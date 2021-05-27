Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Protecting quantum states against loss

By Benjamin Desef, Martin B. Plenio
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Quantum error correcting codes (QECCs) are the means of choice whenever quantum systems suffer errors, e.g., due to imperfect devices, environments, or faulty channels. By now, a plethora of families of codes is known, but there is no universal approach to finding new or optimal codes for a certain task and subject to specific experimental constraints. In particular, once found, a QECC is typically used in very diverse contexts, while its resilience against errors is captured in a single figure of merit, the distance of the code. This does not necessarily give rise to the most efficient protection possible given a certain known error or a particular application for which the code is employed.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Arxiv#Encoding#Qecc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

A long-lived solid-state optical quantum memory for high-rate quantum repeaters

Mohsen Falamarzi Askarani, Antariksha Das, Jacob H. Davidson, Gustavo C. Amaral, Neil Sinclair, Joshua A. Slater, Sara Marzban, Charles W. Thiel, Rufus L. Cone, Daniel Oblak, Wolfgang Tittel. We argue that long optical storage times are required to establish entanglement at high rates over large distances using memory-based quantum repeaters....
ComputersAPS physics

Ray-Based Framework for State Identification in Quantum Dot Devices

Quantum dots (QDs) defined with electrostatic gates are a leading platform for a scalable quantum computing implementation. However, with increasing numbers of qubits, the complexity of the control parameter space also grows. Traditional measurement techniques, relying on complete or near-complete exploration via two-parameter scans (images) of the device response, quickly become impractical with increasing numbers of gates. Here we propose to circumvent this challenge by introducing a measurement technique relying on one-dimensional projections of the device response in the multidimensional parameter space. Dubbed the “ray-based classification (RBC) framework,” we use this machine learning (approach to implement a classifier for QD states, enabling automated recognition of qubit-relevant parameter regimes. We show that RBC surpasses the.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:Topology of Quantum Gaussian States and Operations

Abstract: As is well-known in the context of topological insulators and superconductors, short-range-correlated fermionic pure Gaussian states with fundamental symmetries are systematically classified by the periodic table. We revisit this topic from a quantum-information-inspired operational perspective without referring to any Hamiltonians, and apply the formalism to bosonic Gaussian states as well as (both fermionic and bosonic) locality-preserving unitary Gaussian operations. We find that while bosonic Gaussian states are all trivial, there exist nontrivial bosonic Gaussian operations that cannot be continuously deformed into the identity under the locality and symmetry constraint. Moreover, we unveil unexpectedly complicated relations between fermionic Gaussian states and operations, pointing especially out that some of the former can be disentangled by the latter under the same symmetry constraint, while some cannot. In turn, we find that some topological operations are genuinely dynamical, in the sense that they cannot create any topological states from a trivial one, yet they are not connected to the identity. The notions of disentanglability and genuinely dynamical topology apply equally to generic interacting topological phases and quantum cellular automata.
Physicsarxiv.org

Coherent control of a symmetry-engineered multi-qubit dark state in waveguide quantum electrodynamics

Maximilian Zanner, Tuure Orell, Christian M. F. Schneider, Romain Albert, Stefan Oleschko, Mathieu L. Juan, Matti Silveri, Gerhard Kirchmair. Quantum information is typically encoded in the state of a qubit that is decoupled from the environment. In contrast, waveguide quantum electrodynamics studies qubits coupled to a mode continuum, exposing them to a loss channel and causing quantum information to be lost before coherent operations can be performed. Here we restore coherence by realizing a dark state that exploits symmetry properties and interactions between four qubits. Dark states decouple from the waveguide and are thus a valuable resource for quantum information but also come with a challenge: they cannot be controlled by the waveguide drive. We overcome this problem by designing a drive that utilizes the symmetry properties of the collective state manifold allowing us to selectively drive both bright and dark states. The decay time of the dark state exceeds that of the waveguide-limited single qubit by more than two orders of magnitude. Spectroscopy on the second excitation manifold provides further insight into the level structure of the hybridized system. Our experiment paves the way for implementations of quantum many-body physics in waveguides and the realization of quantum information protocols using decoherence-free subspaces.
Sciencearxiv.org

Entanglement between a telecom photon and an on-demand multimode solid-state quantum memory

Jelena V. Rakonjac, Dario Lago-Rivera, Alessandro Seri, Margherita Mazzera, Samuele Grandi, Hugues de Riedmatten. Entanglement between photons at telecommunication wavelengths and long-lived quantum memories is one of the fundamental requirements of long-distance quantum communication. Quantum memories featuring on-demand read-out and multimode operation are additional precious assets that will benefit the communication rate. In this work we report the first demonstration of entanglement between a telecom photon and a collective spin excitation in a multimode solid-state quantum memory. Photon pairs are generated through widely non-degenerate parametric down-conversion, featuring energy-time entanglement between the telecom-wavelength idler and a visible signal photon. The latter is stored in a Pr$^{3+}$:Y$_2$SiO$_5$ crystal as a spin wave using the full Atomic Frequency Comb scheme. We then recall the stored signal photon and analyze the entanglement using the Franson scheme. We measure conditional fidelities of $92(2)\%$ for excited-state storage, enough to violate a CHSH inequality, and $77(2)\%$ for spin-wave storage. Taking advantage of the on-demand read-out from the spin state, we extend the entanglement storage in the quantum memory for up to 47.7~$\mu$s, which could allow for the distribution of entanglement between quantum nodes separated by distances of up to 10 km.
Sciencearxiv.org

Title:Energetic advantages of non-adiabatic drives combined with non-thermal quantum states

Abstract: Unitary drivings of quantum systems are ubiquitous in experiments and applications of quantum mechanics and the underlying energetic aspects, particularly relevant in quantum thermodynamics, are receiving growing attention. We investigate energetic advantages in unitary driving obtained from initial non-thermal states. We introduce the non-cyclic ergotropy to quantify the energetic gains, from which coherent (coherence-based) and incoherent (population-based) contributions are identified. In particular, initial quantum coherences appear to be always beneficial whereas non-passive population distributions not systematically. Additionally, these energetic gains are accessible only through non-adiabatic dynamics, contrasting with the usual optimality of adiabatic dynamics for initial thermal states. Finally, following frameworks established in the context of shortcut-to-adiabaticity, the energetic cost related to the implementation of the optimal drives are analysed and, in most situations, are found to be smaller than the energetic cost associated with shortcut-to-adiabaticity. We treat explicitly the example of a two-level system and show that energetic advantages increase with larger initial coherences, illustrating the interplay between initial coherences and the ability of the dynamics to consume and use coherences.
Physicsarxiv.org

Maximum logarithmic derivative bound on quantum state estimation as a dual of the Holevo bound

In quantum estimation theory, the Holevo bound is known as a lower bound of weighed traces of covariances of unbiased estimators. The Holevo bound is defined by a solution of a minimization problem, and in general, explicit solution is not known. When the dimension of Hilbert space is two and the number of parameters is two, a explicit form of the Holevo bound was given by Suzuki. In this paper, we focus on a logarithmic derivative lies between the symmetric logarithmic derivative (SLD) and the right logarithmic derivative (RLD) parameterized by $\beta\in[0,1]$ to obtain lower bounds of weighted trace of covariance of unbiased estimator. We introduce the maximum logarithmic derivative bound as the maximum of bounds with respect to $\beta$. We show that all monotone metrics induce lower bounds, and the maximum logarithmic derivative bound is the largest bound among them. We show that the maximum logarithmic derivative bound has explicit solution when the $d$ dimensional model has $d+1$ dimensional $\mathcal{D}$ invariant extension of the SLD tangent space. Furthermore, when $d=2$, we show that the maximization problem to define the maximum logarithmic derivative bound is the Lagrangian duality of the minimization problem to define Holevo bound, and is the same as the Holevo bound. This explicit solution is a generalization of the solution for a two dimensional Hilbert space given by Suzuki. We give also examples of families of quantum states to which our theory can be applied not only for two dimensional Hilbert spaces.
Physicsarxiv.org

Topological control of quantum states in non-Hermitian spin-orbit-coupled fermions

While spin-orbit coupling (SOC), an essential mechanism underlying quantum phenomena from the spin Hall effect to topological insulators, has been widely studied in well-isolated Hermitian systems, much less is known when the dissipation plays a major role in spin-orbit-coupled quantum systems. Here, we realize dissipative spin-orbit-coupled bands filled with ultracold fermions, and observe a parity-time ($\mathcal{PT}$) symmetry-breaking transition as a result of the competition between SOC and dissipation. Tunable dissipation, introduced by state-selective atom loss, enables the energy gap, opened by SOC, to be engineered and closed at the critical dissipation value, the so-called exceptional point (EP). The realized EP of the non-Hermitian band structure exhibits chiral response when the quantum state changes near the EP. This topological feature enables us to tune SOC and dissipation dynamically in the parameter space, and observe the state evolution is direction-dependent near the EP, revealing topologically robust spin transfer between different quantum states when the quantum state encircles the EP. This topological control of quantum states for non-Hermitian fermions provides new methods of quantum control, and also sets the stage for exploring non-Hermitian topological states with SOC.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum coherence, correlations and nonclassical states in the two-qubit Rabi model with parametric oscillator

Quantum coherence and quantum correlations are studied in the strongly interacting system composed of two qubits and an oscillator with the presence of a parametric medium. To analytically solve the system, we employ the adiabatic approximation approach. It assumes each qubit's characteristic frequency is substantially lower than the oscillator frequency. To validate our approximation, a good agreement between the calculated energy spectrum of the Hamiltonian with its numerical result is presented. The time evolution of the reduced density matrices of the two-qubit and the oscillator subsystems are computed from the tripartite initial state. Starting with a factorized two-qubit initial state, the quasi-periodicity in the revival and collapse phenomenon that occurs in the two-qubit population inversion is studied. Based on the measure of relative entropy of coherence, we investigate the quantum coherence and its explicit dependence on the parametric term both for the two-qubit and the individual qubit subsystems by adopting different choices of the initial states. Similarly, the existence of quantum correlations is demonstrated by studying the geometric discord and concurrence. Besides, by numerically minimizing the Hilbert-Schmidt distance, the dynamically produced near maximally entangled states are reconstructed. The reconstructed states are observed to be nearly pure generalized Bell states. Furthermore, utilizing the oscillator density matrix, the quadrature variance and phase-space distribution of the associated Husimi $Q$-function are computed in the minimum entropy regime and conclude that the obtained nearly pure evolved state is a squeezed coherent state.
ChemistryAPS physics

Topologically Protected Valley-Dependent Quantum Photonic Circuits

Topological photonics has been introduced as a powerful platform for integrated optics, since it can deal with robust light transport, and be further extended to the quantum world. Strikingly, valley-contrasting physics in topological photonic structures contributes to valley-related edge states, their unidirectional coupling, and even valley-dependent wave division in topological junctions. Here, we design and fabricate nanophotonic topological harpoon-shaped beam splitters (HSBSs) based on 120-deg-bending interfaces and demonstrate the first on-chip valley-dependent quantum information process. Two-photon quantum interference, namely, Hong-Ou-Mandel interference with a high visibility of.
AstronomyNASASpaceFlight.com

Protecting against radiation at Europa's surface

I wonder if mankind could ever step foot on Europa. Maybe superconducting radiation shielding could allow people to survive on Europa's surface. At least I've seen this in SF. and it doesn't, at least, sound physically impossible. You wouldn't even need room-temperature superconductors, Europa's surface temperatures are fairly cryogenic. Maybe...
Computersarxiv.org

Universal resource-efficient topological measurement-based quantum computation via color-code-based cluster states

Topological measurement-based quantum computation (MBQC) enables one to carry out universal fault-tolerant quantum computation via cluster states as resources and single-qubit Pauli measurements. Raussendorf's three-dimensional cluster states (RTCSs) based on the surface codes are mainly concerned for topological MBQC, but costly state distillation is required to fault-tolerantly implement the logical Hadamard, phase, and $\pi/8$ ($T$) gates which are essential to build up arbitrary logical gates. We suggest a family of cluster states called color-code-based cluster states (CCCSs) based on the two-dimensional color codes instead of the surface codes. We describe the fault-tolerant MBQC scheme via CCCSs by defining logical qubits, constructing elementary logical gates, and suggesting error correction schemes. We show that, not only the logical controlled-not gate, the logical Hadamard and phase gates can be implemented fault-tolerantly only with single-qubit Pauli measurements without state distillation, although the logical $T$ gate still requires it. We further prove that the minimal number of physical qubits per logical qubit in a CCCS is at most approximately 1.8 times smaller than the case of a RTCS. We finally show that the error threshold for MBQC via CCCSs is approximately 3%, which is comparable to the value for RTCSs.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Uncorrelated problem-specific samples of quantum states from zero-mean Wishart distributions

Random samples of quantum states are an important resource for various tasks in quantum information science, and samples in accordance with a problem-specific distribution can be indispensable ingredients. Some algorithms generate random samples by a lottery that follows certain rules and yield samples from the set of distributions that the lottery can access. Other algorithms, which use random walks in the state space, can be tailored to any distribution, at the price of autocorrelations in the sample and with restrictions to low-dimensional systems in practical implementations. In this paper, we present a two-step algorithm for sampling from the quantum state space that overcomes some of these limitations.
Computersarxiv.org

Moving Quantum States without SWAP via Intermediate Higher Dimensional Qudits

Quantum algorithms can be realized in the form of a quantum circuit. To map quantum circuit for specific quantum algorithm to quantum hardware, qubit mapping is an imperative technique based on the qubit topology. Due to the neighbourhood constraint of qubit topology, the implementation of quantum algorithm rightly, is essential for moving information around in a quantum computer. Swapping of qubits using SWAP gate moves the quantum state between two qubits and solves the neighbourhood constraint of qubit topology. Though, one needs to decompose the SWAP gate into three CNOT gates to implement SWAP gate efficiently, but unwillingly quantum cost with respect to gate count and depth increases. In this paper, a new formalism of moving quantum states without using SWAP operation is introduced for the first time to the best of our knowledge. Moving quantum states through qubits have been attained with the adoption of temporary intermediate qudit states. This introduction of intermediate qudit states has exhibited a three times reduction in quantum cost with respect to gate count and approximately two times reduction in respect to circuit depth compared to the state-of-the-art approach of SWAP gate insertion. Further, the proposed approach is generalized to any dimensional quantum system.
Physicsarxiv.org

An odd feature of the `most classical' states of $SU(2)$ invariant quantum mechanical systems

Complex and spinorial techniques of general relativity are used to determine all the states of the $SU(2)$ invariant quantum mechanical systems in which the equality holds in the uncertainty relations for the components of the angular momentum vector operator in two given directions. The expectation values depend on a discrete `quantum number' and two parameters, one of them is the angle between the two angular momentum components and the other is the quotient of the two standard deviations. It is shown that although the standard deviations change continuously, one of the expectation values changes \emph{discontinuously} on this parameter space. Since physically neither of the angular momentum components is distinguished over the other, this discontinuity suggests that the genuine parameter space must be a \emph{Riemann surface} known in connection with the complex function $\sqrt{z}$. Moreover, the angle between the angular momentum components plays the role of the parameter of an interpolation between the continuous range of the expectation values found in the special case of the orthogonal angular momentum components by Aragone \emph{et al} (J. Phys. A. {\bf 7} L149 (1974)) and the discrete point spectrum of one angular momentum component. The consequences in the \emph{simultaneous} measurements of these angular momentum components are also discussed briefly.
ScienceEurekAlert

Physicists bring human-scale object to near standstill, reaching a quantum state

CAMBRIDGE, MA -- To the human eye, most stationary objects appear to be just that -- still, and completely at rest. Yet if we were handed a quantum lens, allowing us to see objects at the scale of individual atoms, what was an apple sitting idly on our desk would appear as a teeming collection of vibrating particles, very much in motion.
PhysicsAPS physics

Entanglement clustering for ground-stateable quantum many-body states

Despite their fundamental importance in dictating the quantum-mechanical properties of a system, ground states of many-body local quantum Hamiltonians form a set of measure zero in the many-body Hilbert space. Hence determining whether a given many-body quantum state is ground-stateable is a challenging task. Here we propose an unsupervised machine learning approach, dubbed Entanglement Clustering (“EntanCl”), to separate out ground-stateable wave functions from those that must be excited-state wave functions using entanglement structure information. EntanCl uses snapshots of an ensemble of swap operators as input and projects these high-dimensional data to two dimensions, preserving important topological features of the data associated with distinct entanglement structure using the uniform manifold approximation and projection. The projected data are then clustered using K-means clustering with.
ScienceEurekAlert

Cooling LIGO's mirrors to near quantum ground state

American Association for the Advancement of Science. Using LIGO's suspended mirrors, researchers have demonstrated the ability to cool a large-scale object - the 10-kilogram optomechanical oscillator the suspended mirrors form - to nearly the motional quantum ground state. Upgrading LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory) with such a modification would not only increase the device's sensitivity and range in detecting gravitational waves but could also provide new insights into large-scale quantum phenomena. For most mechanical objects to be coaxed into a quantum state, they need to be cooled to exceedingly low temperatures to overcome the thermal vibrations, or phonons, that mask the signature of quantum motion. This brings the object closer to its motional ground state. However, achieving motional ground state has generally only been demonstrated in nanoscale objects and the methods used to prepare these tiny systems are not feasible at larger mass scales. Here, Chris Whittle and colleagues report on the active laser-cooling of Advanced LIGO's mirrors, which effectively form a 10-kg mechanical oscillator, from room temperature to 77 nanokelvin, causing the system to approach its motional ground state. According to Whittle et al., this cooling put the oscillator in a state with an average phonon occupation of 10.8 - suppressing quantum back-action noise by 11 orders of magnitude. What's more, the results represent a 13 orders-of-magnitude increase in the mass of an object prepared close to its motional ground state over other demonstrations.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Quantum nonlocality without entanglement: explicit dependence on prior probabilities of nonorthogonal mirror-symmetric states

Correction to: npj Quantum Information https://doi.org/10.1038/s41534-021-00415-0, published online 25 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained multiple errors in the caption of Fig. 3, in which “\(\gamma _ + ^ \circ\)” and “\(\gamma _ - ^ \circ\)” were incorrectly represented. The first two sentences originally read “\(\gamma _0^...