Data-driven Modelling of Ship Maneuvers in Waves via Dynamic Mode Decomposition
A data-driven and equation-free approach is proposed and discussed to model ships maneuvers in waves, based on the dynamic mode decomposition (DMD). DMD is a dimensionality-reduction/reduced-order modeling method, which provides a linear finite-dimensional representation of a possibly nonlinear system dynamics by means of a set of modes with associated oscillation frequencies and decay/growth rates. DMD also allows for short-term future estimates of the system's state, which can be used for real-time prediction and control. Here, the objective of the DMD is the analysis and forecast of the trajectories/motions/forces of ships operating in waves, offering a complementary efficient method to equation-based system identification approaches. Results are presented for the course keeping of a free-running naval destroyer (5415M) in irregular stern-quartering waves and for the free-running KRISO Container Ship (KCS) performing a turning circle in regular waves. Results are overall promising and show how DMD is able to identify the most important modes and forecast the system's state with reasonable accuracy up to two wave encounter periods.arxiv.org