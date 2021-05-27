Cancel
Developments of Neural Networks in Quantum Physics

By Yue Ban, Javier Echanobe, Erik Torrontegui, Jorge Casanova
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Quantum machine learning emerges from the symbiosis of quantum mechanics and machine learning. In particular, the latter gets displayed in quantum sciences as: (i) the use of classical machine learning as a tool applied to quantum physics problems, (ii) or the use of quantum resources such as superposition, entanglement, or quantum optimization protocols to enhance the performance of classification and regression tasks compare to their classical counterparts. This paper reviews examples in these two scenarios. On the one hand, the application of classical neural network to design a new quantum sensing protocol. On the other hand, the design of a quantum neural network based on the dynamics of a quantum perceptron optimized with the aid of shortcuts to adiabaticity gives rise to a short operation time and robust performance. These examples demonstrate the mutual reinforcement of both neural networks and quantum physics.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Neural Networks#Quantum Network#Quantum Entanglement#Quantum Superposition#Xix Conferencia De La#Asociaci N Espa Ola
