary Framework

Enforcing orthogonality in neural networks is an antidote for gradient vanishing/exploding problems, sensitivity by adversarial perturbation, and bounding generalization errors. However, many previous approaches are heuristic, and the orthogonality of convolutional layers is not systematically studied: some of these designs are not exactly orthogonal, while others only consider standard convolutional layers and propose specific classes of their realizations. To address this problem, we propose a theoretical framework for orthogonal convolutional layers, which establishes the equivalence between various orthogonal convolutional layers in the spatial domain and the paraunitary systems in the spectral domain. Since there exists a complete spectral factorization of paraunitary systems, any orthogonal convolution layer can be parameterized as convolutions of spatial filters. Our framework endows high expressive power to various convolutional layers while maintaining their exact orthogonality. Furthermore, our layers are memory and computationally efficient for deep networks compared to previous designs. Our versatile framework, for the first time, enables the study of architecture designs for deep orthogonal networks, such as choices of skip connection, initialization, stride, and dilation. Consequently, we scale up orthogonal networks to deep architectures, including ResNet, WideResNet, and ShuffleNet, substantially increasing the performance over the traditional shallow orthogonal networks.
Computersarxiv.org

Towards a Rigorous Theoretical Analysis and Evaluation of GNN Explanations

As Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) are increasingly employed in real-world applications, it becomes critical to ensure that the stakeholders understand the rationale behind their predictions. While several GNN explanation methods have been proposed recently, there has been little to no work on theoretically analyzing the behavior of these methods or systematically evaluating their effectiveness. Here, we introduce the first axiomatic framework for theoretically analyzing, evaluating, and comparing state-of-the-art GNN explanation methods. We outline and formalize the key desirable properties that all GNN explanation methods should satisfy in order to generate reliable explanations, namely, faithfulness, stability, and fairness. We leverage these properties to present the first ever theoretical analysis of the effectiveness of state-of-the-art GNN explanation methods. Our analysis establishes upper bounds on all the aforementioned properties for popular GNN explanation methods. We also leverage our framework to empirically evaluate these methods on multiple real-world datasets from diverse domains. Our empirical results demonstrate that some popular GNN explanation methods (e.g., gradient-based methods) perform no better than a random baseline and that methods which leverage the graph structure are more effective than those that solely rely on the node features.
Softwarearxiv.org

Evolving Image Compositions for Feature Representation Learning

Convolutional neural networks for visual recognition require large amounts of training samples and usually benefit from data augmentation. This paper proposes PatchMix, a data augmentation method that creates new samples by composing patches from pairs of images in a grid-like pattern. These new samples' ground truth labels are set as proportional to the number of patches from each image. We then add a set of additional losses at the patch-level to regularize and to encourage good representations at both the patch and image levels. A ResNet-50 model trained on ImageNet using PatchMix exhibits superior transfer learning capabilities across a wide array of benchmarks. Although PatchMix can rely on random pairings and random grid-like patterns for mixing, we explore evolutionary search as a guiding strategy to discover optimal grid-like patterns and image pairing jointly. For this purpose, we conceive a fitness function that bypasses the need to re-train a model to evaluate each choice. In this way, PatchMix outperforms a base model on CIFAR-10 (+1.91), CIFAR-100 (+5.31), Tiny Imagenet (+3.52), and ImageNet (+1.16) by significant margins, also outperforming previous state-of-the-art pairwise augmentation strategies.
Computersarxiv.org

Discrete Auto-regressive Variational Attention Models for Text Modeling

Variational autoencoders (VAEs) have been widely applied for text modeling. In practice, however, they are troubled by two challenges: information underrepresentation and posterior collapse. The former arises as only the last hidden state of LSTM encoder is transformed into the latent space, which is generally insufficient to summarize the data. The latter is a long-standing problem during the training of VAEs as the optimization is trapped to a disastrous local optimum. In this paper, we propose Discrete Auto-regressive Variational Attention Model (DAVAM) to address the challenges. Specifically, we introduce an auto-regressive variational attention approach to enrich the latent space by effectively capturing the semantic dependency from the input. We further design discrete latent space for the variational attention and mathematically show that our model is free from posterior collapse. Extensive experiments on language modeling tasks demonstrate the superiority of DAVAM against several VAE counterparts.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Analysis and Optimisation of Bellman Residual Errors with Neural Function Approximation

Martin Gottwald (1), Sven Gronauer (1), Hao Shen (2), Klaus Diepold (1) ((1) Technical University of Munich, (2) fortiss) Recent development of Deep Reinforcement Learning has demonstrated superior performance of neural networks in solving challenging problems with large or even continuous state spaces. One specific approach is to deploy neural networks to approximate value functions by minimising the Mean Squared Bellman Error function. Despite great successes of Deep Reinforcement Learning, development of reliable and efficient numerical algorithms to minimise the Bellman Error is still of great scientific interest and practical demand. Such a challenge is partially due to the underlying optimisation problem being highly non-convex or using incorrect gradient information as done in Semi-Gradient algorithms. In this work, we analyse the Mean Squared Bellman Error from a smooth optimisation perspective combined with a Residual Gradient formulation. Our contribution is two-fold.
Computersarxiv.org

Identifiability-Guaranteed Simplex-Structured Post-Nonlinear Mixture Learning via Autoencoder

This work focuses on the problem of unraveling nonlinearly mixed latent components in an unsupervised manner. The latent components are assumed to reside in the probability simplex, and are transformed by an unknown post-nonlinear mixing system. This problem finds various applications in signal and data analytics, e.g., nonlinear hyperspectral unmixing, image embedding, and nonlinear clustering. Linear mixture learning problems are already ill-posed, as identifiability of the target latent components is hard to establish in general. With unknown nonlinearity involved, the problem is even more challenging. Prior work offered a function equation-based formulation for provable latent component identification. However, the identifiability conditions are somewhat stringent and unrealistic. In addition, the identifiability analysis is based on the infinite sample (i.e., population) case, while the understanding for practical finite sample cases has been elusive. Moreover, the algorithm in the prior work trades model expressiveness with computational convenience, which often hinders the learning performance. Our contribution is threefold. First, new identifiability conditions are derived under largely relaxed assumptions. Second, comprehensive sample complexity results are presented -- which are the first of the kind. Third, a constrained autoencoder-based algorithmic framework is proposed for implementation, which effectively circumvents the challenges in the existing algorithm. Synthetic and real experiments corroborate our theoretical analyses.
Sciencearxiv.org

Over-and-Under Complete Convolutional RNN for MRI Reconstruction

Reconstructing magnetic resonance (MR) images from undersampled data is a challenging problem due to various artifacts introduced by the under-sampling operation. Recent deep learning-based methods for MR image reconstruction usually leverage a generic auto-encoder architecture which captures low-level features at the initial layers and high-level features at the deeper layers. Such networks focus much on global features which may not be optimal to reconstruct the fully-sampled image. In this paper, we propose an Over-and-Under Complete Convolutional Recurrent Neural Network (OUCR), which consists of an overcomplete and an undercomplete Convolutional Recurrent Neural Network(CRNN). The overcomplete branch gives special attention in learning local structures by restraining the receptive field of the network. Combining it with the undercomplete branch leads to a network which focuses more on low-level features without losing out on the global structures. Extensive experiments on two datasets demonstrate that the proposed method achieves significant improvements over the compressed sensing and popular deep learning-based methods with less number of trainable parameters. Our code is available at this https URL.
Computersarxiv.org

$C^3$: Compositional Counterfactual Constrastive Learning for Video-grounded Dialogues

Video-grounded dialogue systems aim to integrate video understanding and dialogue understanding to generate responses that are relevant to both the dialogue and video context. Most existing approaches employ deep learning models and have achieved remarkable performance, given the relatively small datasets available. However, the results are partly accomplished by exploiting biases in the datasets rather than developing multimodal reasoning, resulting in limited generalization. In this paper, we propose a novel approach of Compositional Counterfactual Contrastive Learning ($C^3$) to develop contrastive training between factual and counterfactual samples in video-grounded dialogues. Specifically, we design factual/counterfactual sampling based on the temporal steps in videos and tokens in dialogues and propose contrastive loss functions that exploit object-level or action-level variance. Different from prior approaches, we focus on contrastive hidden state representations among compositional output tokens to optimize the representation space in a generation setting. We achieved promising performance gains on the Audio-Visual Scene-Aware Dialogues (AVSD) benchmark and showed the benefits of our approach in grounding video and dialogue context.
Softwarearxiv.org

Structured DropConnect for Uncertainty Inference in Image Classification

With the complexity of the network structure, uncertainty inference has become an important task to improve the classification accuracy for artificial intelligence systems. For image classification tasks, we propose a structured DropConnect (SDC) framework to model the output of a deep neural network by a Dirichlet distribution. We introduce a DropConnect strategy on weights in the fully connected layers during training. In test, we split the network into several sub-networks, and then model the Dirichlet distribution by match its moments with the mean and variance of the outputs of these sub-networks. The entropy of the estimated Dirichlet distribution is finally utilized for uncertainty inference. In this paper, this framework is implemented on LeNet$5$ and VGG$16$ models for misclassification detection and out-of-distribution detection on MNIST and CIFAR-$10$ datasets. Experimental results show that the performance of the proposed SDC can be comparable to other uncertainty inference methods. Furthermore, the SDC is adapted well to different network structures with certain generalization capabilities and research prospects.