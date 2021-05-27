Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Arithmetic properties encoded in the Galois module structure of $K^\times/K^{\times p^m}$

By Jan Minac, Andrew Schultz, John Swallow
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

The power classes of a field are well-known for their ability to parameterize elementary $p$-abelian Galois extensions. These classical objects have recently been reexamined through the lens of their Galois module structure. Module decompositions have been computed in several cases, providing deep new insight into absolute Galois groups. The surprising result in each case is that there are far fewer isomorphism types of indecomposables than one would expect generically, with summands predominately free over associated quotient rings. Though non-free summands are the exception both in their form and prevalence, they play the critical role in controlling arithmetic conditions in the field which allow the rest of the decomposition to be so simple.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcb#Number Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Mathematics
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

The Failure of Galois Descent for p-Selmer Groups of Elliptic Curves

For a finite Galois extension K/F of number fields, elliptic curve E/Q and prime number p, we study the difference in dimension between the Galois fixed space in the p-Selmer group of E/K and the p-Selmer group of E/F. We show that this difference has bounded average when all E/Q are ordered by height.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Uncertainties in the $^{18}$F(p,$α$)^${15}$O reaction rate in classical novae

Context. Direct observation of gamma-ray emission from the decay of $^{18}$F ejected in classical nova outbursts remains a major focus of the nuclear astrophysics community. However, modeling the abundance of ejected $^{18}$F, and thus the predicted detectability distance of a gamma-ray signal near 511 keV emitted from these transient thermonuclear episodes, is hampered by significant uncertainties in our knowledge of the key $^{18}$F(p,$\alpha$) reaction rate. Aims. We analyze uncertainties in the most recent nuclear physics experimental results employed to calculate the $^{18}$F(p,$\alpha$) reaction rate. Our goal is to determine which uncertainties have the most profound influence on the predicted abundance of $^{18}$ ejected from novae, in order to guide future experimental works. Methods. We calculated a wide range of $^{18}$F(p,$\alpha$) reaction rates using R-Matrix formalism, allowing us to take into account all interference effects. Using a selection of 16 evenly-spaced rates over the full range, we performed 16 new hydrodynamic nova simulations. Results. We performed one of the most thorough theoretical studies of the impact of the $^{18}$F(p,$\alpha$) reaction in classical novae to date. The $^{18}$F(p,$\alpha$) rate remains highly uncertain at nova temperatures, resulting in a factor ~10 uncertainty in the predicted abundance of $^{18}$F ejected from nova explosions. We also found that the abundance of $^{18}$F may be strongly correlated with that of $^{19}$F. Conclusions. Despite numerous nuclear physics uncertainties affecting the $^{18}$F(p,$\alpha$) reaction rate, which are dominated by unknown interference signs between 1/2$^+$ and 3/2$^+$ resonances, future experimental work should focus on firmly and precisely determining the directly measurable quantum properties of the subthreshold states in the compound nucleus $^{19}$Ne near 6.13 and 6.29 MeV.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Global well-posedness to stochastic reaction-diffusion equations on the real line $\mathbb{R}$ with superlinear drifts driven by multiplicative space-time white noise

Consider the stochastic reaction-diffusion equation with logarithmic nonlinearity driven by space-time white noise: \begin{align}\label{1.a} \left\{ \begin{aligned} & \mathrm{d}u(t,x) = \frac{1}{2}\Delta u(t,x)\,\mathrm{d}t+ b(u(t,x)) \,\mathrm{d}t \nonumber\\ & ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ + \sigma(u(t,x)) \,W(\mathrm{d}t,\mathrm{d}x), \ t>0, x\in I , \\ & u(0,x)=u_0(x), \quad x\in I .\nonumber \end{aligned} \right. \end{align} When $I$ is a compact interval, say $I=[0,1]$, the well-posedness of the above equation was established in [DKZ] (Ann. Prob. 47:1,2019). The case where $I=\mathbb{R}$ was left open. The essential obstacle is caused by the explosion of the supremum norm of the solution, $\sup_{x\in\mathbb{R}}|u(t,x)|=\infty$, making the usual truncation procedure invalid. In this paper, we prove that there exists a unique global solution to the stochastic reaction-diffusion equation on the whole real line $\mathbb{R}$ with logarithmic nonlinearity. Because of the nature of the nonlinearity, to get the uniqueness, we are forced to work with the first order moment of the solutions on the space $C_{tem}(\mathbb{R})$ with a specially designed norm $$\sup_{t\leq T, x\in\mathbb{R}}\left(|u(t,x)|e^{-\lambda |x|e^{\beta t}}\right),$$ where, unlike the usual norm in $C_{tem}(\mathbb{R})$, the exponent also depends on time $t$ in a particular way. Our approach depends heavily on the new, precise lower order moment estimates of the stochastic convolution and a new type of Gronwall's inequalities we obtained, which are of interest on their own right.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Cosmic expansion parametrization: Implication for curvature and $\text{H}_{0}$ tension

We propose an analytical parametrization of the comoving distance and Hubble parameter to study the cosmic expansion history beyond the vanilla $\Lambda$CDM model. The parametrization is generalized enough to include the contribution of spatial curvature and to capture the higher redshift behaviors. With this parameterization, we study the late time cosmic behavior and put constraints on the cosmological parameters like present values of Hubble parameter ($H_{0}$), matter energy density parameter ($\Omega_{m0}$), spatial curvature energy density parameter ($\Omega_{k0}$) and baryonic matter energy density parameter ($\Omega_{b0}$) using different combinations data like CMB (Cosmic microwave background), BAO (baryon acoustic oscillation), and SN (Pantheon sample for type Ia supernovae). We also rigorously study the Hubble tension in the framework of late time modification from the standard $\Lambda$CDM model. We find that the late time modification of the cosmic expansion can solve the Hubble tension between CMB $\&$ SHOES (local distance ladder observation for $H_{0}$), between CMB+BAO $\&$ SHOES and between CMB+SN $\&$ SHOES, but the late time modification can not solve the Hubble tension between CMB+BAO+SN and SHOES. That means CMB, BAO, and SN data combined put strong enough constraints on $H_{0}$ (even with varying $\Omega_{k0}$) and on other background cosmological parameters so that the addition of $H_{0}$ prior from SHOES (or from similar other local distance observations) can not significantly pull the $H_{0}$ value towards the corresponding SHOES value.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:On the approximation exponents for subspaces of $\mathbb{R}^n$

Authors:Elio Joseph (LMO) Abstract: This paper follows the generalisation of the classical theory of Diophantine approximation to subspaces of $\mathbb{R}^n$ established by W. M. Schmidt in 1967. Let $A$ and $B$ be two subspaces of $\mathbb{R}^n$ of respective dimensions $d$ and $e$ with $d+e\leqslant n$. The proximity between $A$ and $B$ is measured by $t=\min(d,e)$ canonical angles $0\leqslant \theta_1\leqslant \cdots\leqslant \theta_t\leqslant \pi/2$; we set $\psi_j(A,B)=\sin\theta_j$. If $B$ is a rational subspace, his complexity is measured by its height $H(B)=\mathrm{covol}(B\cap\mathbb{Z}^n)$. We denote by $\mu_n(A\vert e)_j$ the exponent of approximation defined as the upper bound (possibly equal to $+\infty$) of the set of $\beta>0$ such that the inequality $\psi_j(A,B)\leqslant H(B)^{-\beta}$ holds for infinitely many rational subspaces $B$ of dimension $e$. We are interested in the minimal value $\mathring{\mu}_n(d\vert e)_j$ taken by $\mu_n(A\vert e)_j$ when $A$ ranges through the set of subspaces of dimension $d$ of $\mathbb{R}^n$ such that for all rational subspaces $B$ of dimension $e$ one has $\dim (A\cap B)
MathematicsNature.com

Spin polarized density functional theory calculations of the electronic structure and magnetism of the 112 type iron pnictide compound \(\hbox {EuFeAs}_2\)

Using density-functional theory, we investigate the electronic, magnetic, and hyperfine-interaction properties of the 112-type iron-pnictide compound \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\), which is isostructural to the high-temperature iron-based superconductor \({\hbox {Ca}}_{1-x}{\hbox {La}}_x{\hbox {FeAs}}_2\). We show that the band structure of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) is similar to that of the 112-type compounds’ family, with hole-like and electron-like bands at the Brillouin-zone center and corners, respectively. We demonstrate that the bands near the Fermi level originate mainly from the Fe atoms. The presence of a mixture of ionic and covalent bonding is predicted from the charge-density and atom-resolved density-of-states calculations. There is good agreement between the calculated hyperfine-interaction parameters with those obtained from the \(^{57}\)Fe and \(^{151}\)Eu Mössbauer measurements. The spatial distribution of atoms in \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) leads to an in-plane 2D magnetism. Moreover, ab-initio calculations predict the compound’s magnetic moment and the magnetic moments of each constituent atom. Also, the density of states profile provides insight into the relative magnitude of these moments. Electronic structure calculations and Fermi surface topology reveal various physical and chemical properties of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\). Valence electron density maps indicate the co-existence of a wide range of chemical bonds in this system, and based on structural properties, the transport characteristics are deduced and discussed. A thorough analysis of the atomic structure of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) and its role in the bond formation is presented.
Computersarxiv.org

Title:$\mathcal{H}_2/\mathcal{H}_{-}$ Distributed Fault Detection and Isolation for Heterogeneous Multi-Agent Systems

Abstract: The paper deals with the problem of distributed fault detection and isolation (FDI) for a group of heterogeneous multi-agent systems. The developed formation for the FDI is taken into account as a distributed observer design methodology, where the interaction between the agent and its neighbors is described as a vector of distributed relative output measurements. Based on two performance indexes $\mathcal{H}_2$ and $\mathcal{H}_{-}$, sufficient conditions are given to ensure the residual signals robust to the disturbances and sensitive with respect to the fault signals. In addition, we show that by using our proposed approach, each agent is able to estimate both its own states and states of its nearest neighbors in the presence of disturbances and faults. Finally, numerical simulations are provided to demonstrate the effectiveness of the theoretically analyzed results.
Computersarxiv.org

FRI-TEM: Time Encoding Sampling of Finite-Rate-of-Innovation Signals

Classical sampling is based on acquiring signal amplitudes at specific points in time, with the minimal sampling rate dictated by the degrees of freedom in the signal. The samplers in this framework are controlled by a global clock that operates at a rate greater than or equal to the minimal sampling rate. At high sampling rates, clocks are power-consuming and prone to electromagnetic interference. An integrate-and-fire time encoding machine (IF-TEM) is an alternative power-efficient sampling mechanism which does not require a global clock. Here, the samples are irregularly spaced threshold-based samples. In this paper, we investigate the problem of sampling finite-rate-of-innovation (FRI) signals using an IF-TEM. We provide theoretical recovery guarantees for an FRI signal with arbitrary pulse shape and without any constraint on the minimum separation between the pulses. In particular, we show how to design a sampling kernel, IF-TEM, and recovery method such that the FRI signals are perfectly reconstructed. We then propose a modification to the sampling kernel to improve noise robustness. Our results enable designing low-cost and energy-efficient analog-to-digital converters for FRI signals.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Vertical structure of Galactic disk kinematics from LAMOST K giants

We examine the vertical structure of Galactic disk kinematics over a Galactocentric radial distance range of $R=5-15$ $\rm{kpc}$ and up to $3$ $\rm{kpc}$ away from the Galactic plane, using the K-type giants surveyed by LAMOST. Based on robust measurements of three-dimensional velocity moments, a wobbly disk is detected in a phenomenological sense. An outflow dominates the radial motion of the inner disk, while in the outer disk there exist alternate outward and inward flows. The vertical bulk velocities is a combination of breathing and bending modes. A contraction-like breathing mode with amplitudes increasing with the distance to the plane and an upward bending mode dominate the vertical motion outside $R_0$, and there are reversed breathing mode and bending mode at $R.
Physicsarxiv.org

Systematic study of near yrast band structures in odd-mass $^{125-137}$Pr and $^{127-139}$Pm isotopes

In the present work, the basis space in the triaxial projected shell model approach is expanded to include three and five quasiparticle configurations for odd-proton systems. This extension allows to investigate the high-spin band structures observed in odd-proton systems up to and including the second band crossing region, and as a first major application of this development, the high-spin properties are investigated for odd-mass $^{125-137}$Pr and $^{127-139}$Pm isotopes. It is shown that band crossings in the studied isotopes have mixed structures with first crossing dominated by one-proton coupled to two-neutron configuration for the lighter isotopes which then changes to three-proton configuration with increasing neutron number. Further, $\gamma$-bands based on quasiparticle states are also delineated in the present work, and it is predicted that these band structures built on three-quasiparticle configurations become favoured in energy for heavier systems in the high-spin region.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Moiré Patterns Tuning Magnetic States in CrI$_{3}$ bilayers

Commensurable twisted bilayer could drastically change the magnetic properties of the CrX$_{3}$ (X = Cl, Br, I) systems, opening new opportunities for magnetic states through rotation among layers. We introduce a mathematical approach to obtain Moiré patterns in twisted hexagonal bilayers by performing a commensurable rotation $\theta$ over one layer. We apply this method to find Moiré structures with $\theta=21.79^{\circ}$ and $32.20^{\circ}$ in the two reported phases R$\bar{3}$ and C2/m of CrI$_{3}$, along with one non-shifted phase, and calculate electronic and magnetic properties by using \textit{ab initio} methodologies. Our results show magnetic configurations dependent on the angle rotation and pronounced changes on the dispersion bands due to variations in the interlayer distance of nearest and second nearest neighbors of Cr atoms. The changes produced by commensurable rotations are discussed through the competence among different energy contributions as a result of changes in the neighborhood due to the atomic arrangement.
ChemistryNature.com

Modeling electrochemical properties of LiMn\(_{1-x}\)Co\(_{x}\)BO\(_3\) for cathode materials in lithium-ion rechargeable batteries

In this work, we report first-principle calculations of the electrochemical properties of lithitated and delithiated LiMn\(_{1-x}\)Co\(_{x}\)BO\(_3\) (\(x = 0\), 0.25, 0.5, 0.75, 1) crystals based on the density functional theory (DFT) with the generalized gradient approximation (GGA) and also considering the on-site Coulomb interaction, the so-called Hubbard correction. We found that the top of the valence band and the bottom of the conduction band of these crystals are mainly formed by the hybridization of the 3d orbitals of mixed Mn\(_{1-x}\)Co\(_{x}\) ions and oxygen 2p orbitals. We observed a band gap narrowing with an increase of cobalt concentration and that the Hubbard correction implies a better theoretical description of their electronic structures. When considering the delithiated materials, our calculations show a metallic behavior for intermediate cobalt concentrations (\(x = 0.25\), 0.5, 0.75), which is a good quality for cathodic materials, as it improves the battery discharge process. We also obtained high (4.14 V vs. Li\(^+\)/Li\(^0\) and 4.16 V vs. Li\(^+\)/Li\(^0\)) open circuit voltage (OCV) values at cobalt concentrations of \(x = 0.5\) and 0.75, where we believe that if these high OCV values are accompanied by a high charge storage capacity, these compounds can become promising and useful cathode materials. Finally, our results are in accordance with previous calculations and also with experimental results.
Economyarxiv.org

Production cross sections of $^{3,4}_Λ$H bound states in $^{3,4}$He($K^-$, $π^0$) reactions at 1 GeV/$c$

We investigate theoretically production cross sections of $^{3,4}_\Lambda$H bound states in the exothermic ($K^-$, $\pi^0$) reactions on $^{3,4}$He targets at $p_{K^-}=$ 1.0 GeV/c in a distorted-wave impulse approximation with the optimal Fermi-averaging $K^-p\to\pi^0\Lambda$ $t$ matrix. We calculate angular distributions of the laboratory differential cross sections $d\sigma/d\Omega_{\rm lab}$ and the integrated cross sections $\sigma_{\rm lab}$ for ${^{3,4}_\Lambda{\rm H}}$ at $\pi^0$ forward-direction angles of $\theta_{\rm lab}=$ 0$^\circ$--20$^\circ$. The calculated results show the production ratio of $R=\sigma_{\rm lab}(^{3}_\Lambda{\rm H})/\sigma_{\rm lab}(^{4}_\Lambda{\rm H}) \simeq$ 0.3--0.4 in the ($K^-$, $\pi^0$) reactions owing to a benefit of the use of very light $A= 3, 4$ nuclear targets. The comparison between $d\sigma/d\Omega_{\rm lab}(^{3}_\Lambda{\rm H})$ and $d\sigma/d\Omega_{\rm lab}(^{4}_\Lambda{\rm H})$ provides examining the mechanism of the production and structure of the $^{3,4}_\Lambda$H bound states, as well as in the endothermic ($\pi^-$, $K^0$) reactions at $p_{\pi^-}=$ 1.05 GeV/c. This investigation confirms the feasibility of lifetime measurements of $^3_\Lambda$H at the J-PARC experiments.
Physicsarxiv.org

Single-layer T'-type nickelates: Ni$^{1+}$ is Ni$^{1+}$

The discovery of superconductivity in the infinite-layer nickelates has opened new perspectives in the context of quantum materials. We analyze, via first-principles calculations, the electronic properties of La$_2$NiO$_3$F -- the first single-layer T'-type nickelate -- and compare these properties with those of related nickelates and isostructural cuprates. We find that La$_2$NiO$_3$F is essentially a single-band system with a Fermi surface dominated by the Ni-3$d_{x^2-y^2}$ states with an exceptional 2D character. In addition, the hopping ratio is similar to that of the highest $T_c$ cuprates and there is a remarkable $e_g$ splitting together with a charge transfer energy of 3.6~eV. According to these descriptors, along with a comparison to Nd$_2$CuO$_4$, we thus indicate single-layer T'-type nickelates of this class as very promising analogs of cuprate-like physics while keeping distinct Ni$^{1+}$ features.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

K-Devices releases Modulators 21 for Ableton Live

KNOR – A gestures sequencer. KNOR is a playful device, oriented toward improvisation and performance, but useful in a studio/writing context as well. Four knobs allow the user to record a free hand gesture each, controlling the modulation target either by triggering knobs 1-4 manually or by sequencing them at a given time resolution, with chance percentage adding a bit of unpredictability.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Physical Properties of Luminous $z\gtrsim8$ Galaxies and Implications for the Cosmic Star Formation Rate Density From ~0.35 deg$^{2}$ of (Pure-)Parallel HST Observations

We present the largest systematic search to date for luminous $z\gtrsim8$ galaxy candidates using ~1267 arcmin$^{2}$ of (pure-)parallel HST observations from the SuperBoRG data set, a compilation of 316 random sightlines with ACS and WFC3 observations, which together represent a factor ~1.4x larger than existing data sets. Using NIR color cuts and careful photo-$z$ analyses, we find 49 $z\sim8-12$ galaxy candidates over 44 unique sightlines, and derive global galaxy properties such as UV magnitudes and continuum slopes, sizes, and rest-frame optical properties (e.g., SFRs, stellar masses, $A_{\rm v}$). Taking advantage of the (pure-)parallel nature of our data set - making it one of the most representative thus far - and derived SFRs, we evaluate the cosmic star formation rate density for the bright end of the luminosity at $z\sim8-10$ and test the validity of luminosity function-derived results using a conversion factor. We find our method yields comparable results to those derived with luminosity functions. Furthermore, we present follow up observations of 4 (Super)BoRG targets with Keck/MOSFIRE, finding no evidence of Ly$\alpha$ in >3 hrs of $Y-$band observations in either, consistent with a largely neutral medium at $z\sim8$. Our results offer a definitive HST legacy on the bright end of the luminosity function and provide a valuable benchmark as well as targets for follow up with JWST.
Sciencearxiv.org

Title:Non-Extensive Transverse Momentum Distribution For Identified Particles at $\sqrt{S_{NN}}= $ 7.7, 11.5, 19.6, 27, 39 \hspace{0.05cm} GeV

Abstract: The transverse momentum distribution of charged particles formed in AuAu collisions at Beam Energy Scan (BES) ($\sqrt{S_{NN}}=$ 7.7, 11.5, 19.6, 27, 39 $\hspace{0.05cm} GeV$) is investigated. In addition, $ P_{T}$ spectra of $\Lambda$ particle at $\sqrt{S_{NN}}$=62.4 $\hspace{0.03cm} GeV$ was examined. Tsallis distribution is used to extract the temperature, volume and the entropic index from the experimental results at mid-rapidity and zero chemical potential. We measure some particle ratios like $ \frac{k^{+}}{\pi^{+}} $ and $ \frac{\Lambda}{\pi^{-}} $ which are puzzling horn in the experiment and in the thermal model. We conclude that the horn vanished when we used Tsallis distribution, but this does not confirm a solution to the puzzle, which is primarily visible in the experimental results.
Sciencearxiv.org

An anisotropic inverse mean curvature flow for spacelike graphic hypersurfaces with boundary in Lorentz-Minkowski space $\mathbb{R}^{n+1}_{1}$

In this paper, we consider the evolution of spacelike graphic hypersurfaces defined over a convex piece of hyperbolic plane $\mathscr{H}^{n}(1)$, of center at origin and radius $1$, in the $(n+1)$-dimensional Lorentz-Minkowski space $\mathbb{R}^{n+1}_{1}$ along an anisotropic inverse mean curvature flow with the vanishing Neumann boundary condition, and prove that this flow exists for all the time. Moreover, we can show that, after suitable rescaling, the evolving spacelike graphic hypersurfaces converge smoothly to a piece of hyperbolic plane of center at origin and prescribed radius, which actually corresponds to a constant function defined over the piece of $\mathscr{H}^{n} (1)$, as time tends to infinity. Clearly, this conclusion is an extension of our previous work [2].
Sciencearxiv.org

Bayesian Analysis of time dependence of DAMA modulation amplitude

We implement a test of the variability of the per-cycle annual modulation amplitude in the different phases of the DAMA/LIBRA experiment using Bayesian model comparison. Using frequentist methods, a previous study (Kelso et al 2018) had demonstrated that the DAMA amplitudes spanning over the DAMA/NaI and the first phase of the DAMA/LIBRA phases, show a mild preference for time-dependence in multiple energy bins. With that motivation, we first show using Bayesian techniques that the aforementioned data analyzed in Kelso et al, show a moderate preference for exponentially varying amplitudes in the 2-5 and 2-6 keV energy intervals. We then carry out a similar analysis on the latest modulation amplitudes released by the DAMA collaboration from the first two phases of the upgraded DAMA/LIBRA experiment. We also analyze the single-hit residual rates released by the DAMA collaboration to further look for any possible time-dependency. However, we do not find any evidence for variability of either of the two datasets by using Bayesian model selection. All our analysis codes and datasets have been made publicly available.
Pharmaceuticalsrealbuzz.com

Jibe CBD Gummies Reviews {UPDATED} - Is It Scam or Not?

Jibe CBD Gummies thing’s name makes it all around amazing for utilize record-breaking and reasonable for making full force. Regardless, the sales energy in the body improves your thriving utilizing any techniques. Consequently, you can begin taking a bound extent of Jibe CBD Gummiesrecipe to help up all incredible force in the body and transport all horrendousness and stress. This is full-fit made other than noteworthy to do veritable body strength. Subsequently, this is smooth in its all development and works for making incomprehensible body. Subsequently, you can endeavor it with a confined sum to help memory. To Purchase Jibe CBD GummiesClick Any Image Or Link On This Page!