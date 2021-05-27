Cancel
A Microarchitecture Implementation Framework for Online Learning with Temporal Neural Networks

By Harideep Nair, John Paul Shen, James E. Smith
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Temporal Neural Networks (TNNs) are spiking neural networks that use time as a resource to represent and process information, similar to the mammalian neocortex. In contrast to compute-intensive Deep Neural Networks that employ separate training and inference phases, TNNs are capable of extremely efficient online incremental/continuous learning and are excellent candidates for building edge-native sensory processing units. This work proposes a microarchitecture framework for implementing TNNs using standard CMOS. Gate-level implementations of three key building blocks are presented: 1) multi-synapse neurons, 2) multi-neuron columns, and 3) unsupervised and supervised online learning algorithms based on Spike Timing Dependent Plasticity (STDP). The TNN microarchitecture is embodied in a set of characteristic scaling equations for assessing the gate count, area, delay and power consumption for any TNN design. Post-synthesis results (in 45nm CMOS) for the proposed designs are presented, and their online incremental learning capability is demonstrated.

arxiv.org
Technologyarxiv.org

Spectral Temporal Graph Neural Network for Trajectory Prediction

An effective understanding of the contextual environment and accurate motion forecasting of surrounding agents is crucial for the development of autonomous vehicles and social mobile robots. This task is challenging since the behavior of an autonomous agent is not only affected by its own intention, but also by the static environment and surrounding dynamically interacting agents. Previous works focused on utilizing the spatial and temporal information in time domain while not sufficiently taking advantage of the cues in frequency domain. To this end, we propose a Spectral Temporal Graph Neural Network (SpecTGNN), which can capture inter-agent correlations and temporal dependency simultaneously in frequency domain in addition to time domain. SpecTGNN operates on both an agent graph with dynamic state information and an environment graph with the features extracted from context images in two streams. The model integrates graph Fourier transform, spectral graph convolution and temporal gated convolution to encode history information and forecast future trajectories. Moreover, we incorporate a multi-head spatio-temporal attention mechanism to mitigate the effect of error propagation in a long time horizon. We demonstrate the performance of SpecTGNN on two public trajectory prediction benchmark datasets, which achieves state-of-the-art performance in terms of prediction accuracy.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Light Field Networks: Neural Scene Representations with Single-Evaluation Rendering

Inferring representations of 3D scenes from 2D observations is a fundamental problem of computer graphics, computer vision, and artificial intelligence. Emerging 3D-structured neural scene representations are a promising approach to 3D scene understanding. In this work, we propose a novel neural scene representation, Light Field Networks or LFNs, which represent both geometry and appearance of the underlying 3D scene in a 360-degree, four-dimensional light field parameterized via a neural implicit representation. Rendering a ray from an LFN requires only a *single* network evaluation, as opposed to hundreds of evaluations per ray for ray-marching or volumetric based renderers in 3D-structured neural scene representations. In the setting of simple scenes, we leverage meta-learning to learn a prior over LFNs that enables multi-view consistent light field reconstruction from as little as a single image observation. This results in dramatic reductions in time and memory complexity, and enables real-time rendering. The cost of storing a 360-degree light field via an LFN is two orders of magnitude lower than conventional methods such as the Lumigraph. Utilizing the analytical differentiability of neural implicit representations and a novel parameterization of light space, we further demonstrate the extraction of sparse depth maps from LFNs.
Engineeringtechxplore.com

A programmable fiber contains memory, temperature sensors, and a trained neural network program

MIT researchers have created the first fiber with digital capabilities, able to sense, store, analyze, and infer activity after being sewn into a shirt. Yoel Fink, who is a professor of material sciences and electrical engineering, a Research Laboratory of Electronics principal investigator, and the senior author on the study, says digital fibers expand the possibilities for fabrics to uncover the context of hidden patterns in the human body that could be used for physical performance monitoring, medical inference, and early disease detection.
Sciencearxiv.org

Neural Network Surrogate Models for Absorptivity and Emissivity Spectra of Multiple Elements

Michael D. Vander Wal (1), Ryan G. McClarren (1), Kelli D. Humbird (2) ((1) University of Notre Dame, (2) Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory) Simulations of high energy density physics are expensive in terms of computational resources. In particular, the computation of opacities of plasmas, which are needed to accurately compute radiation transport in the non-local thermal equilibrium (NLTE) regime, are expensive to the point of easily requiring multiple times the sum-total compute time of all other components of the simulation. As such, there is great interest in finding ways to accelerate NLTE computations. Previous work has demonstrated that a combination of fully-connected autoencoders and a deep jointly-informed neural network (DJINN) can successfully replace the standard NLTE calculations for the opacity of krypton. This work expands this idea to multiple elements in demonstrating that individual surrogate models can be also be generated for other elements with the focus being on creating autoencoders that can accurately encode and decode the absorptivity and emissivity spectra. Furthermore, this work shows that multiple elements across a large range of atomic numbers can be combined into a single autoencoder when using a convolutional autoencoder while maintaining accuracy that is comparable to individual fully-connected autoencoders. Lastly, it is demonstrated that DJINN can effectively learn the latent space of a convolutional autoencoder that can encode multiple elements allowing the combination to effectively function as a surrogate model.
Computersarxiv.org

Recurrent Neural Networks with Mixed Hierarchical Structures for Natural Language Processing

Hierarchical structures exist in both linguistics and Natural Language Processing (NLP) tasks. How to design RNNs to learn hierarchical representations of natural languages remains a long-standing challenge. In this paper, we define two different types of boundaries referred to as static and dynamic boundaries, respectively, and then use them to construct a multi-layer hierarchical structure for document classification tasks. In particular, we focus on a three-layer hierarchical structure with static word- and sentence- layers and a dynamic phrase-layer. LSTM cells and two boundary detectors are used to implement the proposed structure, and the resulting network is called the {\em Recurrent Neural Network with Mixed Hierarchical Structures} (MHS-RNN). We further add three layers of attention mechanisms to the MHS-RNN model. Incorporating attention mechanisms allows our model to use more important content to construct document representation and enhance its performance on document classification tasks. Experiments on five different datasets show that the proposed architecture outperforms previous methods on all the five tasks.
Internetpinsentmasons.com

Online learning surges in pandemic

The pandemic has caused surge in digital learning. That is the conclusion of new research by the CIPD and Accenture which has been published in the CIPD’s latest Learning and Skills at Work Report. It shows that 7 in 10 organisations have increased their use of digital and online solutions over the past year, and more than a third have increased their investment in learning technology. People Management reviews the findings and carries the CIPD’s central message which is that being able to reskill and redeploy workers is now an ‘essential’ requirement and that digital learning can help you get there. Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, is quoted saying how the pandemic has prompted learning professionals to prepare for future changes down the track and how he hopes to see a continuation of the innovation and adaptability we have seen so far.
Computersarxiv.org

Feature Flow Regularization: Improving Structured Sparsity in Deep Neural Networks

Pruning is a model compression method that removes redundant parameters in deep neural networks (DNNs) while maintaining accuracy. Most available filter pruning methods require complex treatments such as iterative pruning, features statistics/ranking, or additional optimization designs in the training process. In this paper, we propose a simple and effective regularization strategy from a new perspective of evolution of features, which we call feature flow regularization (FFR), for improving structured sparsity and filter pruning in DNNs. Specifically, FFR imposes controls on the gradient and curvature of feature flow along the neural network, which implicitly increases the sparsity of the parameters. The principle behind FFR is that coherent and smooth evolution of features will lead to an efficient network that avoids redundant parameters. The high structured sparsity obtained from FFR enables us to prune filters effectively. Experiments with VGGNets, ResNets on CIFAR-10/100, and Tiny ImageNet datasets demonstrate that FFR can significantly improve both unstructured and structured sparsity. Our pruning results in terms of reduction of parameters and FLOPs are comparable to or even better than those of state-of-the-art pruning methods.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Inverse design of two-dimensional materials with invertible neural networks

The ability to readily design novel materials with chosen functional properties on-demand represents a next frontier in materials discovery. However, thoroughly and efficiently sampling the entire design space in a computationally tractable manner remains a highly challenging task. To tackle this problem, we propose an inverse design framework (MatDesINNe) utilizing invertible neural networks which can map both forward and reverse processes between the design space and target property. This approach can be used to generate materials candidates for a designated property, thereby satisfying the highly sought-after goal of inverse design. We then apply this framework to the task of band gap engineering in two-dimensional materials, starting with MoS2. Within the design space encompassing six degrees of freedom in applied tensile, compressive and shear strain plus an external electric field, we show the framework can generate novel, high fidelity, and diverse candidates with near-chemical accuracy. We extend this generative capability further to provide insights regarding metal-insulator transition, important for memristive neuromorphic applications among others, in MoS2 which is not otherwise possible with brute force screening. This approach is general and can be directly extended to other materials and their corresponding design spaces and target properties.
Computersarxiv.org

Approximate Fixed-Points in Recurrent Neural Networks

Recurrent neural networks are widely used in speech and language processing. Due to dependency on the past, standard algorithms for training these models, such as back-propagation through time (BPTT), cannot be efficiently parallelised. Furthermore, applying these models to more complex structures than sequences requires inference time approximations, which introduce inconsistency between inference and training. This paper shows that recurrent neural networks can be reformulated as fixed-points of non-linear equation systems. These fixed-points can be computed using an iterative algorithm exactly and in as many iterations as the length of any given sequence. Each iteration of this algorithm adds one additional Markovian-like order of dependencies such that upon termination all dependencies modelled by the recurrent neural networks have been incorporated. Although exact fixed-points inherit the same parallelization and inconsistency issues, this paper shows that approximate fixed-points can be computed in parallel and used consistently in training and inference including tasks such as lattice rescoring. Experimental validation is performed in two tasks, Penn Tree Bank and WikiText-2, and shows that approximate fixed-points yield competitive prediction performance to recurrent neural networks trained using the BPTT algorithm.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Training Robust Graph Neural Networks with Topology Adaptive Edge Dropping

Graph neural networks (GNNs) are processing architectures that exploit graph structural information to model representations from network data. Despite their success, GNNs suffer from sub-optimal generalization performance given limited training data, referred to as over-fitting. This paper proposes Topology Adaptive Edge Dropping (TADropEdge) method as an adaptive data augmentation technique to improve generalization performance and learn robust GNN models. We start by explicitly analyzing how random edge dropping increases the data diversity during training, while indicating i.i.d. edge dropping does not account for graph structural information and could result in noisy augmented data degrading performance. To overcome this issue, we consider graph connectivity as the key property that captures graph topology. TADropEdge incorporates this factor into random edge dropping such that the edge-dropped subgraphs maintain similar topology as the underlying graph, yielding more satisfactory data augmentation. In particular, TADropEdge first leverages the graph spectrum to assign proper weights to graph edges, which represent their criticality for establishing the graph connectivity. It then normalizes the edge weights and drops graph edges adaptively based on their normalized weights. Besides improving generalization performance, TADropEdge reduces variance for efficient training and can be applied as a generic method modular to different GNN models. Intensive experiments on real-life and synthetic datasets corroborate theory and verify the effectiveness of the proposed method.
Computersarxiv.org

GraphMI: Extracting Private Graph Data from Graph Neural Networks

As machine learning becomes more widely used for critical applications, the need to study its implications in privacy turns to be urgent. Given access to the target model and auxiliary information, the model inversion attack aims to infer sensitive features of the training dataset, which leads to great privacy concerns. Despite its success in grid-like domains, directly applying model inversion techniques on non-grid domains such as graph achieves poor attack performance due to the difficulty to fully exploit the intrinsic properties of graphs and attributes of nodes used in Graph Neural Networks (GNN). To bridge this gap, we present \textbf{Graph} \textbf{M}odel \textbf{I}nversion attack (GraphMI), which aims to extract private graph data of the training graph by inverting GNN, one of the state-of-the-art graph analysis tools. Specifically, we firstly propose a projected gradient module to tackle the discreteness of graph edges while preserving the sparsity and smoothness of graph features. Then we design a graph auto-encoder module to efficiently exploit graph topology, node attributes, and target model parameters for edge inference. With the proposed methods, we study the connection between model inversion risk and edge influence and show that edges with greater influence are more likely to be recovered. Extensive experiments over several public datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of our method. We also show that differential privacy in its canonical form can hardly defend our attack while preserving decent utility.
Computerstechxplore.com

A bio-inspired technique to mitigate catastrophic forgetting in binarized neural networks

Deep neural networks have achieved highly promising results on several tasks, including image and text classification. Nonetheless, many of these computational methods are prone to what is known as catastrophic forgetting, which essentially means that when they are trained on a new task, they tend to rapidly forget how to complete tasks they were trained to complete in the past.
Softwareai-summary.com

Summary: Fraud and Anomaly Detection with Artificial Neural Networks using Python3 and Tensorflow.

Over the last few years, there has been a increasing trend in demand for the application of anomaly detection models within the field of data science — especially when it comes to the detection of fraudulent vs non-fraudulent actions. Within the following dataset, we will explore the use of a number of different predictive models, each with varying complexity. As with every good data science project, we will first examine the dataset, preprocess our data, explore the contents, train a number of models, and finally review and evaluate the results.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Heavy Tails in SGD and Compressibility of Overparametrized Neural Networks

Neural network compression techniques have become increasingly popular as they can drastically reduce the storage and computation requirements for very large networks. Recent empirical studies have illustrated that even simple pruning strategies can be surprisingly effective, and several theoretical studies have shown that compressible networks (in specific senses) should achieve a low generalization error. Yet, a theoretical characterization of the underlying cause that makes the networks amenable to such simple compression schemes is still missing. In this study, we address this fundamental question and reveal that the dynamics of the training algorithm has a key role in obtaining such compressible networks. Focusing our attention on stochastic gradient descent (SGD), our main contribution is to link compressibility to two recently established properties of SGD: (i) as the network size goes to infinity, the system can converge to a mean-field limit, where the network weights behave independently, (ii) for a large step-size/batch-size ratio, the SGD iterates can converge to a heavy-tailed stationary distribution. In the case where these two phenomena occur simultaneously, we prove that the networks are guaranteed to be '$\ell_p$-compressible', and the compression errors of different pruning techniques (magnitude, singular value, or node pruning) become arbitrarily small as the network size increases. We further prove generalization bounds adapted to our theoretical framework, which indeed confirm that the generalization error will be lower for more compressible networks. Our theory and numerical study on various neural networks show that large step-size/batch-size ratios introduce heavy-tails, which, in combination with overparametrization, result in compressibility.
Computersarxiv.org

Multi-facet Contextual Bandits: A Neural Network Perspective

Contextual multi-armed bandit has shown to be an effective tool in recommender systems. In this paper, we study a novel problem of multi-facet bandits involving a group of bandits, each characterizing the users' needs from one unique aspect. In each round, for the given user, we need to select one arm from each bandit, such that the combination of all arms maximizes the final reward. This problem can find immediate applications in E-commerce, healthcare, etc. To address this problem, we propose a novel algorithm, named MuFasa, which utilizes an assembled neural network to jointly learn the underlying reward functions of multiple bandits. It estimates an Upper Confidence Bound (UCB) linked with the expected reward to balance between exploitation and exploration. Under mild assumptions, we provide the regret analysis of MuFasa. It can achieve the near-optimal $\widetilde{ \mathcal{O}}((K+1)\sqrt{T})$ regret bound where $K$ is the number of bandits and $T$ is the number of played rounds. Furthermore, we conduct extensive experiments to show that MuFasa outperforms strong baselines on real-world data sets.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Neural Networks and Deep Learning

Neural networks are a hot topic in the technology industry today, partially because they make a cameo appearance in many everyday devices. From your phone’s camera to an Alexa to even a toothbrush - companies and organizations are jumping on the AI hype train. Whether some of these are appropriate...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

NRGNN: Learning a Label Noise-Resistant Graph Neural Network on Sparsely and Noisily Labeled Graphs

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have achieved promising results for semi-supervised learning tasks on graphs such as node classification. Despite the great success of GNNs, many real-world graphs are often sparsely and noisily labeled, which could significantly degrade the performance of GNNs, as the noisy information could propagate to unlabeled nodes via graph structure. Thus, it is important to develop a label noise-resistant GNN for semi-supervised node classification. Though extensive studies have been conducted to learn neural networks with noisy labels, they mostly focus on independent and identically distributed data and assume a large number of noisy labels are available, which are not directly applicable for GNNs. Thus, we investigate a novel problem of learning a robust GNN with noisy and limited labels. To alleviate the negative effects of label noise, we propose to link the unlabeled nodes with labeled nodes of high feature similarity to bring more clean label information. Furthermore, accurate pseudo labels could be obtained by this strategy to provide more supervision and further reduce the effects of label noise. Our theoretical and empirical analysis verify the effectiveness of these two strategies under mild conditions. Extensive experiments on real-world datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed method in learning a robust GNN with noisy and limited labels.
Computersarxiv.org

Causal Abstractions of Neural Networks

Structural analysis methods (e.g., probing and feature attribution) are increasingly important tools for neural network analysis. We propose a new structural analysis method grounded in a formal theory of \textit{causal abstraction} that provides rich characterizations of model-internal representations and their roles in input/output behavior. In this method, neural representations are aligned with variables in interpretable causal models, and then \textit{interchange interventions} are used to experimentally verify that the neural representations have the causal properties of their aligned variables. We apply this method in a case study to analyze neural models trained on Multiply Quantified Natural Language Inference (MQNLI) corpus, a highly complex NLI dataset that was constructed with a tree-structured natural logic causal model. We discover that a BERT-based model with state-of-the-art performance successfully realizes the approximate causal structure of the natural logic causal model, whereas a simpler baseline model fails to show any such structure, demonstrating that neural representations encode the compositional structure of MQNLI examples.
Astronomyarxiv.org

SCONE: Supernova Classification with a Convolutional Neural Network

We present a novel method of classifying Type Ia supernovae using convolutional neural networks, a neural network framework typically used for image recognition. Our model is trained on photometric information only, eliminating the need for accurate redshift data. Photometric data is pre-processed via 2D Gaussian process regression into two-dimensional images created from flux values at each location in wavelength-time space. These "flux heatmaps" of each supernova detection, along with "uncertainty heatmaps" of the Gaussian process uncertainty, constitute the dataset for our model. This preprocessing step not only smooths over irregular sampling rates between filters but also allows SCONE to be independent of the filter set on which it was trained. Our model has achieved impressive performance without redshift on the in-distribution SNIa classification problem: $99.73 \pm 0.26$% test accuracy with no over/underfitting on a subset of supernovae from PLAsTiCC's unblinded test dataset. We have also achieved $98.18 \pm 0.3$% test accuracy performing 6-way classification of supernovae by type. The out-of-distribution performance does not fully match the in-distribution results, suggesting that the detailed characteristics of the training sample in comparison to the test sample have a big impact on the performance. We discuss the implication and directions for future work. All of the data processing and model code developed for this paper can be found in the SCONE software package located at this http URL.
Coding & Programmingai-summary.com

Summary: Artificial Intelligence: The Evolution of Neural Networks

But, the advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning started with a mathematical model, which laid the groundwork to build the future of artificial neural networks. Between 2009 and 2012, recurrent neural networks and deep feedforward neural networks were created by Jürgen Schmidhuber’s research group, which won eight international competitions...