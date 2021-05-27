Matrix coefficients of intertwining operators and the Bruhat order
Let $(\pi_{\mathbf{z}},V_{\mathbf{z}})$ be an unramified principal series representation of a reductive group over a nonarchimedean local field, parametrized by an element $\mathbf{z}$ of the maximal torus in the Langlands dual group. If $v$ is an element of the Weyl group $W$, then the standard intertwining integral $\mathcal{A}_v$ maps $V_{\mathbf{z}}$ to $V_{v\mathbf{z}}$. Letting $\psi^{\mathbf{z}}_w$ with $w\in W$ be a suitable basis of the Iwahori fixed vectors in $V_{\mathbf{z}}$, and $\widehat\psi^{\mathbf{z}}_w$ a basis of the contragredient representation, we define $\sigma(u,v,w)$ (for $u,v,w\in W$) to be $\langle \mathcal{A}_v\psi_u^{\mathbf{z}},\widehat\psi^{v\mathbf{z}}_w\rangle$. This is an interesting function and we initiate its study. We show that given $u$ and $w$, there is a minimal $v$ such that $\sigma(u,v,w)\neq 0$. Denoting this $v$ as $v_\hbox{min}=v_\hbox{min}(u,w)$, we will prove that $\sigma(u,v_\hbox{min},w)$ is a polynomial of the cardinality $q$ of the residue field. Indeed if $v>v_\hbox{min}$, then $\sigma(u,v,w)$ is a rational function of $\mathbf{z}$ and $q$, whose denominator we describe. But if $v=v_\hbox{min}$, the dependence on $\mathbf{z}$ disappears. We will express $\sigma(u,v_\hbox{min},w)$ as the Poincaré polynomial of a Bruhat interval. The proof leads to fairly intricate considerations of the Bruhat order.arxiv.org