Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Moment preserving Fourier-Galerkin spectral methods and application to the Boltzmann equation

By Lorenzo Pareschi, Thomas Rey
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Spectral methods, thanks to the high accuracy and the possibility of using fast algorithms, represent an effective way to approximate collisional kinetic equations in kinetic theory. On the other hand, the loss of some local invariants can lead to the wrong long time behavior of the numerical solution. We introduce in this paper a novel Fourier-Galerkin spectral method that improves the classical spectral method by making it conservative on the moments of the approximated distribution, without sacrificing its spectral accuracy or the possibility of using fast algorithms. The method is derived directly using a constrained best approximation in the space of trigonometric polynomials and can be applied to a wide class of problems where preservation of moments is essential. We then apply the new spectral method to the evaluation of the Boltzmann collision term, and prove spectral consistency and stability of the resulting Fourier-Galerkin approximation scheme. Various numerical experiments illustrate the theoretical findings.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spectral Method#Fourier#Boltzmann Equation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mathematics
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Fourier modal method for Moiré lattices

In recent years twisted bi-layers of 2D materials became very popular in the field due to the possibility to totally change their electronic properties by simple rotation. At the same time, in the wide field of photonic crystals, this idea still remains almost untouched, and only some particular problems were considered. One of the reasons is the computational difficulty of the accurate consideration of Moiré superlattices that appear due to the superimposition of misaligned lattices. Indeed, the unit cell of the complex lattice is typically much larger than the original crystals and requires much more computational resources for the computations. Here, we propose a careful adaptation of the Fourier modal method in the form of the scattering matrices for the description of twisted 1D gratings' stacks. Our approach allows us to consider sublattices in close vicinity to each other and account for their interaction via the near-field. In the developed numerical scheme, we utilize the fact that each sublattice is only 1D-periodic and therefore simpler than the resulting 2D superlattice, as well as the fact that even a small gap between the lattices filters out high Fourier harmonics due to their evanescent origin. This accelerates the computations from 1 up to 3 and more orders of magnitude for typical structures depending on the number of harmonics. This paves the way for rigorous study of almost any photonic crystals of the proposed geometry and demonstration of specific Moiré-associated effects.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A Method for Locating the Real Roots of the Symbolic Quintic Equation Using Quadratic Equations

A method is proposed with which the locations of the roots of the monic symbolic quintic polynomial $x^5 + a_4 x^4 + a_3 x^3 + a_2 x^2 + a_1 x + a_0$ can be determined using the roots of two resolvent quadratic polynomials: $q_1(x) = x^2 + a_4 x + a_3$ and $q_2(x) = a_2 x^2 + a_1 x + a_0$, whose coefficients are exactly those of the quintic polynomial. The different cases depend on the coefficients of $q_1(x)$ and $q_2(x)$ and on some specific relationships between them. The method is illustrated with the full analysis of one of the possible cases. Some of the roots of the symbolic quintic equation for this case have their isolation intervals determined and, as this cannot be done for all roots with the help of quadratic equations only, finite intervals containing 1 or 3 roots, or 0 or 2 roots, or, rarely, 0, or 2, or 4 roots of the quintic are identified. Knowing the stationary points of the quintic polynomial, lifts the latter indeterminacy and allows one to find the isolation interval of each of the roots of the quintic. Separately, using the complete root classification of the quintic, one can also lift this indeterminacy. The method also allows to see how variation of the individual coefficients of the quintic affect its roots. No root finding iterations or any numerical approximations are used and no equations of degree higher than 2 are solved.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:An $L^p$-weak Galerkin method for second order elliptic equations in non-divergence form

Abstract: This article presents a new primal-dual weak Galerkin method for second order elliptic equations in non-divergence form. The new method is devised as a constrained $L^p$-optimization problem with constraints that mimic the second order elliptic equation by using the discrete weak Hessian locally on each element. An equivalent min-max characterization is derived to show the existence and uniqueness of the numerical solution. Optimal order error estimates are established for the numerical solution under the discrete $W^{2,p}$ norm, as well as the standard $W^{1,p}$ and $L^p$ norms. An equivalent characterization of the optimization problem in term of a system of fixed-point equations via the proximity operator is presented. An iterative algorithm is designed based on the fixed-point equations to solve the optimization problems. Implementation of the iterative algorithm is studied and convergence of the iterative algorithm is established. Numerical experiments for both smooth and non-smooth coefficients problems are presented to verify the theoretical findings.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Spectral Hypergraph Sparsifiers of Nearly Linear Size

Graph sparsification has been studied extensively over the past two decades, culminating in spectral sparsifiers of optimal size (up to constant factors). Spectral hypergraph sparsification is a natural analogue of this problem, for which optimal bounds on the sparsifier size are not known, mainly because the hypergraph Laplacian is non-linear, and thus lacks the linear-algebraic structure and tools that have been so effective for graphs.
Mathematicsjohndcook.com

Fourier, Gauss, and Heisenberg

Several weeks ago I wrote about the Fourier uncertainty principle which gives a lower bound on the product of the variance of a function f and the variance of its Fourier transform. This post expands on the earlier post by quoting some results from a recent paper [1]. Gaussian density.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A controllability method for Maxwell's equations

We propose a controllability method for the numerical solution of time-harmonic Maxwell's equations in their first-order formulation. By minimizing a quadratic cost functional, which measures the deviation from periodicity, the controllability method determines iteratively a periodic solution in the time domain. At each conjugate gradient iteration, the gradient of the cost functional is simply computed by running any time-dependent simulation code forward and backward for one period, thus leading to a non-intrusive implementation easily integrated into existing software. Moreover, the proposed algorithm automatically inherits the parallelism, scalability, and low memory footprint of the underlying time-domain solver. Since the time-periodic solution obtained by minimization is not necessarily unique, we apply a cheap post-processing filtering procedure which recovers the time-harmonic solution from any minimizer. Finally, we present a series of numerical examples which show that our algorithm greatly speeds up the convergence towards the desired time-harmonic solution when compared to simply running the time-marching code until the time-harmonic regime is eventually reached.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A new method for detecting fast neutrino flavor conversions in core-collapse supernova models with two-moment neutrino transport

Fast-pairwise neutrino oscillations potentially affect many aspects of core-collapse supernova (CCSN): the explosion mechanism, neutrino signals, and nucleosynthesis in the ejecta. This particular mode of collective neutrino oscillations has a deep connection to the angular structure of neutrinos in momentum space; for instance, the appearance of electron neutrinos lepton number (ELN) angular crossings in momentum space is a good indicator of occurrences of the flavor conversions. However, many multi-dimensional (multi-D) CCSN simulations are carried out with approximate neutrino transport (such as two-moment methods), which limits the access to the angular distributions of neutrinos, i.e., inhibits ELN-crossing searches. In this paper, we develop a new method of ELN-crossing search in these CCSN simulations. The required data is the zero-th and first angular moments of neutrinos and matter profile, all of which are available in CCSN models with two-moment method. One of the novelties of our new method is to use a ray-tracing neutrino transport to determine ELNs in the direction of the stellar center. It is designed to compensate for shortcomings of the crossing searches only with the two angular moments. We assess the capability of the method by carrying out a detailed comparison to results of full Boltzmann neutrino transport in 1D and 2D CCSN models. We find that the ray-tracing neutrino transport improves the accuracy of crossing searches; indeed, the appearance/disappearance of the crossings is accurately detected even in the region of forward-peaked angular distributions. The new method is computationally cheap and has a benefit of efficient parallelization; hence, it will be useful for ELN-crossing searches in any CCSN models employed two-moment neutrino transport.
Mathematicsmathworks.com

Linear differential equation solver (lde.m)

Lde.m solves linear, vector differential equations, including nonhomogeneous equations with functional coefficients. For a constant square matrix A, lde(A) is functionally equivalent to expm(A) (exponential matrix), although lde can be faster (for large matrices) and can exhibit better numerical accuracy (e.g. by a factor of 10^-15 in one test case). Relative to MATLAB's ordinary differential solvers (e.g. ode45), an advantage of lde is that it can simultaneously obtain all independent solutions of a homogeneous differential equation, or can simultaneously process multiple forcing functions for a nonhomogeneous equation. A live script demo is included showing several practical applications: (1) exponential matrix, (2) resonantly forced harmonic oscillator, (3) harmonic oscillator with variable mass ("leaky bucket on a spring"), (4) Airy functions, and (5) Scorer functions.
Computersarxiv.org

Optical-domain spectral super-resolution enabled by a quantum memory

Existing super-resolution methods of optical imaging hold a solid place as an application in multiple sciences, but many new developments allow beating of diffraction limit in better and more subtle ways. An avenue was opened by suggesting to fully exploit information already present in the field by performing quantum-inspired tailored measurements. Here we exploit the full spectral information of the optical field in order to beat the Rayleigh limit in spectroscopy. We employ optical quantum memory with spin-wave storage and an embedded processing capability to implement a timeinversion interferometer for input light, projecting the optical field in the symmetricanti-symmetric mode basis. Our tailored measurement achieves a resolution of 15 kHz and requires 20.1 times less photons than a corresponding Rayleigh-limited conventional method. We demonstrate the advantage of our technique over both conventional spectroscopy and heterodyne measurements, showing potential for application in distinguishing ultra-narrowband emitters, optical communication channels, or signals transduced from lower-frequency domains.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Spectral Independence via Stability and Applications to Holant-Type Problems

This paper formalizes connections between stability of polynomials and convergence rates of Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) algorithms. We prove that if a (multivariate) partition function is nonzero in a region around a real point $\lambda$ then spectral independence holds at $\lambda$. As a consequence, for Holant-type problems (e.g., spin systems) on bounded-degree graphs, we obtain optimal $O(n\log n)$ mixing time bounds for the single-site update Markov chain known as the Glauber dynamics. Our result significantly improves the running time guarantees obtained via the polynomial interpolation method of Barvinok (2017), refined by Patel and Regts (2017).
Sciencearxiv.org

Title:Renormalon subtraction in OPE using Fourier transform: Formulation and application to various observables

Authors:Yuuki Hayashi, Yukinari Sumino, Hiromasa Takaura. Abstract: Properly separating and subtracting renormalons in the framework of the operator product expansion (OPE) is a way to realize high precision computation of QCD effects in high energy physics. We propose a new method (FTRS method), which enables to subtract multiple renormalons simultaneously from a general observable. It utilizes a property of Fourier transform, and the leading Wilson coefficient is written in a one-parameter integral form whose integrand has suppressed (or vanishing) renormalons. The renormalon subtraction scheme coincides with the usual principal-value prescription at large orders. We perform test analyses and subtract the ${\cal O}(\Lambda_{\rm QCD}^4)$ renormalon from the Adler function, the ${\cal O}(\Lambda_{\rm QCD}^2)$ renormalon from the $B\to X_ul\bar{\nu}$ decay width, and the ${\cal O}(\Lambda_{\rm QCD})$ and ${\cal O}(\Lambda_{\rm QCD}^2)$ renormalons from the $B,\,D$ meson masses. The analyses show good consistency with theoretical expectations, such as improved convergence and scale dependence. In particular we obtain $\bar{\Lambda}_{\rm FTRS}=0.495\pm0.053~\text{GeV}$ and$ (\mu_\pi^2)_{\rm FTRS}=-0.12\pm 0.23~\text{GeV}^2$ for the non-perturbative parameters of HQET. We explain the formulation and analyses in detail.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Quasiballistic electron transport in cryogenic SiGe HBTs studied using an exact, semi-analytic solution to the Boltzmann equation

Silicon-germanium heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBTs) are of interest as low-noise microwave amplifiers due to their competitive noise performance and low cost relative to III-V devices. The fundamental noise performance limits of HBTs are thus of interest, and several studies report that quasiballistic electron transport across the base is a mechanism leading to cryogenic non-ideal IV characteristics that affects these limits. However, this conclusion has not been rigorously tested against theoretical predictions because prior studies modeled electron transport with empirical approaches or approximate solutions of the Boltzmann equation. Here, we study non-diffusive transport in narrow-base SiGe HBTs using an exact, semi-analytic solution of the Boltzmann equation based on an asymptotic expansion approach. We find that the computed transport characteristics are inconsistent with experiment, implying that quasiballistic electron transport is unlikely to be the origin of cryogenic non-ideal IV characteristics. Our work helps to identify the mechanisms governing the lower limits of the microwave noise figure of cryogenic HBT amplifiers.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

The Faber-Krahn inequality for the Short-time Fourier transform

In this paper we solve an open problem concerning the characterization of those measurable sets $\Omega\subset \mathbb{R}^{2d}$ that, among all sets having a prescribed Lebesgue measure, can trap the largest possible energy fraction in time-frequency space, where the energy density of a generic function $f\in L^2(\mathbb{R}^d)$ is defined in terms of its Short-time Fourier transform (STFT) $\mathcal{V} f(x,\omega)$, with Gaussian window. More precisely, given a measurable set $\Omega\subset\mathbb{R}^{2d}$ having measure $s> 0$, we prove that the quantity \[ \Phi_\Omega=\max\Big\{\int_\Omega|\mathcal{V} f(x,\omega)|^2\,dxd\omega: f\in L^2(\mathbb{R}^d),\ \|f\|_{L^2}=1\Big\}, \] is largest possible if and only if $\Omega$ is equivalent, up to a negligible set, to a ball of measure $s$, and in this case we characterize all functions $f$ that achieve equality. This result leads to a sharp uncertainty principle for the "essential support" of the STFT (when $d=1$, this can be summarized by the optimal bound $\Phi_\Omega\leq 1-e^{-|\Omega|}$, with equality if and only if $\Omega$ is a ball). Our approach, using techniques from measure theory after suitably rephrasing the problem in the Fock space, also leads to a local version of Lieb's uncertainty inequality for the STFT in $L^p$ when $p\in [2,\infty)$, as well as to $L^p$-concentration estimates when $p\in [1,\infty)$, thus proving a related conjecture. In all cases we identify the corresponding extremals.
Sciencearxiv.org

Title:High moment and pathwise error estimates for fully discrete mixed finite element approximations of the Stochastic Stokes Equations with Multiplicative Noises

Abstract: This paper is concerned with high moment and pathwise error estimates for both velocity and pressure approximations of the Euler-Maruyama scheme for time discretization and its two fully discrete mixed finite element discretizations. The main idea for deriving the high moment error estimates for the velocity approximation is to use a bootstrap technique starting from the second moment error estimate. The pathwise error estimate, which is sub-optimal in the energy norm, is obtained by using Kolmogorov's theorem based on the high moment error estimates. Unlike for the velocity error estimate, the higher moment and pathwise error estimates for the pressure approximation are derived in a time-averaged norm. In addition, the impact of noise types on the rates of convergence for both velocity and pressure approximations is also addressed.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

On the Analysis of the Second Order Time Filtered Backward Euler Method for the EMAC formulation of Navier-Stokes Equations

This paper considers the backward Euler based linear time filtering method for the EMAC formulation of the incompressible Navier-Stokes equations. The time filtering is added as a modular step to the standard backward Euler code leading to a 2-step, unconditionally stable, second order linear method. Despite its success in conserving important physical quantities when the divergence constraint is only weakly enforced, the EMAC formulation is unable to improve solutions of backward Euler discretized NSE. The combination of the time filtering with the backward Euler discretized EMAC formulation of NSE greatly increases numerical accuracy of solutions and still conserves energy, momentum and angular momentum as EMAC does. Several numerical experiments are provided that both verify the theoretical fidings and demonstrate superiority of the proposed method over the unfiltered case.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Spectral Measures for Derivative Powers via Matrix-Valued Clark Theory

The theory of finite-rank perturbations allows for the determination of spectral information for broad classes of operators using the tools of analytic function theory. In this work, finite-rank perturbations are applied to powers of the derivative operator, providing a full account from self-adjoint boundary conditions to computing aspects of the operators' matrix-valued spectral measures. In particular, the support and weights of the Clark (spectral) measures are computed via the connection between matrix-valued contractive analytic functions and matrix-valued nonnegative measures through the Herglotz Representation Theorem. For several powers of the derivative operator, explicit expressions are included. While eigenfunctions and eigenvalues for these operators with fixed boundary conditions can often be computed using direct methods from ordinary differential equations, this approach provides a more complete picture of the spectral information.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Infinitely many solutions for Schrödinger-Newton equations

We prove the existence of infinitely many non-radial positive solutions for the Schrödinger-Newton system $$. \Delta u- V(|x|)u + \Psi u=0, &x\in\mathbb{R}^3,\newline. \Delta \Psi+\frac12 u^2=0, &x\in\mathbb{R}^3, \end{array}\right. $$ provided that $V(r)$ has the following behavior at infinity: $$. V(r)=V_0+\frac{a}{r^m}+O\left(\frac{1}{r^{m+\theta}}\right) \quad\mbox{ as } r\rightarrow\infty, $$ where $\frac12\le m<1$ and $a, V_0,...
ScienceAPS physics

Multiscale semi-Lagrangian lattice Boltzmann method

We present a multi-scale lattice Boltzmann scheme, which adaptively refines particles' velocity space. Different velocity sets of lower and higher order are consistently and efficiently coupled, allowing us to use the higher-order model only when and where needed. This includes regions of high Mach or high Knudsen numbers. The coupling procedure of discrete velocity sets consists of either a projection of the higher-order populations onto the lower-order lattice or lifting of the lower-order populations to the higher-order velocity space. Both lifting and projection are local operations, which enable a flexible adaptive velocity set. The proposed scheme is formulated for both a static and an optimal, co-moving reference frame, in the spirit of the recently introduced Particles on Demand method. The multi-scale scheme is validated with an advection of an athermal vortex and in a jet flow setup. The performance of the proposed scheme is further investigated in the shock structure problem and a high-Knudsen-number Couette flow, typical examples of highly non-equilibrium flows in which the order of the velocity set plays a decisive role. The results demonstrate that the proposed multi-scale scheme can operate accurately, with flexibility in terms of the underlying models and with reduced computational requirements.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:A multiresolution adaptive wavelet method for nonlinear partial differential equations

Authors:Cale Harnish, Luke Dalessandro, Karel Matous, Daniel Livescu. Abstract: The multiscale complexity of modern problems in computational science and engineering can prohibit the use of traditional numerical methods in multi-dimensional simulations. Therefore, novel algorithms are required in these situations to solve partial differential equations (PDEs) with features evolving on a wide range of spatial and temporal scales. To meet these challenges, we present a multiresolution wavelet algorithm to solve PDEs with significant data compression and explicit error control. We discretize in space by projecting fields and spatial derivative operators onto wavelet basis functions. We provide error estimates for the wavelet representation of fields and their derivatives. Then, our estimates are used to construct a sparse multiresolution discretization which guarantees the prescribed accuracy. Additionally, we embed a predictor-corrector procedure within the temporal integration to dynamically adapt the computational grid and maintain the accuracy of the solution of the PDE as it evolves. We present examples to highlight the accuracy and adaptivity of our approach.
Computersarxiv.org

Rare event estimation using stochastic spectral embedding

Estimating the probability of rare failure events is an essential step in the reliability assessment of engineering systems. Computing this failure probability for complex non-linear systems is challenging, and has recently spurred the development of active-learning reliability methods. These methods approximate the limit-state function (LSF) using surrogate models trained with a sequentially enriched set of model evaluations. A recently proposed method called stochastic spectral embedding (SSE) aims to improve the local approximation accuracy of global, spectral surrogate modelling techniques by sequentially embedding local residual expansions in subdomains of the input space. In this work we apply SSE to the LSF, giving rise to a stochastic spectral embedding-based reliability (SSER) method. The resulting partition of the input space decomposes the failure probability into a set of easy-to-compute domain-wise failure probabilities. We propose a set of modifications that tailor the algorithm to efficiently solve rare event estimation problems. These modifications include specialized refinement domain selection, partitioning and enrichment strategies. We showcase the algorithm performance on four benchmark problems of various dimensionality and complexity in the LSF.