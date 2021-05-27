Cancel
Computers

Rigorous Roundoff Error Analysis of Probabilistic Floating-Point Computations

By George Constantinides, Fredrik Dahlqvist, Zvonimir Rakamaric, Rocco Salvia
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

We present a detailed study of roundoff errors in probabilistic floating-point computations. We derive closed-form expressions for the distribution of roundoff errors associated with a random variable, and we prove that roundoff errors are generally close to being uncorrelated with their generating distribution. Based on these theoretical advances, we propose a model of IEEE floating-point arithmetic for numerical expressions with probabilistic inputs and an algorithm for evaluating this model. Our algorithm provides rigorous bounds to the output and error distributions of arithmetic expressions over random variables, evaluated in the presence of roundoff errors. It keeps track of complex dependencies between random variables using an SMT solver, and is capable of providing sound but tight probabilistic bounds to roundoff errors using symbolic affine arithmetic. We implemented the algorithm in the PAF tool, and evaluated it on FPBench, a standard benchmark suite for the analysis of roundoff errors. Our evaluation shows that PAF computes tighter bounds than current state-of-the-art on almost all benchmarks.

arxiv.org
#Roundoff#Ieee#Paf#Cav#Lo#Numerical Analysis
arxiv.org

Tractable Regularization of Probabilistic Circuits

Probabilistic Circuits (PCs) are a promising avenue for probabilistic modeling. They combine advantages of probabilistic graphical models (PGMs) with those of neural networks (NNs). Crucially, however, they are tractable probabilistic models, supporting efficient and exact computation of many probabilistic inference queries, such as marginals and MAP. Further, since PCs are structured computation graphs, they can take advantage of deep-learning-style parameter updates, which greatly improves their scalability. However, this innovation also makes PCs prone to overfitting, which has been observed in many standard benchmarks. Despite the existence of abundant regularization techniques for both PGMs and NNs, they are not effective enough when applied to PCs. Instead, we re-think regularization for PCs and propose two intuitive techniques, data softening and entropy regularization, that both take advantage of PCs' tractability and still have an efficient implementation as a computation graph. Specifically, data softening provides a principled way to add uncertainty in datasets in closed form, which implicitly regularizes PC parameters. To learn parameters from a softened dataset, PCs only need linear time by virtue of their tractability. In entropy regularization, the exact entropy of the distribution encoded by a PC can be regularized directly, which is again infeasible for most other density estimation models. We show that both methods consistently improve the generalization performance of a wide variety of PCs. Moreover, when paired with a simple PC structure, we achieved state-of-the-art results on 10 out of 20 standard discrete density estimation benchmarks.
arxiv.org

Pose and Semantic Map Based Probabilistic Forecast of Vulnerable Road Users' Trajectories

In this article, an approach for probabilistic trajectory forecasting of vulnerable road users (VRUs) is presented, which considers past movements and the surrounding scene. Past movements are represented by 3D poses reflecting the posture and movements of individual body parts. The surrounding scene is modeled in the form of semantic maps showing, e.g., the course of streets, sidewalks, and the occurrence of obstacles. The forecasts are generated in grids discretizing the space and in the form of arbitrary discrete probability distributions. The distributions are evaluated in terms of their reliability, sharpness, and positional accuracy. We compare our method with an approach that provides forecasts in the form of Gaussian distributions and discuss the respective advantages and disadvantages. Thereby, we investigate the impact of using poses and semantic maps. With a technique called spatial label smoothing, our approach achieves reliable forecasts. Overall, the poses have a positive impact on the forecasts. The semantic maps offer the opportunity to adapt the probability distributions to the individual situation, although at the considered forecasted time horizon of 2.52 s they play a minor role compared to the past movements of the VRU. Our method is evaluated on a dataset recorded in inner-city traffic using a research vehicle. The dataset is made publicly available.
arxiv.org

PILOT: Introducing Transformers for Probabilistic Sound Event Localization

Christopher Schymura, Benedikt Bönninghoff, Tsubasa Ochiai, Marc Delcroix, Keisuke Kinoshita, Tomohiro Nakatani, Shoko Araki, Dorothea Kolossa. Sound event localization aims at estimating the positions of sound sources in the environment with respect to an acoustic receiver (e.g. a microphone array). Recent advances in this domain most prominently focused on utilizing deep recurrent neural networks. Inspired by the success of transformer architectures as a suitable alternative to classical recurrent neural networks, this paper introduces a novel transformer-based sound event localization framework, where temporal dependencies in the received multi-channel audio signals are captured via self-attention mechanisms. Additionally, the estimated sound event positions are represented as multivariate Gaussian variables, yielding an additional notion of uncertainty, which many previously proposed deep learning-based systems designed for this application do not provide. The framework is evaluated on three publicly available multi-source sound event localization datasets and compared against state-of-the-art methods in terms of localization error and event detection accuracy. It outperforms all competing systems on all datasets with statistical significant differences in performance.
arxiv.org

Sensitivity analysis for random measurement error using regression calibration and simulation-extrapolation

Sensitivity analysis for measurement error can be applied in the absence of validation data by means of regression calibration and simulation-extrapolation. These have not been compared for this purpose. A simulation study was conducted comparing the performance of regression calibration and simulation-extrapolation in a multivariable model. The performance of the two methods was evaluated in terms of bias, mean squared error (MSE) and confidence interval coverage, for ranging reliability of the error-prone measurement (0.2-0.9), sample size (125-1,000), number of replicates (2-10), and R-squared (0.03-0.75). It was assumed that no validation data were available about the error-free measures, while measurement error variance was correctly estimated. In various scenarios, regression calibration was unbiased while simulation-extrapolation was biased: median bias was 1.4% (interquartile range (IQR): 0.8;2%), and -12.8% (IQR: -13.2;-11.0%), respectively. A small gain in efficiency was observed for simulation-extrapolation (median MSE: 0.005, IQR: 0.004;0.006) versus regression calibration (median MSE: 0.006, IQR: 0.004;0.007). Confidence interval coverage was at the nominal level of 95% for regression calibration, and smaller than 95% for simulation-extrapolation (median coverage: 92%, IQR: 85;94%). In the absence of validation data, the use of regression calibration is recommended for sensitivity analysis for measurement error.
arxiv.org

Title:Throughput Analysis of UAV-assisted CellularNetworks by Matérn Hardcore Point Process

Abstract: Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are expected to coexist with conventional terrestrial cellular networks and become an important component to support high rate transmissions. This paper presents an analytical framework for evaluating the throughput performance of a downlink two-tier heterogeneous network. Considering the minimum distance constraint among UAVs, Matérn hardcore point process (MHP) is utilized to model the locations of UAVs. The locations of terrestrial base stations (BSs) are modeled by Poisson point process (PPP). Tools of stochastic geometry are invoked to derive tractable expressions for average data rates of users. With the analytical results, we discuss the optimal combinations of UAVs' height and power control factor. The result shows that an appropriate power control factor can effectively maximize UAV users' average data rate as well as guaranteeing the BS users' performance under our proposed model.
arxiv.org

Dynamical Mechanism of Sampling-based Stochastic Inference under Probabilistic Population Codes

Animals are known to make efficient probabilistic inferences based on uncertain and noisy information from the outside world. Although it is known that generic neural networks can perform near-optimal point estimation by probabilistic population codes which has been proposed as a neural basis for encoding of probability distribution, the mechanisms of sampling-based inference has not been clarified. In this study, we trained two types of artificial neural networks: feedforward neural networks (FFNNs) and recurrent neural networks (RNNs) to perform sampling based probabilistic inference. Then, we analyzed and compared the mechanisms of sampling in the RNN with those in the FFNN. As a result, it was found that sampling in RNN is performed by a mechanism that efficiently utilizes the properties of dynamical systems, unlike FFNN. It was also found that sampling in RNNs acts as an inductive bias, enabling more accurate estimation than in MAP estimation. These results will provide important implications for the discussion of the relationship between dynamical systems and information processing in neural networks.
arxiv.org

PDMA: Probabilistic Service Migration Approach for Delay-aware and Mobility-aware Mobile Edge Computing

As a key technology in the 5G era, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) has developed rapidly in recent years. MEC aims to reduce the service delay of mobile users, while alleviating the processing pressure on the core network. MEC can be regarded as an extension of cloud computing on the user side, which can deploy edge servers and bring computing resources closer to mobile users, and provide more efficient interactions. However, due to the user's dynamic mobility, the distance between the user and the edge server will change dynamically, which may cause fluctuations in Quality of Service (QoS). Therefore, when a mobile user moves in the MEC environment, certain approaches are needed to schedule services deployed on the edge server to ensure the user experience. In this paper, we model service scheduling in MEC scenarios and propose a delay-aware and mobility-aware service management approach based on concise probabilistic methods. This approach has low computational complexity and can effectively reduce service delay and migration costs. Furthermore, we conduct experiments by utilizing multiple realistic datasets and use iFogSim to evaluate the performance of the algorithm. The results show that our proposed approach can optimize the performance on service delay, with 8% to 20% improvement and reduce the migration cost by more than 75% compared with baselines during the rush hours.
arxiv.org

RNN with Particle Flow for Probabilistic Spatio-temporal Forecasting

Spatio-temporal forecasting has numerous applications in analyzing wireless, traffic, and financial networks. Many classical statistical models often fall short in handling the complexity and high non-linearity present in time-series data. Recent advances in deep learning allow for better modelling of spatial and temporal dependencies. While most of these models focus on obtaining accurate point forecasts, they do not characterize the prediction uncertainty. In this work, we consider the time-series data as a random realization from a nonlinear state-space model and target Bayesian inference of the hidden states for probabilistic forecasting. We use particle flow as the tool for approximating the posterior distribution of the states, as it is shown to be highly effective in complex, high-dimensional settings. Thorough experimentation on several real world time-series datasets demonstrates that our approach provides better characterization of uncertainty while maintaining comparable accuracy to the state-of-the art point forecasting methods.
arxiv.org

NetFC: enabling accurate floating-point arithmetic on programmable switches

In-network computation has been widely used to accelerate data-intensive distributed applications. Some computational tasks, traditional performed on servers, are offloaded to the network (i.e. programmable switches). However, the computational capacity of programmable switches is limited to simple integer arithmetic operations while many of applications require on-the-fly floating-point operations. To address this issue, prior approaches either adopt a float-to-integer method or directly offload computational tasks to the local CPUs of switches, incurring accuracy loss and delayed processing. To this end, we propose NetFC, a table-lookup method to achieve on-the-fly in-network floating-point arithmetic operations nearly without accuracy loss. NetFC adopts a divide-and-conquer mechanism that converts the original huge table into several much small tables together with some integer operations. NetFC adopts a scaling-factor mechanism for computational accuracy improvement, and a prefix-based lossless table compression method to reduce the memory overhead. We use different types of datasets to evaluate NetFC. The experimental results show that the average accuracy of NetFC can be as high as up to 99.94% at worst with only 448KB memory consumption. Furthermore, we integrate NetFC into Sonata for detecting Slowloris attack, yielding significant decrease of detection delay.
arxiv.org

Data-Driven Invariant Learning for Probabilistic Programs

Morgan and McIver's weakest pre-expectation framework is one of the most well-established methods for deductive verification of probabilistic programs. Roughly, the idea is to generalize binary state assertions to real-valued expectations. While loop-free programs can be analyzed by mechanically transforming expectations, verifying loops usually requires finding an invariant expectation, a difficult task. We propose a new view of invariant expectation synthesis as a regression problem: given an input state, predict the average value of the post-expectation. Guided by this perspective, we develop the first data-driven invariant synthesis method for probabilistic programs. Unlike prior work on probabilistic invariant inference, our approach can learn piecewise continuous invariants without relying on template expectations, and also works when only given black-box access to the program. We implement our approach and demonstrate its effectiveness on a variety of benchmarks from the probabilistic programming literature.
Madison, WINewswise

Correlated Errors in Quantum Computers Emphasize Need for Design Changes

Newswise — MADISON, Wis. — Quantum computers could outperform classical computers at many tasks, but only if the errors that are an inevitable part of computational tasks are isolated rather than widespread events. Now, researchers at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have found evidence that errors are correlated across an entire superconducting quantum computing chip — highlighting a problem that must be acknowledged and addressed in the quest for fault-tolerant quantum computers.
arxiv.org

Title:Finding normal binary floating-point factors in constant time

Abstract: Solving the floating-point equation $x \otimes y = z$, where $x$, $y$ and $z$ belong to floating-point intervals, is a common task in automated reasoning for which no efficient algorithm is known in general. We show that it can be solved by computing a constant number of floating-point factors, and give a constant-time algorithm for computing successive normal floating-point factors of normal floating-point numbers in radix 2. This leads to a constant-time procedure for solving the given equation.
arxiv.org

Title:A Spatially Dependent Probabilistic Model for House Hunting in Ant Colonies

Authors:Grace Cai, Wendy Wu, Wayne Zhao, Jiajia Zhao, Nancy Lynch. Abstract: Ant species such as Temnothorax albipennis select a new nest site in a distributed fashion that, if modeled correctly, can serve as useful information for site selection algorithms for robotic swarms and other applications. Studying and replicating the ants' house hunting behavior will also illuminate useful distributed strategies that have evolved in nature. Many of the existing models of househunting behaviour for T. albipennis make the assumption that all candidate nest sites are equally distant from the ants' home nest, or that an ant has an equal probability of finding each candidate nest site. However, realistically this is not the case, as nests that are further away from the home nest and nests that are difficult to access are less likely to be found, even if they are of higher quality. We extend previous house-hunting models to account for a pairwise distance metric between nests, compare our results to those of real colonies, and use our results to examine the effects of house hunting in nests of different spatial orientations. Our incorporation of distances in the ant model appear to match empirical data in situations where a distance-quality tradeoff between nests is relevant. Furthermore, the model continues to be on par with previous house-hunting models in experiments where all candidate nests are equidistant from the home nest, as is typically assumed.
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Computer Keyboards Market exponential growth mechanics Major Manufacturers, Production and Market Comparison Analysis up to 2026

“Global Computer Keyboards Market 2021“Statistical Surveying Report gives you a point by point thought regarding the significant players, applications, areas, industry Development, Opportunity, generation, divisions, Cost structure, Organization profile, and Determinations for the conjecture forecast frame 2021-2026. We generally mean to convey actuality-based Computer Keyboards information to the clients with...
arxiv.org

Decentralized Matching in a Probabilistic Environment

We consider a model for repeated stochastic matching where compatibility is probabilistic, is realized the first time agents are matched, and persists in the future. Such a model has applications in the gig economy, kidney exchange, and mentorship matching. We ask whether a $decentralized$ matching process can approximate the optimal...
arxiv.org

Probabilistic Group Testing with a Linear Number of Tests

In probabilistic nonadaptive group testing (PGT), we aim to characterize the number of pooled tests necessary to identify a random $k$-sparse vector of defectives with high probability. Recent work has shown that $n$ tests are necessary when $k =\omega(n/\log n)$. It is also known that $O(k \log n)$ tests are necessary and sufficient in other regimes. This leaves open the important sparsity regime where the probability of a defective item is $\sim 1/\log n$ (or $k = \Theta(n/\log n)$) where the number of tests required is linear in $n$. In this work we aim to exactly characterize the number of tests in this sparsity regime. In particular, we seek to determine the number of defectives $\lambda(\alpha)n / \log n$ that can be identified if the number of tests is $\alpha n$. In the process, we give upper and lower bounds on the exact point at which individual testing becomes suboptimal, and the use of a carefully constructed pooled test design is beneficial.
arxiv.org

PopSkipJump: Decision-Based Attack for Probabilistic Classifiers

Most current classifiers are vulnerable to adversarial examples, small input perturbations that change the classification output. Many existing attack algorithms cover various settings, from white-box to black-box classifiers, but typically assume that the answers are deterministic and often fail when they are not. We therefore propose a new adversarial decision-based attack specifically designed for classifiers with probabilistic outputs. It is based on the HopSkipJump attack by Chen et al. (2019, arXiv:1904.02144v5 ), a strong and query efficient decision-based attack originally designed for deterministic classifiers. Our P(robabilisticH)opSkipJump attack adapts its amount of queries to maintain HopSkipJump's original output quality across various noise levels, while converging to its query efficiency as the noise level decreases. We test our attack on various noise models, including state-of-the-art off-the-shelf randomized defenses, and show that they offer almost no extra robustness to decision-based attacks. Code is available at this https URL .
arxiv.org

Experimental Demonstrations of Native Implementation of Boolean Logic Hamiltonian in a Superconducting Quantum Annealer

Daisuke Saida, Yuki Yamanashi, Mutsuo Hidaka, Fuminori Hirayama, Kentaro Imafuku, Shuichi Nagasawa, Siro Kawabata. Experimental demonstrations of quantum annealing with native implementation of Boolean logic Hamiltonians are reported. As a superconducting integrated circuit, a problem Hamiltonian whose set of ground states is consistent with a given truth table is implemented for quantum annealing with no redundant qubits. As examples of the truth table, NAND and NOR are successfully fabricated as an identical circuit. Similarly, a native implementation of a multiplier comprising six superconducting flux qubits is also demonstrated. These native implementations of Hamiltonians consistent with Boolean logic provide an efficient and scalable way of applying annealing computation to so-called circuit satisfiability problems that aim to find a set of inputs consistent with a given output over any Boolean logic functions, especially those like factorization through a multiplier Hamiltonian. A proof-of-concept demonstration of a hybrid computing architecture for domain-specific quantum computing is described.
arxiv.org

SEEN: Sharpening Explanations for Graph Neural Networks using Explanations from Neighborhoods

Explaining the foundations for predictions obtained from graph neural networks (GNNs) is critical for credible use of GNN models for real-world problems. Owing to the rapid growth of GNN applications, recent progress in explaining predictions from GNNs, such as sensitivity analysis, perturbation methods, and attribution methods, showed great opportunities and possibilities for explaining GNN predictions. In this study, we propose a method to improve the explanation quality of node classification tasks that can be applied in a post hoc manner through aggregation of auxiliary explanations from important neighboring nodes, named SEEN. Applying SEEN does not require modification of a graph and can be used with diverse explainability techniques due to its independent mechanism. Experiments on matching motif-participating nodes from a given graph show great improvement in explanation accuracy of up to 12.71% and demonstrate the correlation between the auxiliary explanations and the enhanced explanation accuracy through leveraging their contributions. SEEN provides a simple but effective method to enhance the explanation quality of GNN model outputs, and this method is applicable in combination with most explainability techniques.
HPCwire

Project Jupyter: A Computer Code that Transformed Science

June 16, 2021 — A computer code co-developed by a scientist from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and embraced by the global science community over two decades has been hailed by Nature Magazine as one of “ten computer codes that transformed science.”. Twenty years ago, Fernando Pérez was a...