Arizona was eliminated from the College World Series with a 14-5 loss to Stanford, but Jay Johnson remained proud of the Wildcats. “I'm really proud of them,” Johnson said. “I mean, I really believed we could be here. I believed we could be a championship team, and we were. And, again, it's one thing to think you have that, talk about doing it, say you're going to do it and actually go out and do it.