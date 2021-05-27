Cancel
Optimized diamond inverted nanocones for enhanced color center to fiber coupling

By Cem Güney Torun, Philipp-Immanuel Schneider, Martin Hammerschmidt, Sven Burger, Joseph H.D. Munns, Tim Schröder
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Cem Güney Torun, Philipp-Immanuel Schneider, Martin Hammerschmidt, Sven Burger, Joseph H.D. Munns, Tim Schröder. Nanostructures can be used for boosting the light outcoupling of color centers in diamond; however, the fiber coupling performance of these nanostructures is rarely investigated. Here, we use a finite element method for computing the emission from color centers in inverted nanocones and the overlap of this emission with the propagation mode in a single-mode fiber. Using different figures of merit, the inverted nanocone parameters are optimized to obtain maximal fiber coupling efficiency, free-space collection efficiency, or rate enhancement. The optimized inverted nanocone designs show promising results with 66% fiber coupling or 83% free-space coupling efficiency at the tin-vacancy center zero-phonon line wavelength of 619 nm. Moreover, when evaluated for broadband performance, the optimized designs show 55% and 76% for fiber coupling and free-space efficiencies respectively, for collecting the full tin-vacancy emission spectrum at room temperature. An analysis of fabrication insensitivity indicates that these nanostructures are robust against imperfections. For maximum emission rate into a fiber mode, a design with a Purcell factor of 2.34 is identified. Finally, possible improvements offered by a hybrid inverted nanocone, formed by patterning into two different materials, are investigated, and increases the achievable fiber coupling efficiency to 71%.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Diamond#Coupling#Design#Optics#Applied Physics Letters#Quantum Physics
