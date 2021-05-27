Cancel
The Schwartz correspondence for the complex motion group on ${\mathbb C}^2$

By Francesca Astengo, Bianca Di Blasio, Fulvio Ricci
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

If $(G,K)$ is a Gelfand pair, with $G$ a Lie group of polynomial growth and $K$ a compact subgroup of $G$, the Gelfand spectrum $\Sigma$ of the bi-$K$-invariant algebra $L^1(K\backslash G/K)$ admits natural embeddings into ${\mathbb R}^n$ spaces as a closed subset. For any such embedding, define ${\mathcal S}(\Sigma)$ as...

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcb#Gelfand#Lie#K Backslash G#Functional Analysis
