Convergence of a Packet Routing Model to Flows Over Time

By Leon Sering, Laura Vargas Koch, Theresa Ziemke
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

The mathematical approaches for modeling dynamic traffic can roughly be divided into two categories: discrete packet routing models and continuous flow over time models. Despite very vital research activities on models in both categories, the connection between these approaches was poorly understood so far. In this work we build this connection by specifying a (competitive) packet routing model, which is discrete in terms of flow and time, and by proving its convergence to the intensively studied model of flows over time with deterministic queuing. More precisely, we prove that the limit of the convergence process, when decreasing the packet size and time step length in the packet routing model, constitutes a flow over time with multiple commodities. In addition, we show that the convergence result implies the existence of approximate equilibria in the competitive version of the packet routing model. This is of significant interest as exact pure Nash equilibria, similar to almost all other competitive models, cannot be guaranteed in the multi-commodity setting. Moreover, the introduced packet routing model with deterministic queuing is very application-oriented as it is based on the network loading module of the agent-based transport simulation MATSim. As the present work is the first mathematical formalization of this simulation, it provides a theoretical foundation and an environment for provable mathematical statements for MATSim.

arxiv.org
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Noncrossing partition flow and random matrix models

We study a generating function flowing from the one enumerating a set of partitions to the one enumerating the corresponding set of noncrossing partitions; numerical simulations indicate that its limit in the Adjacency random matrix model on bipartite Erdös-Renyi graphs gives a good approximation of the spectral distribution for large average degrees. This model and a Wishart-type random matrix model are described using congruence classes on $k$-divisible partitions.
Sciencearxiv.org

Conversations Are Not Flat: Modeling the Dynamic Information Flow across Dialogue Utterances

Nowadays, open-domain dialogue models can generate acceptable responses according to the historical context based on the large-scale pre-trained language models. However, they generally concatenate the dialogue history directly as the model input to predict the response, which we named as the flat pattern and ignores the dynamic information flow across dialogue utterances. In this work, we propose the DialoFlow model, in which we introduce a dynamic flow mechanism to model the context flow, and design three training objectives to capture the information dynamics across dialogue utterances by addressing the semantic influence brought about by each utterance in large-scale pre-training. Experiments on the multi-reference Reddit Dataset and DailyDialog Dataset demonstrate that our DialoFlow significantly outperforms the DialoGPT on the dialogue generation task. Besides, we propose the Flow score, an effective automatic metric for evaluating interactive human-bot conversation quality based on the pre-trained DialoFlow, which presents high chatbot-level correlation ($r=0.9$) with human ratings among 11 chatbots. Code and pre-trained models will be public. \footnote{\url{this https URL}}
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

GENERALIZED ACCELERATED RECURRENCE TIME MODEL IN THE PRESENCE OF A DEPENDENT TERMINAL EVENT.

Recurrent events are commonly encountered in longitudinal studies. The observation of recurrent events is often stopped by a dependent terminal event in practice. For this data scenario, we propose two sensible adaptations of the generalized accelerated recurrence time (GART) model (Sun et al., 2016) to provide useful alternative analyses that can offer physical interpretations while rendering extra flexibility beyond the existing work based on the accelerated failure time model. Our modeling strategies align with the rationale underlying the use of the survivors’ rate function or the adjusted rate function to account for the presence of the dependent terminal event. For the proposed models, we identify and develop estimation and inference procedures, which can be readily implemented based on existing software. We establish the asymptotic properties of the new estimator. Simulation studies demonstrate good finite-sample performance of the proposed methods. An application to a dataset from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Patient Registry (CFFPR) illustrates the practical utility of the new methods.
Computersarxiv.org

Noise Conditional Flow Model for Learning the Super-Resolution Space

Fundamentally, super-resolution is ill-posed problem because a low-resolution image can be obtained from many high-resolution images. Recent studies for super-resolution cannot create diverse super-resolution images. Although SRFlow tried to account for ill-posed nature of the super-resolution by predicting multiple high-resolution images given a low-resolution image, there is room to improve the diversity and visual quality. In this paper, we propose Noise Conditional flow model for Super-Resolution, NCSR, which increases the visual quality and diversity of images through noise conditional layer. To learn more diverse data distribution, we add noise to training data. However, low-quality images are resulted from adding noise. We propose the noise conditional layer to overcome this phenomenon. The noise conditional layer makes our model generate more diverse images with higher visual quality than other works. Furthermore, we show that this layer can overcome data distribution mismatch, a problem that arises in normalizing flow models. With these benefits, NCSR outperforms baseline in diversity and visual quality and achieves better visual quality than traditional GAN-based models. We also get outperformed scores at NTIRE 2021 challenge.
Computersarxiv.org

Flow Network based Generative Models for Non-Iterative Diverse Candidate Generation

This paper is about the problem of learning a stochastic policy for generating an object (like a molecular graph) from a sequence of actions, such that the probability of generating an object is proportional to a given positive reward for that object. Whereas standard return maximization tends to converge to a single return-maximizing sequence, there are cases where we would like to sample a diverse set of high-return solutions. These arise, for example, in black-box function optimization when few rounds are possible, each with large batches of queries, where the batches should be diverse, e.g., in the design of new molecules. One can also see this as a problem of approximately converting an energy function to a generative distribution. While MCMC methods can achieve that, they are expensive and generally only perform local exploration. Instead, training a generative policy amortizes the cost of search during training and yields to fast generation. Using insights from Temporal Difference learning, we propose GFlowNet, based on a view of the generative process as a flow network, making it possible to handle the tricky case where different trajectories can yield the same final state, e.g., there are many ways to sequentially add atoms to generate some molecular graph. We cast the set of trajectories as a flow and convert the flow consistency equations into a learning objective, akin to the casting of the Bellman equations into Temporal Difference methods. We prove that any global minimum of the proposed objectives yields a policy which samples from the desired distribution, and demonstrate the improved performance and diversity of GFlowNet on a simple domain where there are many modes to the reward function, and on a molecule synthesis task.
Sciencearxiv.org

A Statistical Analysis Towards Modelling the Fluctuating Torque on Particles in Particle-laden Turbulent Shear Flow

Dynamics of the particle phase in a particle laden turbulent flow is highly influenced by the fluctuating velocity and vorticity field of the fluid phase. The present work mainly focuses on exploring the possibility of applying a Langevin type of random torque model to predict the rotational dynamics of the particle phase. Towards this objective, direct numerical simulations (DNS) have been carried out for particle laden turbulent shear flow with Reynolds number, $Re_\delta=750$ in presence of sub-Kolmogorov sized inertial particles (Stokes number >>1). The inter-particle and wall-particle interactions have also been considered to be elastic. From the particle equation of rotational motion, we arrive at the expression where the fluctuating angular acceleration fluctuation $\alpha'_i$ of the particle is expressed as the ratio of a linear combination of fluctuating rotational velocities of particle $\omega'_i$ and fluid angular velocity $\Omega'_i$ to the particle rotational relaxation time $\tau_r$. The analysis was done using p.d.f plots and Jensen-Shannon Divergence based method to assess the similarity of the particle net rotational acceleration distribution $f(\alpha'_i)$, with (i) the distributions of particle acceleration component arising from fluctuating fluid angular velocity computed in the particle-Largrangian frame $f(\Omega'_i/\tau_r)_{pl}$, (ii) fluctuating particle angular velocity $f(\omega'_i/\tau_r)_{pl}$, and (iii) the fluid angular velocity $(\Omega'_i/\tau_r)_{e}$, computed in the fluid Eulerian grids. The analysis leads to the conclusion that $f(\alpha'_i)$ can be modeled with a Gaussian white noise using a pre-estimated strength which can be calculated from the temporal correlation of $(\Omega'_i/\tau_r)_{e}$.
Sciencearxiv.org

Cerebral Aneurysm Flow Diverter Modeled as a Thin Inhomogeneous Porous Medium in Hemodynamic Simulations

Rapid and accurate simulation of cerebral aneurysm flow modifications by flow diverters (FDs) can help improving patient-specific intervention and predicting treatment outcome. However, with explicit FD devices being placed in patient-specific aneurysm model, the computational domain must be resolved around the thin stent wires, leading to high computational cost in computational fluid dynamics (CFD). Classic homogeneous porous medium (PM) methods cannot accurately predict the post-stenting aneurysmal flow field due to the inhomogeneous FD wire distributions on anatomic arteries. We propose a novel approach that models the FD flow modification as a thin inhomogeneous porous medium (iPM). It improves over classic PM approaches in that, first, FD is treated as a screen, which is more accurate than the classic Darcy-Forchheimer relation based on 3D PM. second, the pressure drop is calculated using local FD geometric parameters across an inhomogeneous PM, which is more realistic. To test its accuracy and speed, we applied the iPM technique to simulate the post stenting flow field in three patient-specific aneurysms and compared the results against CFD simulations with explicit FD devices. The iPM CFD ran 500% faster than the explicit CFD while achieving 94%-99% accuracy. Thus iPM is a promising clinical bedside modeling tool to assist endovascular interventions with FD and stents.
Sciencearxiv.org

An Optical Flow Model in Electron Backscatter Diffraction

Recently, variational methods were successfully applied for computing the optical flow in gray and RGB-valued image sequences. A crucial assumption in these models is that pixel-values do not change under transformations. Nowadays, modern image acquisition techniques such as electron backscatter tomography (EBSD), which is used in material sciences, can capture images with values in nonlinear spaces. Here, the image values belong to the quotient space $\text{SO}(3)/ \mathcal S$ of the special orthogonal group modulo the discrete symmetry group of the crystal. For such data, the assumption that pixel-values remain unchanged under transformations appears to be no longer valid. Hence, we propose a variational model for determining the optical flow in $\text{SO}(3)/\mathcal S$-valued image sequences, taking the dependence of pixel-values on the transformation into account. More precisely, the data is transformed according to the rotation part in the polar decomposition of the Jacobian of the transformation. To model non-smooth transformations without obtaining so-called staircasing effects, we propose to use a total generalized variation like prior. Then, we prove existence of a minimizer for our model and explain how it can be discretized and minimized by a primal-dual algorithm. Numerical examples illustrate the performance of our method.
Computersarxiv.org

Real-time simulation of parameter-dependent fluid flows through deep learning-based reduced order models

Simulating fluid flows in different virtual scenarios is of key importance in engineering applications. However, high-fidelity, full-order models relying, e.g., on the finite element method, are unaffordable whenever fluid flows must be simulated in almost real-time. Reduced order models (ROMs) relying, e.g., on proper orthogonal decomposition (POD) provide reliable approximations to parameter-dependent fluid dynamics problems in rapid times. However, they might require expensive hyper-reduction strategies for handling parameterized nonlinear terms, and enriched reduced spaces (or Petrov-Galerkin projections) if a mixed velocity-pressure formulation is considered, possibly hampering the evaluation of reliable solutions in real-time. Dealing with fluid-structure interactions entails even higher difficulties. The proposed deep learning (DL)-based ROMs overcome all these limitations by learning in a non-intrusive way both the nonlinear trial manifold and the reduced dynamics. To do so, they rely on deep neural networks, after performing a former dimensionality reduction through POD enhancing their training times substantially. The resulting POD-DL-ROMs are shown to provide accurate results in almost real-time for the flow around a cylinder benchmark, the fluid-structure interaction between an elastic beam attached to a fixed, rigid block and a laminar incompressible flow, and the blood flow in a cerebral aneurysm.
Economynorthstarmeetingsgroup.com

Is It Time to Rethink the DMC Business Model?

One of the key resources for many meeting planners is the destination management company that helps them select a location for their event, scout venues and assist in almost every aspect of a gathering. When a planner needs local, insider knowledge they lean on their DMC partners. But the halt to many in-person events that began last spring revealed the vulnerable position in which many DMCs find themselves and the disadvantages of their current business model.
Sciencealethonews.com

Your Guide to The Great Convergence

Haven’t heard of The Great Convergence yet? Oh, it’s just the plan to merge biology with digital technology and redefine what it means to be human, that’s all. Today on the podcast James covers the biodigital convergence that is already being rolled out and what it means for the future of homo sapiens.
ComputersControl Engineering

How IT/OT convergence starts with understanding

IT/OT convergence isn’t just a concept, a catchy mnemonic, nor a convenient abbreviation jumble It’s a very real and significant challenge facing manufacturers. At the crux of the issue is how information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) have historically approached the planning, structure and governance associated with their respective technology layers.
Sciencearxiv.org

Interval Timing: Modeling the break-run-break pattern using start/stop threshold-less drift-diffusion model

Animal interval timing is often studied through the peak interval (PI) procedure. In this procedure, the animal is rewarded for the first response after a fixed delay from the stimulus onset, but on some trials, the stimulus remains and no reward is given. The common methods and models to analyse the response pattern describe it as break-run-break, a period of low rate response followed by rapid responding, followed by a low rate of response. The study of the pattern has found correlations between start, stop, and duration of the run period that hold across species and experiment.
Sciencearxiv.org

Single inertial particle statistics in turbulent flows from Lagrangian velocity models

We present the extension of a modeling technique for Lagrangian tracer particles [B. Viggiano et al., J. Fluid Mech.(2020), vol. 900, A27] which accounts for the effects of particle inertia. Thereby, the particle velocity for several Stokes numbers is modeled directly by a multi-layered Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process and a comparison of key statistical quantities (second-order velocity structure function, acceleration correlation function, and root mean square acceleration) to expressions derived from Batchelor's model as well as to direct numerical simulations (DNS) is performed. In both approaches, Stokes' drag is treated by an approximate ``linear filter'' which replaces the particle position entering the fluid velocity field by the corresponding ideal tracer position. Effects of preferential concentration of inertial particles are taken into account in terms of an effective Stokes number that is determined from the zero crossing of the acceleration correlation function from DNS. This approximation thus allows the modeling of inertial particle statistics through stochastic methods and models for the Lagrangian velocity; the particle velocity is effectively decoupled from the particle position. In contrast to the ordinary filtering technique [Cencini et al., J. Turbul. (2006), 7, N36], our method captures the effects of preferential concentration of particles at low Stokes numbers which manifest themselves for instance by a sharp decrease of the acceleration variance for increasing Stokes numbers.
ScienceAPS physics

Influence of freestream turbulence on the flow over a wall roughness

The effect of freestream turbulence on the dynamics of an incompressible flow past a cylindrical roughness element in subcritical conditions (i.e., for Reynolds numbers below the onset of linear instability) has been investigated by the joint application of direct numerical simulations, linear modal and nonmodal stability analyses, and dynamic mode decomposition. At first, the influence of the Reynolds number and the ratio of the boundary layer's thickness to roughness height on the three-dimensional spatiotemporal (global) stability of the flow has been investigated. Depending on the operating conditions, the leading instability can either be varicose (symmetric) or sinuous (antisymmetric). In both cases, when the flow is excited by broadband frequency forcing, dynamic mode decomposition extracts only varicose coherent structures even though optimal response analysis predicts a strong amplification of sinuous disturbances having frequency close to that of the marginally stable sinuous eigenmode. This apparent discrepancy is attributed to the fact that the sinuous instability is sensitive to a very limited range of frequencies barely excited by freestream turbulence while varicose disturbances are associated with high amplification in a much wider frequency range. Hence, in this case the flow behaves as an amplifier of varicose perturbations rather than a resonator. Consequences on the subsequent transition to turbulence have been studied, highlighting that varicose perturbations extract energy from the near-wake region, get continuously amplified due to the excitation provided by freestream turbulence, and eventually give rise to a shedding of hairpin vortices.
Computersarxiv.org

Efficient Deep Learning: A Survey on Making Deep Learning Models Smaller, Faster, and Better

Deep Learning has revolutionized the fields of computer vision, natural language understanding, speech recognition, information retrieval and more. However, with the progressive improvements in deep learning models, their number of parameters, latency, resources required to train, etc. have all have increased significantly. Consequently, it has become important to pay attention to these footprint metrics of a model as well, not just its quality. We present and motivate the problem of efficiency in deep learning, followed by a thorough survey of the five core areas of model efficiency (spanning modeling techniques, infrastructure, and hardware) and the seminal work there. We also present an experiment-based guide along with code, for practitioners to optimize their model training and deployment. We believe this is the first comprehensive survey in the efficient deep learning space that covers the landscape of model efficiency from modeling techniques to hardware support. Our hope is that this survey would provide the reader with the mental model and the necessary understanding of the field to apply generic efficiency techniques to immediately get significant improvements, and also equip them with ideas for further research and experimentation to achieve additional gains.
Computersarxiv.org

Maximum likelihood estimation for mechanistic network models

Mechanistic network models specify the mechanisms by which networks grow and change, allowing researchers to investigate complex systems using both simulation and analytical techniques. Unfortunately, it is difficult to write likelihoods for instances of graphs generated with mechanistic models because of a combinatorial explosion in outcomes of repeated applications of the mechanism. Thus it is near impossible to estimate the parameters using maximum likelihood estimation. In this paper, we propose treating node sequence in a growing network model as an additional parameter, or as a missing random variable, and maximizing over the resulting likelihood. We develop this framework in the context of a simple mechanistic network model, used to study gene duplication and divergence, and test a variety of algorithms for maximizing the likelihood in simulated graphs. We also run the best-performing algorithm on a human protein-protein interaction network and four non-human protein-protein interaction networks. Although we focus on a specific mechanistic network model here, the proposed framework is more generally applicable to reversible models.
ComputersAPS physics

Machine learning-augmented turbulence modeling for RANS simulations of massively separated flows

Most widely used Reynolds-averaged Navier-Stokes (RANS) models employ the Boussinesq approximation, which assumes a linear relationship between the turbulent Reynolds stresses and the mean-velocity gradient tensor. This assumption, which can be very stringent, is more suited for simple shear-flows and is regarded as an important shortcoming for the improvement of the representation of turbulence in complex geometries. Correction of the local turbulence length scales, as achieved, for example, by the introduction of a correction term in the eddy-viscosity equation of a Spalart-Allmaras model, then indeed only allows relatively small corrections to the base-line model and may not be sufficiently flexible to adapt to common situations where the Reynolds stresses are not aligned with the velocity gradient tensor. For the variational data-assimilation step, we consider a vectorial source correction term in the momentum equations (output quantity) together with the Spalart-Allmaras model, which allows full flexibility to adapt to any mean-flow topology. We show how the machine-learning framework should be adapted, in particular with respect to the vectorial nature of the correction term and given invariance properties. As for the input quantities, we discuss the impact of considering either local quantities for the nondimensionalization or global ones that characterize the configuration. We showcase the procedure on the periodic hill configuration, for which a rich direct numerical simulation database is available in the literature: in particular, the availability of the full mean-flow solution for a range of Reynolds numbers and geometries ensures identification of “physical” correction terms and allows learning of turbulence models that accurately extrapolate to new Reynolds numbers and geometries.
Computersarxiv.org

Exponential Error Convergence in Data Classification with Optimized Random Features: Acceleration by Quantum Machine Learning

Random features are a central technique for scalable learning algorithms based on kernel methods. A recent work has shown that an algorithm for machine learning by quantum computer, quantum machine learning (QML), can exponentially speed up sampling of optimized random features, even without imposing restrictive assumptions on sparsity and low-rankness of matrices that had limited applicability of conventional QML algorithms; this QML algorithm makes it possible to significantly reduce and provably minimize the required number of features for regression tasks. However, a major interest in the field of QML is how widely the advantages of quantum computation can be exploited, not only in the regression tasks. We here construct a QML algorithm for a classification task accelerated by the optimized random features. We prove that the QML algorithm for sampling optimized random features, combined with stochastic gradient descent (SGD), can achieve state-of-the-art exponential convergence speed of reducing classification error in a classification task under a low-noise condition; at the same time, our algorithm with optimized random features can take advantage of the significant reduction of the required number of features so as to accelerate each iteration in the SGD and evaluation of the classifier obtained from our algorithm. These results discover a promising application of QML to significant acceleration of the leading classification algorithm based on kernel methods, without ruining its applicability to a practical class of data sets and the exponential error-convergence speed.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Experimental Demonstrations of Native Implementation of Boolean Logic Hamiltonian in a Superconducting Quantum Annealer

Daisuke Saida, Yuki Yamanashi, Mutsuo Hidaka, Fuminori Hirayama, Kentaro Imafuku, Shuichi Nagasawa, Siro Kawabata. Experimental demonstrations of quantum annealing with native implementation of Boolean logic Hamiltonians are reported. As a superconducting integrated circuit, a problem Hamiltonian whose set of ground states is consistent with a given truth table is implemented for quantum annealing with no redundant qubits. As examples of the truth table, NAND and NOR are successfully fabricated as an identical circuit. Similarly, a native implementation of a multiplier comprising six superconducting flux qubits is also demonstrated. These native implementations of Hamiltonians consistent with Boolean logic provide an efficient and scalable way of applying annealing computation to so-called circuit satisfiability problems that aim to find a set of inputs consistent with a given output over any Boolean logic functions, especially those like factorization through a multiplier Hamiltonian. A proof-of-concept demonstration of a hybrid computing architecture for domain-specific quantum computing is described.