Arithmetic properties encoded in the Galois module structure of $K^\times/K^{\times p^m}$
The power classes of a field are well-known for their ability to parameterize elementary $p$-abelian Galois extensions. These classical objects have recently been reexamined through the lens of their Galois module structure. Module decompositions have been computed in several cases, providing deep new insight into absolute Galois groups. The surprising result in each case is that there are far fewer isomorphism types of indecomposables than one would expect generically, with summands predominately free over associated quotient rings. Though non-free summands are the exception both in their form and prevalence, they play the critical role in controlling arithmetic conditions in the field which allow the rest of the decomposition to be so simple.arxiv.org