Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

PyMatching: A fast implementation of the minimum-weight perfect matching decoder

By Oscar Higgott
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

This paper introduces PyMatching, a fast open-source Python package for decoding quantum error-correcting codes with the minimum-weight perfect matching (MWPM) algorithm. PyMatching includes the standard MWPM decoder as well as a variant, which we call local matching, that restricts each syndrome defect to be matched to another defect within a local neighbourhood. The decoding performance of local matching is almost identical to that of the standard MWPM decoder in practice, while reducing the computational complexity approximately quadratically. We benchmark the performance of PyMatching, showing that local matching is several orders of magnitude faster than implementations of the full MWPM algorithm using NetworkX or Blossom V for problem sizes typically considered in error correction simulations. PyMatching and its dependencies are open-source, and it can be used to decode any quantum code for which syndrome defects come in pairs using a simple Python interface. PyMatching supports the use of weighted edges, hook errors, boundaries and measurement errors, enabling fast decoding and simulation of fault-tolerant quantum computing.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decoder#Quantum Computing#Decoding#Perfect Matching#Quantum Physics#Pymatching#Mwpm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Coding & Programming
News Break
Python
Related
Softwarearxiv.org

Instantaneous Grammatical Error Correction with Shallow Aggressive Decoding

In this paper, we propose Shallow Aggressive Decoding (SAD) to improve the online inference efficiency of the Transformer for instantaneous Grammatical Error Correction (GEC). SAD optimizes the online inference efficiency for GEC by two innovations: 1) it aggressively decodes as many tokens as possible in parallel instead of always decoding only one token in each step to improve computational parallelism; 2) it uses a shallow decoder instead of the conventional Transformer architecture with balanced encoder-decoder depth to reduce the computational cost during inference. Experiments in both English and Chinese GEC benchmarks show that aggressive decoding could yield the same predictions as greedy decoding but with a significant speedup for online inference. Its combination with the shallow decoder could offer an even higher online inference speedup over the powerful Transformer baseline without quality loss. Not only does our approach allow a single model to achieve the state-of-the-art results in English GEC benchmarks: 66.4 F0.5 in the CoNLL-14 and 72.9 F0.5 in the BEA-19 test set with an almost 10x online inference speedup over the Transformer-big model, but also it is easily adapted to other languages. Our code is available at this https URL.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Zero-Shot Controlled Generation with Encoder-Decoder Transformers

Controlling neural network-based models for natural language generation (NLG) has broad applications in numerous areas such as machine translation, document summarization, and dialog systems. Approaches that enable such control in a zero-shot manner would be of great importance as, among other reasons, they remove the need for additional annotated data and training. In this work, we propose novel approaches for controlling encoder-decoder transformer-based NLG models in a zero-shot manner. This is done by introducing three control knobs; namely, attention biasing, decoder mixing, and context augmentation, that are applied to these models at generation time. These knobs control the generation process by directly manipulating trained NLG models (e.g., biasing cross-attention layers) to realize the desired attributes in the generated outputs. We show that not only are these NLG models robust to such manipulations, but also their behavior could be controlled without an impact on their generation performance. These results, to the best of our knowledge, are the first of their kind. Through these control knobs, we also investigate the role of transformer decoder's self-attention module and show strong evidence that its primary role is maintaining fluency of sentences generated by these models. Based on this hypothesis, we show that alternative architectures for transformer decoders could be viable options. We also study how this hypothesis could lead to more efficient ways for training encoder-decoder transformer models.
Relationship Advicevoticle.com

Tips to Find the Perfect Match online!

The Professional matchmaking is definitely a wonderful way to assist you to Find A Perfect Match Online. The Professional matchmakers also have some great way to ask various kinds of the questions which will allow them to understand what actually matters them the most in such kind of the relationship.
TechnologyCSO

6 minimum security practices to implement before working on best practices

We all want to abide by security best practices, but who decides what is best? If something is best for one firm, it is best for all? Too often we do not take the time to analyze what we are protecting to ensure we are protecting it as well as we can. There are, however, some basic techniques that can be deployed in nearly all organizations. I’m calling these recommendations “minimum practices.” Here are six to consider.
SoftwarePosted by
pymnts

Fastly Implements Fix For Software Bug That Caused Outage

Fastly Inc., which operates a content delivery network, announced that it quickly detected a software bug that caused an outage on Tuesday (June 8), and that most of its network was back to running normally within 49 minutes, according to a blog post. “We detected the disruption within one minute,...
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Decoding the RSA algorithm

I’m sure you have heard of RSA. If you haven’t heard, I can tell you that you have already used RSA on your computer today! What is this RSA thing about? Digital signatures! RSA encryption is pretty much used everywhere, including in Bitcoin and most blockchains!. In the previous two...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Improving the List Decoding Version of the Cyclically Equivariant Neural Decoder

The cyclically equivariant neural decoder was recently proposed in [Chen-Ye, International Conference on Machine Learning, 2021] to decode cyclic codes. In the same paper, a list decoding procedure was also introduced for two widely used classes of cyclic codes -- BCH codes and punctured Reed-Muller (RM) codes. While the list decoding procedure significantly improves the Frame Error Rate (FER) of the cyclically equivariant neural decoder, the Bit Error Rate (BER) of the list decoding procedure is even worse than the unique decoding algorithm when the list size is small. In this paper, we propose an improved version of the list decoding algorithm for BCH codes and punctured RM codes. Our new proposal significantly reduces the BER while maintaining the same (in some cases even smaller) FER. More specifically, our new decoder provides up to $2$dB gain over the previous list decoder when measured by BER, and the running time of our new decoder is $15\%$ smaller. Code available at this https URL.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Input Invex Neural Network

In this paper, we present a novel method to constrain invexity on Neural Networks (NN). Invex functions ensure every stationary point is global minima. Hence, gradient descent commenced from any point will lead to the global minima. Another advantage of invexity on NN is to divide data space locally into two connected sets with a highly non-linear decision boundary by simply thresholding the output. To this end, we formulate a universal invex function approximator and employ it to enforce invexity in NN. We call it Input Invex Neural Networks (II-NN). We first fit data with a known invex function, followed by modification with a NN, compare the direction of the gradient and penalize the direction of gradient on NN if it contradicts with the direction of reference invex function. In order to penalize the direction of the gradient we perform Gradient Clipped Gradient Penalty (GC-GP). We applied our method to the existing NNs for both image classification and regression tasks. From the extensive empirical and qualitative experiments, we observe that our method gives the performance similar to ordinary NN yet having invexity. Our method outperforms linear NN and Input Convex Neural Network (ICNN) with a large margin. We publish our code and implementation details at github.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Analysis and Optimisation of Bellman Residual Errors with Neural Function Approximation

Martin Gottwald (1), Sven Gronauer (1), Hao Shen (2), Klaus Diepold (1) ((1) Technical University of Munich, (2) fortiss) Recent development of Deep Reinforcement Learning has demonstrated superior performance of neural networks in solving challenging problems with large or even continuous state spaces. One specific approach is to deploy neural networks to approximate value functions by minimising the Mean Squared Bellman Error function. Despite great successes of Deep Reinforcement Learning, development of reliable and efficient numerical algorithms to minimise the Bellman Error is still of great scientific interest and practical demand. Such a challenge is partially due to the underlying optimisation problem being highly non-convex or using incorrect gradient information as done in Semi-Gradient algorithms. In this work, we analyse the Mean Squared Bellman Error from a smooth optimisation perspective combined with a Residual Gradient formulation. Our contribution is two-fold.
Sciencearxiv.org

Towards a model-independent reconstruction approach for late-time Hubble data

Gaussian processes offers a convenient way to perform nonparametric reconstructions of observational data assuming only a kernel which describes the covariance between neighbouring points in a data set. We approach the ambiguity in the choice of kernel in Gaussian processes with two methods -- (a) approximate Bayesian computation with sequential Monte Carlo sampling and (b) genetic algorithm -- in order to address the often ad hoc choice of the kernel and use the overall resulting method to reconstruct the cosmic chronometers and supernovae type Ia data sets. The results have shown that the Matérn$\left( \nu = 5/2 \right)$ kernel emerges on top of the two-hyperparameter family of kernels for both cosmological data sets. On the other hand, we use the genetic algorithm in order to select a most naturally-fit kernel among a competitive pool made up of a ten-hyperparameters class of kernels. Imposing a Bayesian information criterion-inspired measure of the fitness, the results have shown that a hybrid of the radial basis function and the Matérn$\left( \nu = 5/2 \right)$ kernel best represented both data sets.
Computersarxiv.org

SEEN: Sharpening Explanations for Graph Neural Networks using Explanations from Neighborhoods

Explaining the foundations for predictions obtained from graph neural networks (GNNs) is critical for credible use of GNN models for real-world problems. Owing to the rapid growth of GNN applications, recent progress in explaining predictions from GNNs, such as sensitivity analysis, perturbation methods, and attribution methods, showed great opportunities and possibilities for explaining GNN predictions. In this study, we propose a method to improve the explanation quality of node classification tasks that can be applied in a post hoc manner through aggregation of auxiliary explanations from important neighboring nodes, named SEEN. Applying SEEN does not require modification of a graph and can be used with diverse explainability techniques due to its independent mechanism. Experiments on matching motif-participating nodes from a given graph show great improvement in explanation accuracy of up to 12.71% and demonstrate the correlation between the auxiliary explanations and the enhanced explanation accuracy through leveraging their contributions. SEEN provides a simple but effective method to enhance the explanation quality of GNN model outputs, and this method is applicable in combination with most explainability techniques.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Experimental Demonstrations of Native Implementation of Boolean Logic Hamiltonian in a Superconducting Quantum Annealer

Daisuke Saida, Yuki Yamanashi, Mutsuo Hidaka, Fuminori Hirayama, Kentaro Imafuku, Shuichi Nagasawa, Siro Kawabata. Experimental demonstrations of quantum annealing with native implementation of Boolean logic Hamiltonians are reported. As a superconducting integrated circuit, a problem Hamiltonian whose set of ground states is consistent with a given truth table is implemented for quantum annealing with no redundant qubits. As examples of the truth table, NAND and NOR are successfully fabricated as an identical circuit. Similarly, a native implementation of a multiplier comprising six superconducting flux qubits is also demonstrated. These native implementations of Hamiltonians consistent with Boolean logic provide an efficient and scalable way of applying annealing computation to so-called circuit satisfiability problems that aim to find a set of inputs consistent with a given output over any Boolean logic functions, especially those like factorization through a multiplier Hamiltonian. A proof-of-concept demonstration of a hybrid computing architecture for domain-specific quantum computing is described.
Computersarxiv.org

Identifiability-Guaranteed Simplex-Structured Post-Nonlinear Mixture Learning via Autoencoder

This work focuses on the problem of unraveling nonlinearly mixed latent components in an unsupervised manner. The latent components are assumed to reside in the probability simplex, and are transformed by an unknown post-nonlinear mixing system. This problem finds various applications in signal and data analytics, e.g., nonlinear hyperspectral unmixing, image embedding, and nonlinear clustering. Linear mixture learning problems are already ill-posed, as identifiability of the target latent components is hard to establish in general. With unknown nonlinearity involved, the problem is even more challenging. Prior work offered a function equation-based formulation for provable latent component identification. However, the identifiability conditions are somewhat stringent and unrealistic. In addition, the identifiability analysis is based on the infinite sample (i.e., population) case, while the understanding for practical finite sample cases has been elusive. Moreover, the algorithm in the prior work trades model expressiveness with computational convenience, which often hinders the learning performance. Our contribution is threefold. First, new identifiability conditions are derived under largely relaxed assumptions. Second, comprehensive sample complexity results are presented -- which are the first of the kind. Third, a constrained autoencoder-based algorithmic framework is proposed for implementation, which effectively circumvents the challenges in the existing algorithm. Synthetic and real experiments corroborate our theoretical analyses.
Computersarxiv.org

Discrete Auto-regressive Variational Attention Models for Text Modeling

Variational autoencoders (VAEs) have been widely applied for text modeling. In practice, however, they are troubled by two challenges: information underrepresentation and posterior collapse. The former arises as only the last hidden state of LSTM encoder is transformed into the latent space, which is generally insufficient to summarize the data. The latter is a long-standing problem during the training of VAEs as the optimization is trapped to a disastrous local optimum. In this paper, we propose Discrete Auto-regressive Variational Attention Model (DAVAM) to address the challenges. Specifically, we introduce an auto-regressive variational attention approach to enrich the latent space by effectively capturing the semantic dependency from the input. We further design discrete latent space for the variational attention and mathematically show that our model is free from posterior collapse. Extensive experiments on language modeling tasks demonstrate the superiority of DAVAM against several VAE counterparts.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

A Comparison of Various Classical Optimizers for a Variational Quantum Linear Solver

Variational Hybrid Quantum Classical Algorithms (VHQCAs) are a class of quantum algorithms intended to run on noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) devices. These algorithms employ a parameterized quantum circuit (ansatz) and a quantum-classical feedback loop. A classical device is used to optimize the parameters in order to minimize a cost function that can be computed far more efficiently on a quantum device. The cost function is constructed such that finding the ansatz parameters that minimize its value, solves some problem of interest. We focus specifically on the Variational Quantum Linear Solver (VQLS), and examine the effect of several gradient-free and gradient-based classical optimizers on performance. We focus on both the average rate of convergence of the classical optimizers studied, as well as the distribution of their average termination cost values, and how these are affected by noise. Our work demonstrates that realistic noise levels on NISQ devices present a challenge to the optimization process. All classical optimizers appear to be very negatively affected by the presence of realistic noise. If noise levels are significantly improved, there may be a good reason for preferring gradient-based methods in the future, which performed better than the gradient-free methods with the only shot-noise present. The gradient-free optimizers, Simultaneous Perturbation Stochastic Approximation (SPSA) and Powell's method, and the gradient-based optimizers, AMSGrad and BFGS performed the best in the noisy simulation, and appear to be less affected by noise than the rest of the methods. SPSA appears to be the best performing method. COBYLA, Nelder-Mead and Conjugate-Gradient methods appear to be the most heavily affected by noise, with even slight noise levels significantly impacting their performance.
Computersarxiv.org

Exponential Error Convergence in Data Classification with Optimized Random Features: Acceleration by Quantum Machine Learning

Random features are a central technique for scalable learning algorithms based on kernel methods. A recent work has shown that an algorithm for machine learning by quantum computer, quantum machine learning (QML), can exponentially speed up sampling of optimized random features, even without imposing restrictive assumptions on sparsity and low-rankness of matrices that had limited applicability of conventional QML algorithms; this QML algorithm makes it possible to significantly reduce and provably minimize the required number of features for regression tasks. However, a major interest in the field of QML is how widely the advantages of quantum computation can be exploited, not only in the regression tasks. We here construct a QML algorithm for a classification task accelerated by the optimized random features. We prove that the QML algorithm for sampling optimized random features, combined with stochastic gradient descent (SGD), can achieve state-of-the-art exponential convergence speed of reducing classification error in a classification task under a low-noise condition; at the same time, our algorithm with optimized random features can take advantage of the significant reduction of the required number of features so as to accelerate each iteration in the SGD and evaluation of the classifier obtained from our algorithm. These results discover a promising application of QML to significant acceleration of the leading classification algorithm based on kernel methods, without ruining its applicability to a practical class of data sets and the exponential error-convergence speed.
Computersarxiv.org

Optimal Water-Filling Algorithm in Downlink Multi-Cluster NOMA Systems

The key idea of power-domain non-orthogonal multiple access (NOMA) is to exploit the superposition coding (SC) combined with successive interference cancellation (SIC) technique (called SC-SIC) while reducing the receivers' complexity as well as error propagation. Actually, NOMA suggests a low-complexity scheme, where users are grouped into multiple clusters operating in isolated resource blocks, and SC-SIC is performed among users within each cluster. In this paper, we propose a globally optimal joint intra- and inter-cluster power allocation for any arbitrary user grouping to maximize users' sum-rate. In this algorithm, we exploit the closed-form of optimal intra-cluster power allocation obtained in our previous work. Then, by transforming network-NOMA to an equivalent virtual network-OMA, we show that the optimal power allocation can be obtained based on the very fast water-filling algorithm. Interestingly, we observe that each NOMA cluster acts as a virtual OMA user whose effective channel gain is obtained in closed form. Also, each virtual OMA user requires a minimum power to satisfy the minimum rate demand of its real multiplexed user. In simulation results, we evaluate the performance gap between fully SC-SIC, NOMA, and OMA, in terms of users sum-rate, and outage probability.
Computersarxiv.org

Towards a Rigorous Theoretical Analysis and Evaluation of GNN Explanations

As Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) are increasingly employed in real-world applications, it becomes critical to ensure that the stakeholders understand the rationale behind their predictions. While several GNN explanation methods have been proposed recently, there has been little to no work on theoretically analyzing the behavior of these methods or systematically evaluating their effectiveness. Here, we introduce the first axiomatic framework for theoretically analyzing, evaluating, and comparing state-of-the-art GNN explanation methods. We outline and formalize the key desirable properties that all GNN explanation methods should satisfy in order to generate reliable explanations, namely, faithfulness, stability, and fairness. We leverage these properties to present the first ever theoretical analysis of the effectiveness of state-of-the-art GNN explanation methods. Our analysis establishes upper bounds on all the aforementioned properties for popular GNN explanation methods. We also leverage our framework to empirically evaluate these methods on multiple real-world datasets from diverse domains. Our empirical results demonstrate that some popular GNN explanation methods (e.g., gradient-based methods) perform no better than a random baseline and that methods which leverage the graph structure are more effective than those that solely rely on the node features.
Sciencearxiv.org

Contrastive Learning with Continuous Proxy Meta-Data for 3D MRI Classification

Benoit Dufumier, Pietro Gori, Julie Victor, Antoine Grigis, Michel Wessa, Paolo Brambilla, Pauline Favre, Mircea Polosan, Colm McDonald, Camille Marie Piguet, Edouard Duchesnay. Traditional supervised learning with deep neural networks requires a tremendous amount of labelled data to converge to a good solution. For 3D medical images, it is often...
Technologythestaffingstream.com

The Diamond in the Rough: Using technology and transferable velocity to obtain the perfect match

Although a workforce evolution was on its way pre-pandemic, there’s no denying that Covid-19 and its aftermath spurred significant change as businesses were thrust into new opportunities that forced remote work, new protocols, and a reliance on technology like never before. Now, as companies look to restaff, reskill, and reengage their ranks, they’re also reimagining traditional roles and working arrangements and looking to accelerate through the recovery and beyond.