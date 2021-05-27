Cancel
The Complexity of Approximating Critical Points of Quantum Phase Transitions

By James D. Watson, Johannes Bausch
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Phase diagrams chart material properties with respect to one or more external or internal parameters such as pressure or magnetisation; as such, they play a fundamental role in many theoretical and applied fields of science. In this work, we prove that provided the phase of the Hamiltonian at a finite size reflects the phase in the thermodynamic limit, approximating the critical boundary in its phase diagram to constant precision is $P^{QMA_{EXP}}$-complete. This holds even for translationally-invariant nearest neighbour couplings, and even if the system's phase diagram is promised to have a single critical boundary delineating two phases. For the simpler case of a single parameter, the same problem remains $QMA_{EXP}$-hard. Our results extend the study of quantum phases to systems with more realistic phase diagrams than previously studied. Furthermore, our findings place complexity-theoretic constraints on the effectiveness of (computational or analytic) methods based on finite size criteria, similar in spirit to the Knabe bound, for the task of extrapolating the properties (e.g. gapped/gapless) of a system from finite-size observations to the thermodynamic limit.

arxiv.org
Sciencearxiv.org

A variational approach for the ground state profile of a trapped spinor-BEC: A detailed study of phase transition in spin-1 condensate at zero magnetic field

The ground state of a spin-1 Bose-Einstein condensate is selected based on the most energetically stable stationary state. It is well known that for the homogeneous condensate linear and quadratic term plays an important role to lift the degeneracy among the stationary states, giving a rich phase diagram. In this article, we investigate the ground state in absence of linear and quadratic Zeeman terms under realistic trapping potential. The spin-dependent interaction strength plays a key role in favoring one of the stationary state to have the lowest energy and thus producing the ground state of the system. We notice that the Thomas-Fermi approximated results predict that for anti-ferromagnetic condensates the energy difference between the competing stationary states is really small, requiring further analysis considering the full profile of the condensate. Thus, for the purpose of further refining results, we introduce a variational method which provides the full number density profile of the condensate with very good accuracy even for small condensates in 3-dimensional isotropic harmonic confinement as well as in effective 1-dimensional harmonic trapping. Then we compare all the relevant physical parameters with those of Thomas-Fermi results.
Physicsarxiv.org

Possibility of multi-step electroweak phase transition in the two Higgs doublet models

We discuss whether a multi-step electroweak phase transition (EWPT) occurs in two Higgs doublet models (2HDMs). The EWPT is related to interesting phenomena such as baryogenesis and a gravitational wave from it. We examine parameter regions in CP-conserving 2HDMs and find certain areas where the multi-step EWPTs occur. The parameter search shows the multi-step EWPT prefers the scalar potential with the approximate $Z_2$ symmetry and a mass hierarchy between the neutral CP-odd and CP-even extra scalar bosons $m_A.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Quantum-embedding description of the Anderson lattice model with the ghost Gutzwiller Approximation

Marius S. Frank, Tsung-Han Lee, Gargee Bhattacharyya, Pak Ki Henry Tsang, Victor L. Quito, Vladimir Dobrosavljević, Ove Christiansen, Nicola Lanatà. We present benchmark calculations of the Anderson lattice model (ALM) using the recently-developed "ghost Gutzwiller approximation" (g-GA). Our analysis shows that, while for the Hubbard model the standard Gutzwiller approximation (GA) provides us with a relatively accurate description of the Mott transition (with a critical Hubbard interaction strength overestimated by only $\sim 10\%$ with respect to dynamical mean field theory (DMFT)), this is not the case for the ALM, where the metal-insulator transition can be incorrect by orders of magnitude. We argue that this problem is caused by the inability of the GA to describe simultaneously the Mott physics and the hybridization between correlated and itinerant degrees of freedom, whose interplay often governs the metal-insulator transition in real materials. Finally, we show that the g-GA solves this problem, providing us with results in remarkable agreement with DMFT throughout the entire phase diagram of the ALM, while being much less computationally demanding. We provide an analytical explanation of these findings and discuss their implications within the context of ab-initio computation of strongly-correlated matter.
Physicsarxiv.org

Revealing Collective Emission in the Single-to-Bulk Transition of Quantum Emitters in Nanodiamond Agglomerates

Individual quantum emitters form a fundamental building block for emerging quantum technologies. Collective effects of such emitters might improve the performance of applications even further. When scaling materials to larger sizes, however, collective effects might be covered by transitions to bulk properties. Here, we probe the optical properties of Nitrogen Vacancy (NV) centers in agglomerates of nanodiamonds. We quantify the transition from individual emitters to bulk emission by fluorescence lifetime measurements, and find a transition to occur on a length scale of $\sim 3$ wavelengths around the emitter. While our lifetime measurements are consistent with superradiant decay, the second-order correlation function, which is a standard measure to reveal collective properties, fails to probe collective effects for our case of an ensemble of collectively contributing domains to the emission. Therefore, we propose and apply a new measure to trace collective effects based on the fluctuation statistics of the emitted light. Our work points toward systematically studying collective effects in a scalable solid-state quantum system, and using them for quantum optical applications in agglomerates of highly-doped nanodiamonds.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Solid/Liquid Phase Transition and Heat Engine in Asymptotically Flat Schwarzschild Black Hole via the Rényi Extended Phase Space Approach

Recently, it has been found that, with the Rényi statistics, the asymptotically flat Schwarzschild black hole can be in thermal equilibrium with infinite heat reservior at a fixed temperature when its event horizon radius is larger than the characteristic length scale $L_\lambda=1/\sqrt{\pi \lambda}$, where $\lambda$ is the nonextensivity parameter. In the Rényi extended phase space with the $PdV$ work term, an off-shell free energy in the canonical ensemble is considered, with the thermodynamic volume $V$ is identified as an order parameter, to identify a first-order Hawking-Page (HP) phase transition as a solid/liquid phase transition. It has the latent heat of fusion from solid (corresponding to thermal radiation) to liquid (corresponding to black hole) in the form of $\sim 1/\sqrt{\lambda}$; this is evident of the absence of the HP phase transition in the case of asymptotically flat Schwarzschild black hole from the GB statistics ($\lambda=0$). Moreover, we investigate the generalized second law of black hole thermodynamics (GSL) in Rényi statistics by considering the black hole as a working substance in heat engine. Interestingly, an efficiency $\eta$ of the black hole in a Carnot cycle takes the form $\eta_c=1-T_\text{C}/T_\text{H}$. This confirms the validity of the GSL in the Rényi extended phase space.
Computersarxiv.org

Approximate Fixed-Points in Recurrent Neural Networks

Recurrent neural networks are widely used in speech and language processing. Due to dependency on the past, standard algorithms for training these models, such as back-propagation through time (BPTT), cannot be efficiently parallelised. Furthermore, applying these models to more complex structures than sequences requires inference time approximations, which introduce inconsistency between inference and training. This paper shows that recurrent neural networks can be reformulated as fixed-points of non-linear equation systems. These fixed-points can be computed using an iterative algorithm exactly and in as many iterations as the length of any given sequence. Each iteration of this algorithm adds one additional Markovian-like order of dependencies such that upon termination all dependencies modelled by the recurrent neural networks have been incorporated. Although exact fixed-points inherit the same parallelization and inconsistency issues, this paper shows that approximate fixed-points can be computed in parallel and used consistently in training and inference including tasks such as lattice rescoring. Experimental validation is performed in two tasks, Penn Tree Bank and WikiText-2, and shows that approximate fixed-points yield competitive prediction performance to recurrent neural networks trained using the BPTT algorithm.
Computersarxiv.org

A direct product theorem for quantum communication complexity with applications to device-independent QKD

We give a direct product theorem for the entanglement-assisted interactive quantum communication complexity of an $l$-player predicate $\mathsf{V}$. In particular we show that for a distribution $p$ that is product across the input sets of the $l$ players, the success probability of any entanglement-assisted quantum communication protocol for computing $n$ copies of $\mathsf{V}$, whose communication is $o(\log(\mathrm{eff}^*(\mathsf{V},p))\cdot n)$, goes down exponentially in $n$. Here $\mathrm{eff}^*(\mathsf{V}, p)$ is a distributional version of the quantum efficiency or partition bound introduced by Laplante, Lerays and Roland (2014), which is a lower bound on the distributional quantum communication complexity of computing a single copy of $\mathsf{V}$ with respect to $p$.
Sciencearxiv.org

Simulating a measurement-induced phase transition for trapped ion circuits

The rise of programmable quantum devices has motivated the exploration of circuit models which could realize novel physics. A promising candidate is a class of hybrid circuits, where entangling unitary dynamics compete with disentangling measurements. Novel phase transitions between different entanglement regimes have been identified in their dynamical states, with universal properties hinting at unexplored critical phenomena. Trapped ion hardware is a leading contender for the experimental realization of such physics, which requires not only traditional two-qubit entangling gates, but a constant rate of local measurements accurately addressed throughout the circuit. Recent progress in engineering high-precision optical addressing of individual ions makes preparing a constant rate of measurements throughout a unitary circuit feasible. Using tensor network simulations, we show that the resulting class of hybrid circuits, prepared with native gates, exhibits a volume-law to area-law transition in the entanglement entropy. This displays universal hallmarks of a measurement-induced phase transition. Our simulations are able to characterize the critical exponents using circuit sizes with tens of qubits and thousands of gates. We argue that this transition should be robust against additional sources of experimental noise expected in modern trapped ion hardware, and will rather be limited by statistical requirements on post selection. Our work highlights the powerful role that tensor network simulations can play in advancing the theoretical and experimental frontiers of critical phenomena.
Physicsarxiv.org

Determination of approximate quantum labels based on projections of the total angular momentum on the molecule-fixed axis

Molecular line lists, particularly those computed for high temperature applications, often have very few states assigned local quantum numbers. These are often important components for accurately determining line shape parameters required for radiative transfer simulations. The projection of the total angular momentum onto the molecule fixed axis ($k$) is investigated in the Radau internal coordinate system to determine when it can be considered a good quantum number. In such a coordinate system, when the square of the $k^{th}$ component of the wavefunction is greater than one half, then we can classify $k$ as a good quantum number in accordance with the theorem of Hose and Taylor. Furthermore, it is demonstrated that when this holds true, oblate and prolate quantum labels $K_{a}$ and $K_{c}$ can reliably be predicted. This is demonstrated for the water and ozone molecules.
Astronomyarxiv.org

GW170817, PSR J0030+0451, and PSR J0740+6620: constraints on phase transition and nuclear symmetry energy parameters

Recently, the radius of neutron star (NS) PSR J0740+6620 was measured by NICER and an updated measurement of neutron skin thickness of ${}^{208}$Pb ($R_{\rm skin}^{208}$) was reported by the PREX-II experiment. These new measurements can help us better understand the unknown equation of state (EoS) of dense matter. In this work, we adopt a hybrid parameterization method, which incorporates the nuclear empirical parameterization and some widely used phenomenological parameterizations, to analyze the results of nuclear experiments and astrophysical observations. With the joint Bayesian analysis of GW170817, PSR J0030+0451, and PSR J0740+6620, the parameters that characterize the ultra dense matter EoS are constrained. We find that the slope parameter $L$ is approximately constrained to $70_{-18}^{+21}$ MeV, which predicts $R_{\rm skin}^{208}=0.204^{+0.030}_{-0.026}\,{\rm fm}$ by using the universal relation between $R_{\rm skin}^{208}$ and $L$. And the bulk properties of canonical $1.4\,M_\odot$ NS (e.g., $R_{1.4}$ and $\Lambda_{1.4}$) as well as the pressure ($P_{2\rho_{\rm sat}}$) at two times the nuclear saturation density are well constrained by the data, i.e., $R_{1.4}$, $\Lambda_{1.4}$, and $P_{2\rho_{\rm sat}}$ are approximately constrained to $12.3\pm0.7$ km, $330_{-100}^{+140}$, and $4.1_{-1.2}^{+1.5}\times10^{34}\,{\rm dyn\,cm^{-2}}$, respectively. Besides, we find that the Bayes evidences of the hybrid star and normal NS assumptions are comparable, which indicates that current observation data are compatible with quarkyonic matter existing in the core of massive star. Finally, in the case of normal NS assumption, we obtain a constraint for the maximum mass of nonrotating NS $M_{\rm TOV}=2.30^{+0.30}_{-0.18}$ $M_\odot$. All of the uncertainties reported above are for 68.3% credible levels.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dynamical phase transitions in quantum spin models with antiferromagnetic long-range interactions

In recent years, dynamical phase transitions and out-of-equilibrium criticality have been at the forefront of ultracold gases and condensed matter research. Whereas universality and scaling are established topics in equilibrium quantum many-body physics, out-of-equilibrium extensions of such concepts still leave much to be desired. Using exact diagonalization and the time-dependent variational principle in uniform martrix product states, we calculate the time evolution of the local order parameter and Loschmidt return rate in transverse-field Ising chains with antiferromagnetic power law-decaying interactions, and map out the corresponding rich dynamical phase diagram. \textit{Anomalous} cusps in the return rate, which are ubiquitous at small quenches within the ordered phase in the case of ferromagnetic long-range interactions, are absent within the accessible timescales of our simulations. We attribute this to much weaker domain-wall binding in the antiferromagnetic case. For quenches across the quantum critical point, \textit{regular} cusps appear in the return rate and connect to the local order parameter changing sign, indicating the concurrence of two major concepts of dynamical phase transitions. Our results consolidate conclusions of previous works that a necessary condition for the appearance of anomalous cusps in the return rate after quenches within the ordered phase is for topologically trivial local spin flips to be the energetically dominant excitations in the spectrum of the quench Hamiltonian. Our findings are readily accessible in modern trapped-ion setups, and we outline the associated experimental considerations.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Robust large-gap topological insulator phase in transition-metal chalcogenide ZrTe$_4$Se

Based on density functional theory (DFT), we investigate the electronic properties of bulk and single-layer ZrTe$_4$Se. The band structure of bulk ZrTe$_4$Se can produce a semimetal-to-topological insulator (TI) phase transition under uniaxial strain. The maximum global band gap is 0.189 eV at the 7\% tensile strain. Meanwhile, the Z$_2$ invariants (0; 110) demonstrate conclusively it is a weak topological insulator (WTI). The two Dirac cones for the (001) surface further confirm the nontrivial topological nature. The single-layer ZrTe$_4$Se is a quantum spin Hall (QSH) insulator with a band gap 86.4 meV and Z$_2$=1, the nontrivial metallic edge states further confirm the nontrivial topological nature. The maximum global band gap is 0.211 eV at the tensile strain 8\%. When the compressive strain is more than 1\%, the band structure of single-layer ZrTe$_4$Se produces a TI-to-semimetal transition. These theoretical analysis may provide a method for searching large band gap TIs and platform for topological nanoelectronic device applications.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Extracting Weighted Automata for Approximate Minimization in Language Modelling

In this paper we study the approximate minimization problem for language modelling. We assume we are given some language model as a black box. The objective is to obtain a weighted finite automaton (WFA) that fits within a given size constraint and which mimics the behaviour of the original model while minimizing some notion of distance between the black box and the extracted WFA. We provide an algorithm for the approximate minimization of black boxes trained for language modelling of sequential data over a one-letter alphabet. By reformulating the problem in terms of Hankel matrices, we leverage classical results on the approximation of Hankel operators, namely the celebrated Adamyan-Arov-Krein (AAK) theory. This allows us to use the spectral norm to measure the distance between the black box and the WFA. We provide theoretical guarantees to study the potentially infinite-rank Hankel matrix of the black box, without accessing the training data, and we prove that our method returns an asymptotically-optimal approximation.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Observational prospects for phase transitions at LISA: Fisher matrix analysis

A first order phase transition at the electroweak scale would lead to the production of gravitational waves that may be observable at upcoming space-based gravitational wave (GW) detectors such as LISA (Laser Interferometer Space Antenna). As the Standard Model has no phase transition, LISA can be used to search for new physics by searching for a stochastic gravitational wave background. In this work we investigate LISA's sensitivity to the thermodynamic parameters encoded in the stochastic background produced by a phase transition, using the sound shell model to characterise the gravitational wave power spectrum, and the Fisher matrix to estimate uncertainties. We explore a parameter space with transition strengths $\alpha < 0.5$ and phase boundary speeds $0.4 < v_\text{w} < 0.9$, for transitions nucleating at $T_{\text{N}} = 100$ GeV, with mean bubble spacings $0.1$ and $0.01$ of the Hubble length, and sound speed $c/\sqrt{3}$. We show that the power spectrum in the sound shell model can be well approximated by a four-parameter double broken power law, and find that the peak power and frequency can be measured to approximately 10% accuracy for signal-to-noise ratios (SNRs) above 20. Determinations of the underlying thermodynamic parameters are complicated by degeneracies, but in all cases the phase boundary speed will be the best constrained parameter. Turning to the principal components of the Fisher matrix, a signal-to-noise ratio above 20 produces a relative uncertainty less than 3% in the two highest-order principal components, indicating good prospects for combinations of parameters. The highest-order principal component is dominated by the wall speed. These estimates of parameter sensitivity provide a preliminary accuracy target for theoretical calculations of thermodynamic parameters.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Hardness of Approximate Diameter: Now for Undirected Graphs

Approximating the graph diameter is a basic task of both theoretical and practical interest. A simple folklore algorithm can output a 2-approximation to the diameter in linear time by running BFS from an arbitrary vertex. It has been open whether a better approximation is possible in near-linear time. A series of papers on fine-grained complexity have led to strong hardness results for diameter in directed graphs, culminating in a recent tradeoff curve independently discovered by [Li, STOC'21] and [Dalirrooyfard and Wein, STOC'21], showing that under the Strong Exponential Time Hypothesis (SETH), for any integer $k\ge 2$ and $\delta>0$, a $2-\frac{1}{k}-\delta$ approximation for diameter in directed $m$-edge graphs requires $mn^{1+1/(k-1)-o(1)}$ time. In particular, the simple linear time $2$-approximation algorithm is optimal for directed graphs.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum communication complexity beyond Bell nonlocality

Efficient distributed computing offers a scalable strategy for solving resource-demanding tasks such as parallel computation and circuit optimisation. Crucially, the communication overhead introduced by the allotment process should be minimised -- a key motivation behind the communication complexity problem (CCP). Quantum resources are well-suited to this task, offering clear strategies that can outperform classical counterparts. Furthermore, the connection between quantum CCPs and nonlocality provides an information-theoretic insights into fundamental quantum mechanics. Here we connect quantum CCPs with a generalised nonlocality framework -- beyond the paradigmatic Bell's theorem -- by incorporating the underlying causal structure, which governs the distributed task, into a so-called nonlocal hidden variable model. We prove that a new class of communication complexity tasks can be associated to Bell-like inequalities, whose violation is both necessary and sufficient for a quantum gain. We experimentally implement a multipartite CCP akin to the guess-your-neighbour-input scenario, and demonstrate a quantum advantage when multipartite Greenberger-Horne-Zeilinger (GHZ) states are shared among three users.
Sciencearxiv.org

Local and Approximate classification of spacetimes in the transverse frames

We revisit the definition of transverse frames and tetrad choices with regards to its application to numerically generated spacetimes, in particular those from the merger of binary black holes. We introduce the concept of local and approximate algebraic Petrov types in the strong field regime. We define an index $\mathcal{D}=\sqrt{12/I}\left(\Psi_2 - \Psi_3^2/\Psi_4\right)$ able to discriminate between Petrov types II and D and define regions of spacetime of those approximate types when used in conjunction with the speciality invariant $S=27J^2/I^3$. We provide an explicit example applying this method to Brill-Lindquist initial data corresponding to two nonspinning black holes from rest at a given initial separation. We find a doughnut-like region that is approximately of Petrov type II surrounded by an approximately Petrov type D region. We complete the study by proposing a totally symmetric tetrad fixing of the transverse frame that can be simply implemented in numerically generated spacetimes through the computation of spin coefficients ratios. We provide an application by explicitly deriving the Kerr-perturbative equations in this tetrad.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:Composability of global phase invariant distance and its application to approximation error management

Abstract: Many quantum algorithms can be written as a composition of unitaries, some of which can be exactly synthesized by a universal fault-tolerant gate set, while others can be approximately synthesized. A quantum compiler synthesizes each approximately synthesizable unitary up to some approximation error, such that the error of the overall unitary remains bounded by a certain amount. In this paper we consider the case when the errors are measured in the global phase invariant distance. Apart from deriving a relation between this distance and the Frobenius norm, we show that this distance composes. If a unitary is written as a composition (product and tensor product) of other unitaries, we derive bounds on the error of the overall unitary as a function of the errors of the composed unitaries. Our bound is better than the sum-of-error bound (Bernstein,Vazirani,1997), derived for the operator norm. This indicates that synthesizing a circuit using global phase invariant distance maybe done with less number of resources.
Physicsarxiv.org

Title:Thickness Dependent Magnetic Transition in Few Layer 1T Phase CrTe2

Abstract: Room temperature two-dimensional (2D) ferromagnetism is highly desired in practical spintronics applications. Recently, 1T phase CrTe2 (1T-CrTe2) nanosheets with five and thicker layers have been successfully synthesized, which all exhibit the properties of ferromagnetic (FM) metals with Curie temperatures around 305 K. However, whether the ferromagnetism therein can be maintained when continuously reducing the nanosheet's thickness to monolayer limit remains unknown. Here, through first-principles calculations, we explore the evolution of magnetic properties of 1 to 6 layers CrTe2 nanosheets and several interesting points are found: First, unexpectedly, monolayer CrTe2 prefers a zigzag antiferromagnetic (AFM) state with its energy much lower than that of FM state. Second, in 2 to 4 layers CrTe2, both the intralayer and interlayer magnetic coupling are AFM. Last, when the number of layers is equal to or greater than five, the intralayer and interlayer magnetic coupling become FM. Theoretical analysis reveals that the in-plane lattice contraction of few layer CrTe2 compared to bulk is the main factor producing intralayer AFM-FM magnetic transition. At the same time, as long as the intralayer coupling gets FM, the interlayer coupling will concomitantly switch from AFM to FM. Such highly thickness dependent magnetism provides a new perspective to control the magnetic properties of 2D materials.