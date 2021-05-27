Cancel
Science

Geodesy of irregular small bodies via neural density fields: geodesyNets

By Dario Izzo, Pablo Gómez
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

We present a novel approach based on artificial neural networks, so-called geodesyNets, and present compelling evidence of their ability to serve as accurate geodetic models of highly irregular bodies using minimal prior information on the body. The approach does not rely on the body shape information but, if available, can harness it. GeodesyNets learn a three-dimensional, differentiable, function representing the body density, which we call neural density field. The body shape, as well as other geodetic properties, can easily be recovered. We investigate six different shapes including the bodies 101955 Bennu, 67P Churyumov-Gerasimenko, 433 Eros and 25143 Itokawa for which shape models developed during close proximity surveys are available. Both heterogeneous and homogeneous mass distributions are considered. The gravitational acceleration computed from the trained geodesyNets models, as well as the inferred body shape, show great accuracy in all cases with a relative error on the predicted acceleration smaller than 1\% even close to the asteroid surface. When the body shape information is available, geodesyNets can seamlessly exploit it and be trained to represent a high-fidelity neural density field able to give insights into the internal structure of the body. This work introduces a new unexplored approach to geodesy, adding a powerful tool to consolidated ones based on spherical harmonics, mascon models and polyhedral gravity.

