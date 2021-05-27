Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

One Step Preference Elicitation in Multi-Objective Bayesian Optimization

By Juan Ungredda, Mariapia Marchi, Teresa Montrone, Juergen Branke
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

We consider a multi-objective optimization problem with objective functions that are expensive to evaluate. The decision maker (DM) has unknown preferences, and so the standard approach is to generate an approximation of the Pareto front and let the DM choose from the generated non-dominated designs. However, especially for expensive to evaluate problems where the number of designs that can be evaluated is very limited, the true best solution according to the DM's unknown preferences is unlikely to be among the small set of non-dominated solutions found, even if these solutions are truly Pareto optimal. We address this issue by using a multi-objective Bayesian optimization algorithm and allowing the DM to select a preferred solution from a predicted continuous Pareto front just once before the end of the algorithm rather than selecting a solution after the end. This allows the algorithm to understand the DM's preferences and make a final attempt to identify a more preferred solution. We demonstrate the idea using ParEGO, and show empirically that the found solutions are significantly better in terms of true DM preferences than if the DM would simply pick a solution at the end.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preference Elicitation#Bayesian Optimization#Optimization Problem#The Algorithm#Dm#Pareto#Machine Learning#Lg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Astronomyarxiv.org

Title:Bayesian model-selection of neutron star equation of state using multi-messenger observations

Abstract: Measurement of macroscopic properties of neutron stars, whether in binary or in an isolated system, provides us a key opportunity to place a stringent constraint on its equation of state. In this {\em letter}, we perform Bayesian model-selection on a wide variety of neutron star equation of state using multi-messenger observations. In particular, (i) we use the mass and tidal deformability measurement from two binary neutron star merger event, GW170817 and GW190425; (ii) simultaneous mass-radius measurement of PSR J0030+0451 and PSR J0740+6620 by NICER collaboration, while the latter has been analyzed by joint NICER/radio/XMM-Newton collaboration. Among the 31 equations of state considered in this analysis, we are able to rule out 7 of them decisively, which are either extremely stiff or soft equations of state. The most preferred equation of state model turns out to be AP3, which predicts the radius and tidal deformability of a $1.4 M_{\odot}$ neutron star to be 12.10 km and 393 respectively.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Statistics: Are you Bayesian or Frequentist?

The fastest way to diagnose your statistical alignment. What if I told you that I can show you the difference between Bayesian and Frequentist statistics with one single coin toss?. Before we go any further, the demonstration works best in video form, so don’t read the summary and spoilers below...
Sciencearxiv.org

Canonical Cortical Circuits and the Duality of Bayesian Inference and Optimal Control

The duality of sensory inference and optimal control was known since 1960s and has recently been recognized as common computations required for posterior distributions in dynamic Bayesian inference and value functions in optimal control. Meanwhile, an intriguing question about the brain is why entire neocortex shares a canonical six-layer architecture, while its posterior and anterior halves are engaged in sensory processing and motor control, respectively. Here we consider a hypothesis that the anterior and posterior cortical circuits evolved for dual computations for sensory inference and optimal control, or perceptual and value-based decision making, respectively. We explore how different types of cortical neurons may represent different variables, such as prior and posterior distributions and value functions, and what cortical dynamics may realize required computations. We further discuss experimental and computational approaches are required for scrutinizing this dual cortical circuit hypothesis.
Computersarxiv.org

A Bayesian Risk Approach to MDPs with Parameter Uncertainty

We consider Markov Decision Processes (MDPs) where distributional parameters, such as transition probabilities, are unknown and estimated from data. The popular distributionally robust approach to addressing the parameter uncertainty can sometimes be overly conservative. In this paper, we propose a Bayesian risk approach to MDPs with parameter uncertainty, where a risk functional is applied in nested form to the expected discounted total cost with respect to the Bayesian posterior distributions of the unknown parameters in each time stage. The proposed approach provides more flexibility of risk attitudes towards parameter uncertainty and takes into account the availability of data in future time stages. For the finite-horizon MDPs, we show the dynamic programming equations can be solved efficiently with an upper confidence bound (UCB) based adaptive sampling algorithm. For the infinite-horizon MDPs, we propose a risk-adjusted Bellman operator and show the proposed operator is a contraction mapping that leads to the optimal value function to the Bayesian risk formulation. We demonstrate the empirical performance of our proposed algorithms in the finite-horizon case on an inventory control problem and a path planning problem.
Computersarxiv.org

Multi-Agent Cooperative Bidding Games for Multi-Objective Optimization in e-Commercial Sponsored Search

Bid optimization for online advertising from single advertiser's perspective has been thoroughly investigated in both academic research and industrial practice. However, existing work typically assume competitors do not change their bids, i.e., the wining price is fixed, leading to poor performance of the derived solution. Although a few studies use multi-agent reinforcement learning to set up a cooperative game, they still suffer the following drawbacks: (1) They fail to avoid collusion solutions where all the advertisers involved in an auction collude to bid an extremely low price on purpose. (2) Previous works cannot well handle the underlying complex bidding environment, leading to poor model convergence. This problem could be amplified when handling multiple objectives of advertisers which are practical demands but not considered by previous work. In this paper, we propose a novel multi-objective cooperative bid optimization formulation called Multi-Agent Cooperative bidding Games (MACG). MACG sets up a carefully designed multi-objective optimization framework where different objectives of advertisers are incorporated. A global objective to maximize the overall profit of all advertisements is added in order to encourage better cooperation and also to protect self-bidding advertisers. To avoid collusion, we also introduce an extra platform revenue constraint. We analyze the optimal functional form of the bidding formula theoretically and design a policy network accordingly to generate auction-level bids. Then we design an efficient multi-agent evolutionary strategy for model optimization. Offline experiments and online A/B tests conducted on the Taobao platform indicate both single advertiser's objective and global profit have been significantly improved compared to state-of-art methods.
Sciencearxiv.org

Optimal Rates of (Locally) Differentially Private Heavy-tailed Multi-Armed Bandits

In this paper we study the problem of stochastic multi-armed bandits (MAB) in the (local) differential privacy (DP/LDP) model. Unlike the previous results which need to assume bounded reward distributions, here we mainly focus on the case the reward distribution of each arm only has $(1+v)$-th moment with some $v\in (0, 1]$. In the first part, we study the problem in the central $\epsilon$-DP model. We first provide a near-optimal result by developing a private and robust Upper Confidence Bound (UCB) algorithm. Then, we improve the result via a private and robust version of the Successive Elimination (SE) algorithm. Finally, we show that the instance-dependent regret bound of our improved algorithm is optimal by showing its lower bound. In the second part of the paper, we study the problem in the $\epsilon$-LDP model. We propose an algorithm which could be seen as locally private and robust version of the SE algorithm, and show it could achieve (near) optimal rates for both instance-dependent and instance-independent regrets. All of the above results can also reveal the differences between the problem of private MAB with bounded rewards and heavy-tailed rewards. To achieve these (near) optimal rates, we develop several new hard instances and private robust estimators as byproducts, which might could be used to other related problems. Finally, experimental results also support our theoretical analysis and show the effectiveness of our algorithms.
New York City, NYColumbia University

Post-doc to work on developing Bayesian workflow tools

I (Aki) am looking for a post-doc to work on developing Bayesian workflow tools at Aalto University, Finland, and Finnish Center for Artificial Intelligence, in collaboration with Andrew, Dan Simpson, Paul Bürkner, Lauren Kennedy, Måns Magnusson, Stan developers, ArviZ developers, and others. The topic is related to many ideas discussed...
Coding & Programmingmathworks.com

Multi-objectives Harmony Search Optimization

Multi-objectives Harmony Search optimization algorithm. This is a function script to solve an optimization problem with multiple objective functions. Harmony Search algorithm is one of the best optimization algorithm that balances local and global search. It is simple yet fast and efficient in find optimal solution. This script was created...
Computersai-summary.com

Summary: China’s gigantic multi-modal AI is no one-trick pony

Researchers from the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence announced on Tuesday the release of their own generative deep learning model, Wu Dao, a mammoth AI seemingly capable of doing everything GPT-3 can do, and more. In order to train a model on this many parameters and do so quickly —...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Why You Should Switch to Bayesian A/B Testing

Almost everyone hated learning statistics (well, maybe except some statisticians). With all those distributions and critical values that we needed to memorize, we just ended up with a headache. You might have swore not to ever touch the subject again; that is, until you had to analyze an A/B test.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Multi-armed Bandit Algorithms on System-on-Chip: Go Frequentist or Bayesian?

Multi-armed Bandit (MAB) algorithms identify the best arm among multiple arms via exploration-exploitation trade-off without prior knowledge of arm statistics. Their usefulness in wireless radio, IoT, and robotics demand deployment on edge devices, and hence, a mapping on system-on-chip (SoC) is desired. Theoretically, the Bayesian approach-based Thompson Sampling (TS) algorithm offers better performance than the frequentist approach-based Upper Confidence Bound (UCB) algorithm. However, TS is not synthesizable due to Beta function. We address this problem by approximating it via a pseudo-random number generator-based approach and efficiently realize the TS algorithm on Zynq SoC. In practice, the type of arms distribution (e.g., Bernoulli, Gaussian, etc.) is unknown and hence, a single algorithm may not be optimal. We propose a reconfigurable and intelligent MAB (RI-MAB) framework. Here, intelligence enables the identification of appropriate MAB algorithms for a given environment, and reconfigurability allows on-the-fly switching between algorithms on the SoC. This eliminates the need for parallel implementation of algorithms resulting in huge savings in resources and power consumption. We analyze the functional correctness, area, power, and execution time of the proposed and existing architectures for various arm distributions, word-length, and hardware-software co-design approaches. We demonstrate the superiority of the RI-MAB over TS and UCB only architectures.
Softwarearxiv.org

VEER: Disagreement-Free Multi-objective Configuration

Software comes with many configuration options, satisfying varying needs from users. Exploring those options for non-functional requirements can be tedious, time-consuming, and even error-prone (if done manually). Worse, many software systems can be tuned to multiple objectives (e.g., faster response time, fewer memory requirements, decreased network traffic, decreased energy consumption, etc.). Learning how to adjust the system among these multiple objectives is complicated due to the trade-off among objectives; i.e., things that seem useful to achieve one objective could be detrimental to another objective. Consequentially, the optimizer built for one objective may have different (or even opposite) insights on how to locate good solutions from the optimizer built from another objective. In this paper, we define this scenario as the model disagreement problem.
Beauty & Fashionarxiv.org

A Deep Variational Bayesian Framework for Blind Image Deblurring

Blind image deblurring is an important yet very challenging problem in low-level vision. Traditional optimization based methods generally formulate this task as a maximum-a-posteriori estimation or variational inference problem, whose performance highly relies on the handcraft priors for both the latent image and the blur kernel. In contrast, recent deep learning methods generally learn, from a large collection of training images, deep neural networks (DNNs) directly mapping the blurry image to the clean one or to the blur kernel, paying less attention to the physical degradation process of the blurry image. In this paper, we present a deep variational Bayesian framework for blind image deblurring. Under this framework, the posterior of the latent clean image and blur kernel can be jointly estimated in an amortized inference fashion with DNNs, and the involved inference DNNs can be trained by fully considering the physical blur model, together with the supervision of data driven priors for the clean image and blur kernel, which is naturally led to by the evidence lower bound objective. Comprehensive experiments are conducted to substantiate the effectiveness of the proposed framework. The results show that it can not only achieve a promising performance with relatively simple networks, but also enhance the performance of existing DNNs for deblurring.
Sciencearxiv.org

Bayesian graphical modelling for heterogeneous causal effects

Our motivation stems from current medical research aiming at personalized treatment using a molecular-based approach. The goal is to develop a more precise and targeted decision making process, relative to traditional treatments based primarily on clinical diagnoses. A challenge we address is evaluating treatment effects for individuals affected by Glioblastoma (GBM), a brain cancer where targeted therapy is essential to improve patients' prospects. Specifically, we consider the pathway associated to cytokine TGF-beta, whose abnormal signalling activity has been found to be linked to the progression of GBM and other tumors. We analyze treatment effects within a causal framework represented by a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) model, whose vertices are the variables belonging to the TGF-beta pathway. A major obstacle in implementing the above program is represented by individual heterogeneity, implying that patients will respond differently to the same therapy. We address this issue through an infinite mixture of Gaussian DAG-models where both the graphical structure as well as the allied model parameters are regarded as uncertain. Our procedure determines a clustering structure of the units reflecting the underlying heterogeneity, and produces subject-specific causal effects through Bayesian model averaging across a variety of model features. When applied to the GBM dataset, it reveals that regulation of TGF-beta proteins produces heterogeneous effects, represented by clusters of patients potentially benefiting from selective interventions.
Softwarearxiv.org

Progressive Multi-scale Fusion Network for RGB-D Salient Object Detection

Salient object detection(SOD) aims at locating the most significant object within a given image. In recent years, great progress has been made in applying SOD on many vision tasks. The depth map could provide additional spatial prior and boundary cues to boost the performance. Combining the depth information with image data obtained from standard visual cameras has been widely used in recent SOD works, however, introducing depth information in a suboptimal fusion strategy may have negative influence in the performance of SOD. In this paper, we discuss about the advantages of the so-called progressive multi-scale fusion method and propose a mask-guided feature aggregation module(MGFA). The proposed framework can effectively combine the two features of different modalities and, furthermore, alleviate the impact of erroneous depth features, which are inevitably caused by the variation of depth quality. We further introduce a mask-guided refinement module(MGRM) to complement the high-level semantic features and reduce the irrelevant features from multi-scale fusion, leading to an overall refinement of detection. Experiments on five challenging benchmarks demonstrate that the proposed method outperforms 11 state-of-the-art methods under different evaluation metrics.
Physicsarxiv.org

Possibility of multi-step electroweak phase transition in the two Higgs doublet models

We discuss whether a multi-step electroweak phase transition (EWPT) occurs in two Higgs doublet models (2HDMs). The EWPT is related to interesting phenomena such as baryogenesis and a gravitational wave from it. We examine parameter regions in CP-conserving 2HDMs and find certain areas where the multi-step EWPTs occur. The parameter search shows the multi-step EWPT prefers the scalar potential with the approximate $Z_2$ symmetry and a mass hierarchy between the neutral CP-odd and CP-even extra scalar bosons $m_A.
Sciencearxiv.org

Seemingly Unrelated Multi-State processes: a Bayesian semiparametric approach

Andrea Cremaschi, Raffele Argiento, Maria De Iorio, Cai Shirong, Yap Seng Chong, Michael J. Meaney, Michelle Z. L. Kee. Many applications in medical statistics as well as in other fields can be described by transitions between multiple states (e.g. from health to disease) experienced by individuals over time. In this context, multi-state models are a popular statistical technique, in particular when the exact transition times are not observed. The key quantities of interest are the transition rates, capturing the instantaneous risk of moving from one state to another. The main contribution of this work is to propose a joint semiparametric model for several possibly related multi-state processes (Seemingly Unrelated Multi-State, SUMS, processes), assuming a Markov structure for the transitions over time. The dependence between different processes is captured by specifying a joint random effect distribution on the transition rates of each process. We assume a flexible random effect distribution, which allows for clustering of the individuals, overdispersion and outliers. Moreover, we employ a graph structure to describe the dependence among processes, exploiting tools from the Gaussian Graphical model literature. It is also possible to include covariate effects. We use our approach to model disease progression in mental health. Posterior inference is performed through a specially devised MCMC algorithm.
Computersarxiv.org

Bayesian Boosting for Linear Mixed Models

Boosting methods are widely used in statistical learning to deal with high-dimensional data due to their variable selection feature. However, those methods lack straightforward ways to construct estimators for the precision of the parameters such as variance or confidence interval, which can be achieved by conventional statistical methods like Bayesian inference. In this paper, we propose a new inference method "BayesBoost" that combines boosting and Bayesian for linear mixed models to make the uncertainty estimation for the random effects possible on the one hand. On the other hand, the new method overcomes the shortcomings of Bayesian inference in giving precise and unambiguous guidelines for the selection of covariates by benefiting from boosting techniques. The implementation of Bayesian inference leads to the randomness of model selection criteria like the conditional AIC (cAIC), so we also propose a cAIC-based model selection criteria that focus on the stabilized regions instead of the global minimum. The effectiveness of the new approach can be observed via simulation and in a data example from the field of neurophysiology focussing on the mechanisms in the brain while listening to unpleasant sounds.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

The Ultimate Guide to Bayesian Statistics

You have probably heard about Bayes’ theorem from statistic classes. The magic formula based on conditional probability unlocks a novel way of interpreting the probability of an event. In this article, I will discuss the basics regarding Bayesian Statistics, and what is the difference between Frequentist and Bayesian in terms of statistical inference. Moreover, some applications of Bayesian statistics.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Lithium Abundances from the Large Sky Area Multi-object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope Medium-resolution Survey. I. The Method

Qi Gao, Jian-Rong Shi, Hong-Liang Yan, Chun-Qian Li, Tian-Yi Chen, Jing- Hua Zhang, Shuai Liu, Tai-Sheng Yan, Xiao-Jin Xie, Ming-Yi Ding, Yong Zhang, Yong-Hui Hou. Standard stellar evolution model predicts a severe depletion of lithium (Li) abundance during the first dredge-up process (FDU). Yet a small fraction of giant stars are still found to preserve a considerable amount of Li in their atmospheres after FDU. Those giants are usually identified as Li-rich by a widely used criterion, A(Li) $ > 1.5$\,{\it dex}. A large number of works dedicated to search for and investigate this minority of the giant family, and the amount of Li-rich giants has been largely expanded, especially in the era of big data. In this paper, we present a catalog of Li-rich giants found from the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST) survey with Li abundances derived from a template matching method developed for LAMOST low-resolution spectra. The catalog contains $10,535$ Li-rich giants with Li abundances from $\sim 1.5$\,{\it dex} to $\sim 4.9$\,{\it dex}. We also confirm that the ratio of Li-rich phenomenon among giant stars is about one percent, or for a more expression, $1.29\%$ from our statistically important sample. This is the largest Li-rich giant sample ever reported to date, which significantly exceeds amount of all the reported Li-rich giants combined. The catalog will help the community to better understand the Li-rich phenomenon in giant stars.