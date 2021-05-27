Matrix coefficients of intertwining operators and the Bruhat order

The goal of this paper is to establish global well-posedness for a broad class of hyperbolic Cauchy problems with coefficients polynomially growing in space and singular in time. The problems we study are of strictly hyperbolic type with respect to a generic weight and a metric on the phase space that generalizes the SG metric already used in the literature. The singular behavior in time is described by certain conditions that involve the blow up rate of the first and second time derivatives of the coefficients wherein the oscillatory behavior is one specific example. To handle the singular behavior in the global setting we propose a new localization technique on the extended phase space. We use the Planck function associated with the metric and the order of the singularity to subdivide the extended phase space. We employ a diagonalization procedure to arrive at an equivalent first order system whose symbols contain singularities localized in certain regions of the extended phase space. This helps in arriving at an appropriate operator for a conjugation leading to energy estimates. We establish a very precise relation amongst the metric on the phase space, singular behavior and loss of regularity. We report that the solution experiences a finite or infinite loss of regularity in relation to the initial datum defined in a Sobolev space tailored to the metric and the order of the singularity. In case of infinite loss of regularity, we perform a conjugation by a new class of infinite order operators and quantify the loss using these operators. We also prove that the set of coefficients for which the loss is infinite is residual in certain metric space. Further, using the $L^1$ integrability of the logarithmic order singularity of the coefficients and the global properties of the operator with respect to space variable, we derive the anisotropic cone conditions in our setting.