Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Tangent spaces to the Teichmueller space from the energy-conscious perspective

By Divya Sharma
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Usually, the description of tangent spaces to the Teichmueller space $\mathscr{T}(\Sigma_{g})$ of a compact Riemann surface $\Sigma_{g}$ of genus $g \geq 2$ (which we can identify with the quotient space $\mathbb{H}^{2} / \Gamma_{g}$ of the upper half plane $\mathbb{H}^{2}$ by a discrete cocompact subgroup $\Gamma_{g}$ of $\mathrm{PSL}(2, \mathbb{R})$) comes in two different flavours: the space of holomorphic quadratic differentials on $\Sigma_{g}$ which are holomorphic sections of the tensor square of the canonical line bundle of $\Sigma_{g}$ and the first cohomology group $H^{1}(\Gamma_{g}; \mathfrak{g})$ of the fundamental group $\Gamma_{g}$ of $\Sigma_{g}$ with coefficients in the vector space $\mathfrak{g}$ of Killing vector fields on $\mathbb{H}^{2}$ (or on $\mathbb{D}$), a.k.a the Lie algebra of $\mathrm{PSL}(2, \mathbb{R})$. In this article, we are concerned with connecting the above-mentioned descriptions using the notion of a harmonic vector field on the upper half plane $\mathbb{H}^{2}$ (equivalently, on $\mathbb{D}$) that takes inspiration from the theory of harmonic maps between compact hyperbolic Riemann surfaces. As an application, we also show that how a harmonic vector field on $\mathbb{H}^{2}$ (or on $\mathbb{D}$) describes a connection on the universal Teichmueller curve.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tangent#Vector Space#Geometric Topology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mathematics
News Break
Science
Related
SciencePhys.org

Observing quantum coherence from photons scattered in free-space

Quantum coherence is a key ingredient of many fundamental tests and applications in quantum technology, including quantum communication, imaging, computing, sensing and metrology. However, the transfer of quantum coherence in free-space has so far been limited to direct line-of-sight channels, as atmospheric turbulence and scattering degrade the quality of coherence severely.
Engineeringwearabletechnologyinsights.com

3D Printed Algae has Applications in Energy, Medicine, Fashion, Space

Rochester researchers use 3D printing to create a novel, environmentally friendly material made of algae that has applications not only for energy and medicine, but also for fashion and space exploration. Living materials, which are made by housing biological cells within a nonliving matrix, have gained popularity in recent years as scientists recognize that often the most robust materials are those that mimic nature.
Sciencearxiv.org

Fock-space landscapes across the many-body localisation transition

We explore the Fock-space landscape of eigenstates across the many-body localisation (MBL) transition in a disordered, interacting quantum spin-1/2 chain. Eigenstate expectation values of spatially local observables, which distinguish an MBL phase from an ergodic one, can be represented in terms of eigenstate amplitudes on the Fock space. Motivated by this, we introduce and study spatial correlations on the Fock space. From these, a correlation length emerges, which is found to vary discontinuously across the MBL transition; and is intimately connected to the discontinuous jump in the multifractal exponents characterising the Fock-space wavefunctions. Exploiting the direct connection between the local observables and Fock-space correlations, we show that the discontinuity in the lengthscale also implies discontinuous behaviour of the local observables across the transition. The scaling behaviour of this lengthscale, which is closely connected to that of the inverse participation ratios, shows that the nature of the MBL transition is consistent with it being Kosterlitz-Thouless like, as predicted by recent phenomenological theories. Finally, we also show how correlation functions on the Fock space reveal the inhomogeneities in eigenstate amplitudes on the Fock space in the MBL phase.
Physicsarxiv.org

An odd feature of the `most classical' states of $SU(2)$ invariant quantum mechanical systems

Complex and spinorial techniques of general relativity are used to determine all the states of the $SU(2)$ invariant quantum mechanical systems in which the equality holds in the uncertainty relations for the components of the angular momentum vector operator in two given directions. The expectation values depend on a discrete `quantum number' and two parameters, one of them is the angle between the two angular momentum components and the other is the quotient of the two standard deviations. It is shown that although the standard deviations change continuously, one of the expectation values changes \emph{discontinuously} on this parameter space. Since physically neither of the angular momentum components is distinguished over the other, this discontinuity suggests that the genuine parameter space must be a \emph{Riemann surface} known in connection with the complex function $\sqrt{z}$. Moreover, the angle between the angular momentum components plays the role of the parameter of an interpolation between the continuous range of the expectation values found in the special case of the orthogonal angular momentum components by Aragone \emph{et al} (J. Phys. A. {\bf 7} L149 (1974)) and the discrete point spectrum of one angular momentum component. The consequences in the \emph{simultaneous} measurements of these angular momentum components are also discussed briefly.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Accurate and efficient hydrodynamic analysis of structures with sharp edges by the Extended Finite Element Method (XFEM): 2D studies

Achieving accurate numerical results of hydrodynamic loads based on the potential-flow theory is very challenging for structures with sharp edges, due to the singular behavior of the local-flow velocities. In this paper, we introduce the Extended Finite Element Method (XFEM) to solve fluid-structure interaction problems involving sharp edges on structures. Four different FEM solvers, including conventional linear and quadratic FEMs as well as their corresponding XFEM versions with local enrichment by singular basis functions at sharp edges, are implemented and compared. To demonstrate the accuracy and efficiency of the XFEMs, a thin flat plate in an infinite fluid domain and a forced heaving rectangle at the free surface, both in two dimensions, will be studied. For the flat plate, the mesh convergence studies are carried out for both the velocity potential in the fluid domain and the added mass, and the XFEMs show apparent advantages thanks to their local enhancement at the sharp edges. Three different enrichment strategies are also compared, and suggestions will be made for the practical implementation of the XFEM. For the forced heaving rectangle, the linear and 2nd order mean wave loads are studied. Our results confirm the previous conclusion in the literature that it is not difficult for a conventional numerical model to obtain convergent results for added mass and damping coefficients. However, when the 2nd order mean wave loads requiring the computation of velocity components are calculated via direct pressure integration, it takes a tremendously large number of elements for the conventional FEMs to get convergent results. On the contrary, the numerical results of XFEMs converge rapidly even with very coarse meshes, especially for the quadratic XFEM.
Computersarxiv.org

Title:Sample Efficient Reinforcement Learning In Continuous State Spaces: A Perspective Beyond Linearity

Authors:Dhruv Malik, Aldo Pacchiano, Vishwak Srinivasan, Yuanzhi Li. Abstract: Reinforcement learning (RL) is empirically successful in complex nonlinear Markov decision processes (MDPs) with continuous state spaces. By contrast, the majority of theoretical RL literature requires the MDP to satisfy some form of linear structure, in order to guarantee sample efficient RL. Such efforts typically assume the transition dynamics or value function of the MDP are described by linear functions of the state features. To resolve this discrepancy between theory and practice, we introduce the Effective Planning Window (EPW) condition, a structural condition on MDPs that makes no linearity assumptions. We demonstrate that the EPW condition permits sample efficient RL, by providing an algorithm which provably solves MDPs satisfying this condition. Our algorithm requires minimal assumptions on the policy class, which can include multi-layer neural networks with nonlinear activation functions. Notably, the EPW condition is directly motivated by popular gaming benchmarks, and we show that many classic Atari games satisfy this condition. We additionally show the necessity of conditions like EPW, by demonstrating that simple MDPs with slight nonlinearities cannot be solved sample efficiently.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A theoretical model of Dark Energy Stars in Einstein-Gauss-Bonnet Gravity

Dark energy stars research is an issue of great interest since recent astronomical observations with respect to measurements in distant supernovas, cosmic microwave background and weak gravitational lensing confirm that the universe is undergoing a phase of accelerated expansion and this cosmological behavior is caused by the presence of a cosmic fluid which has a strong negative pressure that allows to explain the expanding universe. In this paper, we obtained new relativistic stellar configurations within the framework of Einstein-Gauss-Bonnet (EGB) gravity considering negative anisotropic pressures and the equation of state pr={\omega}\r{ho} where pr is the radial pressure, {\omega} is the dark energy parameter, and \r{ho} is the dark energy density. We have chosen a modified version of metric potential proposed by Korkina-Orlyanskii (1991). For the new solutions we checked that the radial pressure, metric coefficients, energy density and anisotropy are well defined and are regular in the interior of the star and are dependent of the values of the Gauss-Bonnet coupling constant. The solutions found can be used in the development of dark energy stars models satisfying all physical acceptability conditions, but the causality condition and strong energy condition cannot be satisfied.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Image Rotation from weak Lensing

Forthcoming radio surveys will include full polarisation information, which can be potentially useful for weak lensing observations. We propose a new method to measure the (integrated) gravitational field between a source and the observer, by looking at the angle between the morphology of a radio galaxy and the orientation of the polarisation. For this we use the fact that, while the polarisation of a photon is parallel transported along the photon geodesic, the infinitesimal shape of the source, e.g. its principal axis in the case of an ellipse, is Lie transported. As an example, we calculate the rotation of the shape vector with respect to the polarisation direction which is generated by lensing by a distribution of foreground Schwarzschild lenses. For radio galaxies, the intrinsic morphological orientation of a source and its polarised emission are correlated. It follows that observing both the polarisation and the morphological orientation provides information on both the unlensed source orientation and on the gravitational potential along the line of sight.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Large-scale regularity for the stationary Navier-Stokes equations over non-Lipschitz boundaries

In this paper we address the large-scale regularity theory for the stationary Navier-Stokes equations in highly oscillating bumpy John domains. These domains are very rough, possibly with fractals or cusps, at the microscopic scale, but are amenable to the mathematical analysis of the Navier-Stokes equations. We prove: (i) a large-scale Calderón-Zygmund estimate, (ii) a large-scale Lipschitz estimate, (iii) large-scale higher-order regularity estimates, namely, $C^{1,\gamma}$ and $C^{2,\gamma}$ estimates. These nice regularity results are inherited only at mesoscopic scales, and clearly fail in general at the microscopic scales. We emphasize that the large-scale $C^{1,\gamma}$ regularity is obtained by using first-order boundary layers constructed via a new argument. The large-scale $C^{2,\gamma}$ regularity relies on the construction of second-order boundary layers, which allows for certain boundary data with linear growth at spatial infinity. To the best of our knowledge, our work is the first to carry out such an analysis. In the wake of many works in quantitative homogenization, our results strongly advocate in favor of considering the boundary regularity of the solutions to fluid equations as a multiscale problem, with improved regularity at or above a certain scale.
Physicsarxiv.org

Solution to Waves in Dissipative Media with Reciprocal Attenuation in Time and Space Domains

Waves dissipate energy when they propagate through real medium. Theoretical study of waves is one of important way to understand the nature of waves in medium with dissipation. The study points out that the theoretical solution to the wave equation describing a disturbance propagating in a dissipative medium is not unique, which is determined by the dissipation mechanism of the medium. A new general solution is proposed by assuming that the attenuations of disturbance can occur in the time and space domains. The general solution is further used in case studies. The properties of viscoelastic waves propagating in the Kelvin-Voigt medium and electromagnetic waves propagating in conductive medium with the reciprocal attenuation in time and space domains are analyzed. The result shows that the attenuation mechanism has an obvious influence on the properties of waves in the dissipative medium when the wave equations are the same.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Experimental Demonstrations of Native Implementation of Boolean Logic Hamiltonian in a Superconducting Quantum Annealer

Daisuke Saida, Yuki Yamanashi, Mutsuo Hidaka, Fuminori Hirayama, Kentaro Imafuku, Shuichi Nagasawa, Siro Kawabata. Experimental demonstrations of quantum annealing with native implementation of Boolean logic Hamiltonians are reported. As a superconducting integrated circuit, a problem Hamiltonian whose set of ground states is consistent with a given truth table is implemented for quantum annealing with no redundant qubits. As examples of the truth table, NAND and NOR are successfully fabricated as an identical circuit. Similarly, a native implementation of a multiplier comprising six superconducting flux qubits is also demonstrated. These native implementations of Hamiltonians consistent with Boolean logic provide an efficient and scalable way of applying annealing computation to so-called circuit satisfiability problems that aim to find a set of inputs consistent with a given output over any Boolean logic functions, especially those like factorization through a multiplier Hamiltonian. A proof-of-concept demonstration of a hybrid computing architecture for domain-specific quantum computing is described.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Sub-linear convergence of a tamed stochastic gradient descent method in Hilbert space

In this paper, we introduce the tamed stochastic gradient descent method (TSGD) for optimization problems. Inspired by the tamed Euler scheme, which is a commonly used method within the context of stochastic differential equations, TSGD is an explicit scheme that exhibits stability properties similar to those of implicit schemes. As its computational cost is essentially equivalent to that of the well-known stochastic gradient descent method (SGD), it constitutes a very competitive alternative to such methods.
AstronomyPosted by
BGR.com

A collapsing star sent a massive burst of energy into space

Stars are great. Our own star, the Sun, is one of the big reasons why we’re all here today. Without it, we’d be goners, but while stars can be life-giving, they can also be incredibly destructive forces of nature. As recent observations by NASA and astronomers around the world have shown, the death of a star can produce a truly cataclysmic release of energy that would destroy just about everything in its path. On August 29th, 2019, scientists around all over the Earth were alerted to an intense event taking place roughly one billion light-years away. It was a massive gamma-ray...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Oxidation of 2D electrenes: structural transition and the formation of half-metallic channels protected by oxide layers

Based on first-principles calculations we performed a systematic study of the structural stability, and the electronic properties of oxidized $A_2B$, electrenes. Initially, we have considered one-side fully oxidized $A_2B$, single layer electrenes (O/$A_2B$), with $A$= Ba, Ca, Sr, Y, and $B$= As, N, P, C. We show that the hexagonal lattice of the pristine host is no longer the ground state structure in the oxidized systems. Our total energy results reveal an exothermic structural transition from hexagonal to tetragonal (h $\rightarrow$ t) geometry, resulting in layered tetragonal structures [($A$O$AB$)$^{\rm t}$]. Phonon spectra calculations show that the ($A$O$AB$)$^{\rm t}$, systems are dynamically stable for $A$= Ba, Ca, Sr, and $B$= N [($A$O$A$N)$^{\rm t}$]. In the sequence, we have examined the surface oxidation of bilayer systems [O/($A_2\text{N})_2$/O], with $A$= Ca, Sr, Ba, where we have also found an exothermic h $\rightarrow$ t transition to a dynamically stable layered tetragonal phase [$(A$O($A$N)$_2$$A$O)$^{\rm t}$]. Further electronic structure calculations of reveal the formation of half-metallic bands spreading through the $A$N layers. These findings indicate that ($A$O$A$N)$^{\rm t}$, and $(A$O($A$N)$_2$$A$O)$^{\rm t}$, are quite interesting platforms for application in spintronics; since the half-metallic channels along the $A$N and $(A\text{N})_2$ layers (core) are protected against the environment conditions by oxidized $A\text{O}$ sheets (cover shells).
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:Polynomial $χ$-binding functions for $t$-broom-free graphs

Authors:Xiaonan Liu, Joshua Schroeder, Zhiyu Wang, Xingxing Yu. Abstract: For any positive integer $t$, a \emph{$t$-broom} is a graph obtained from $K_{1,t+1}$ by subdividing an edge once. In this paper, we show that, for graphs $G$ without induced $t$-brooms, we have $\chi(G) = o(\omega(G)^{t+1})$, where $\chi(G)$ and $\omega(G)$ are the chromatic number and clique number of $G$, respectively. When $t=2$, this answers a question of Schiermeyer and Randerath. Moreover, for $t=2$, we strengthen the bound on $\chi(G)$ to $7.5\omega(G)^2$, confirming a conjecture of Sivaraman. For $t\geq 3$ and \{$t$-broom, $K_{t,t}$\}-free graphs, we improve the bound to $o(\omega^{t-1+\frac{2}{t+1}})$.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Spectral dimensions of Kre\uın-Feller operators and $L^{q}$-spectra

We study the spectral dimensions and spectral asymptotics of Kre\uın-Feller operators for arbitrary finite Borel measures on $\left(0,1\right).$ Connections between the spectral dimension, the $L^{q}$-spectrum, the partition entropy and the optimised coarse multifractal dimension are established. In particular, we show that the upper spectral dimension always corresponds to the fixed point of the $L^{q}$-spectrum of the corresponding measure. Natural bounds reveal intrinsic connections to the Minkowski dimension of the support of the associated Borel measure. Further, we give a sufficient condition on the $L^{q}$-spectrum to guarantee the existence of the spectral dimension. As an application, we confirm the existence of the spectral dimension of self-conformal measures with and without overlap as well as of certain measures of pure point type. We construct a simple example for which the spectral dimension does not exist and determine explicitly its upper and lower spectral dimension.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

On uncommon systems of equations

A system of linear equations $L$ over $\mathbb{F}_q$ is common if the number of monochromatic solutions to $L$ in any two-colouring of $\mathbb{F}_q^n$ is asymptotically at least the expected number of monochromatic solutions in a random two-colouring of $\mathbb{F}_q^n$. Motivated by existing results for specific systems (such as Schur triples and arithmetic progressions), as well as extensive research on common and Sidorenko graphs, the systematic study of common systems of linear equations was recently initiated by Saad and Wolf.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Fréchet derivatives of expected functionals of solutions to stochastic differential equations

In the analysis of stochastic dynamical systems described by stochastic differential equations (SDEs), it is often of interest to analyse the sensitivity of the expected value of a functional of the solution of the SDE with respect to perturbations in the SDE parameters. In this paper, we consider path functionals that depend on the solution of the SDE up to a stopping time. We derive formulas for Fréchet derivatives of the expected values of these functionals with respect to bounded perturbations of the drift, using the Cameron-Martin-Girsanov theorem for the change of measure. Using these derivatives, we construct an example to show that the map that sends the change of drift to the corresponding relative entropy is not in general convex. We then analyse the existence and uniqueness of solutions to stochastic optimal control problems defined on possibly random time intervals, as well as gradient-based numerical methods for solving such problems.
Sciencearxiv.org

Towards a model-independent reconstruction approach for late-time Hubble data

Gaussian processes offers a convenient way to perform nonparametric reconstructions of observational data assuming only a kernel which describes the covariance between neighbouring points in a data set. We approach the ambiguity in the choice of kernel in Gaussian processes with two methods -- (a) approximate Bayesian computation with sequential Monte Carlo sampling and (b) genetic algorithm -- in order to address the often ad hoc choice of the kernel and use the overall resulting method to reconstruct the cosmic chronometers and supernovae type Ia data sets. The results have shown that the Matérn$\left( \nu = 5/2 \right)$ kernel emerges on top of the two-hyperparameter family of kernels for both cosmological data sets. On the other hand, we use the genetic algorithm in order to select a most naturally-fit kernel among a competitive pool made up of a ten-hyperparameters class of kernels. Imposing a Bayesian information criterion-inspired measure of the fitness, the results have shown that a hybrid of the radial basis function and the Matérn$\left( \nu = 5/2 \right)$ kernel best represented both data sets.