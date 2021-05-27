Entanglement Domain Walls in Monitored Quantum Circuits and the Directed Polymer in a Random Environment
Monitored quantum dynamics reveal quantum state trajectories which exhibit a rich phenomenology of entanglement structures, including a transition from a weakly-monitored volume law entangled phase to a strongly-monitored area law phase. For one-dimensional hybrid circuits with both random unitary dynamics and interspersed measurements, we combine analytic mappings to an effective statistical mechanics model with extensive numerical simulations on hybrid Clifford circuits to demonstrate that the universal entanglement properties of the volume law phase can be quantitatively described by a fluctuating entanglement domain wall that is equivalent to a "directed polymer in a random environment" (DPRE). This relationship improves upon a qualitative "mean-field" statistical mechanics of the volume-law-entangled phase [1, 2]. For the Clifford circuit in various geometries, we obtain agreement between the subleading entanglement entropies and error correcting properties of the volume-law phase (which quantify its stability to projective measurements) with predictions of the DPRE. We further demonstrate that depolarizing noise in the hybrid dynamics near the final circuit time can drive a continuous phase transition to a non-error correcting volume law phase that is not immune to the disentangling action of projective measurements. We observe this transition in hybrid Clifford dynamics, and obtain quantitative agreement with critical exponents for a "pinning" phase transition of the DPRE in the presence of an attractive interface.arxiv.org