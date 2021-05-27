Cancel
Galois module structure of square power classes for biquadratic extensions

By Frank Chemotti, Jan Minac, Andrew Schultz, John Swallow
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

This paper marks the first time that the Galois module structure of power classes of a field has been fully determined when the modular representation theory allows for an infinite number of indecomposable types. The example and methodology we consider pave the way for a paradigm shift in the study of absolute Galois groups via Galois modules. Whereas generic modules of this type are completely intractable to approach, this work shows that Galois cohomology provides a context where this otherwise impossible problem becomes approachable, interesting, and illuminating.

arxiv.org
