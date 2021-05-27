Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Top 5 Announcements We Want To See During The Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Presentation

By Dean James
attackofthefanboy.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Quest has really gained foothold in the West over the last decade, after previously being mostly a Japanese series with a few successful games elsewhere only. Games like Dragon Quest XI and the Dragon Quest Builders series really helped to elevate the series and introduce it to a lot more people across multiple platforms. Similar to the Yakuza series, Dragon Quest just keeps getting bigger and that can be seen with the announcement of the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary stream that is being held later tonight.

attackofthefanboy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Dragon Quest Ix#Guns#Japanese#The Nintendo Wii#Dragon Quest Ix#The Nintendo Ds#Minecraft#Dragon Quest Builders 3#Square Enix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
Related
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Death end re;Quest 2 announced for Switch

Death end re;Quest 2 is coming to Switch, Compile Heart has announced. It will launch later this year in Japan. While there’s no word on a western release currently, Idea Factory will likely be bringing it over at some point. The company previously released Death end re;Quest on Switch in North America and Europe as well as Death end re;Quest 2 in English on other platforms.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

The Legend of Zelda 35th anniversary poster promotion begins at GameStop

Looks like Nintendo is getting ready for The Legend of Zelda’s 35th anniversary! Sure, we’ve been treated to announcements of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD coming to the Nintendo Switch, plus a set of Joy-Cons themed after Hyrulian Shield and Master Sword and an amiibo of Zelda with her Loftwing, but Nintendo hasn’t started a huge promotion as they did for Super Mario Bros.’ 35th anniversary.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

35th-anniversary Zelda Game & Watch announced, features four classic games

As part of the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, a commemorative 35th-anniversary, Zelda-themed Game & Watch unit was introduced by none other than the series’ Producer Eiji Aonuma. The handheld will contain four games: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, the original monochrome Game Boy version of Link’s Awakening, and a new Zelda-themed iteration of the Game & Watch minigame Vermin.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

No Zelda 35th anniversary collection coming to Switch according to Aonuma

Series creator Eiji Aonuma revealed that there will be no Zelda 35th anniversary collection coming to Nintendo Switch on the Nintendo Direct at E3 2021. While a new Game & Watch handheld containing Zelda, Zelda 2, and Zelda: Link’s Awakening is coming, Skyward Sword HD will be the only title coming to the Switch this year.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Metroid Dread Announced During Nintendo’s E3 Presentation

During today’s E3 presentation, Nintendo announced a game nearly two decades in the making, Metroid Dread. While this isn’t the Metroid Prime 4 some fans might have been hoping for, it is still an exciting announcement for Metroid fans everywhere. While fans hoping to hear an update on Metroid Prime...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Nintendo isn’t Planning on Bringing Any More Zelda Games to the Switch for the Series’ 35th Anniversary

2021 is The Legend of Zelda’s 35th anniversary year, and fans have been expecting a number of releases and announcements in celebration of the occasion, especially seeing as Nintendo did similar things for Super Mario last year. Skyward Sword HD is launching for the Switch next month, but since the beginning of the year, leaks and rumours have suggested that announcements will also be made for Switch ports of The Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

3 Things We Want From Capcom's E3 2021 Presentation

Capcom is expected to have a small impact of announcements for this year's E3. As to what Capcom could have to potentially "win" E3, these are some of the things that we would love to see from Capcom's E3 block. This year's E3 will likely see announcements for updates on...
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

E3 2021 highlights: Metroid Dread, Elden Ring, Battlefield 2042 and more

E3 2021 brought us a ton of exciting gaming announcements, from a gameplay trailer for Elden Ring, to the surprise reveal of Metroid Dread. Microsoft, Nintendo, Bethesda, Bandai Namco, Square Enix and other major gaming companies showed off exciting new titles, and expanded on some other games that we already know about. Whether you like to play action side-scrollers, inventive Japanese RPGs, expansive racing games or anything in-between, E3 2021 was a good time to be a gamer.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

E3 2021 – Nintendo Direct Roundup from 15th June

It’s been E3 all week long, and as we come to the end of a somewhat mercurial festival, tonight it’s Nintendo in the spotlight. There have been highs (Elden Ring) and lows (everything else), so what will the worlds oldest purveyor of digital entertainment bring to the party?. Could we,...
Video Gamesasumetech.com

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date update and 35th Anniversary news ahead of E3 2021

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 and what Nintendo has planned for the Zelda 35th Anniversary could feature heavily in today’s big E3 2021 Nintendo Direct. At 5pm UK time today Nintendo will host their E3 2021 Direct, which will last for around 40 minutes and focus “exclusively” on upcoming Nintendo Switch software. And Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is expected to be one of the big highlights of the upcoming Direct.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Could Make an Excellent Soulslike

COG Considers: All Memes Aside, This Could Be Really Good. Today on COG Considers, let’s talk about one of the few actual game reveals that came out of E3 2021–Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. This unusual and kind of clunky title belongs to an upcoming Final Fantasy game that appears to have two main things going for it. First, it’s connected to the original Final Fantasy and might be a loose remake of that iconic JRPG. Second, it’s a soulslike, with a combat system reminiscent of the Dark Souls games and a much darker tone than previous Final Fantasy games. Or rather, a more obviously dark tone, since Final Fantasy VII is basically a cyberpunk thriller with magic and Final Fantasy X features a doomed protagonist exploring a world trapped in a spiral of death. Some fans have raised concerns about Stranger of Paradise’s tone, which appears a bit odd in trailers. However, I think this could be something really excellent if Square Enix and Team Ninja can pull it off.