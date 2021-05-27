Cancel
$G_1$ class elements in a Banach algebra

By S. H. Kulkarni
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Let $A$ be a complex unital Banach algebra with unit $1$. An element $a\in A$ is said to be of \textit{$G_{1}$-class} if. $$\|(z-a)^{-1}\|=\frac{1}{\text{d}(z,\sigma(a))} \quad \forall z\in \mathbb{C}\setminus \sigma(a).$$. Here $d(z, \sigma(a))$ denotes the distance between $z$ and the spectrum $\sigma(a)$ of $a$. Some examples of such elements are given and...

