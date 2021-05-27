Cancel
On the Universality of Graph Neural Networks on Large Random Graphs

By Nicolas Keriven, Alberto Bietti, Samuel Vaiter
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

We study the approximation power of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) on latent position random graphs. In the large graph limit, GNNs are known to converge to certain "continuous" models known as c-GNNs, which directly enables a study of their approximation power on random graph models. In the absence of input node features however, just as GNNs are limited by the Weisfeiler-Lehman isomorphism test, c-GNNs will be severely limited on simple random graph models. For instance, they will fail to distinguish the communities of a well-separated Stochastic Block Model (SBM) with constant degree function. Thus, we consider recently proposed architectures that augment GNNs with unique node identifiers, sometimes referred to as Graph Wavelets Neural Networks (GWNNs). We study the convergence of GWNNs to their continuous counterpart (c-GWNNs) in the large random graph limit, under new conditions on the node identifiers. We then show that c-GWNNs are strictly more powerful than c-GNNs in the continuous limit, and prove their universality on several random graph models of interest, including most SBMs and a large class of random geometric graphs. Our results cover both permutation-invariant and permutation-equivariant architectures.

arxiv.org
#Random Graph#Universality#Weisfeiler Lehman#Machine Learning#Lg
