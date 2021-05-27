Normal Cayley digraphs of dihedral groups with CI-property
A Cayley (di)graph $Cay(G,S)$ of a group $G$ with respect to $S$ is said to be normal if the right regular representation of $G$ is normal in the automorphism group of $Cay(G,S)$, and is called a CI-(di)graph if there is $\alpha\in Aut(G)$ such that $S^\alpha=T$, whenever $Cay(G,S)\cong Cay(G,T)$ for a Cayley (di)graph $Cay(G,T)$. A finite group $G$ is called a DCI-group or a NDCI-group if all Cayley digraphs or normal Cayley digraphs of $G$ are CI-digraphs, and is called a CI-group or a NCI-group if all Cayley graphs or normal Cayley graphs of $G$ are CI-graphs, respectively.arxiv.org