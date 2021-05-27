Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Entanglement Domain Walls in Monitored Quantum Circuits and the Directed Polymer in a Random Environment

By Yaodong Li, Sagar Vijay, Matthew P. A. Fisher
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Monitored quantum dynamics reveal quantum state trajectories which exhibit a rich phenomenology of entanglement structures, including a transition from a weakly-monitored volume law entangled phase to a strongly-monitored area law phase. For one-dimensional hybrid circuits with both random unitary dynamics and interspersed measurements, we combine analytic mappings to an effective statistical mechanics model with extensive numerical simulations on hybrid Clifford circuits to demonstrate that the universal entanglement properties of the volume law phase can be quantitatively described by a fluctuating entanglement domain wall that is equivalent to a "directed polymer in a random environment" (DPRE). This relationship improves upon a qualitative "mean-field" statistical mechanics of the volume-law-entangled phase [1, 2]. For the Clifford circuit in various geometries, we obtain agreement between the subleading entanglement entropies and error correcting properties of the volume-law phase (which quantify its stability to projective measurements) with predictions of the DPRE. We further demonstrate that depolarizing noise in the hybrid dynamics near the final circuit time can drive a continuous phase transition to a non-error correcting volume law phase that is not immune to the disentangling action of projective measurements. We observe this transition in hybrid Clifford dynamics, and obtain quantitative agreement with critical exponents for a "pinning" phase transition of the DPRE in the presence of an attractive interface.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Entanglement#Quantum Physics#Quantum Mechanics#Domain Wall#Dpre#Neural Networks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
ComputersPosted by
Vice

Scientists Successfully Entangled Quantum 'Memories'. What?

Take an ordinary computer, and gift it with the remarkable powers of the subatomic world. That is to say, the world of the insanely small, where matter does astounding things, like existing in two places at once. Then you would have yourself a quantum computer—no small feat to create. Quantum...
Sciencearxiv.org

Using the Environment to Understand non-Markovian Open Quantum Systems

Tracing out the environmental degrees of freedom is a necessary procedure when simulating open quantum systems. While being an essential step in deriving a tractable master equation it represents a loss of information. In situations where there is strong interplay between the system and environmental degrees of freedom this loss makes understanding the system's dynamics challenging. These dynamics, when viewed in isolation, are non-Markovian and memory effects induce complex features that are difficult to interpret. Here we exploit a numerically exact approach to simulating the system dynamics of the spin-boson model, which is based on the construction and contraction of tensor network that represents the process tensor of this open quantum system. We are then able to find any system correlation function exactly. We show that we can use these to infer any correlation function of a Gaussian environment, so long as the coupling between system and envinroment is linear. This not only allows reconstruction of the full dynamics of both system and environment, but also opens avenues into studying the effect of a system on its environment. To demonstrate the applicability of our method we show how heat moves between different modes of a bosonic bath when coupled to a two-level system that is subject to an off-resonant drive.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:Encoding-dependent generalization bounds for parametrized quantum circuits

Authors:Matthias C. Caro, Elies Gil-Fuster, Johannes Jakob Meyer, Jens Eisert, Ryan Sweke. Abstract: A large body of recent work has begun to explore the potential of parametrized quantum circuits (PQCs) as machine learning models, within the framework of hybrid quantum-classical optimization. In particular, theoretical guarantees on the out-of-sample performance of such models, in terms of generalization bounds, have emerged. However, none of these generalization bounds depend explicitly on how the classical input data is encoded into the PQC. We derive generalization bounds for PQC-based models that depend explicitly on the strategy used for data-encoding. These imply bounds on the performance of trained PQC-based models on unseen data. Moreover, our results facilitate the selection of optimal data-encoding strategies via structural risk minimization, a mathematically rigorous framework for model selection. We obtain our generalization bounds by bounding the complexity of PQC-based models as measured by the Rademacher complexity and the metric entropy, two complexity measures from statistical learning theory. To achieve this, we rely on a representation of PQC-based models via trigonometric functions. Our generalization bounds emphasize the importance of well-considered data-encoding strategies for PQC-based models.
Physicsarxiv.org

Topological entanglement and hyperbolic volume

The entanglement entropy of many quantum systems is difficult to compute in general. They are obtained as a limiting case of the Rényi entropy of index $m$, which captures the higher moments of the reduced density matrix. In this work, we study pure bipartite states associated with $S^3$ complements of a two-component link which is a connected sum of a knot $\mathcal{K}$ and the Hopf link. Chern-Simons theory provides the necessary setting to visualise the $m$-moment of the reduced density matrix as a three-manifold invariant $Z(M_{\mathcal{K}_m})$. Here $M_{\mathcal{K}_m}$ is a closed 3-manifold associated with the knot $\mathcal K_m$, where $\mathcal K_m$ is a connected sum of $m$-copies of $\mathcal{K}$ (i.e., $\mathcal{K}\#\mathcal{K}\ldots\#\mathcal{K}$), which mimics the well-known replica method. In the limit of the large Chern-Simons coupling $k$ and SO(3) gauge group, we conjecture that the leading term of $\ln Z(M_{\mathcal{K}_m})$ is the hyperbolic volume of the knot complement $S^3\backslash \mathcal{K}_m$. We further propose that the Rényi entropies converge to a finite value in the large $k$ limit. We present some examples to validate our conjecture and proposal.
Physicsnist.gov

Creating Polarization-Entangled Photon Pairs from a Semiconductor Quantum Dot Using the Optical Stark Effect

Andreas Muller, Wei Fang, John Lawall, Glenn S. Solomon. An entangled photon pair is a purely nonclassical, inseparable state of two light quanta. Because of its atom-like properties, a semiconductor quantum dot is an ideal source of this light. However, entanglement in these 'artificial atoms' is generally precluded by the asym-metric quantum dot confinement and its associated fine-structure splitting. Here we show how an external field—in our case a near-resonant laser, fiber-coupled to the device—can erase the fine-structure splitting, thereby restoring entanglement. We measure the density matrix of the emitted two-photon state under various conditions; when symmetry is restored it satisfies well-known entanglement tests. Our approach applies to quantum dots with typical fine-structure splittings, demonstrating that discrete polarization-entangled photons can now be routinely produced in a semiconductor nanostructure.
Physicsarxiv.org

Time-Reversal-Based Quantum Metrology with Many-Body Entangled States

Simone Colombo, Edwin Pedrozo-Peñafiel, Albert F. Adiyatullin, Zeyang Li, Enrique Mendez, Chi Shu, Vladan Vuletic. In quantum metrology, entanglement represents a valuable resource that can be used to overcome the Standard Quantum Limit (SQL) that bounds the precision of sensors that operate with independent particles. Measurements beyond the SQL are typically enabled by relatively simple entangled states (squeezed states with Gaussian probability distributions), where quantum noise is redistributed between different quadratures. However, due to both fundamental limitations and the finite measurement resolution achieved in practice, sensors based on squeezed states typically operate far from the true fundamental limit of quantum metrology, the Heisenberg Limit. Here, by implementing an effective time-reversal protocol through a controlled sign change in an optically engineered many-body Hamiltonian, we demonstrate atomic-sensor performance with non-Gaussian states beyond the limitations of spin squeezing, and without the requirement of extreme measurement resolution. Using a system of 350 neutral {\Yb} atoms, this signal amplification through time-reversed interaction (SATIN) protocol achieves the largest sensitivity improvement beyond the SQL ($11.8 \pm 0.5$~dB) demonstrated in any interferometer to date. Furthermore, we demonstrate a precision improving in proportion to the particle number (Heisenberg scaling), at fixed distance of 12.6~dB from the Heisenberg Limit. These results pave the way for quantum metrology using complex entangled states, with potential broad impact in science and technology. Potential applications include searches for dark matter and for physics beyond the standard model, tests of the fundamental laws of physics, timekeeping, and geodesy.
ComputersAPS physics

Simulating Hydrodynamics on Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum Devices with Random Circuits

Buildup of randomness.— Dependence on Trotter time step.— In a recent milestone experiment, Google’s processor Sycamore heralded the era of “quantum supremacy” by sampling from the output of (pseudo-)random circuits. We show that such random circuits provide tailor-made building blocks for simulating quantum many-body systems on noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) devices. Specifically, we propose an algorithm consisting of a random circuit followed by a trotterized Hamiltonian time evolution to study hydrodynamics and to extract transport coefficients in the linear response regime. We numerically demonstrate the algorithm by simulating the buildup of spatiotemporal correlation functions in one- and two-dimensional quantum spin systems, where we particularly scrutinize the inevitable impact of errors present in any realistic implementation. Importantly, we find that the hydrodynamic scaling of the correlations is highly robust with respect to the size of the Trotter step, which opens the door to reach nontrivial time scales with a small number of gates. While errors within the random circuit are shown to be irrelevant, we furthermore unveil that meaningful results can be obtained for noisy time evolutions with error rates achievable on near-term hardware. Our work emphasizes the practical relevance of random circuits on NISQ devices beyond the abstract sampling task.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Quantifying and Improving Transferability in Domain Generalization

Out-of-distribution generalization is one of the key challenges when transferring a model from the lab to the real world. Existing efforts mostly focus on building invariant features among source and target domains. Based on invariant features, a high-performing classifier on source domains could hopefully behave equally well on a target domain. In other words, the invariant features are \emph{transferable}. However, in practice, there are no perfectly transferable features, and some algorithms seem to learn ''more transferable'' features than others. How can we understand and quantify such \emph{transferability}? In this paper, we formally define transferability that one can quantify and compute in domain generalization. We point out the difference and connection with common discrepancy measures between domains, such as total variation and Wasserstein distance. We then prove that our transferability can be estimated with enough samples and give a new upper bound for the target error based on our transferability. Empirically, we evaluate the transferability of the feature embeddings learned by existing algorithms for domain generalization. Surprisingly, we find that many algorithms are not quite learning transferable features, although few could still survive. In light of this, we propose a new algorithm for learning transferable features and test it over various benchmark datasets, including RotatedMNIST, PACS, Office-Home and WILDS-FMoW. Experimental results show that the proposed algorithm achieves consistent improvement over many state-of-the-art algorithms, corroborating our theoretical findings.
Computersarxiv.org

A direct product theorem for quantum communication complexity with applications to device-independent QKD

We give a direct product theorem for the entanglement-assisted interactive quantum communication complexity of an $l$-player predicate $\mathsf{V}$. In particular we show that for a distribution $p$ that is product across the input sets of the $l$ players, the success probability of any entanglement-assisted quantum communication protocol for computing $n$ copies of $\mathsf{V}$, whose communication is $o(\log(\mathrm{eff}^*(\mathsf{V},p))\cdot n)$, goes down exponentially in $n$. Here $\mathrm{eff}^*(\mathsf{V}, p)$ is a distributional version of the quantum efficiency or partition bound introduced by Laplante, Lerays and Roland (2014), which is a lower bound on the distributional quantum communication complexity of computing a single copy of $\mathsf{V}$ with respect to $p$.
Computersarxiv.org

Optical-domain spectral super-resolution enabled by a quantum memory

Existing super-resolution methods of optical imaging hold a solid place as an application in multiple sciences, but many new developments allow beating of diffraction limit in better and more subtle ways. An avenue was opened by suggesting to fully exploit information already present in the field by performing quantum-inspired tailored measurements. Here we exploit the full spectral information of the optical field in order to beat the Rayleigh limit in spectroscopy. We employ optical quantum memory with spin-wave storage and an embedded processing capability to implement a timeinversion interferometer for input light, projecting the optical field in the symmetricanti-symmetric mode basis. Our tailored measurement achieves a resolution of 15 kHz and requires 20.1 times less photons than a corresponding Rayleigh-limited conventional method. We demonstrate the advantage of our technique over both conventional spectroscopy and heterodyne measurements, showing potential for application in distinguishing ultra-narrowband emitters, optical communication channels, or signals transduced from lower-frequency domains.
Computersarxiv.org

Error Mitigation for Deep Quantum Optimization Circuits by Leveraging Problem Symmetries

High error rates and limited fidelity of quantum gates in near-term quantum devices are the central obstacles to successful execution of the Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm (QAOA). In this paper we introduce an application-specific approach for mitigating the errors in QAOA evolution by leveraging the symmetries present in the classical objective function to be optimized. Specifically, the QAOA state is projected into the symmetry-restricted subspace, with projection being performed either at the end of the circuit or throughout the evolution. Our approach improves the fidelity of the QAOA state, thereby increasing both the accuracy of the sample estimate of the QAOA objective and the probability of sampling the binary string corresponding to that objective value. We demonstrate the efficacy of the proposed methods on QAOA applied to the MaxCut problem, although our methods are general and apply to any objective function with symmetries, as well as to the generalization of QAOA with alternative mixers. We experimentally verify the proposed methods on an IBM Quantum processor, utilizing up to 5 qubits. When leveraging a global bit-flip symmetry, our approach leads to a 23% average improvement in quantum state fidelity.
Computersarxiv.org

Neural Supervised Domain Adaptation by Augmenting Pre-trained Models with Random Units

Neural Transfer Learning (TL) is becoming ubiquitous in Natural Language Processing (NLP), thanks to its high performance on many tasks, especially in low-resourced scenarios. Notably, TL is widely used for neural domain adaptation to transfer valuable knowledge from high-resource to low-resource domains. In the standard fine-tuning scheme of TL, a model is initially pre-trained on a source domain and subsequently fine-tuned on a target domain and, therefore, source and target domains are trained using the same architecture. In this paper, we show through interpretation methods that such scheme, despite its efficiency, is suffering from a main limitation. Indeed, although capable of adapting to new domains, pre-trained neurons struggle with learning certain patterns that are specific to the target domain. Moreover, we shed light on the hidden negative transfer occurring despite the high relatedness between source and target domains, which may mitigate the final gain brought by transfer learning. To address these problems, we propose to augment the pre-trained model with normalised, weighted and randomly initialised units that foster a better adaptation while maintaining the valuable source knowledge. We show that our approach exhibits significant improvements to the standard fine-tuning scheme for neural domain adaptation from the news domain to the social media domain on four NLP tasks: part-of-speech tagging, chunking, named entity recognition and morphosyntactic tagging.
Sciencearxiv.org

Cross-Domain Gradient Discrepancy Minimization for Unsupervised Domain Adaptation

Unsupervised Domain Adaptation (UDA) aims to generalize the knowledge learned from a well-labeled source domain to an unlabeled target domain. Recently, adversarial domain adaptation with two distinct classifiers (bi-classifier) has been introduced into UDA which is effective to align distributions between different domains. Previous bi-classifier adversarial learning methods only focus on the similarity between the outputs of two distinct classifiers. However, the similarity of the outputs cannot guarantee the accuracy of target samples, i.e., target samples may match to wrong categories even if the discrepancy between two classifiers is small. To challenge this issue, in this paper, we propose a cross-domain gradient discrepancy minimization (CGDM) method which explicitly minimizes the discrepancy of gradients generated by source samples and target samples. Specifically, the gradient gives a cue for the semantic information of target samples so it can be used as a good supervision to improve the accuracy of target samples. In order to compute the gradient signal of target samples, we further obtain target pseudo labels through a clustering-based self-supervised learning. Extensive experiments on three widely used UDA datasets show that our method surpasses many previous state-of-the-arts. Codes are available at this https URL.
Sciencearxiv.org

Entanglement between a telecom photon and an on-demand multimode solid-state quantum memory

Jelena V. Rakonjac, Dario Lago-Rivera, Alessandro Seri, Margherita Mazzera, Samuele Grandi, Hugues de Riedmatten. Entanglement between photons at telecommunication wavelengths and long-lived quantum memories is one of the fundamental requirements of long-distance quantum communication. Quantum memories featuring on-demand read-out and multimode operation are additional precious assets that will benefit the communication rate. In this work we report the first demonstration of entanglement between a telecom photon and a collective spin excitation in a multimode solid-state quantum memory. Photon pairs are generated through widely non-degenerate parametric down-conversion, featuring energy-time entanglement between the telecom-wavelength idler and a visible signal photon. The latter is stored in a Pr$^{3+}$:Y$_2$SiO$_5$ crystal as a spin wave using the full Atomic Frequency Comb scheme. We then recall the stored signal photon and analyze the entanglement using the Franson scheme. We measure conditional fidelities of $92(2)\%$ for excited-state storage, enough to violate a CHSH inequality, and $77(2)\%$ for spin-wave storage. Taking advantage of the on-demand read-out from the spin state, we extend the entanglement storage in the quantum memory for up to 47.7~$\mu$s, which could allow for the distribution of entanglement between quantum nodes separated by distances of up to 10 km.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Multilevel Spectral Domain Decomposition

Highly heterogeneous, anisotropic coefficients, e.g. in the simulation of carbon-fibre composite components, can lead to extremely challenging finite element systems. Direct solvers for the resulting large and sparse linear systems suffer from severe memory requirements and limited parallel scalability, while iterative solvers in general lack robustness. Two-level spectral domain decomposition methods can provide such robustness for symmetric positive definite linear systems, by using coarse spaces based on independent generalized eigenproblems in the subdomains. Rigorous condition number bounds are independent of mesh size, number of subdomains, as well as coefficient contrast. However, their parallel scalability is still limited by the fact that (in order to guarantee robustness) the coarse problem is solved via a direct method. In this paper, we introduce a multilevel variant in the context of subspace correction methods and provide a general convergence theory for its robust convergence for abstract, elliptic variational problems. Assumptions of the theory are verified for conforming, as well as for discontinuous Galerkin methods applied to a scalar diffusion problem. Numerical results illustrate the performance of the method for two- and three-dimensional problems and for various discretization schemes, in the context of scalar diffusion and linear elasticity.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Measurement-device-independent nonlinear entanglement witnesses

Entanglement witnesses are one of the most effective methods to detect entanglement. It is known that nonlinear entanglement witnesses provide better entanglement detection than their linear counterparts, in that the former detect a strictly larger subset of entangled states than the latter. Whether linear or nonlinear, the method is measurement-device dependent, so that imperfect measurements may cause false certification of entanglement in a shared state. Measurement-device-independent entanglement witnesses provide an escape from such measurement dependence of the entanglement detection for linear entanglement witnesses. Here we present measurement-device-independent nonlinear entanglement witnesses for non-positive partial transpose entangled states as well as for bound entangled states with positive partial transpose. The constructed measurement-device-independent nonlinear entanglement witnesses certify the entanglement of the same sets of entangled states as their device-dependent parents do, and therefore are better than the linear entanglement witnesses, device-independent or otherwise.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:The Rank of the Sandpile Group of Random Directed Bipartite Graphs

Authors:Atal Bhargava, Jack Depascale, Jake Koenig. Abstract: We identify the asymptotic distribution of $p$-rank of the sandpile group of a random directed bipartite graphs which are not too imbalanced. We show this matches exactly that of the Erd{ö}s-R{é}nyi random directed graph model, suggesting the Sylow $p$-subgroups of this model may also be Cohen-Lenstra distributed. Our work builds on results of Koplewitz who studied $p$-rank distributions for unbalanced random bipartite graphs, and showed that for sufficiently unbalanced graphs, the distribution of $p$-rank differs from the Cohen-Lenstra distribution. Koplewitz [2] conjectured that for random balanced bipartite graphs, the expected value of $p$-rank is $O(1)$ for any $p$. This work proves his conjecture and gives the exact distribution for the subclass of directed graphs.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Indistinguishability Obfuscation of Null Quantum Circuits and Applications

We study the notion of indistinguishability obfuscation for null quantum circuits (quantum null-iO). We present a construction assuming: - The quantum hardness of learning with errors (LWE). - Post-quantum indistinguishability obfuscation for classical circuits. - A notion of ''dual-mode'' classical verification of quantum computation (CVQC). We give evidence that our...
Physicsarxiv.org

Generation of entanglement between quantum dot molecule with the presence of phonon effects in a voltage-controlled junction

We investigate the generation of entanglement through a quantum dot molecule under the influence of vibrational phonon modes in a bias voltage junction. The molecular quantum dot system is realized by coupled quantum dots inside a suspended carbon nanotube. We consider the dynamical entanglement as a function of bias voltage and temperature by taking into account the electron-phonon interaction. In order to generate the robust entanglement between quantum dots and preserve it to reach the maximal achievable amount steadily, we introduce an asymmetric coupling protocol and apply the easy tunable bias voltage-driven field. For an oscillating bias voltage, the time-varying entanglement can periodically reach the maximum revival. In thermal entanglement dynamics, the phenomena of thermal entanglement degradation and thermal entanglement revival are observed which are intensively affected by the strength of phonon decoherence. The revival of entanglement shows a larger value for a higher phonon coupling.
Physicsarxiv.org

Magnon-magnon entanglement and its detection in a microwave cavity

Vahid Azimi Mousolou, Yuefei Liu, Anders Bergman, Anna Delin, Olle Eriksson, Manuel Pereiro, Danny Thonig, Erik Sjöqvist. Quantum magnonics is an emerging research field, with great potential for applications in magnon based hybrid systems and quantum information processing. Quantum correlation, such as entanglement, is a central resource in many quantum information protocols that naturally comes about in any study toward quantum technologies. This applies also to quantum magnonics. Here, we investigate antiferromagnets in which sublattices with ferromagnetic interactions can have two different magnon modes, and we show how this may lead to experimentally detectable bipartite continuous variable magnon-magnon entanglement. The entanglement can be fully characterized via a single squeezing parameter, or, equivalently, entanglement parameter. The clear relation between the entanglement parameter and the Einstein, Podolsky, and Rosen (EPR) function of the ground state opens up for experimental observation of magnon-magnon continuous variable entanglement and EPR non-locality. We propose a practical experimental realization to detect the EPR function of the ground state, in a setting that relies on magnon-photon interaction in a microwave cavity.