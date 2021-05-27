Cancel
Assessing Relational Quantum Mechanics

By R. Muciño, E. Okon, D. Sudarsky
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Relational Quantum Mechanics (RQM) is a non-standard interpretation of quantum theory based on the idea of abolishing the notion of absolute states of systems, in favor of states of systems relative to other systems. Such a move is claimed to solve the conceptual problems of standard quantum mechanics. Moreover, RQM has been argued to account for all quantum correlations without invoking non-local effects and, in spite of embracing a fully relational stance, to successfully explain how different observers exchange information. In this work, we carry out a thorough assessment of RQM and its purported achievements. We find that it fails to address the conceptual problems of standard quantum mechanics, and that it leads to serious conceptual problems of its own. We also uncover as unwarranted the claims that RQM can correctly explain information exchange among observers, and that it accommodates all quantum correlations without invoking non-local influences. We conclude that RQM is unsuccessful in its attempt to provide a satisfactory understanding of the quantum world.

arxiv.org
Physicsnist.gov

Towards optical quantum information processing with quantum dots coupled to microstructures

Major improvements have been made on semiconductor quantum dot light sources recently and now they can be seen as a serious candidate for near-future scalable photonic quantum information processing experiments. The three key parameters of these photon sources for such applications have been pushed to extreme values: almost unity single-photon purity and photon indistinguishability, and high brightness. In this paper, we review the progress achieved recently on the quantum dot based single-photon sources.
ComputersPhys.org

Quantum computing with holes

Quantum computers, with their promises of creating new materials and solving intractable mathematical problems, are a dream of many physicists. Now, they are slowly approaching viable realization in many laboratories all over the world. But there are still enormous challenges to master. A central one is the construction of stable quantum bits—the fundamental unit of quantum computation, called "qubit" for short—that can be networked together.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:Quantum Measurement Adversary

Authors:Divesh Aggarwal, Naresh Goud Boddu, Rahul Jain, Maciej Obremski. Abstract: Multi-source-extractors are functions that extract uniform randomness from multiple (weak) sources of randomness. Quantum multi-source-extractors were considered by Kasher and Kempe (for the quantum-independent-adversary and the quantum-bounded-storage-adversary), Chung, Li and Wu (for the general-entangled-adversary) and Arnon-Friedman, Portmann and Scholz (for the quantum-Markov-adversary). One of the main objectives of this work is to unify all the existing quantum multi-source adversary models. We propose two new models of adversaries: 1) the quantum-measurement-adversary (qm-adv), which generates side-information using entanglement and on post-measurement and 2) the quantum-communication-adversary (qc-adv), which generates side-information using entanglement and communication between multiple sources. We show that, 1. qm-adv is the strongest adversary among all the known adversaries, in the sense that the side-information of all other adversaries can be generated by qm-adv. 2. The (generalized) inner-product function (in fact a general class of two-wise independent functions) continues to work as a good extractor against qm-adv with matching parameters as that of Chor and Goldreich. 3. A non-malleable-extractor proposed by Li (against classical-adversaries) continues to be secure against quantum side-information. This result implies a non-malleable-extractor result of Aggarwal, Chung, Lin and Vidick with uniform seed. We strengthen their result via a completely different proof to make the non-malleable-extractor of Li secure against quantum side-information even when the seed is not uniform. 4. A modification (working with weak sources instead of uniform sources) of the Dodis and Wichs protocol for privacy-amplification is secure against active quantum adversaries. This strengthens on a recent result due to Aggarwal, Chung, Lin and Vidick which uses uniform sources.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Where Symmetries between Machine Learning and Quantum Mechanics Improve Simulations

The laws of quantum mechanics, infamous for being unintuitive, predict a litany of strange effects. Many exotic materials, such as superconductors, have such complicated behavior that even the most powerful computers cannot handle their calculations [1]. As a result, some systems must be conquered through innovative, large-scale simulations [2]. UT Austin researcher Chris Roth has developed a machine-learning algorithm that uses two symmetries to make this problem more tractable [3]. First, the periodic system finds an analog in the input structure. Second, the forces between the particles conveniently obey a type of dependence characteristic of the output of the algorithm.
Computersarxiv.org

The Inductive Bias of Quantum Kernels

It has been hypothesized that quantum computers may lend themselves well to applications in machine learning. In the present work, we analyze function classes defined via quantum kernels. Quantum computers offer the possibility to efficiently compute inner products of exponentially large density operators that are classically hard to compute. However, having an exponentially large feature space renders the problem of generalization hard. Furthermore, being able to evaluate inner products in high dimensional spaces efficiently by itself does not guarantee a quantum advantage, as already classically tractable kernels can correspond to high- or infinite-dimensional reproducing kernel Hilbert spaces (RKHS).
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum Interference of Identical Photons from Remote Quantum Dots

Liang Zhai, Giang N. Nguyen, Clemens Spinnler, Julian Ritzmann, Matthias C.Löbl, Andreas D. Wieck, Arne Ludwig, Alisa Javadi, Richard J. Warburton. Photonic quantum technology provides a viable route to quantum communication, quantum simulation, and quantum information processing. Recent progress has seen the realisation of boson sampling using 20 single-photons and quantum key distribution over hundreds of kilometres. Scaling the complexity requires photonic architectures containing a large number of single photons, multiple photon-sources and photon-counters. Semiconductor quantum dots are bright and fast sources of coherent single-photons. For applications, a significant roadblock is the poor quantum coherence upon interfering single photons created by independent quantum dots. Here, we demonstrate two-photon interference with near-unity visibility using photons from remote quantum dots. Exploiting the quantum interference, we demonstrate a photonic controlled-not circuit and a high-fidelity entanglement between photons of different origins. Our results provide a long-awaited solution to the challenge of creating coherent single-photons in a scalable way. In the near future, they point to a demonstration of quantum advantage using quantum-dot single photons and an implementation of device-independent quantum key distribution.
ScienceEurekAlert

Physicist generalized the measurement postulate in quantum mechanics

Measurement postulate is crucial to quantum mechanics. If we measure a quantum system, we can only get one of the eigenvalues of the measured observable, such as position, energy and so on, with a probability. Immediately after the measurement, the system will collapse into the corresponding eigenstate instantly, known as state collapse. It is argued that the non-cloning theorem is actually a result of the measurement postulate, because non-cloning theorem would also hold in classical physics. The possibility of cloning in classical physics is actually the ability to fully measure a classical system, so that a classical state can be measured and prepared [1].
Computersarxiv.org

Universal noise-precision relations in variational quantum algorithms

Variational quantum algorithms (VQAs) are expected to become a practical application of near-term noisy quantum computers. Although the effect of the noise crucially determines whether a VQA works or not, the heuristic nature of VQAs makes it difficult to establish analytic theories. Analytic estimations of the impact of the noise are urgent for searching for quantum advantages, as numerical simulations of noisy quantum computers on classical computers are heavy and quite limited to small scale problems. In this paper, we establish analytic estimations of the error in the cost function of VQAs due to the noise. The estimations are applicable to any typical VQAs under the Gaussian noise, which is equivalent to a class of stochastic noise models. Notably, the depolarizing noise is included in this model. As a result, we obtain estimations of the noise level to guarantee a required precision. Our formulae show how the Hessian of the cost function, the spectrum of the target operator, and the geometry of the ansatz affect the sensitivity to the noise. This insight implies trade-off relations between the trainability and the noise resilience of the cost function. We also obtain rough estimations which can be easily calculated without detailed information of the cost function. As a highlight of the applications of the formula, we propose a quantum error mitigation method which is different from the extrapolation and the probabilistic error cancellation.
Engineeringscitechdaily.com

Quantum Computing and Sensing: Engineers Demonstrate a Quantum Advantage

Researchers in the University of Arizona College of Engineering and James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences experimentally demonstrate how quantum resources aren’t just dreams for the distant future — they can improve the technology of today. Quantum computing and quantum sensing have the potential to be vastly more powerful...
Computersarxiv.org

Perturbative quantum simulation

Approximations based on perturbation theory are the basis for most of the quantitative predictions of quantum mechanics, whether in quantum field theory, many-body physics, chemistry or other domains. Quantum computing provides an alternative to the perturbation paradigm, but the tens of noisy qubits currently available in state-of-the-art quantum processors are of limited practical utility. In this article, we introduce perturbative quantum simulation, which combines the complementary strengths of the two approaches, enabling the solution of large practical quantum problems using noisy intermediate-scale quantum hardware. The use of a quantum processor eliminates the need to identify a solvable unperturbed Hamiltonian, while the introduction of perturbative coupling permits the quantum processor to simulate systems larger than the available number of physical qubits. After introducing the general perturbative simulation framework, we present an explicit example algorithm that mimics the Dyson series expansion. We then numerically benchmark the method for interacting bosons, fermions, and quantum spins in different topologies, and study different physical phenomena on systems of up to $48$ qubits, such as information propagation, charge-spin separation and magnetism. In addition, we use 5 physical qubits on the IBMQ cloud to experimentally simulate the $8$-qubit Ising model using our algorithm. The result verifies the noise robustness of our method and illustrates its potential for benchmarking large quantum processors with smaller ones.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum transitions, ergodicity and quantum scars in coupled top model

We consider an interacting collective spin model known as coupled top (CT), exhibiting a rich variety of phenomena related to quantum transitions and ergodicity, which we explore and find their connection with underlying dynamics. The ferromagnetic interaction between the spins leads to the quantum phase transition (QPT) as well as a dynamical transition at a critical coupling strength, and both the transitions are accompanied by excited state quantum phase transitions at critical energy densities. Above QPT, the onset of chaos in the CT model occurs in an intermediate coupling strength, which is analyzed both classically and quantum mechanically. However, a detailed analysis reveals the presence of non-ergodic multifractal eigenstates in the chaotic regime. We quantify the degree of ergodicity of the eigenstates from the relative entanglement entropy and multifractal dimensions, revealing its variation with energy density across the energy band. We probe such energy dependent ergodic behavior of states from non-equilibrium dynamics, which is also supplemented by phase space mixing in classical dynamics. Moreover, we identify another source of deviation from ergodicity due to the formation of `quantum scars' arising from the unstable steady states and periodic orbits. Unlike the ergodic states, the scarred eigenstates violate Berry's conjecture even in the chaotic regime, leading to the athermal non-ergodic behavior. Finally, we discuss the detection of non-ergodic behavior and dynamical signature of quantum scars by using `out-of-time-order correlator', which has relevance in the recent experiments.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

Quantum Communication in Space Advances

Keeping information secure in today’s interconnected world is becoming ever more important, so ESA is supporting efforts to ensure that future communications are kept confidential. A new generation of supercomputing power, delivered by quantum computers, is currently being developed that will be almost unimaginably powerful at cracking the most complex...
Computersarxiv.org

Quantum Carry Lookahead Adders for NISQ and Quantum Image Processing

Progress in quantum hardware design is progressing toward machines of sufficient size to begin realizing quantum algorithms in disciplines such as encryption and physics. Quantum circuits for addition are crucial to realize many quantum algorithms on these machines. Ideally, quantum circuits based on fault-tolerant gates and error-correcting codes should be used as they tolerant environmental noise. However, current machines called Noisy Intermediate Scale Quantum (NISQ) machines cannot support the overhead associated with faulttolerant design. In response, low depth circuits such as quantum carry lookahead adders (QCLA)s have caught the attention of researchers. The risk for noise errors and decoherence increase as the number of gate layers (or depth) in the circuit increases. This work presents an out-of-place QCLA based on Clifford+T gates. The QCLAs optimized for T gate count and make use of a novel uncomputation gate to save T gates. We base our QCLAs on Clifford+T gates because they can eventually be made faulttolerant with error-correcting codes once quantum hardware that can support fault-tolerant designs becomes available. We focus on T gate cost as the T gate is significantly more costly to make faulttolerant than the other Clifford+T gates. The proposed QCLAs are compared and shown to be superior to existing works in terms of T-count and therefore the total number of quantum gates. Finally, we illustrate the application of the proposed QCLAs in quantum image processing by presenting quantum circuits for bilinear interpolation.
Technologypharmaceutical-technology.com

Quantum Brilliance: reimagining drug discovery with quantum computing

The discovery and design of novel therapies is an increasingly challenging endeavour in the 21st century; though technology has progressed in leaps and bounds, identifying previously unknown molecules and drugs has become trickier, and every avenue that could accelerate or enhance the process must be explored. Approaches that were once unthinkable, such as artificial intelligence, have become commonplace in drug discovery – and now, quantum computing is emerging as pharma’s next frontier.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Quantum Chemistry Calculations using Energy Derivatives on Quantum Computers

Quantum chemistry calculations such as the prediction of molecular properties and modeling of chemical reactions are a few of the critical areas where near-term quantum computers can showcase quantum advantage. We present a method to calculate energy derivatives for both ground state and excited state energies with respect to the parameters of a chemical system based on the framework of the variational quantum eigensolver (VQE). A low-depth implementation of quantum circuits within the hybrid variational paradigm is designed, and their computational costs are analyzed. We showcase the effectiveness of our method by incorporating it in some key quantum chemistry applications of energy derivatives, such as to perform minimum energy configuration search and estimate molecular response properties estimation of H$_2$ molecule, and also to find the transition state of H$_2$ + H $\leftrightarrow$ H + H$_2$ reaction. The obtained results are shown to be in complete agreement with their respective full configuration interaction (FCI) values.
Engineeringcaltech.edu

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

Unsupervised identification and segmentation of surgical robotic operative data with movement primitives and Gibbs sampling. This work addresses unsupervised machine learning as motivated by an interest towards increased autonomy in surgical robotics, and particularly towards increasingly autonomous learning that could be potentially deployed at scale to leverage a collective surgical consciousness across a global network of surgical experts and devices.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum Fokker-Planck Dynamics

The Fokker-Planck equation is a partial differential equation which is a key ingredient in many models in physics. This paper aims to obtain a quantum counterpart of Fokker-Planck dynamics, as a means to describing quantum Fokker-Planck dynamics. Given that relevant models relate to the description of large systems, the quantization of the Fokker-Planck equation should be done in a manner that respects this fact, and is therefore carried out within the setting of non-commutative analysis based on general von Neumann algebras. Within this framework we present a quantization of the generalized Laplace operator, and then go on to incorporate a potential term conditioned to noncommutative analysis. In closing we then construct and examine the asymptotic behaviour of the corresponding Markov semigroups. We also present a noncommutative Csiszar-Kullback inequality formulated in terms of a notion of relative entropy, and show that for more general systems, good behaviour with respect to this notion of entropy ensures similar asymptotic behaviour of the relevant dynamics.
Sciencearxiv.org

Primordial perturbations in kinetically dominated regimes of general relativity and hybrid quantum cosmology

Scalar fields with an energy density dominated by its kinetic part may have played a relevant role in the very early stages of the Universe. Compared to the standard inflationary paradigm, they may lead to modifications in observable quantities, e.g. the anisotropies found in the cosmic microwave background. Kinetically dominated regimes arise in classical fast-roll scenarios as well as in quantum bouncing cosmologies. For instance, kinetic dominance is typical in interesting preinflationary phases of Loop Quantum Cosmology. In this work, we analyze the leading-order effects that the presence of a scalar field potential causes on the primordial cosmological perturbations in these kinetically dominated epochs. These effects can be grouped in two sets, namely, those that affect the effective mass of the perturbations and those that affect the choice of their vacuum state. The effective mass is modified directly by terms that include the potential, but also indirectly by the change in the background dynamics and the relation between the parameterization of these dynamics and the conformal time, usually employed to describe the evolution of the perturbations. On the other hand, away from de Sitter inflation, the Bunch-Davies state is no longer the most natural vacuum at all scales. Recent proposals suggest to modify it by carrying out certain Hamiltonian diagonalization with a suitable asymptotic behavior at large wavenumber scales. Both this diagonalization condition and the imposed asymptotic behavior depend on the effective mass of the perturbations, and therefore the selected vacuum state varies in the presence of the scalar field potential.
InternetPhysics World

New quantum repeaters could enable a scalable quantum internet

Quantum repeaters that can store multiplexed signals; provide heralded signals of entanglement; and operate at telecommunications wavelengths have been developed by two independent research teams. Their work could prove to be an important step towards the creation of a scalable quantum internet. If it can be built, a quantum internet...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Tri-unitary quantum circuits

We introduce a novel class of quantum circuits that are unitary along three distinct ``arrows of time''. These dynamics share some of the analytical tractability of ``dual-unitary'' circuits, while exhibiting distinctive and richer phenomenology. We find that two-point correlations in these dynamics are strictly confined to three directions in $(1+1)$-dimensional spacetime -- the two light cone edges, $\delta x=\pm v\delta t$, and the static worldline $\delta x=0$. Along these directions, correlation functions are obtained exactly in terms of quantum channels built from the individual gates that make up the circuit. We prove that, for a class of initial states, entanglement grows at the maximum allowed speed up to an entropy density of at least one half of the thermal value, at which point it becomes model-dependent. Finally, we extend our circuit construction to $2+1$ dimensions, where two-point correlation functions are confined to the one-dimensional edges of a tetrahedral light cone -- a subdimensional propagation of information reminiscent of ``fractonic'' physics.