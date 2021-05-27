Cancel
Mathematics

Galois module structure of the units modulo $p^m$ of cyclic extensions of degree $p^n$

By Jan Minac, Andrew Schultz, John Swallow
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Let $p$ be prime, and $n,m \in \mathbb{N}$. When $K/F$ is a cyclic extension of degree $p^n$, we determine the $\mathbb{F}_p[\text{Gal}(K/F)]$-module structure of $K^\times/K^{\times p^m}$. With at most one exception, each indecomposable summand is cyclic and free over some quotient group of $\text{Gal}(K/F)$. For fixed values of $m$ and $n$, there are only finitely many possible isomorphism classes for the non-free indecomposable summand.

#Modulo
