Mathematics

More on Galois cohomology, definability and differential algebraic groups

By Omar Leon Sanchez, David Meretzky, Anand Pillay
 22 days ago

We make further observations on the features of Galois cohomology in the general model theoretic context. We make explicit the connection between forms of definable groups and first cohomology sets with coefficients in a suitable automorphism group. We then use a method of twisting cohomology (inspired on Serre's algebraic twisting) to describe arbitrary fibres in cohomology sequences -- yielding a useful finiteness result on cohomology sets.

#Differential#Algebraic Group
