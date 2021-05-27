Cancel
Titusville, PA

Ownership transferred so bridge can be removed

Meadville Tribune
 21 days ago

Ownership of the closed South Perry Street Bridge in Titusville has been transferred so it can be removed. County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to transfer the bridge from the county to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The single-lane bridge crossing Oil Creek in Titusville dates from 1892. It was closed by the county in August 2017 following an inspection that found it structurally unsafe. The bridge had been limited to 3 tons when it closed nearly four years ago.

