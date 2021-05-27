Top 5 Announcements We Want To See During The Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Presentation

COG Considers: All Memes Aside, This Could Be Really Good. Today on COG Considers, let’s talk about one of the few actual game reveals that came out of E3 2021–Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. This unusual and kind of clunky title belongs to an upcoming Final Fantasy game that appears to have two main things going for it. First, it’s connected to the original Final Fantasy and might be a loose remake of that iconic JRPG. Second, it’s a soulslike, with a combat system reminiscent of the Dark Souls games and a much darker tone than previous Final Fantasy games. Or rather, a more obviously dark tone, since Final Fantasy VII is basically a cyberpunk thriller with magic and Final Fantasy X features a doomed protagonist exploring a world trapped in a spiral of death. Some fans have raised concerns about Stranger of Paradise’s tone, which appears a bit odd in trailers. However, I think this could be something really excellent if Square Enix and Team Ninja can pull it off.