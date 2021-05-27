Cancel
Mathematics

Generic local rings on a spectrum between Golod and Gorenstein

By Lars Winther Christensen, Oana Veliche
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Artinian quotients R of the local ring Q = k[[x,y,z]] are classified by multiplicative structures on A = Tor_Q^*(R,k); in particular, R is Gorenstein if and only if A is a Poincare duality algebra while R is Golod if and only if all products in A_{>0} are trivial. There is empirical evidence that generic quotient rings with small socle ranks fall on a spectrum between Golod and Gorenstein in a very precise sense: The algebra A breaks up as a direct sum of a Poincare duality algebra P and a graded vector space V, on which P_{>0} acts trivially. That is, A is a trivial extension, A = P \ltimes V, and the extremes A = (k \oplus \Sigma k) \ltimes V and A = P correspond to R being Golod and Gorenstein, respectively.

#Artinian#R
