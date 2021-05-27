Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Odd dimensional analogue of the Euler characteristic

By L. Borsten, M. J. Duff, S. Nagy
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

When compact manifolds $X$ and $Y$ are both even dimensional, their Euler characteristics obey the Künneth formula $\chi(X\times Y)=\chi(X) \chi(Y)$. In terms of the Betti numbers $b_p(X)$, $\chi(X)=\sum_{p}(-1)^p b_p(X)$, implying that $\chi(X)=0$ when $X$ is odd dimensional. We seek a linear combination of Betti numbers, called $\rho$, that obeys an analogous formula $\rho(X\times Y)=\chi(X) \rho(Y)$ when $Y$ is odd dimensional. The unique solution is $\rho(Y)=-\sum_{p}(-1)^p p b_p(Y)$. Physical applications include: (1) $\rho \rightarrow (-1)^m \rho $ under a generalized mirror map in $d=2m+1$ dimensions, in analogy with $\chi \rightarrow (-1)^m \chi $ in $d=2m$; (2) $\rho$ appears naturally in compactifications of M-theory. For example, the 4-dimensional Weyl anomaly for M-theory on $X^4 \times Y^7$ is given by $\chi(X^4)\rho(Y^7)=\rho(X^4 \times Y^7) $ and hence vanishes when $Y^7$ is self-mirror. Since, in particular, $\rho(Y\times S^1)=\chi(Y)$, this is consistent with the corresponding anomaly for Type IIA on $X^4 \times Y^6$, given by $\chi(X^4)\chi(Y^6)=\chi(X^4 \times Y^6)$, which vanishes when $Y^6$ is self-mirror; (3) In the partition function of $p$-form gauge fields, $\rho$ appears in odd dimensions as $\chi$ does in even.

arxiv.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Weyl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Analogue#Type Iia#General Topology#Gn#81t30 83e50 83e15
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mathematics
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Computersarxiv.org

Spatially relaxed inference on high-dimensional linear models

We consider the inference problem for high-dimensional linear models, when covariates have an underlying spatial organization reflected in their correlation. A typical example of such a setting is high-resolution imaging, in which neighboring pixels are usually very similar. Accurate point and confidence intervals estimation is not possible in this context with many more covariates than samples, furthermore with high correlation between covariates. This calls for a reformulation of the statistical inference problem, that takes into account the underlying spatial structure: if covariates are locally correlated, it is acceptable to detect them up to a given spatial uncertainty. We thus propose to rely on the $\delta$-FWER, that is the probability of making a false discovery at a distance greater than $\delta$ from any true positive. With this target measure in mind, we study the properties of ensembled clustered inference algorithms which combine three techniques: spatially constrained clustering, statistical inference, and ensembling to aggregate several clustered inference solutions. We show that ensembled clustered inference algorithms control the $\delta$-FWER under standard assumptions for $\delta$ equal to the largest cluster diameter. We complement the theoretical analysis with empirical results, demonstrating accurate $\delta$-FWER control and decent power achieved by such inference algorithms.
Computersarxiv.org

Single-shot quantum error correction with the three-dimensional subsystem toric code

We introduce a new topological quantum code, the three-dimensional subsystem toric code (3D STC), which is a generalization of the stabilizer toric code. The 3D STC can be realized by measuring geometrically-local parity checks of weight at most three on the cubic lattice with open boundary conditions. We prove that single-shot quantum error correction (QEC) is possible with the 3D STC, i.e., one round of local parity-check measurements suffices to perform reliable QEC even in the presence of measurement errors. We also propose an efficient single-shot QEC strategy for the 3D STC and investigate its performance. In particular, we numerically estimate the resulting storage threshold against independent bit-flip, phase-flip and measurement errors to be $p_\text{STC} \approx 1.045\%$. Such a high threshold together with local parity-check measurements of small weight make the 3D STC particularly appealing for realizing fault-tolerant quantum computing.
Sciencearxiv.org

Single-particle localization in a two-dimensional Rydberg spin system

We study excitation transport in a two-dimensional system of randomly assembled spins with power-law hopping in two dimensions. This model can be realized in cold atom quantum simulators with Rydberg atoms. In these experiments, due to the Rydberg blockade effect, the degree of disorder in the system is effectively tunable by varying the spin density. We study dynamics and eigenstate properties of the model as a function of disorder strength and system size and discuss potential limitations for experiments. At strong disorder we observe the absence of transport due to localized eigenstates with power-law tails. In this regime the spectral and eigenstate properties can be understood in a perturbative picture of states predominantly localized on small clusters of spins. As the disorder strength is weakened eigenstates become increasingly delocalized and appear multifractal for moderate system sizes. A detailed study of the system-size scaling of the eigenstate properties indicates that in the infinite size limit all state eventually become localized. We discuss the feasibility of observing localization effects experimentally in the spatial spreading of an initially localized excitation and identify limited system sizes and finite decoherence rates as major challenges. Our study paves the way towards an experimental observation of localization effects in Rydberg spin systems with tunable disorder.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Inverse design of two-dimensional materials with invertible neural networks

The ability to readily design novel materials with chosen functional properties on-demand represents a next frontier in materials discovery. However, thoroughly and efficiently sampling the entire design space in a computationally tractable manner remains a highly challenging task. To tackle this problem, we propose an inverse design framework (MatDesINNe) utilizing invertible neural networks which can map both forward and reverse processes between the design space and target property. This approach can be used to generate materials candidates for a designated property, thereby satisfying the highly sought-after goal of inverse design. We then apply this framework to the task of band gap engineering in two-dimensional materials, starting with MoS2. Within the design space encompassing six degrees of freedom in applied tensile, compressive and shear strain plus an external electric field, we show the framework can generate novel, high fidelity, and diverse candidates with near-chemical accuracy. We extend this generative capability further to provide insights regarding metal-insulator transition, important for memristive neuromorphic applications among others, in MoS2 which is not otherwise possible with brute force screening. This approach is general and can be directly extended to other materials and their corresponding design spaces and target properties.
Sciencearxiv.org

Reflections in excitable media linked to existence and stability of one-dimensional spiral waves

When propagated action potentials in cardiac tissue interact with local heterogeneities, reflected waves can sometimes be induced. These reflected waves have been associated with the onset of cardiac arrhythmias, and while their generation is not well understood, their existence is linked to that of one-dimensional (1D) spiral waves. Thus, understanding the existence and stability of 1D spirals plays a crucial role in determining the likelihood of the unwanted reflected pulses. Mathematically, we probe these issues by viewing the 1D spiral as a time-periodic antisymmetric source defect. Through a combination of direct numerical simulation and continuation methods, we investigate existence and stability of a 1D spiral wave in a qualitative ionic model to determine how the systems propensity for reflections are influenced by system parameters. Our results support and extend a previous hypothesis that the 1D spiral is an unstable periodic orbit that emerges through a global rearrangement of heteroclinic orbits and we identify key parameters and physiological processes that promote and deter reflection behavior.
Sciencearxiv.org

High-dimensional Bayesian model selection by proximal nested sampling

Imaging methods often rely on Bayesian statistical inference strategies to solve difficult imaging problems. Applying Bayesian methodology to imaging requires the specification of a likelihood function and a prior distribution, which define the Bayesian statistical model from which the posterior distribution of the image is derived. Specifying a suitable model for a specific application can be very challenging, particularly when there is no reliable ground truth data available. Bayesian model selection provides a framework for selecting the most appropriate model directly from the observed data, without reference to ground truth data. However, Bayesian model selection requires the computation of the marginal likelihood (Bayesian evidence), which is computationally challenging, prohibiting its use in high-dimensional imaging problems. In this work we present the proximal nested sampling methodology to objectively compare alternative Bayesian imaging models, without reference to ground truth data. The methodology is based on nested sampling, a Monte Carlo approach specialised for model comparison, and exploits proximal Markov chain Monte Carlo techniques to scale efficiently to large problems and to tackle models that are log-concave and not necessarily smooth (e.g., involving L1 or total-variation priors). The proposed approach can be applied computationally to problems of dimension O(10^6) and beyond, making it suitable for high-dimensional inverse imaging problems. It is validated on large Gaussian models, for which the likelihood is available analytically, and subsequently illustrated on a range of imaging problems where it is used to analyse different choices for the sparsifying dictionary and measurement model.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Quantum Limit Transport and Two-Dimensional Weyl Fermions in an Epitaxial Ferromagnetic Oxide

Shingo Kaneta-Takada, Yuki K. Wakabayashi, Yoshiharu Krockenberger, Toshihiro Nomura, Yoshimitsu Kohama, Hiroshi Irie, Kosuke Takiguchi, Shinobu Ohya, Masaaki Tanaka, Yoshitaka Taniyasu, Hideki Yamamoto. High-mobility two-dimensional carriers originating from pairs of Weyl nodes in magnetic Weyl semimetals is highly desired for accessing exotic quantum transport phenomena and for topological electronics applications....
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Infinite-Dimensional Linear Algebra and Solvability of Partial Differential Equations

We discuss linear algebra of infinite-dimensional vector spaces in terms of algebraic (Hamel) bases. As an application we prove the surjectivity of a large class of linear partial differential operators with smooth ($\mathcal C^\infty$-coefficients) coefficients, called in the article \emph{regular}, acting on the algebraic dual $\mathcal D^*(\Omega)$ of the space of test-functions $\mathcal D(\Omega)$. The surjectivity of the partial differential operators guarantees solvability of the corresponding partial differential equations within $\mathcal D^*(\Omega)$. We discuss our result in contrast to and comparison with similar results about the restrictions of the regular operators on the space of Schwartz distribution $\mathcal D^\prime(\Omega)$, where these operators are often non-surjective.
Physicsarxiv.org

Single-spin qubit magnetic spectroscopy of two dimensional superconductivity

Shubhayu Chatterjee, Pavel E. Dolgirev, Ilya Esterlis, Alexander. A. Zibrov, Mikhail D. Lukin, Norman Y. Yao, Eugene Demler. A single-spin qubit placed near the surface of a conductor acquires an additional contribution to its $1/T_1$ relaxation rate due to magnetic noise created by electric current fluctuations in the material. We analyze this technique as a wireless probe of superconductivity in atomically thin two dimensional materials. At temperatures $T \lesssim T_c$, the dominant contribution to the qubit relaxation rate is due to transverse electric current fluctuations arising from quasiparticle excitations. We demonstrate that this method enables detection of metal-to-superconductor transitions, as well as investigation of the symmetry of the superconducting gap function, through the noise scaling with temperature. We show that scaling of the noise with sample-probe distance provides a window into the non-local quasi-static conductivity of superconductors, both clean and disordered. At low temperatures the quasiparticle fluctuations get suppressed, yet the noise can be substantial due to resonant contributions from collective longitudinal modes, such as plasmons in monolayers and Josephson plasmons in bilayers. Potential experimental implications are discussed.
Sciencearxiv.org

Traveling chimera patterns in two-dimensional neuronal network

We study the emergence of the traveling chimera state in a two-dimensional network of Hindmarsh-Rose burst neurons with the mutual presence of local and non-local couplings. We show that in the unique presence of the non-local chemical coupling modeled by a nonlinear function, the traveling chimera phenomenon occurs with a displacement in both directions of the plane of the grid. The introduction of local electrical coupling shows that the mutual influence of the two types of coupling can, for certain values, generate traveling chimera, imperfect-traveling, traveling multi-clusters, and alternating traveling chimera, ie the presence in the network under study, of patterns of coherent elements interspersed by other incoherent elements in movement and alternately changing their position over time. The confirmation of the states of coherence is done by introducing the parameter of instantaneous local order parameter in two dimensions. We extend our analysis through mathematical tools such as the Hamilton energy function to determine the direction of propagation of patterns in two dimensions.
Computersarxiv.org

Sequential active learning of low-dimensional model representations for reliability analysis

To date, the analysis of high-dimensional, computationally expensive engineering models remains a difficult challenge in risk and reliability engineering. We use a combination of dimensionality reduction and surrogate modelling termed partial least squares-driven polynomial chaos expansion (PLS-PCE) to render such problems feasible. Standalone surrogate models typically perform poorly for reliability analysis. Therefore, in a previous work, we have used PLS-PCEs to reconstruct the intermediate densities of a sequential importance sampling approach to reliability analysis. Here, we extend this approach with an active learning procedure that allows for improved error control at each importance sampling level. To this end, we formulate an estimate of the combined estimation error for both the subspace identified in the dimension reduction step and surrogate model constructed therein. With this, it is possible to adapt the design of experiments so as to optimally learn the subspace representation and the surrogate model constructed therein. The approach is gradient-free and thus can be directly applied to black box-type models. We demonstrate the performance of this approach with a series of low- (2 dimensions) to high- (869 dimensions) dimensional example problems featuring a number of well-known caveats for reliability methods besides high dimensions and expensive computational models: strongly nonlinear limit-state functions, multiple relevant failure regions and small probabilities of failure.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Two-dimensional magnetic materials to improve devices that store and transport information

(Nanowerk News) An international research team, with the participation of the Institute of Molecular Science of the University of Valencia (ICMol), has discovered how to control spin waves using light in an insulating material formed by magnetic layers. It is a step towards a new generation of devices that store and transport information in a highly efficient way and with very low consumption.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

On the Analysis of the Second Order Time Filtered Backward Euler Method for the EMAC formulation of Navier-Stokes Equations

This paper considers the backward Euler based linear time filtering method for the EMAC formulation of the incompressible Navier-Stokes equations. The time filtering is added as a modular step to the standard backward Euler code leading to a 2-step, unconditionally stable, second order linear method. Despite its success in conserving important physical quantities when the divergence constraint is only weakly enforced, the EMAC formulation is unable to improve solutions of backward Euler discretized NSE. The combination of the time filtering with the backward Euler discretized EMAC formulation of NSE greatly increases numerical accuracy of solutions and still conserves energy, momentum and angular momentum as EMAC does. Several numerical experiments are provided that both verify the theoretical fidings and demonstrate superiority of the proposed method over the unfiltered case.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Intriguing Magnetoelectric Effect in Two-dimensional Ferromagnetic/Perovskite Oxide Ferroelectric Heterostructure

Two-dimensional (2D) magnets have broad application prospects in the spintronics, but how to effectively control them with a small electric field is still an issue. Here we propose that 2D magnets can be efficiently controlled in a multiferroic heterostructure composed of 2D magnetic material and perovskite oxide ferroelectric (POF) whose dielectric polarization is easily flipped under a small electric field. We illustrate the feasibility of such strategy in the bilayer CrI3/BiFeO3(001) heterostructure by using the first-principles calculations. Different from the traditional POF multiferroic heterostructures which have strong interface interactions, we find that the interface interaction between CrI3 and BiFeO3(001) is van der Waals type. Whereas, the heterostructure has particular strong magnetoelectric coupling where the bilayer CrI3 can be efficiently switched between ferromagnetic and antiferromagnetic types by the polarized states of BiFeO3(001). We also discover the competing effect between electron doping and the additional electric field on the interlayer exchange coupling interaction of CrI3, which is responsible to the magnetic phase transition. Our results provide a new avenue for the tuning of 2D magnets with a small electric field.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:Asymptotically self-similar blowup of the Hou-Luo model for the 3D Euler equations

Abstract: Inspired by the numerical evidence of a potential 3D Euler singularity \cite{luo2014potentially,luo2013potentially-2}, we prove finite time singularity from smooth initial data for the HL model introduced by Hou-Luo in \cite{luo2014potentially,luo2013potentially-2} for the 3D Euler equations with boundary. Our finite time blowup solution for the HL model and the singular solution considered in \cite{luo2014potentially,luo2013potentially-2} share some essential features, including similar blowup exponents, symmetry properties of the solution, and the sign of the solution. We use a dynamical rescaling formulation and the strategy proposed in our recent work in \cite{chen2019finite} to establish the nonlinear stability of an approximate self-similar profile. The nonlinear stability enables us to prove that the solution of the HL model with smooth initial data and finite energy will develop a focusing asymptotically self-similar singularity in finite time. Moreover the self-similar profile is unique within a small energy ball and the $C^\gamma$ norm of the density $\theta$ with $\gamma\approx 1/3$ is uniformly bounded up to the singularity time.
Sciencearxiv.org

A Rheological Analogue for Brownian Motion with Hydrodynamic Memory

When the density of the fluid surrounding suspended Brownian particles is appreciable, in addition to the forces appearing in the traditional Ornstein and Uhlenbeck theory of Brownian motion, additional forces emerge as the displaced fluid in the vicinity of the randomly moving Brownian particle acts back on the particle giving rise to long-range force correlations which manifest as a ``long-time tail'' in the decay of the velocity autocorrelation function known as hydrodynamic memory. In this paper, after recognizing that for Brownian particles immersed in a Newtonian, viscous fluid, the hydrodynamic memory term in the generalized Langevin equation is essentially the 1/2 fractional derivative of the velocity of the Brownian particle, we present a rheological analogue for Brownian motion with hydrodynamic memory which consists of a linear dashpot of a fractional Scott-Blair element and an inerter. The synthesis of the proposed mechanical network that is suggested from the structure of the generalized Langevin equation simplifies appreciably the calculations of the mean-square displacement and its time-derivatives which can also be expressed in terms of the two-parameter Mittag--Leffler function.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Estimates for the Weyl coefficient of a two-dimensional canonical system

For a two-dimensional canonical system $y'(t)=zJH(t)y(t)$ on some interval $(a,b)$ whose Hamiltonian $H$ is a.e.\ positive semi-definite and which is regular at $a$ and in the limit point case at $b$, denote by $q_H$ its Weyl coefficient. De~Branges' inverse spectral theorem states that the assignment $H\mapsto q_H$ is a bijection between Hamiltonians (suitably normalised) and Nevanlinna functions. We give upper and lower bounds for $|q_H(z)|$ and $\Im q_H(z)$ when $z$ tends to $i\infty$ non-tangentially. These bounds depend on the Hamiltonian $H$ near the left endpoint $a$ and determine $|q_H(z)|$ up to universal multiplicative constants. We obtain that the growth of $|q_H(z)|$ is independent of the off-diagonal entries of $H$ and depends monotonically on the diagonal entries in a natural way. The imaginary part is, in general, not fully determined by our bounds (in forthcoming work we shall prove that for "most" Hamiltonians also $\Im q_H(z)$ is fully determined). We translate the asymptotic behaviour of $q_H$ to the behaviour of the spectral measure $\mu_H$ of $H$ by means of Abelian--Tauberian results and obtain conditions for membership of growth classes defined by weighted integrability condition (Kac classes) or by boundedness of tails at $\pm\infty$ w.r.t.\ a weight function. Moreover, we apply our results to Krein strings and Sturm--Liouville equations.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

ZoPE: A Fast Optimizer for ReLU Networks with Low-Dimensional Inputs

Deep neural networks often lack the safety and robustness guarantees needed to be deployed in safety critical systems. Formal verification techniques can be used to prove input-output safety properties of networks, but when properties are difficult to specify, we rely on the solution to various optimization problems. In this work, we present an algorithm called ZoPE that solves optimization problems over the output of feedforward ReLU networks with low-dimensional inputs. The algorithm eagerly splits the input space, bounding the objective using zonotope propagation at each step, and improves computational efficiency compared to existing mixed integer programming approaches. We demonstrate how to formulate and solve three types of optimization problems: (i) minimization of any convex function over the output space, (ii) minimization of a convex function over the output of two networks in series with an adversarial perturbation in the layer between them, and (iii) maximization of the difference in output between two networks. Using ZoPE, we observe a $25\times$ speedup on property 1 of the ACAS Xu neural network verification benchmark and an $85\times$ speedup on a set of linear optimization problems. We demonstrate the versatility of the optimizer in analyzing networks by projecting onto the range of a generative adversarial network and visualizing the differences between a compressed and uncompressed network.
Physicsarxiv.org

Fragile versus stable two-dimensional fermionic quasiparticles

We provide a comprehensive theoretical investigation of the Fermi liquid quasiparticle description in two-dimensional electron gas interacting via the long-range Coulomb interaction by calculating the electron self-energy within the leading-order approximation, which is exact in the high-density limit. We find that the quasiparticle energy is larger than the imaginary part of the self-energy up to very high energies, implying that the basic Landau quasiparticle picture is robust up to far above the Fermi energy. We find, however, that the quasiparticle picture becomes fragile in a small discrete region around a critical wavevector where the quasiparticle spectral function strongly deviates from the expected quasiparticle Lorentzian lineshape with a vanishing renormalization factor. We show that such a non-Fermi liquid behavior arises due to the coupling of quasiparticles with the collective plasmon mode. This situation is somewhat intermediate between the one-dimensional interacting electron gas (i.e., Luttinger liquid), where the Landau Fermi liquid theory completely breaks down since only bosonic collective excitations exist, and three-dimensional electron gas, where quasiparticles are well-defined and more stable against interactions than in one and two dimensions. We use a number of complementary definitions for a quasiparticle to examine the interacting spectral function, contrasting two-dimensional and three-dimensional situations critically.
Sciencearxiv.org

One dimensional prominence threads: I. Equilibrium models

Threads are the building blocks of solar prominences and very often show longitudinal oscillatory motions that are strongly attenuated with time. The damping mechanism responsible for the reported oscillations is not fully understood yet. To understand the oscillations and damping of prominence threads it is mandatory to investigate first the nature of the equilibrium solutions that arise under static conditions and under the presence of radiative losses, thermal conduction and background heating. This provides the basis to calculate the eigenmodes of the thread models. The nonlinear ordinary differential equations for hydrostatic and thermal equilibrium under the presence of gravity are solved using standard numerical techniques and simple analytical expressions are derived under certain approximations. The solutions to the equations represent a prominence thread, i.e., a dense and cold plasma region of a certain length that connects with the corona through a prominence corona transition region (PCTR). The solutions can also match with a chromospheric-like layer if a spatially dependent heating function localised around the footpoints is considered. We have obtained static solutions representing prominence threads and have investigated in detail the dependence of these solutions on the different parameters of the model. Among other results, we have shown that multiple condensations along a magnetic field line are possible, and that the effect of partial ionisation in the model can significantly modify the thermal balance in the thread and therefore their length. This last parameter is also shown to be comparable to that reported in the observations when the radiative losses are reduced for typical thread temperatures.