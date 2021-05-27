Cancel
Physics

Coherence of resonant light-matter interaction in the strong-coupling limit

By Th. K. Mavrogordatos
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

We explore the role of quantum fluctuations in the strong-coupling limit of the dissipative Jaynes-Cummings oscillator driven on resonance. For weak excitation, we derive analytical expressions for the spectrum and the intensity correlation function for the photons scattered by the two-state atom coupled to the coherently driven cavity mode. We do so by writing down a birth-death process adding the higher orders in the excitation strength needed to go beyond the pure-state factorization, following the method introduced in [H. J. Carmichael, {\it Statistical Methods in Quantum Optics 2}, Springer, 2008, Sec. 16.3.4]. Our results for the first and second-order correlation functions are complemented by the numerical investigation of the waiting-time distribution for the photon emissions directed sideways, and the comparison with ordinary resonance fluorescence. To close out our discussion, we increase the driving field amplitude and approach the critical point organizing a second-order dissipative quantum phase transition by depicting the excitation pathways in the intracavity field distribution for a finite system size.

Science
Physics
Astronomyarxiv.org

Neutrino-antineutrino oscillations induced by strong magnetic fields in dense matter

We simulate neutrino-antineutrino oscillations caused by strong magnetic fields in dense matter. With the strong magnetic fields and large neutrino magnetic moments, Majorana neutrinos can reach flavor equilibrium. We find that the flavor equilibration of neutrino-antineutrino oscillations is sensitive to the values of the baryon density and the electron fraction inside the matter. The neutrino-antineutrino oscillations are suppressed in the case of the large baryon density in neutron (proton)-rich matter. On the other hand, the flavor equilibration occurs when the electron fraction is close to $0.5$ even in the large baryon density. From the simulations, we propose a necessary condition for the equilibration of neutrino-antineutrino oscillations in dense matter. We also study whether such necessary condition is satisfied near the proto-neutron star by using results of neutrino hydrodynamic simulations of core-collapse supernovae. In our explosion model, the flavor equilibration would be possible if the magnetic field on the surface of the proto-neutron star is larger than $10^{14}$ G which is the typical value of the magnetic fields of magnetars.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Constraining Ultra Light Dark Matter with the Galactic Nuclear Star Cluster

We use the Milky Way's nuclear star cluster (NSC) to test the existence of a dark matter 'soliton core', as predicted in ultra-light dark matter (ULDM) models. Since the soliton core size is proportional to mDM^{-1}, while the core density grows as mDM^{2}, the NSC (dominant stellar component within about 3 pc) is sensitive to a specific window in the dark matter particle mass, mDM. We apply a spherical isotropic Jeans model to fit the NSC line-of-sight velocity dispersion data, assuming priors on the Milky Way's supermassive black hole (SMBH) mass taken from the Gravity Collaboration et al. (2020) and stellar density profile taken from Gallego-Cano et al. (2018). We find that the current observational data reject the existence of a soliton core for a single ULDM particle with mass in the range 10^{-20.0} < mDM < 10^{-18.5} eV, assuming that the soliton core structure is not affected by the Milky Way's SMBH. We test our methodology on mock data, confirming that we are sensitive to the same range in ULDM mass as for the real data. Dynamical modelling of a larger region of the Galactic centre, including the nuclear stellar disc, promises tighter constraints over a broader range of mDM. We will consider this in future work.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Researchers tame silicon to interact with light for next-generation microelectronics

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) Skoltech researchers and their colleagues from RAS Institute for Physics of Microstructures, Lobachevsky State University of Nizhny Novgorod, ITMO University, Lomonosov Moscow State University, and A.M. Prokhorov General Physics Institute have found a way to increase photoluminescence in silicon, the notoriously poor emitter and absorber of photons at the heart of all modern electronics. This discovery may pave the way to photonic integrated circuits, boosting their performance. The paper was published in the journal Laser and Photonics Reviews.
Physicsarxiv.org

Noise-Resilient Phase Transitions and Limit-Cycles in Coupled Kerr Oscillators

Driven-dissipative quantum many-body systems have been the subject of many studies in recent years. They possess unique, novel classes of dissipation-stabilized quantum many-body phases including the limit cycle. For a long time it has been speculated if such a behavior, a recurring phenomenon in non-linear classical and quantum many-body systems, can be classified as a time crystal. However, the robustness of these periodic dynamics, against quantum fluctuations is an open question. In this work we seek the answer to this question in a canonical yet important system, i.e., a multi-mode cavity with self and cross-Kerr non-linearity, including the fluctuation effects via higher order correlations. Employing the Keldysh path integral, we investigate the Green's function and correlation of the cavity modes in different regions. Furthermore, we extend our analysis beyond the mean-field by explicitly including the effect of two-body correlations via the 2nd-cumulant expansion. Our results shed light on the emergence of dissipative phase transitions in open quantum systems and clearly indicate the robustness of limit-cycle oscillations in the presence of the quantum fluctuations.
Physicsarxiv.org

Observation of perfect valley coherence in monolayer MoS$_2$ through giant enhancement of exciton coherence time

In monolayer transition metal dichalcogenide semiconductors, valley coherence degrades rapidly due to a combination of fast scattering and inter-valley exchange interaction. This leads to a sub-picosecond valley coherence time, making coherent manipulation of exciton a highly formidable task. Using monolayer MoS$_2$ sandwiched between top and bottom graphene, here we demonstrate perfect valley coherence by observing 100% degree of linear polarization of excitons in steady state photoluminescence. This is achieved in this unique design through a combined effect of (a) suppression in exchange interaction due to enhanced dielectric screening, (b) reduction in exciton lifetime due to a fast inter-layer transfer to graphene, and (c) operating in the motional narrowing regime. We disentangle the role of the key parameters affecting valley coherence by using a combination of calculation (solutions of Bethe-Salpeter and steady-state Maialle-Silva-Sham equations) and choice of systematic design of experiments using four different stacks with varying screening and exciton lifetime. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first report in which the valley coherence timescale has been significantly enhanced beyond the exciton radiative lifetime in monolayer semiconductors.
Physicsarxiv.org

Light meson spectroscopy from Dalitz plot analyses of $η_c$ decays to $η' K^+ K^-$, $η' π^+ π^-$, and $ηπ^+ π^-$ produced in two-photon interactions

We study the processes $\gamma \gamma \to \eta_c \to \eta' K^+ K^-$, $\eta' \pi^+ \pi^-$, and $\eta \pi^+ \pi^-$ using a data sample of 519 $fb^{-1}$ recorded with the BaBar detector operating at the SLAC PEP-II asymmetric-energy $e^+e^-$ collider at center-of-mass energies at and near the $\Upsilon(nS)$ ($n = 2,3,4$) resonances. This is the first observation of the decay $\eta_c \to \eta' K^+ K^-$ and we measure the branching fraction $\Gamma(\eta_c \to \eta' K^+ K^-)/(\Gamma(\eta_c \to \eta' \pi^+ \pi^-)=0.644\pm 0.039_{\rm stat}\pm 0.032_{\rm sys}$. Significant interference is observed between $\gamma \gamma \to \eta_c\to \eta \pi^+ \pi^-$ and the non-resonant two-photon process $\gamma \gamma \to \eta \pi^+ \pi^-$. A Dalitz plot analysis is performed of $\eta_c$ decays to $\eta' K^+ K^-$, $\eta' \pi^+ \pi^-$, and $\eta \pi^+ \pi^-$. Combined with our previous analysis of $\eta_c \to K \bar K \pi$, we measure the $K^*_0(1430)$ parameters and the ratio between its $\eta' K$ and $\pi K$ couplings. The decay $\eta_c \to \eta' \pi^+ \pi^-$ is dominated by the $f_0(2100)$ resonance, also observed in $J/\psi$ radiative decays. A new $a_0(1700) \to \eta \pi$ resonance is observed in the $\eta_c \to \eta \pi^+ \pi^-$ channel. We also compare $\eta_c$ decays to $\eta$ and $\eta'$ final states in association with scalar mesons as they relate to the identification of the scalar glueball.
Sciencearxiv.org

Modeling of wave-structure interaction through coupled nonlinear potential and viscous solvers: assessment of domain decomposition and functional decomposition methods

To simulate the propagation of ocean waves and their interaction with structures, coupling approaches between a potential flow model and a viscous model are investigated. The aim is to apply each model at the scale where it is most appropriate and to optimize the computational resources. This first model is a fully nonlinear potential flow (FNPF) model based on the Harmonic Polynomial Cell (HPC) method, highly accurate for representing long distance wave propagation and diffraction effects due to the presence of the structure. The second model is a viscous CFD code, solving the Reynolds-Averaged Navier-Stokes (RANS) equations within the OpenFOAM toolkit, more suited to represent viscous and turbulent effects in the body's vicinity. Two one-way coupling strategies are developed and compared. A domain decomposition (DD) strategy is first considered, introducing a refined mesh in the body vicinity on which the RANS equations are solved. The second coupling strategy considers a functional decomposition (FD) on the local grid. As the FNPF simulation provides fields of variables satisfying the irrotational Euler equations, complementary velocity and pressure components are introduced as the difference between the total flow variables and the potential ones. Those complementary variables are solutions of modified RANS equations. Extensive comparisons are presented for nonlinear waves interacting with a fixed horizontal submerged cylinder of rectangular cross-section. The loads exerted on the body computed from the four simulation methods (standalone FNPF, standalone CFD, DD and FD coupling schemes) are compared with experimental data. It is shown that both coupling approaches produce an accurate representation of the loads and associated hydrodynamic coefficients over a large range of incident wave steepness for a small fraction of the computational needed by the complete CFD simulation.
Physicsarxiv.org

Simple but accurate estimation of light-matter coupling strength and optical loss for a molecular emitter coupled with photonic modes

Light-matter coupling strength and optical loss are two key physical quantities in cavity quantum electrodynamics (cQED), and their interplay determines whether light-matter hybrid states can be formed or not in chemical systems. In this study, by using macroscopic quantum electrodynamics (mQED) combined with a pseudomode approach, we present a simple but accurate method which allows us to quickly estimate the light-matter coupling strength and optical loss without free parameters. Moreover, for a molecular emitter coupled with photonic modes (including cavity modes and plasmon polartion modes), we analytically and numerically prove that the dynamics derived from the mQED-based wavefunction approach is mathematically equivalent to the dynamics governed by the cQED-based Lindblad master equation when the Purcell factor behaves like Lorentzians.
Physicsarxiv.org

Lattice model for the Coulomb interacting chiral limit of the magic angle twisted bilayer graphene: symmetries, obstructions and excitations

We revisit the localized Wannier state description of the twisted bilayer graphene, focusing on the chiral limit. We provide a simple method for constructing such 2D exponentially localized -- yet valley polarized -- Wannier states, centered on the sites of the honeycomb lattice, paying particular attention to maintaining all the unobstructed symmetries. This includes the unitary particle-hole symmetry, and the combination of $C_2\mathcal{T}$ and the chiral particle-hole symmetry. The $C_2\mathcal{T}$ symmetry alone remains topologically obstructed and is not represented in a simple site-to-site fashion. We also analyze the gap and the dispersion of single particle and single hole excitations above a strong coupling ground state at integer fillings, which we find to be dominated by the on-site and the nearest neighbor terms of a triangular lattice hopping model, with a minimum at the center of the moire Brillouin zone. Finally, we use the insight gained from this real space description to understand the dependence of the gap and the effective mass on the range of the screened Coulomb interaction.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Strong Limits on Dark Matter Annihilation from the Event Horizon Telescope Observations of M87$^\star$

The fast developments of radio astronomy open a new window to explore the properties of Dark Matter (DM). The recent direct imaging of the supermassive black hole (SMBH) at the center of M87 radio galaxy by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration is expected to be very useful to search for possible new physics. In this work, we illustrate that such results can be used to detect the possible synchrotron radiation signature produced by DM annihilation from the innermost region of the SMBH. Assuming the existence of a spiky DM density profile, we obtain the flux density due to DM annihilation induced electrons and positrons, and derive new limits on the DM annihilation cross section via the comparison with the EHT integral flux density at 230 GHz. Our results show that the parameter space can be probed by the EHT observations is largely complementary to other experiments. For DM with typical mass regions of being weakly interacting massive particles, the annihilation cross section several orders of magnitude below the thermal production level can be excluded by the EHT observations under the density spike assumption. Future EHT observations may further improve the sensitivity on the DM searches, and may also provide a unique opportunity to test the interplay between DM and the SMBH.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Field excitation in fuzzy dark matter near a strong gravitational wave source

The axion-like particles with ultralight mass ($\sim10^{-22}$eV) can be a possibile candidate of dark matter, known as the fuzzy dark matter (FDM). These particles form Bose-Einstein condensate in the early universe which can explain the dark matter density distribution in galaxies at the present time. We study the time evolution of ultralight axion-like field in the near region of a strong gravitational wave (GW) source, such as binary black hole merger. We show that GWs can lead to the generation of field excitations in a spherical shell about the source that eventually propagate out of the shell to minimize the energy density of the field configuration. These excitations are generated towards the end of the merger and in some cases even in the ringdown phase of the merger, therefore it can provide a qualitatively distinct prediction for changes in the GW waveform observed on Earth. This would be helpful in investigating the existence of FDM in galaxies.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A hidden, heavier resonance of the Higgs field

In Veltman's original view, the Standard Model with a large Higgs particle mass of about 1 TeV was the natural completion of non-renormalizable Glashow model. This mass was thus a second threshold for weak interactions, as the W mass was for the non-renormalizable 4-fermion V-A theory. Today, after the observation of the narrow scalar resonance at 125 GeV, Veltman's large-mass idea seems to be ruled out. Yet, this is not necessarily true. Depending on the description of SSB in $\Phi^4$ theory, and by combining analytic calculations and lattice simulations, besides the known particle at 125 GeV, a new resonance of the Higgs field may also show up around 700 GeV. The peculiarity, though, is that this heavier state would couple to longitudinal vector bosons with the same typical strength of the low-mass state and thus represent a relatively narrow resonance. In this way, such hypothetical new resonance would naturally fit with some excess of 4-lepton events observed by ATLAS around 680 GeV. Analogous data from CMS are needed to confirm or disprove this interpretation. Implications of a two-mass structure for radiative corrections are also discussed.
PhysicsScience Now

Extending interactions

Optical lattices populated with atoms that hop from site to site can be used to explore non-equilibrium many-body phenomena. Typically, the atoms in such systems interact only if they occupy the same lattice site, limiting the range of physics that can be addressed. Guardado-Sanchez et al. engineered longer-range interactions between lithium atoms in a two-dimensional optical lattice by shining ultraviolet laser light along one of the axes. This resulted in an effective interaction between nearest-neighbor atoms and simultaneously suppressed hopping along the direction perpendicular to the laser beam. The researchers then initialized the system in a charge-density wave state and monitored its dynamics, finding that increasing interactions caused the system to retain the memory of its initial state longer.
Physicsarxiv.org

Simple estimate of BBN sensitivity to light freeze-in dark matter

We provide a simple analysis of the big-bang nucleosynthesis (BBN) sensitivity to the light dark matter (DM). Taking the thermal freeze-in two-body decay as a representative illustration, we show that the ratio of the effective neutrino number shift $\Delta N_{\nu}$ over the DM relic density $\omega\equiv \Omega h^2$, denoted by $R_\chi\equiv\Delta N_\nu/\omega$, cancels the decaying particle mass and the feeble coupling, rendering therefore a simple visualization of $\Delta N_{\nu}$ at the BBN epoch in terms of the DM mass. This property drives one to conclude that the shift with a sensitivity of $\Delta N_{\nu}\simeq \mathcal{O}(0.1)$ cannot originate from a single warm DM under the Lyman-$\alpha$ forest constraints. For the cold-plus-warm DM scenarios where the Lyman-$\alpha$ constraints are diluted, the ratio $R_\chi$ can be potentially used to test the thermal freeze-in mechanism in generating a small warm component of DM and a possible excess at the level of $\Delta N_{\nu}\simeq \mathcal{O}(0.01)$.
ChemistryPhys.org

PCF-based 'parallel reactors' unveil collective matter-light analogies of soliton molecules

Optical solitons are nonlinear optical wave-packets that can maintain their profile during propagation, even in the presence of moderate perturbations. They offer useful applications in optical communications, all-optical information processing and ultrafast laser techniques. The interactions between optical solitons exhibit many particle-like properties, and have been widely investigated for decades....
Sciencearxiv.org

A finite element model for a coupled thermo-mechanical system: nonlinear strain-limiting thermoelastic body

We investigate a specific finite element model to study the thermoelastic behavior of an elastic body within the context of nonlinear strain-limiting constitutive relation. As a special subclass of implicit relations, the thermoelastic response of our interest is such that stresses can be arbitrarily large, but strains remain small, especially in the neighborhood of crack-tips. Thus, the proposed model can be inherently consistent with the assumption of the small strain theory. In the present communication, we consider a two-dimensional coupled system-linear and quasilinear partial differential equations for temperature and displacements, respectively. Two distinct temperature distributions of the Dirichlet type are considered for boundary condition, and a standard finite element method of continuous Galerkin is employed to obtain the numerical solutions for the field variables. For a domain with an edge-crack, we find that the near-tip strain growth of our model is much slower than the growth of stress, which is the salient feature compared to the inconsistent results of the classical linearized description of the elastic body. Current study can provide a theoretical and computational framework to develop physically meaningful models and examine other coupled multi-physics such as an evolution of complex network of cracks induced by thermal shocks.
Sciencearxiv.org

Finite-Time Quantum Landauer Principle and Quantum Coherence

The Landauer principle states that any logically irreversible information processing must be accompanied by dissipation into the environment. In this study, we investigate the heat dissipation associated with finite-time information erasure and the effect of quantum coherence in such processes. By considering a scenario wherein information is encoded in an open quantum system, we show that the dissipated heat is lower-bounded by the conventional Landauer cost, as well as a correction term inversely proportional to the operational time. To clarify the relation between quantum coherence and dissipation, we derive a lower bound for heat dissipation in terms of quantum coherence. This bound quantitatively implies that the creation of quantum coherence in the energy eigenbasis during the erasure process inevitably leads to additional heat costs. The obtained bounds hold for arbitrary operational time and control protocol. By following an optimal control theory, we numerically present an optimal protocol and illustrate our findings by using a single-qubit system.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Silting complexes of coherent sheaves and the Humphreys conjecture

Let $G$ be a connected reductive algebraic group over an algebraically closed field $\Bbbk$ of characteristic $p \ge 0$, and let $\mathcal{N}$ be its nilpotent cone. Under mild hypotheses, we construct for each nilpotent $G$-orbit $C$ and each indecomposable tilting vector bundle $T$ on $C$ a certain complex $S(C,T)$ of $G \times \mathbb{G}_m$-equivariant coherent sheaves on $\mathcal{N}$. We prove that these objects are (up to shift) precisely the indecomposable objects in the coheart of a certain co-$t$-structure.
PhysicsNature.com

Strong interaction between interlayer excitons and correlated electrons in WSe/WS moiré superlattice

Heterobilayers of transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs) can form a moiré superlattice with flat minibands, which enables strong electron interaction and leads to various fascinating correlated states. These heterobilayers also host interlayer excitons in a type-II band alignment, in which optically excited electrons and holes reside on different layers but remain bound by the Coulomb interaction. Here we explore the unique setting of interlayer excitons interacting with strongly correlated electrons, and we show that the photoluminescence (PL) of interlayer excitons sensitively signals the onset of various correlated insulating states as the band filling is varied. When the system is in one of such states, the PL of interlayer excitons is relatively amplified at increased optical excitation power due to reduced mobility, and the valley polarization of interlayer excitons is enhanced. The moiré superlattice of the TMDC heterobilayer presents an exciting platform to engineer interlayer excitons through the periodic correlated electron states.