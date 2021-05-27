Strong and almost strong modes of Floquet spin chains in Krylov subspaces

Entanglement is a purely quantum mechanical phenomenon and thus it has no classical analogue. On the other hand, coherence is a well known phenomenon in classical optics and in quantum mechanics. Recent research shows that quantum coherence may act as an useful resource in quantum information theory. We will employ here quantum coherence to detect and classify the entanglement property of three-qubit states. We have formulated few equality type necessary conditions based on $l_{1}$ norm of coherence for both three-qubit pure biseparable and separable states. We have shown that if the pure three-qubit state under investigation does not satisfy the corresponding equality conditions then the state does not belong to either the set of biseparable state or the set of separable states or both the sets. Moreover, we provide another set of necessary conditions, which is based on coherence based inequalities for the detection of pure and mixed three-qubit biseparable states. We have shown that if any three-qubit state (pure or mixed) violate the derived coherence based inequality then the given three-qubit state cannot be a biseparable state. Since there are only three categories of states for three-qubit system so if we detect that the state under probe is neither a separable nor a biseparable state then we can definitely conclude that the given three-qubit state is a genuine entangled state. We have illustrated our result with few examples.