Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Optimistic Reinforcement Learning by Forward Kullback-Leibler Divergence Optimization

By Taisuke Kobayashi
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

This paper addresses a new interpretation of reinforcement learning (RL) as reverse Kullback-Leibler (KL) divergence optimization, and derives a new optimization method using forward KL divergence. Although RL originally aims to maximize return indirectly through optimization of policy, the recent work by Levine has proposed a different derivation process with explicit consideration of optimality as stochastic variable. This paper follows this concept and formulates the traditional learning laws for both value function and policy as the optimization problems with reverse KL divergence including optimality. Focusing on the asymmetry of KL divergence, the new optimization problems with forward KL divergence are derived. Remarkably, such new optimization problems can be regarded as optimistic RL. That optimism is intuitively specified by a hyperparameter converted from an uncertainty parameter. In addition, it can be enhanced when it is integrated with prioritized experience replay and eligibility traces, both of which accelerate learning. The effects of this expected optimism was investigated through learning tendencies on numerical simulations using Pybullet. As a result, moderate optimism accelerated learning and yielded higher rewards. In a realistic robotic simulation, the proposed method with the moderate optimism outperformed one of the state-of-the-art RL method.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reinforcement Learning#Divergence#Machine Learning#Optimization Problems#Rl#Lg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Coding & Programming
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

RL-DARTS: Differentiable Architecture Search for Reinforcement Learning

We introduce RL-DARTS, one of the first applications of Differentiable Architecture Search (DARTS) in reinforcement learning (RL) to search for convolutional cells, applied to the Procgen benchmark. We outline the initial difficulties of applying neural architecture search techniques in RL, and demonstrate that by simply replacing the image encoder with a DARTS supernet, our search method is sample-efficient, requires minimal extra compute resources, and is also compatible with off-policy and on-policy RL algorithms, needing only minor changes in preexisting code. Surprisingly, we find that the supernet can be used as an actor for inference to generate replay data in standard RL training loops, and thus train end-to-end. Throughout this training process, we show that the supernet gradually learns better cells, leading to alternative architectures which can be highly competitive against manually designed policies, but also verify previous design choices for RL policies.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Online reinforcement learning with sparse rewards through an active inference capsule

Alejandro Daniel Noel (1), Charel van Hoof (1), Beren Millidge (2) ((1) Delft University of Technology, (2) University of Oxford) Intelligent agents must pursue their goals in complex environments with partial information and often limited computational capacity. Reinforcement learning methods have achieved great success by creating agents that optimize engineered reward functions, but which often struggle to learn in sparse-reward environments, generally require many environmental interactions to perform well, and are typically computationally very expensive. Active inference is a model-based approach that directs agents to explore uncertain states while adhering to a prior model of their goal behaviour. This paper introduces an active inference agent which minimizes the novel free energy of the expected future. Our model is capable of solving sparse-reward problems with a very high sample efficiency due to its objective function, which encourages directed exploration of uncertain states. Moreover, our model is computationally very light and can operate in a fully online manner while achieving comparable performance to offline RL methods. We showcase the capabilities of our model by solving the mountain car problem, where we demonstrate its superior exploration properties and its robustness to observation noise, which in fact improves performance. We also introduce a novel method for approximating the prior model from the reward function, which simplifies the expression of complex objectives and improves performance over previous active inference approaches.
Computersarxiv.org

Learning Hard Optimization Problems: A Data Generation Perspective

Optimization problems are ubiquitous in our societies and are present in almost every segment of the economy. Most of these optimization problems are NP-hard and computationally demanding, often requiring approximate solutions for large-scale instances. Machine learning frameworks that learn to approximate solutions to such hard optimization problems are a potentially promising avenue to address these difficulties, particularly when many closely related problem instances must be solved repeatedly. Supervised learning frameworks can train a model using the outputs of pre-solved instances. However, when the outputs are themselves approximations, when the optimization problem has symmetric solutions, and/or when the solver uses randomization, solutions to closely related instances may exhibit large differences and the learning task can become inherently more difficult. This paper demonstrates this critical challenge, connects the volatility of the training data to the ability of a model to approximate it, and proposes a method for producing (exact or approximate) solutions to optimization problems that are more amenable to supervised learning tasks. The effectiveness of the method is tested on hard non-linear nonconvex and discrete combinatorial problems.
Computersarxiv.org

Model-agnostic and Scalable Counterfactual Explanations via Reinforcement Learning

Counterfactual instances are a powerful tool to obtain valuable insights into automated decision processes, describing the necessary minimal changes in the input space to alter the prediction towards a desired target. Most previous approaches require a separate, computationally expensive optimization procedure per instance, making them impractical for both large amounts of data and high-dimensional data. Moreover, these methods are often restricted to certain subclasses of machine learning models (e.g. differentiable or tree-based models). In this work, we propose a deep reinforcement learning approach that transforms the optimization procedure into an end-to-end learnable process, allowing us to generate batches of counterfactual instances in a single forward pass. Our experiments on real-world data show that our method i) is model-agnostic (does not assume differentiability), relying only on feedback from model predictions; ii) allows for generating target-conditional counterfactual instances; iii) allows for flexible feature range constraints for numerical and categorical attributes, including the immutability of protected features (e.g. gender, race); iv) is easily extended to other data modalities such as images.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to Optimization in Machine Learning

A Detailed Guide on Optimization and Stochastic Gradient Descent. The aim of this article is to establish a proper understanding of what exactly “optimizing” a Machine Learning algorithm means. Further, we’ll have a look at the gradient-based class (Gradient Descent, Stochastic Gradient Descent, etc.) of optimization algorithms. NOTE: For the...
Economythoughtfortoday.org.uk

Optimistic Outlook

Optimism opens a door in difficult or hopeless situations. No matter what the crisis, an optimist maintains the outlook that it is a sign, time for a different way of thinking, or of doing things. Sometimes the signal has to be very clear even harsh, otherwise we may continue in...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Verifiable and Compositional Reinforcement Learning Systems

We propose a novel framework for verifiable and compositional reinforcement learning (RL) in which a collection of RL sub-systems, each of which learns to accomplish a separate sub-task, are composed to achieve an overall task. The framework consists of a high-level model, represented as a parametric Markov decision process (pMDP) which is used to plan and to analyze compositions of sub-systems, and of the collection of low-level sub-systems themselves. By defining interfaces between the sub-systems, the framework enables automatic decompositons of task specifications, e.g., reach a target set of states with a probability of at least 0.95, into individual sub-task specifications, i.e. achieve the sub-system's exit conditions with at least some minimum probability, given that its entry conditions are met. This in turn allows for the independent training and testing of the sub-systems; if they each learn a policy satisfying the appropriate sub-task specification, then their composition is guaranteed to satisfy the overall task specification. Conversely, if the sub-task specifications cannot all be satisfied by the learned policies, we present a method, formulated as the problem of finding an optimal set of parameters in the pMDP, to automatically update the sub-task specifications to account for the observed shortcomings. The result is an iterative procedure for defining sub-task specifications, and for training the sub-systems to meet them. As an additional benefit, this procedure allows for particularly challenging or important components of an overall task to be determined automatically, and focused on, during training. Experimental results demonstrate the presented framework's novel capabilities.
Coding & ProgrammingMAA Online

From Shortest Paths to Reinforcement Learning

Richard Bellman developed the method of dynamic programming in the 1950's. It is an optimization technique and -- despite its name -- is not associated with any algorithm, software or computer implementation. Instead, it is a very general and flexible principle that can be applied to optimization problems that breaks a problem into progressively smaller subproblems and links them together recursively. Bellman's principle of optimality says that, in policy decisions, whatever the initial state and decision might be, the remaining decisions should be optimal with respect to the state following the first decision.
Computersarxiv.org

Same State, Different Task: Continual Reinforcement Learning without Interference

Continual Learning (CL) considers the problem of training an agent sequentially on a set of tasks while seeking to retain performance on all previous tasks. A key challenge in CL is catastrophic forgetting, which arises when performance on a previously mastered task is reduced when learning a new task. While a variety of methods exist to combat forgetting, in some cases tasks are fundamentally incompatible with each other and thus cannot be learnt by a single policy. This can occur, in reinforcement learning (RL) when an agent may be rewarded for achieving different goals from the same observation. In this paper we formalize this ``interference'' as distinct from the problem of forgetting. We show that existing CL methods based on single neural network predictors with shared replay buffers fail in the presence of interference. Instead, we propose a simple method, OWL, to address this challenge. OWL learns a factorized policy, using shared feature extraction layers, but separate heads, each specializing on a new task. The separate heads in OWL are used to prevent interference. At test time, we formulate policy selection as a multi-armed bandit problem, and show it is possible to select the best policy for an unknown task using feedback from the environment. The use of bandit algorithms allows the OWL agent to constructively re-use different continually learnt policies at different times during an episode. We show in multiple RL environments that existing replay based CL methods fail, while OWL is able to achieve close to optimal performance when training sequentially.
Industryarxiv.org

A Learning-based Optimal Market Bidding Strategy for Price-Maker Energy Storage

Load serving entities with storage units reach sizes and performances that can significantly impact clearing prices in electricity markets. Nevertheless, price endogeneity is rarely considered in storage bidding strategies and modeling the electricity market is a challenging task. Meanwhile, model-free reinforcement learning such as the Actor-Critic are becoming increasingly popular for designing energy system controllers. Yet implementation frequently requires lengthy, data-intense, and unsafe trial-and-error training. To fill these gaps, we implement an online Supervised Actor-Critic (SAC) algorithm, supervised with a model-based controller -- Model Predictive Control (MPC). The energy storage agent is trained with this algorithm to optimally bid while learning and adjusting to its impact on the market clearing prices. We compare the supervised Actor-Critic algorithm with the MPC algorithm as a supervisor, finding that the former reaps higher profits via learning. Our contribution, thus, is an online and safe SAC algorithm that outperforms the current model-based state-of-the-art.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Learning MDPs from Features: Predict-Then-Optimize for Sequential Decision Problems by Reinforcement Learning

In the predict-then-optimize framework, the objective is to train a predictive model, mapping from environment features to parameters of an optimization problem, which maximizes decision quality when the optimization is subsequently solved. Recent work on decision-focused learning shows that embedding the optimization problem in the training pipeline can improve decision quality and help generalize better to unseen tasks compared to relying on an intermediate loss function for evaluating prediction quality. We study the predict-then-optimize framework in the context of sequential decision problems (formulated as MDPs) that are solved via reinforcement learning. In particular, we are given environment features and a set of trajectories from training MDPs, which we use to train a predictive model that generalizes to unseen test MDPs without trajectories. Two significant computational challenges arise in applying decision-focused learning to MDPs: (i) large state and action spaces make it infeasible for existing techniques to differentiate through MDP problems, and (ii) the high-dimensional policy space, as parameterized by a neural network, makes differentiating through a policy expensive. We resolve the first challenge by sampling provably unbiased derivatives to approximate and differentiate through optimality conditions, and the second challenge by using a low-rank approximation to the high-dimensional sample-based derivatives. We implement both Bellman--based and policy gradient--based decision-focused learning on three different MDP problems with missing parameters, and show that decision-focused learning performs better in generalization to unseen tasks.
Computersarxiv.org

Concave Utility Reinforcement Learning: the Mean-field Game viewpoint

Matthieu Geist, Julien Pérolat, Mathieu Laurière, Romuald Elie, Sarah Perrin, Olivier Bachem, Rémi Munos, Olivier Pietquin. Concave Utility Reinforcement Learning (CURL) extends RL from linear to concave utilities in the occupancy measure induced by the agent's policy. This encompasses not only RL but also imitation learning and exploration, among others. Yet, this more general paradigm invalidates the classical Bellman equations, and calls for new algorithms. Mean-field Games (MFGs) are a continuous approximation of many-agent RL. They consider the limit case of a continuous distribution of identical agents, anonymous with symmetric interests, and reduce the problem to the study of a single representative agent in interaction with the full population. Our core contribution consists in showing that CURL is a subclass of MFGs. We think this important to bridge together both communities. It also allows to shed light on aspects of both fields: we show the equivalence between concavity in CURL and monotonicity in the associated MFG, between optimality conditions in CURL and Nash equilibrium in MFG, or that Fictitious Play (FP) for this class of MFGs is simply Frank-Wolfe, bringing the first convergence rate for discrete-time FP for MFGs. We also experimentally demonstrate that, using algorithms recently introduced for solving MFGs, we can address the CURL problem more efficiently.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

PlayVirtual: Augmenting Cycle-Consistent Virtual Trajectories for Reinforcement Learning

Learning good feature representations is important for deep reinforcement learning (RL). However, with limited experience, RL often suffers from data inefficiency for training. For un-experienced or less-experienced trajectories (i.e., state-action sequences), the lack of data limits the use of them for better feature learning. In this work, we propose a novel method, dubbed PlayVirtual, which augments cycle-consistent virtual trajectories to enhance the data efficiency for RL feature representation learning. Specifically, PlayVirtual predicts future states based on the current state and action by a dynamics model and then predicts the previous states by a backward dynamics model, which forms a trajectory cycle. Based on this, we augment the actions to generate a large amount of virtual state-action trajectories. Being free of groudtruth state supervision, we enforce a trajectory to meet the cycle consistency constraint, which can significantly enhance the data efficiency. We validate the effectiveness of our designs on the Atari and DeepMind Control Suite benchmarks. Our method outperforms the current state-of-the-art methods by a large margin on both benchmarks.
Computersarxiv.org

XIRL: Cross-embodiment Inverse Reinforcement Learning

We investigate the visual cross-embodiment imitation setting, in which agents learn policies from videos of other agents (such as humans) demonstrating the same task, but with stark differences in their embodiments -- shape, actions, end-effector dynamics, etc. In this work, we demonstrate that it is possible to automatically discover and learn vision-based reward functions from cross-embodiment demonstration videos that are robust to these differences. Specifically, we present a self-supervised method for Cross-embodiment Inverse Reinforcement Learning (XIRL) that leverages temporal cycle-consistency constraints to learn deep visual embeddings that capture task progression from offline videos of demonstrations across multiple expert agents, each performing the same task differently due to embodiment differences. Prior to our work, producing rewards from self-supervised embeddings has typically required alignment with a reference trajectory, which may be difficult to acquire. We show empirically that if the embeddings are aware of task-progress, simply taking the negative distance between the current state and goal state in the learned embedding space is useful as a reward for training policies with reinforcement learning. We find our learned reward function not only works for embodiments seen during training, but also generalizes to entirely new embodiments. We also find that XIRL policies are more sample efficient than baselines, and in some cases exceed the sample efficiency of the same agent trained with ground truth sparse rewards.
Computersarxiv.org

Reinforced Few-Shot Acquisition Function Learning for Bayesian Optimization

Bayesian optimization (BO) conventionally relies on handcrafted acquisition functions (AFs) to sequentially determine the sample points. However, it has been widely observed in practice that the best-performing AF in terms of regret can vary significantly under different types of black-box functions. It has remained a challenge to design one AF that can attain the best performance over a wide variety of black-box functions. This paper aims to attack this challenge through the perspective of reinforced few-shot AF learning (FSAF). Specifically, we first connect the notion of AFs with Q-functions and view a deep Q-network (DQN) as a surrogate differentiable AF. While it serves as a natural idea to combine DQN and an existing few-shot learning method, we identify that such a direct combination does not perform well due to severe overfitting, which is particularly critical in BO due to the need of a versatile sampling policy. To address this, we present a Bayesian variant of DQN with the following three features: (i) It learns a distribution of Q-networks as AFs based on the Kullback-Leibler regularization framework. This inherently provides the uncertainty required in sampling for BO and mitigates overfitting. (ii) For the prior of the Bayesian DQN, we propose to use a demo policy induced by an off-the-shelf AF for better training stability. (iii) On the meta-level, we leverage the meta-loss of Bayesian model-agnostic meta-learning, which serves as a natural companion to the proposed FSAF. Moreover, with the proper design of the Q-networks, FSAF is general-purpose in that it is agnostic to the dimension and the cardinality of the input domain. Through extensive experiments, we demonstrate that the FSAF achieves comparable or better regrets than the state-of-the-art benchmarks on a wide variety of synthetic and real-world test functions.
Computersarxiv.org

Title:Learning Routines for Effective Off-Policy Reinforcement Learning

Abstract: The performance of reinforcement learning depends upon designing an appropriate action space, where the effect of each action is measurable, yet, granular enough to permit flexible behavior. So far, this process involved non-trivial user choices in terms of the available actions and their execution frequency. We propose a novel framework for reinforcement learning that effectively lifts such constraints. Within our framework, agents learn effective behavior over a routine space: a new, higher-level action space, where each routine represents a set of 'equivalent' sequences of granular actions with arbitrary length. Our routine space is learned end-to-end to facilitate the accomplishment of underlying off-policy reinforcement learning objectives. We apply our framework to two state-of-the-art off-policy algorithms and show that the resulting agents obtain relevant performance improvements while requiring fewer interactions with the environment per episode, improving computational efficiency.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Chow-Liu++: Optimal Prediction-Centric Learning of Tree Ising Models

We consider the problem of learning a tree-structured Ising model from data, such that subsequent predictions computed using the model are accurate. Concretely, we aim to learn a model such that posteriors $P(X_i|X_S)$ for small sets of variables $S$ are accurate. Since its introduction more than 50 years ago, the Chow-Liu algorithm, which efficiently computes the maximum likelihood tree, has been the benchmark algorithm for learning tree-structured graphical models. A bound on the sample complexity of the Chow-Liu algorithm with respect to the prediction-centric local total variation loss was shown in [BK19]. While those results demonstrated that it is possible to learn a useful model even when recovering the true underlying graph is impossible, their bound depends on the maximum strength of interactions and thus does not achieve the information-theoretic optimum. In this paper, we introduce a new algorithm that carefully combines elements of the Chow-Liu algorithm with tree metric reconstruction methods to efficiently and optimally learn tree Ising models under a prediction-centric loss. Our algorithm is robust to model misspecification and adversarial corruptions. In contrast, we show that the celebrated Chow-Liu algorithm can be arbitrarily suboptimal.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Title:Corruption-Robust Offline Reinforcement Learning

Authors:Xuezhou Zhang, Yiding Chen, Jerry Zhu, Wen Sun. Abstract: We study the adversarial robustness in offline reinforcement learning. Given a batch dataset consisting of tuples $(s, a, r, s')$, an adversary is allowed to arbitrarily modify $\epsilon$ fraction of the tuples. From the corrupted dataset the learner aims to robustly identify a near-optimal policy. We first show that a worst-case $\Omega(d\epsilon)$ optimality gap is unavoidable in linear MDP of dimension $d$, even if the adversary only corrupts the reward element in a tuple. This contrasts with dimension-free results in robust supervised learning and best-known lower-bound in the online RL setting with corruption. Next, we propose robust variants of the Least-Square Value Iteration (LSVI) algorithm utilizing robust supervised learning oracles, which achieve near-matching performances in cases both with and without full data coverage. The algorithm requires the knowledge of $\epsilon$ to design the pessimism bonus in the no-coverage case. Surprisingly, in this case, the knowledge of $\epsilon$ is necessary, as we show that being adaptive to unknown $\epsilon$ is impossible.This again contrasts with recent results on corruption-robust online RL and implies that robust offline RL is a strictly harder problem.
Computersarxiv.org

Adaptive Streaming Perception using Deep Reinforcement Learning

Executing computer vision models on streaming visual data, or streaming perception is an emerging problem, with applications in self-driving, embodied agents, and augmented/virtual reality. The development of such systems is largely governed by the accuracy and latency of the processing pipeline. While past work has proposed numerous approximate execution frameworks, their decision functions solely focus on optimizing latency, accuracy, or energy, etc. This results in sub-optimum decisions, affecting the overall system performance. We argue that the streaming perception systems should holistically maximize the overall system performance (i.e., considering both accuracy and latency simultaneously). To this end, we describe a new approach based on deep reinforcement learning to learn these tradeoffs at runtime for streaming perception. This tradeoff optimization is formulated as a novel deep contextual bandit problem and we design a new reward function that holistically integrates latency and accuracy into a single metric. We show that our agent can learn a competitive policy across multiple decision dimensions, which outperforms state-of-the-art policies on public datasets.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Learning Markov State Abstractions for Deep Reinforcement Learning

The fundamental assumption of reinforcement learning in Markov decision processes (MDPs) is that the relevant decision process is, in fact, Markov. However, when MDPs have rich observations, agents typically learn by way of an abstract state representation, and such representations are not guaranteed to preserve the Markov property. We introduce a novel set of conditions and prove that they are sufficient for learning a Markov abstract state representation. We then describe a practical training procedure that combines inverse model estimation and temporal contrastive learning to learn an abstraction that approximately satisfies these conditions. Our novel training objective is compatible with both online and offline training: it does not require a reward signal, but agents can capitalize on reward information when available. We empirically evaluate our approach on a visual gridworld domain and a set of continuous control benchmarks. Our approach learns representations that capture the underlying structure of the domain and lead to improved sample efficiency over state-of-the-art deep reinforcement learning with visual features -- often matching or exceeding the performance achieved with hand-designed compact state information.