Implementing High-fidelity Two-Qubit Gates in Superconducting Coupler Architecture with Novel Parameter Regions

By Lijing Jin
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Superconducting circuits with coupler architecture receive considerable attention due to their advantages in tunability and scalability. Although single-qubit gates with low error have been achieved, high-fidelity two-qubit gates in coupler architecture are still challenging. This paper pays special attention to examining the gate error sources and primarily concentrates on the related physical mechanism of ZZ parasitic couplings using a systematic effective Hamiltonian approach. Benefiting from the effective Hamiltonian, we provide simple and straightforward insight into the ZZ parasitic couplings that were investigated previously from numerical and experimental perspectives. The analytical results obtained provide exact quantitative conditions for eliminating ZZ parasitic couplings, and trigger four novel realizable parameter regions in which higher fidelity two-qubit gates are expected. Beyond the numerical simulation, we also successfully drive a simple analytical result of the two-qubit gate error from which the trade-off effect between qubit energy relaxation effects and ZZ parasitic couplings is understood, and the resulting two-qubit gate error can be estimated straightforwardly. Our study opens up new opportunities to implement high-fidelity two-qubit gates in superconducting coupler architecture.

Softwaresiliconangle.com

How to implement a cloud-first strategy with hybrid multicloud architecture

As more and more enterprises talk about a cloud-first strategy with hybrid multicloud architecture, what does this all truly mean?. While there are many different starting points for an enterprise to embark upon a cloud-enabled transformation — like reducing technical debt and costs and changing working practices in an organization — it is a holistic business strategy that is important to consider, according to Varun Bijlani (pictured), general manager and managing partner of IBM’s hybrid cloud transformation.
Sciencearxiv.org

Superconducting on-chip spectrometer for mesoscopic quantum systems

Spectroscopy is a powerful tool to probe physical, chemical, and biological systems. Recent advances in microfabrication have introduced novel, intriguing mesoscopic quantum systems including superconductor-semiconductor hybrid devices and topologically non-trivial electric circuits. A sensitive, general purpose spectrometer to probe the energy levels of these systems is lacking. We propose an on-chip absorption spectrometer functioning well into the millimeter wave band which is based on a voltage-biased superconducting quantum interference device. We demonstrate the capabilities of the spectrometer by coupling it to a variety of superconducting systems, probing phenomena such as quasiparticle and plasma excitations. We perform spectroscopy of a microscopic tunable non-linear resonator in the 40-50 GHz range and measure transitions to highly excited states. The Josephson junction spectrometer, with unprecedented frequency range, sensitivity, and coupling strength will enable new experiments in linear and non-linear spectroscopy of novel mesoscopic systems.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Superconducting materials: Challenges and opportunities for large-scale applications

Superconducting materials hold great potential to bring radical changes for electric power and high-field magnet technology , enabling high-efficiency electric power generation, high-capacity lossless electric power transmission, small light-weighted electrical equipment, high-speed maglev transportation, ultra-strong magnetic field generation for high-resolution magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) systems, the future advanced high energy particle accelerators, nuclear fusion reactors and so on. The performance, economy and operating parameters (temperatures and magnetic fields) of these applications strongly depend on the electromagnetic and mechanical properties, as well as manufacturing and material cost of superconductors. This perspective examines the basic properties relevant to practical applications and key issues of wire fabrication for practical superconducting materials, and describes their challenges and current state in practical applications. Finally, future perspectives for their opportunities and development in the applications of superconducting power and magnetic technologies are given.
Chemistrytechxplore.com

Development of a novel thermoelectric material with record-high conversion efficiency

NIMS has succeeded in enhancing the thermoelectric performance of an n-type Mg3Sb2-based material by minutely doping with copper. NIMS and AIST then constructed a module by combining this material with a high-performance p-type material, achieving a conversion efficiency of 7.3% between room temperature and 320°C. This performance is comparable to the best Bi2Te3-based modules, champion for more than a half century. Moreover, the high material performance itself indicates possible efficiency of as high as 11%.
Physicsarxiv.org

Characterizing two-dimensional superconductivity via nanoscale noise magnetometry with single-spin qubits

Pavel E. Dolgirev, Shubhayu Chatterjee, Ilya Esterlis, Alexander A. Zibrov, Mikhail D. Lukin, Norman Y. Yao, Eugene Demler. We propose nanoscale magnetometry via isolated single-spin qubits as a probe of superconductivity in two-dimensional materials. We characterize the magnetic field noise at the qubit location, arising from current and spin fluctuations in the sample and leading to measurable polarization decay of the qubit. We show that the noise due to transverse current fluctuations studied as a function of temperature and sample-probe distance can be used to extract useful information about the transition to a superconducting phase and the pairing symmetry of the superconductor. Surprisingly, at low temperatures, the dominant contribution to the magnetic noise arises from longitudinal current fluctuations and can be used to probe collective modes such as monolayer plasmons and bilayer Josephson plasmons. We also characterize the noise due to spin fluctuations, which allows probing the spin structure of the pairing wave function. Our results provide a non-invasive route to probe the rich physics of two-dimensional superconductors.
Sciencearxiv.org

Electric field noise in a high-temperature superconducting surface ion trap

Scaling up trapped-ion quantum computers requires new trap materials to be explored. Here, we present experiments with a surface ion trap made from the high-temperature superconductor YBCO, a promising material for future trap designs. We show that voltage noise from superconducting electrode leads is negligible within the sensitivity $S_V=9\times 10^{-20}\,\mathrm{V}^2\mathrm{Hz}^{-1}$ of our setup, and for lead dimensions typical for advanced trap designs. Furthermore, we investigate the frequency and temperature dependence of electric field noise above a YBCO surface. We find a $1/f$ spectral dependence of the noise and a non-trivial temperature dependence, with a plateau in the noise stretching over roughly $60\,\mathrm{K}$. The onset of the plateau coincides with the superconducting transition, indicating a connection between the dominant noise and the YBCO trap material. We exclude the YBCO bulk as origin of the noise and suggest further experiments to decide between the two remaining options explaining the observed temperature dependence: noise screening within the superconducting phase, or surface noise activated by the YBCO bulk through some unknown mechanism.
Coding & ProgrammingNature.com

An in-memory computing architecture based on two-dimensional semiconductors for multiply-accumulate operations

In-memory computing may enable multiply-accumulate (MAC) operations, which are the primary calculations used in artificial intelligence (AI). Performing MAC operations with high capacity in a small area with high energy efficiency remains a challenge. In this work, we propose a circuit architecture that integrates monolayer MoS2 transistors in a two-transistor–one-capacitor (2T-1C) configuration. In this structure, the memory portion is similar to a 1T-1C Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) so that theoretically the cycling endurance and erase/write speed inherit the merits of DRAM. Besides, the ultralow leakage current of the MoS2 transistor enables the storage of multi-level voltages on the capacitor with a long retention time. The electrical characteristics of a single MoS2 transistor also allow analog computation by multiplying the drain voltage by the stored voltage on the capacitor. The sum-of-product is then obtained by converging the currents from multiple 2T-1C units. Based on our experiment results, a neural network is ex-situ trained for image recognition with 90.3% accuracy. In the future, such 2T-1C units can potentially be integrated into three-dimensional (3D) circuits with dense logic and memory layers for low power in-situ training of neural networks in hardware.
Physicsarxiv.org

Intrinsic Superconducting Diode Effect

Stimulated by the recent experiment [F. Ando et al., Nature 584, 373 (2020)], we propose an intrinsic mechanism to cause the superconducting diode effect (SDE). SDE refers to the nonreciprocity of the critical current for the metal-superconductor transition. Among various mechanisms for the critical current, the depairing current is known to be intrinsic to each material and has recently been observed in several superconducting systems. We clarify the temperature scaling of the nonreciprocal depairing current near the critical temperature and point out its significant enhancement at low temperatures. It is also found that the nonreciprocal critical current shows sign reversals upon increasing the magnetic field. These behaviors are understood by the nonreciprocity of the Landau critical momentum and the crossover of the helical superconductivity. The intrinsic SDE unveils the rich phase diagram and functionalities of noncentrosymmetric superconductors.
Coding & Programmingmodernescpp.com

Alias Templates and Template Parameters

Today, I write about two topics: alias templates and template parameters. Alias templates are a way to give a name to a family of types. Template parameters can be types, non-types, and templates themselves. Let's start with the alias templates. Alias Templates. With C++11, we got alias templates. Alias templates...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Resistance of 2D superconducting films

We consider the problem of finite resistance $R$ in superconducting films with geometry of a strip of width $W$ near zero temperature. The resistance is generated by vortex configurations of the phase field. In the first type of process, quantum phase slip, the vortex worldline in 2+1 dimensional space-time is space-like (i.e., the superconducting phase winds in time and space). In the second type, vortex tunneling, the worldline is time-like (i.e., the phase winds in the two spatial directions) and connects opposite edges of the film. For moderately disordered samples, processes of second type favor a train of vortices, each of which tunnels only across a fraction of the sample. Optimization with respect to the number of vortices yields a tunneling distance of the order of the coherence length $\xi$, and the train of vortices becomes equivalent to a quantum phase slip. Based on this theory, we find the resistance $\ln R \sim -g W/\xi$, where $g$ is the dimensionless normal-state conductance. Incorporation of quantum fluctuations indicates a quantum phase transition to an insulating state for $g \lesssim 1$.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Parameter Inference with Bifurcation Diagrams

Estimation of parameters in differential equation models can be achieved by applying learning algorithms to quantitative time-series data. However, sometimes it is only possible to measure qualitative changes of a system in response to a controlled condition. In dynamical systems theory, such change points are known as \textit{bifurcations} and lie on a function of the controlled condition called the \textit{bifurcation diagram}. In this work, we propose a gradient-based semi-supervised approach for inferring the parameters of differential equations that produce a user-specified bifurcation diagram. The cost function contains a supervised error term that is minimal when the model bifurcations match the specified targets and an unsupervised bifurcation measure which has gradients that push optimisers towards bifurcating parameter regimes. The gradients can be computed without the need to differentiate through the operations of the solver that was used to compute the diagram. We demonstrate parameter inference with minimal models which explore the space of saddle-node and pitchfork diagrams and the genetic toggle switch from synthetic biology. Furthermore, the cost landscape allows us to organise models in terms of topological and geometric equivalence.
Marketstheshotcaller.net

Virtual Reality Marketplace Software- Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market | High Fidelity, Open Source Virtual Reality

The COVID-19 Global & USA Virtual Reality Marketplace Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about COVID-19 & USA Virtual Reality Marketplace Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players – including Valve, NVIDIA, Little Star Media, High Fidelity, Open Source Virtual Reality, Reelhouse Media, Svrf etc have been looking into COVID-19 & USA Virtual Reality Marketplace Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Physicsarxiv.org

Anomalous charge transport of superconducting Cu$_{x}$PdTe$_2$ under high pressure

By means of high-pressure resistivity measurements on single crystals, we investigate the charge transport properties of Cu$_x$PdTe$_2$, notable for the combination of topological type-II Dirac semimetallic properties with superconductivity up to $T_c = 2.5$ K. In both cases of pristine ($x = 0$) and intercalated ($x=0.05$) samples, we find an unconventional $T^4$ power law behavior of the low-temperature resistivity visible up to $\sim$40 K and remarkably stable under pressure up to 8.2 GPa. This observation is explained by the low carrier density $n$, which strongly reduces the $k$-region available for electron-phonon scattering, as previously reported in other low-$n$ two-dimensional systems, such as multilayer graphene and semiconductor heterostructures. Our data analysis complemented by specific heat measurements and supported by previous quantum oscillation studies and \textit{ab initio} calculations suggests a scenario of one-band charge transport. Within this scenario, our analysis yields a large value of transport electron-phonon coupling constant $\lambda_{tr} = 1.2$ at ambient pressure that appears to be strongly enhanced by pressure assuming a constant effective mass.
ComputersComputerworld

Optimized Architectures

Rethinking your data strategy requires the right data architecture at its core. An ideal data architecture is optimized for infinite scale and efficiency, so you can capture everything: the data you need and the data you didn’t know you needed. It’s an architecture optimized for frictionless movement of your data, so you can get out of its way and move it to the right place at the right time—ready for your organization to leverage its full potential wherever it generates the most value.
Physicsarxiv.org

Tricarbon: two novel ultra-hard metallic carbon allotropes from first-principle calculations

Based on crystal chemistry considerations and quantum density functional theory ground state calculations, rhombohedral rh-C3 and hexagonal h-C6 carbon allotropes are proposed and energetically calculated as new stable ultra-hard phases likewise lonsdaleite. Along the two kinds of carbon in linear C2-C1-C2 lattice, distorted tetrahedra C2(sp3) with an angle of 106.17° (smaller than ideal 109.4°) and C1(sp)-like hybridizations are inferred from charge density projections. The calculated elastic constants point to a strong anisotropy of mechanical properties of rh-C3 and h-C6 with an exceptionally large C33 values (1636 GPa and 1610 GPa, respectively), exceeding that of lonsdaleite (1380 GPa), due to the presence of aligned tricarbon units along the hexagonal c-axis. Both phases are characterized by large bulk moduli and high hardness values that are slightly less than those of lonsdaleite and diamond. Weak metallic behavior of both new phases is identified from electronic band structure calculations.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum coherence, correlations and nonclassical states in the two-qubit Rabi model with parametric oscillator

Quantum coherence and quantum correlations are studied in the strongly interacting system composed of two qubits and an oscillator with the presence of a parametric medium. To analytically solve the system, we employ the adiabatic approximation approach. It assumes each qubit's characteristic frequency is substantially lower than the oscillator frequency. To validate our approximation, a good agreement between the calculated energy spectrum of the Hamiltonian with its numerical result is presented. The time evolution of the reduced density matrices of the two-qubit and the oscillator subsystems are computed from the tripartite initial state. Starting with a factorized two-qubit initial state, the quasi-periodicity in the revival and collapse phenomenon that occurs in the two-qubit population inversion is studied. Based on the measure of relative entropy of coherence, we investigate the quantum coherence and its explicit dependence on the parametric term both for the two-qubit and the individual qubit subsystems by adopting different choices of the initial states. Similarly, the existence of quantum correlations is demonstrated by studying the geometric discord and concurrence. Besides, by numerically minimizing the Hilbert-Schmidt distance, the dynamically produced near maximally entangled states are reconstructed. The reconstructed states are observed to be nearly pure generalized Bell states. Furthermore, utilizing the oscillator density matrix, the quadrature variance and phase-space distribution of the associated Husimi $Q$-function are computed in the minimum entropy regime and conclude that the obtained nearly pure evolved state is a squeezed coherent state.
Physicsarxiv.org

Two-dimensional superconductivity at heterostructure of Mott insulating titanium sesquioxide and polar semiconductor

Lijie Wang, Huanyi Xue, Guanqun Zhang, Junwei Ma, Zongqi Shen, Gang Mu, Shiwei Wu, Zhenghua An, Yan Chen, Wei Li. Heterointerfaces with symmetry breaking and strong interfacial coupling could give rise to the enormous exotic quantum phenomena. Here, we report on the experimental observation of intriguing two-dimensional superconductivity with superconducting transition temperature ($T_c$) of 3.8 K at heterostructure of Mott insulator Ti$_2$O$_3$ and polar semiconductor GaN revealed by the electrical transport and magnetization measurements. Furthermore, at the verge of superconductivity we find a wide range of temperature independent resistance associated with vanishing Hall resistance, demonstrating the emergence of quantum metallic-like state with the Bose-metal scenario of the metallic phase. By tuning the thickness of Ti$_2$O$_3$ films, the emergence of quantum metallic-like state accompanies with the appearance of superconductivity as decreasing in temperature, implying that the two-dimensional superconductivity is evolved from the quantum metallic-like state driven by the cooperative effects of the electron correlation and the interfacial coupling between Ti$_2$O$_3$ and polar GaN. These findings provide a new platform for the study of intriguing two-dimensional superconductivity with a delicate interplay of the electron correlation and the interfacial coupling at the heterostructures, and unveil the clues of the mechanism of unconventional superconductivity.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Hyper-Parameter Tuning in Python

When I have a result after running a model, I always want to ask myself. Is this the best result I can get?. Besides changing the algorithm or increasing the amount of training data, we can also utilize Hyper-Parameter tuning to make the model more robust for our dataset. Firstly,...
Physicsarxiv.org

Physical Mechanism of Superconductivity Part II Superconductivity and superfluidity

The transition mechanism of metal-insulator in metal oxides is discussed in detail, which is a part of the mechanism of superconductivity. Through the study of magic angle twisted bilayer graphene superconductor and other new findings on superconductivity, we further demonstrate that the physical mechanism of superconductivity proposed in the Part I is the only correct way to handle the properties of superconductivity in various materials. We propose that superfluid helium consists of normal liquid helium mixed with high-energy helium atoms. Based on this new model, all peculiar features discovered in superfluid helium can be truly understood, such as its climb on the container's wall, its fountain effect, the discontinuity of specific heat capacity at phase transition point, as well as the maintaining mass current in ring-shaped container. We demonstrate that the high-energy particles play a driving force role in both superconductors and superfluid helium, and therefore dominate their properties.