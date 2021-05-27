Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Adversarial Intrinsic Motivation for Reinforcement Learning

By Ishan Durugkar, Mauricio Tec, Scott Niekum, Peter Stone
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Learning with an objective function that seeks to minimize the mismatch with a reference distribution has been shown to be useful for generative modeling and imitation learning. In this paper, we investigate whether one such objective, the Wasserstein-1 distance between a policy's state visitation distribution and a target distribution, can be utilized effectively for reinforcement learning (RL) tasks. Specifically, this paper focuses on goal-conditioned reinforcement learning where the idealized (unachievable) target distribution has all the probability mass at the goal. We introduce a quasimetric specific to Markov Decision Processes (MDPs), and show that the policy that minimizes the Wasserstein-1 distance of its state visitation distribution to this target distribution under this quasimetric is the policy that reaches the goal in as few steps as possible. Our approach, termed Adversarial Intrinsic Motivation (AIM), estimates this Wasserstein-1 distance through its dual objective and uses it to compute a supplemental reward function. Our experiments show that this reward function changes smoothly with respect to transitions in the MDP and assists the agent in learning. Additionally, we combine AIM with Hindsight Experience Replay (HER) and show that the resulting algorithm accelerates learning significantly on several simulated robotics tasks when compared to HER with a sparse positive reward at the goal state.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reinforcement Learning#Machine Learning#Mdp#Lg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
ScienceScience Now

Tough hydrogels with rapid self-reinforcement

You are currently viewing the abstract. Most tough hydrogels are reinforced by introducing sacrificial structures that can dissipate input energy. However, because the sacrificial damage cannot rapidly recover, the toughness of these gels drops substantially during consecutive cyclic loadings. We propose a damageless reinforcement strategy for hydrogels using strain-induced crystallization. For slide-ring gels in which polyethylene glycol chains are highly oriented and mutually exposed under large deformation, crystallinity forms and melts with elongation and retraction, resulting both in almost 100% rapid recovery of extension energy and excellent toughness of 6.6 to 22 megajoules per square meter, which is one order of magnitude larger than the toughness of covalently cross-linked homogeneous gels of polyethylene glycol.
Computersarxiv.org

Model-agnostic and Scalable Counterfactual Explanations via Reinforcement Learning

Counterfactual instances are a powerful tool to obtain valuable insights into automated decision processes, describing the necessary minimal changes in the input space to alter the prediction towards a desired target. Most previous approaches require a separate, computationally expensive optimization procedure per instance, making them impractical for both large amounts of data and high-dimensional data. Moreover, these methods are often restricted to certain subclasses of machine learning models (e.g. differentiable or tree-based models). In this work, we propose a deep reinforcement learning approach that transforms the optimization procedure into an end-to-end learnable process, allowing us to generate batches of counterfactual instances in a single forward pass. Our experiments on real-world data show that our method i) is model-agnostic (does not assume differentiability), relying only on feedback from model predictions; ii) allows for generating target-conditional counterfactual instances; iii) allows for flexible feature range constraints for numerical and categorical attributes, including the immutability of protected features (e.g. gender, race); iv) is easily extended to other data modalities such as images.
Computersarxiv.org

Exploring Adversarial Learning for Deep Semi-Supervised Facial Action Unit Recognition

Current works formulate facial action unit (AU) recognition as a supervised learning problem, requiring fully AU-labeled facial images during training. It is challenging if not impossible to provide AU annotations for large numbers of facial images. Fortunately, AUs appear on all facial images, whether manually labeled or not, satisfy the underlying anatomic mechanisms and human behavioral habits. In this paper, we propose a deep semi-supervised framework for facial action unit recognition from partially AU-labeled facial images. Specifically, the proposed deep semi-supervised AU recognition approach consists of a deep recognition network and a discriminator D. The deep recognition network R learns facial representations from large-scale facial images and AU classifiers from limited ground truth AU labels. The discriminator D is introduced to enforce statistical similarity between the AU distribution inherent in ground truth AU labels and the distribution of the predicted AU labels from labeled and unlabeled facial images. The deep recognition network aims to minimize recognition loss from the labeled facial images, to faithfully represent inherent AU distribution for both labeled and unlabeled facial images, and to confuse the discriminator. During training, the deep recognition network R and the discriminator D are optimized alternately. Thus, the inherent AU distributions caused by underlying anatomic mechanisms are leveraged to construct better feature representations and AU classifiers from partially AU-labeled data during training. Experiments on two benchmark databases demonstrate that the proposed approach successfully captures AU distributions through adversarial learning and outperforms state-of-the-art AU recognition work.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

RL-DARTS: Differentiable Architecture Search for Reinforcement Learning

We introduce RL-DARTS, one of the first applications of Differentiable Architecture Search (DARTS) in reinforcement learning (RL) to search for convolutional cells, applied to the Procgen benchmark. We outline the initial difficulties of applying neural architecture search techniques in RL, and demonstrate that by simply replacing the image encoder with a DARTS supernet, our search method is sample-efficient, requires minimal extra compute resources, and is also compatible with off-policy and on-policy RL algorithms, needing only minor changes in preexisting code. Surprisingly, we find that the supernet can be used as an actor for inference to generate replay data in standard RL training loops, and thus train end-to-end. Throughout this training process, we show that the supernet gradually learns better cells, leading to alternative architectures which can be highly competitive against manually designed policies, but also verify previous design choices for RL policies.
Computersarxiv.org

Title:Learning Routines for Effective Off-Policy Reinforcement Learning

Abstract: The performance of reinforcement learning depends upon designing an appropriate action space, where the effect of each action is measurable, yet, granular enough to permit flexible behavior. So far, this process involved non-trivial user choices in terms of the available actions and their execution frequency. We propose a novel framework for reinforcement learning that effectively lifts such constraints. Within our framework, agents learn effective behavior over a routine space: a new, higher-level action space, where each routine represents a set of 'equivalent' sequences of granular actions with arbitrary length. Our routine space is learned end-to-end to facilitate the accomplishment of underlying off-policy reinforcement learning objectives. We apply our framework to two state-of-the-art off-policy algorithms and show that the resulting agents obtain relevant performance improvements while requiring fewer interactions with the environment per episode, improving computational efficiency.
Computersarxiv.org

XIRL: Cross-embodiment Inverse Reinforcement Learning

We investigate the visual cross-embodiment imitation setting, in which agents learn policies from videos of other agents (such as humans) demonstrating the same task, but with stark differences in their embodiments -- shape, actions, end-effector dynamics, etc. In this work, we demonstrate that it is possible to automatically discover and learn vision-based reward functions from cross-embodiment demonstration videos that are robust to these differences. Specifically, we present a self-supervised method for Cross-embodiment Inverse Reinforcement Learning (XIRL) that leverages temporal cycle-consistency constraints to learn deep visual embeddings that capture task progression from offline videos of demonstrations across multiple expert agents, each performing the same task differently due to embodiment differences. Prior to our work, producing rewards from self-supervised embeddings has typically required alignment with a reference trajectory, which may be difficult to acquire. We show empirically that if the embeddings are aware of task-progress, simply taking the negative distance between the current state and goal state in the learned embedding space is useful as a reward for training policies with reinforcement learning. We find our learned reward function not only works for embodiments seen during training, but also generalizes to entirely new embodiments. We also find that XIRL policies are more sample efficient than baselines, and in some cases exceed the sample efficiency of the same agent trained with ground truth sparse rewards.
Computersarxiv.org

Same State, Different Task: Continual Reinforcement Learning without Interference

Continual Learning (CL) considers the problem of training an agent sequentially on a set of tasks while seeking to retain performance on all previous tasks. A key challenge in CL is catastrophic forgetting, which arises when performance on a previously mastered task is reduced when learning a new task. While a variety of methods exist to combat forgetting, in some cases tasks are fundamentally incompatible with each other and thus cannot be learnt by a single policy. This can occur, in reinforcement learning (RL) when an agent may be rewarded for achieving different goals from the same observation. In this paper we formalize this ``interference'' as distinct from the problem of forgetting. We show that existing CL methods based on single neural network predictors with shared replay buffers fail in the presence of interference. Instead, we propose a simple method, OWL, to address this challenge. OWL learns a factorized policy, using shared feature extraction layers, but separate heads, each specializing on a new task. The separate heads in OWL are used to prevent interference. At test time, we formulate policy selection as a multi-armed bandit problem, and show it is possible to select the best policy for an unknown task using feedback from the environment. The use of bandit algorithms allows the OWL agent to constructively re-use different continually learnt policies at different times during an episode. We show in multiple RL environments that existing replay based CL methods fail, while OWL is able to achieve close to optimal performance when training sequentially.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Online reinforcement learning with sparse rewards through an active inference capsule

Alejandro Daniel Noel (1), Charel van Hoof (1), Beren Millidge (2) ((1) Delft University of Technology, (2) University of Oxford) Intelligent agents must pursue their goals in complex environments with partial information and often limited computational capacity. Reinforcement learning methods have achieved great success by creating agents that optimize engineered reward functions, but which often struggle to learn in sparse-reward environments, generally require many environmental interactions to perform well, and are typically computationally very expensive. Active inference is a model-based approach that directs agents to explore uncertain states while adhering to a prior model of their goal behaviour. This paper introduces an active inference agent which minimizes the novel free energy of the expected future. Our model is capable of solving sparse-reward problems with a very high sample efficiency due to its objective function, which encourages directed exploration of uncertain states. Moreover, our model is computationally very light and can operate in a fully online manner while achieving comparable performance to offline RL methods. We showcase the capabilities of our model by solving the mountain car problem, where we demonstrate its superior exploration properties and its robustness to observation noise, which in fact improves performance. We also introduce a novel method for approximating the prior model from the reward function, which simplifies the expression of complex objectives and improves performance over previous active inference approaches.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Learning MDPs from Features: Predict-Then-Optimize for Sequential Decision Problems by Reinforcement Learning

In the predict-then-optimize framework, the objective is to train a predictive model, mapping from environment features to parameters of an optimization problem, which maximizes decision quality when the optimization is subsequently solved. Recent work on decision-focused learning shows that embedding the optimization problem in the training pipeline can improve decision quality and help generalize better to unseen tasks compared to relying on an intermediate loss function for evaluating prediction quality. We study the predict-then-optimize framework in the context of sequential decision problems (formulated as MDPs) that are solved via reinforcement learning. In particular, we are given environment features and a set of trajectories from training MDPs, which we use to train a predictive model that generalizes to unseen test MDPs without trajectories. Two significant computational challenges arise in applying decision-focused learning to MDPs: (i) large state and action spaces make it infeasible for existing techniques to differentiate through MDP problems, and (ii) the high-dimensional policy space, as parameterized by a neural network, makes differentiating through a policy expensive. We resolve the first challenge by sampling provably unbiased derivatives to approximate and differentiate through optimality conditions, and the second challenge by using a low-rank approximation to the high-dimensional sample-based derivatives. We implement both Bellman--based and policy gradient--based decision-focused learning on three different MDP problems with missing parameters, and show that decision-focused learning performs better in generalization to unseen tasks.
Computersarxiv.org

On Improving Adversarial Transferability of Vision Transformers

Vision transformers (ViTs) process input images as sequences of patches via self-attention; a radically different architecture than convolutional neural networks (CNNs). This makes it interesting to study the adversarial feature space of ViT models and their transferability. In particular, we observe that adversarial patterns found via conventional adversarial attacks show very low black-box transferability even for large ViT models. However, we show that this phenomenon is only due to the sub-optimal attack procedures that do not leverage the true representation potential of ViTs. A deep ViT is composed of multiple blocks, with a consistent architecture comprising of self-attention and feed-forward layers, where each block is capable of independently producing a class token. Formulating an attack using only the last class token (conventional approach) does not directly leverage the discriminative information stored in the earlier tokens, leading to poor adversarial transferability of ViTs. Using the compositional nature of ViT models, we enhance the transferability of existing attacks by introducing two novel strategies specific to the architecture of ViT models. (i) Self-Ensemble: We propose a method to find multiple discriminative pathways by dissecting a single ViT model into an ensemble of networks. This allows explicitly utilizing class-specific information at each ViT block. (ii) Token Refinement: We then propose to refine the tokens to further enhance the discriminative capacity at each block of ViT. Our token refinement systematically combines the class tokens with structural information preserved within the patch tokens. An adversarial attack, when applied to such refined tokens within the ensemble of classifiers found in a single vision transformer, has significantly higher transferability.
Coding & ProgrammingMAA Online

From Shortest Paths to Reinforcement Learning

Richard Bellman developed the method of dynamic programming in the 1950's. It is an optimization technique and -- despite its name -- is not associated with any algorithm, software or computer implementation. Instead, it is a very general and flexible principle that can be applied to optimization problems that breaks a problem into progressively smaller subproblems and links them together recursively. Bellman's principle of optimality says that, in policy decisions, whatever the initial state and decision might be, the remaining decisions should be optimal with respect to the state following the first decision.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Weekly review of Reinforcement Learning papers #11

Every Monday, I present 4 publications from my research area. Let’s discuss them!. Silver, D., Singh, S., Precup, D., & Sutton, R. S. (2021). Reward Is Enough. Artificial Intelligence, 103535. The hypothesis that is formulated in this paper, is that reward maximization in a sufficiently complex environment, is a sufficient...
arxiv.org

UAV Swarm Path Planning with Reinforcement Learning for Field prospecting

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) swarms adoption shows a steady growth among operators due to the benefits in time and cost arisen from their use. However, this kind of system faces an important problem which is the calculation of many optimal paths for each UAV. Solving this problem would allow a to control many UAVs without human intervention at the same time while saving battery between recharges and performing several tasks simultaneously. The main aim is to develop a system capable of calculating the optimal flight path for a UAV swarm. The aim of these paths is to achieve full coverage of a flight area for tasks such as field prospection. All this, regardless of the size of maps and the number of UAVs in the swarm. It is not necessary to establish targets or any other previous knowledge other than the given map. Experiments have been conducted to determine whether it is optimal to establish a single control for all UAVs in the swarm or a control for each UAV. The results show that it is better to use one control for all UAVs because of the shorter flight time. In addition, the flight time is greatly affected by the size of the map. The results give starting points for future research such as finding the optimal map size for each situation.
Sciencearxiv.org

Graph Infomax Adversarial Learning for Treatment Effect Estimation with Networked Observational Data

Treatment effect estimation from observational data is a critical research topic across many domains. The foremost challenge in treatment effect estimation is how to capture hidden confounders. Recently, the growing availability of networked observational data offers a new opportunity to deal with the issue of hidden confounders. Unlike networked data in traditional graph learning tasks, such as node classification and link detection, the networked data under the causal inference problem has its particularity, i.e., imbalanced network structure. In this paper, we propose a Graph Infomax Adversarial Learning (GIAL) model for treatment effect estimation, which makes full use of the network structure to capture more information by recognizing the imbalance in network structure. We evaluate the performance of our GIAL model on two benchmark datasets, and the results demonstrate superiority over the state-of-the-art methods.
Career Development & Advicecuinsight.com

Maximizing engagement by leveraging motivation

William A Kahn, who coined the term engagement, posited that engagement happens when an employee immerses their entire selves into their work. Kahn suggested that an engaged employee is emotionally and intellectually committed to the organization’s mission, vision, and purpose, has a positive attitude in response to and about the organization, is aware of goals, and contributes and exhibits behaviors that lead to organizational effectiveness and success. Thus, engagement is an employee’s voluntary action because of intrinsic motives. The problem is employee engagement can be challenging to achieve. In 2020, Gallup reported that 36% of people in the workplace are highly engaged, and 14% are disengaged. Because employee engagement is critical to the success of any organization, leaders are trying to understand how to maximize engagement by leveraging motivation.
Computersarxiv.org

Fast Computational Ghost Imaging using Unpaired Deep Learning and a Constrained Generative Adversarial Network

The unpaired training can be the only option available for fast deep learning-based ghost imaging, where obtaining a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) image copy of each low SNR ghost image could be practically time-consuming and challenging. This paper explores the capabilities of deep learning to leverage computational ghost imaging when there is a lack of paired training images. The deep learning approach proposed here enables fast ghost imaging through reconstruction of high SNR images from faint and hastily shot ghost images using a constrained Wasserstein generative adversarial network. In the proposed approach, the objective function is regularized to enforce the generation of faithful and relevant high SNR images to the ghost copies. This regularization measures the distance between reconstructed images and the faint ghost images in a low-noise manifold generated by a shadow network. The performance of the constrained network is shown to be particularly important for ghost images with low SNR. The proposed pipeline is able to reconstruct high-quality images from the ghost images with SNR values not necessarily equal to the SNR of the training set.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Learning Markov State Abstractions for Deep Reinforcement Learning

The fundamental assumption of reinforcement learning in Markov decision processes (MDPs) is that the relevant decision process is, in fact, Markov. However, when MDPs have rich observations, agents typically learn by way of an abstract state representation, and such representations are not guaranteed to preserve the Markov property. We introduce a novel set of conditions and prove that they are sufficient for learning a Markov abstract state representation. We then describe a practical training procedure that combines inverse model estimation and temporal contrastive learning to learn an abstraction that approximately satisfies these conditions. Our novel training objective is compatible with both online and offline training: it does not require a reward signal, but agents can capitalize on reward information when available. We empirically evaluate our approach on a visual gridworld domain and a set of continuous control benchmarks. Our approach learns representations that capture the underlying structure of the domain and lead to improved sample efficiency over state-of-the-art deep reinforcement learning with visual features -- often matching or exceeding the performance achieved with hand-designed compact state information.
Computersarxiv.org

Concave Utility Reinforcement Learning: the Mean-field Game viewpoint

Matthieu Geist, Julien Pérolat, Mathieu Laurière, Romuald Elie, Sarah Perrin, Olivier Bachem, Rémi Munos, Olivier Pietquin. Concave Utility Reinforcement Learning (CURL) extends RL from linear to concave utilities in the occupancy measure induced by the agent's policy. This encompasses not only RL but also imitation learning and exploration, among others. Yet, this more general paradigm invalidates the classical Bellman equations, and calls for new algorithms. Mean-field Games (MFGs) are a continuous approximation of many-agent RL. They consider the limit case of a continuous distribution of identical agents, anonymous with symmetric interests, and reduce the problem to the study of a single representative agent in interaction with the full population. Our core contribution consists in showing that CURL is a subclass of MFGs. We think this important to bridge together both communities. It also allows to shed light on aspects of both fields: we show the equivalence between concavity in CURL and monotonicity in the associated MFG, between optimality conditions in CURL and Nash equilibrium in MFG, or that Fictitious Play (FP) for this class of MFGs is simply Frank-Wolfe, bringing the first convergence rate for discrete-time FP for MFGs. We also experimentally demonstrate that, using algorithms recently introduced for solving MFGs, we can address the CURL problem more efficiently.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

PEARL: Data Synthesis via Private Embeddings and Adversarial Reconstruction Learning

We propose a new framework of synthesizing data using deep generative models in a differentially private manner. Within our framework, sensitive data are sanitized with rigorous privacy guarantees in a one-shot fashion, such that training deep generative models is possible without re-using the original data. Hence, no extra privacy costs or model constraints are incurred, in contrast to popular approaches such as Differentially Private Stochastic Gradient Descent (DP-SGD), which, among other issues, causes degradation in privacy guarantees as the training iteration increases. We demonstrate a realization of our framework by making use of the characteristic function and an adversarial re-weighting objective, which are of independent interest as well. Our proposal has theoretical guarantees of performance, and empirical evaluations on multiple datasets show that our approach outperforms other methods at reasonable levels of privacy.
Computersarxiv.org

Synthesising Reinforcement Learning Policies through Set-Valued Inductive Rule Learning

Today's advanced Reinforcement Learning algorithms produce black-box policies, that are often difficult to interpret and trust for a person. We introduce a policy distilling algorithm, building on the CN2 rule mining algorithm, that distills the policy into a rule-based decision system. At the core of our approach is the fact that an RL process does not just learn a policy, a mapping from states to actions, but also produces extra meta-information, such as action values indicating the quality of alternative actions. This meta-information can indicate whether more than one action is near-optimal for a certain state. We extend CN2 to make it able to leverage knowledge about equally-good actions to distill the policy into fewer rules, increasing its interpretability by a person. Then, to ensure that the rules explain a valid, non-degenerate policy, we introduce a refinement algorithm that fine-tunes the rules to obtain good performance when executed in the environment. We demonstrate the applicability of our algorithm on the Mario AI benchmark, a complex task that requires modern reinforcement learning algorithms including neural networks. The explanations we produce capture the learned policy in only a few rules, that allow a person to understand what the black-box agent learned. Source code: this https URL.