Top 5 Announcements We Want To See During The Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Presentation
Dragon Quest has really gained foothold in the West over the last decade, after previously being mostly a Japanese series with a few successful games elsewhere only. Games like Dragon Quest XI and the Dragon Quest Builders series really helped to elevate the series and introduce it to a lot more people across multiple platforms. Similar to the Yakuza series, Dragon Quest just keeps getting bigger and that can be seen with the announcement of the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary stream that is being held later tonight.attackofthefanboy.com